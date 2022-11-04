Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Mansfield Las Palmas - Mansfield

  • Home
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Mansfield

No reviews yet

2860 Highway 157 N, Suite 100

Mansfield, TX 76063

Popular Items

Beef Enchiladas
Tortilla Soup
Combination Fajitas

Lunch

#1 Fajitas

$12.95

#2 Cheese Enchiladas

$9.95

#3 Beef Enchiladas

$9.95

#4 Chicken Enchiladas

$9.95

#5 Tacos Gringos

$9.95

#6 Tex-Mex Salad

$10.95

#7 Lunch Nachos

$10.95

#8 Lunch Quesadilla

$9.95

#9 Lunch Burrito

$10.95

#10 Enchilada & Taco Platter

$9.95

#11 Lunch Chimichanga

$9.95

#12 Soup & Salad Lunch

$9.95

#13 Chile Relleno

$10.95

#14 Lunch Chicken Flautas

$10.95

#15 Choose Two

$11.95

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$6.95+

Fresh Guacamole

$7.95+

Las Palmas Nachos

$9.95+

Fajita Nachos

$10.95+

Tostada Ceviche

$6.95

Tostada Camaron

$6.95

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$6.95

Palmas Sampler

$14.95

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$2.95+

Charro Bean Soup

$2.95+

Caldo de Camaron

$12.95

Tex-Mex Salad

$12.95

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.95

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.95

Menudo Special

$11.95

Fajitas Las Palmas

Beef Fajitas

$16.95+

Chicken Fajitas

$16.95+

Combination Fajitas

$16.95+

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Supreme Fajitas

$21.95

Set-up

$5.95

Seafood & Cocktails

Coctel Las Palmas

$14.95

Coctel de Camaron

$13.95

Filete a la Parrilla

$14.95

Filete Empanizado

$14.95

Plato del Mar

$15.95

Camarones Rellenos

$15.95

Camarones en Chipotle

$15.95

Camarones Empanizados

$15.95

Camarones Mexico

$15.95

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.95

Brochetas de Camaron

$15.95
Ceviche Plate

Ceviche Plate

$12.95

Our famous ceviche served on a bed of lettuce

Specialties

Pollo con Champinones

$14.95

Pollo con Chipotle

$13.95

Pollo con Mole

$13.95

Tacos al Carbon

$15.95

Carne Asada

$17.95

Carne a la Mexicana

$15.95

Brisket Tacos

$15.95

Victor's Mar y Tierra

$21.95

Tex-Mex Classics

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.95

Fajita Enchilada

$14.95

Mansfield Enchiladas

$14.95

Mole Enchiladas

$11.95

Chicken Flautas

$12.95

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.95

Chile Relleno

$11.95

Chimichanga

$12.95

Tex-Mex Burrito

$12.95

Tacos Gringos

$12.95

Kids

KidsEnchiladita

$6.95

Kid Tacos

$6.95

Kid Tenders

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Filete

$6.95

Kids Burrito

$6.95

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Create Your Own

Choose 2

$12.95

Choose 3

$13.95

A la Carte

Single Taco

$3.95

Single Enchilada

$3.95

Single Relleno

$5.95

Single Flautas

$5.25

Single Tostada

$3.95

Sides

Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.25

Sour Cream

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.95

French Fries

$2.95

SD Salad

$3.95

Queso Dip

$2.95

Avocado Slices

$3.75

Tortillas

$2.00+

SD Veggies

$3.95

Jalapeños Toreados

$2.95

Ground Beef

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

SD Sauce

$1.95

Add Shrimp

$7.95

Side Queso

$2.25

Jalapenos

$1.95

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.95

Chocoflan

$5.95

Tres Leches

$5.95

Flan

$5.95

Cup Ice Cream

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurante estilo Mexicano, deliciosos platillos y ambiente completamente familiar.

Website

Location

2860 Highway 157 N, Suite 100, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

