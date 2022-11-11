  • Home
  Boca Raton
  Laspadas (Boca) - 2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614
Laspadas (Boca) 2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614

No reviews yet

2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Popular Items

Popular Items

Large 12" Italian
Small 8" Turkey
Small 8" Italian

Small 8" Hoagie OLO

Small 8" Italian

Small 8" Italian

$8.10

Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola

Small 8" Custom Italian

Small 8" Custom Italian

$4.75

Pick any three meats to make you own Italian

Small 8" Monster

Small 8" Monster

$9.85

Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.

Small 8" Custom Monster

Small 8" Custom Monster

$4.75

Pick any three meats to make you own Monster with 3 meats on top and bottom.

Small 8" Mama

Small 8" Mama

$9.10

Turkey and Genoa Salami

Small 8" Turkey

Small 8" Turkey

$9.10
Small 8" Ham

Small 8" Ham

$7.50
Small 8" Roast Beef

Small 8" Roast Beef

$11.35

Small 8" Pick 2 Combo

$4.75

Pick any two meats

Small 8" Roast Beef/Turkey

Small 8" Roast Beef/Turkey

$10.60
Small 8" Ham/Turkey

Small 8" Ham/Turkey

$8.00

Small 8" Ham/Capicola

$7.90

Small 8" Ham/Salami

$8.00
Small 8" Tuna Salad

Small 8" Tuna Salad

$9.90
Small 8" Chicken Salad

Small 8" Chicken Salad

$9.40
Small 8" Chicken Breast

Small 8" Chicken Breast

$10.00
Small 8" Genoa Salami

Small 8" Genoa Salami

$9.00

Small 8" Capicola

$8.80

Small 8" Cheese

$6.25

Three layers cheese, choice of American, Swiss, and Provlone

Small 8" Veggie

Small 8" Veggie

$6.30
Small 8" Hot Meatball

Small 8" Hot Meatball

$8.50

Meatball with Maranara, Parmigian, and Choice of Cheese. No Veggies included in price.

Large 12" Hoagie OLO

Large 12" Italian

Large 12" Italian

$11.80

Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola

Large 12" Custom Italian

Large 12" Custom Italian

$6.70

Pick any three meats to make you own Italian

Large 12" Monster

Large 12" Monster

$14.80

Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.

Large 12" Custom Monster

Large 12" Custom Monster

$6.70

Pick any three meats to make you own Monster with 3 meats on top and bottom.

Large 12" Mama

Large 12" Mama

$12.80

Turkey and Genoa Salami

Large 12" Turkey

Large 12" Turkey

$12.85
Large 12" Ham

Large 12" Ham

$10.60
Large 12" Roast Beef

Large 12" Roast Beef

$16.05

Large 12" Pick 2 Combo

$6.70

Pick any two meats

Large 12" Roast Beef/Turkey

Large 12" Roast Beef/Turkey

$14.95
Large 12" Ham/Turkey

Large 12" Ham/Turkey

$11.40

Large 12" Ham/Capicola

$11.25

Large 12" Ham/Salami

$11.35
Large 12" Tuna Salad

Large 12" Tuna Salad

$14.45
Large 12" Chicken Salad

Large 12" Chicken Salad

$13.65
Large 12" Chicken Breast

Large 12" Chicken Breast

$14.15

Large 12" Genoa Salami

$12.70

Large 12" Capicola

$12.40

Large 12" Cheese

$8.80

Three layers cheese, choice of American, Swiss, and Provlone

Large 12" Veggie

Large 12" Veggie

$8.95
Large 12" Hot Meatball

Large 12" Hot Meatball

$12.50

Meatball with Maranara, Parmigian, and Choice of Cheese. No Veggies included in price.

Round Kaiser Roll OLO

Round Kaiser Italian

Round Kaiser Italian

$6.35

Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola

Round Kaiser Custom Italian

Round Kaiser Custom Italian

$4.15

Pick any three meats to make you own Italian

Round Kaiser Monster

Round Kaiser Monster

$6.85

Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.

Round Kaiser Custom Monster

Round Kaiser Custom Monster

$4.15

Pick any three meats to make you own Monster with 3 meats on top and bottom.

Round Kaiser Mama

Round Kaiser Mama

$6.70

Turkey and Genoa Salami

Round Kaiser Turkey

Round Kaiser Turkey

$6.75
Round Kaiser Ham

Round Kaiser Ham

$5.80
Round Kaiser Roast Beef

Round Kaiser Roast Beef

$8.10

Round Kaiser Pick 2 Combo

$4.15

Pick any two meats

Round Kaiser Roast Beef/Turkey

Round Kaiser Roast Beef/Turkey

$7.40
Round Kaiser Ham/Turkey

Round Kaiser Ham/Turkey

$6.25

Round Kaiser Ham/Capicola

$6.15

Round Kaiser Ham/Salami

$6.20
Round Kaiser Tuna Salad

Round Kaiser Tuna Salad

$6.75
Round Kaiser Chicken Salad

Round Kaiser Chicken Salad

$6.45
Round Kaiser Chicken Breast

Round Kaiser Chicken Breast

$7.25
Round Kaiser Salami

Round Kaiser Salami

$6.70

Round Kaiser Capicola

$6.55

Round Kaiser Cheese

$4.25

Three layers cheese, choice of American, Swiss, and Provlone

Round Kaiser Veggie

Round Kaiser Veggie

$4.20
Round Kaiser Hot Meatball

Round Kaiser Hot Meatball

$5.45

Meatball with Maranara, Parmigian, and Choice of Cheese. No Veggies included in price.

Salad Platter OLO

Antipasto

Antipasto

$9.25

Ham and Genoa Salami

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.25

Ham and Turkey

Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad

$9.80
Mama Salad

Mama Salad

$9.80

Turkey and Genoa Salami

Monster Salad

Monster Salad

$10.95

Roast Beef, Ham, and Turkey

Roast Beef Salad

Roast Beef Salad

$11.30

Chicken Breast Salad

$10.40
Roast Beef/Turkey Salad

Roast Beef/Turkey Salad

$10.55
Tuna Salad Salad

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.70
Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.60
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.10
Custom Salad Pick 2

Custom Salad Pick 2

$6.90

Pick any two meats.

Custom Salad Pick 3

Custom Salad Pick 3

$6.90

Pick any three meats.

Sides

Dirty/Zapp's Chips

Dirty/Zapp's Chips

Lay's Chips

Lay's Chips

Brownie

Brownie

Kosher Pickle

Kosher Pickle

$1.00

Side Meatball

$1.50

Tuna Container

Chicken Salad Contatiner

Potato Salad Container

Macaroni Salad Container

Cole Slaw Container

Beverages

Small 24 oz Fountain

$2.80

Large 32 oz Fountain

$3.30
Bottle Soda

Bottle Soda

Snapple

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hill Billy Teas

Powerade - Berry Blast

Powerade - Berry Blast

$2.80
Dr Brown Soda

Dr Brown Soda

Canada Dry Ginger Ale (12 oz)

$1.75

By The Pound

Turkey BTP

Ham BTP

Genoa Salami BTP

Chicken Breast BTP

Buffalo Chicken BTP

Roast Beef BTP

Capicola BTP

Swiss BTP

American BTP

Provolone BTP

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

Laspadas (Boca) image
Laspadas (Boca) image
Laspadas (Boca) image

