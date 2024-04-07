Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar
6413a Shiplett Boulevard
Burke, VA 22015
Appetizers
- Palak Chaat$6.00
Crispy spinach, seasoned tomatoes, red onions, yogurt, mint, and tamarind chutney.
- Chaat Papdi$6.00
Wheat crisps, potatoes, chickpease, yogurt, with tamarind chutney.
- Bhel Poori$6.00
Assorted crisps with a mix of sweet and sour chutneys
- Masala Fries$8.00
Crispy french fries, house queso, cilantro, sour cream, available with: tikka masala chicken
- Masala Fries Chicken$10.00
- Masala Nacho's$8.00
Crispy chips, black beans, spicy salsa, pico-de-gallo, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream
- Chicken Masala Nacho's$10.00
Crispy chips, black beans, spicy salsa, pico-de-gallo, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream, tikka masala chicken
- Aloo Tiki$6.00
Grilled spicy potato cakes topped with pomegranate, house mint chutney
- Vegetable Samosa's$6.00
Crispy turnovers stuffed with seasoned potatoes, green peas
- Pakore - Chicken$7.00
Chicken fried fritter
- Pakore - Mirch$6.00
A spicy fried fritter
- Pakore - Mixed Veggies$6.00
Mixed vegetable fried fritters
- Pakore - Paneer$6.00
Paneer fried fritter
- Pakore - Fish$10.00
Fish fried fritter
Kitchen Delights
- The House Salad$10.00
Garden fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions topped with lemon dressing
- Mulligatawny Soup$5.00
Lentils simmered with spices and served with lemon wedges
- Tomato and Mushroom soup$5.00
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a hot, spicy and tangy sauce.
- Chow Mein$13.00
Savory stir-fried noodles, loaded with veggies and aromatic asian flavors
- Momo's - Chicken$16.00
Steamed dumplings, made with a masala kick, chicken
- Momo's - Vegetarian$15.00
Steamed dumplings, made with a masala kick, vegetarian
- Momo Chili Chicken$17.00
Chilli dumplings, made with a masala kick, chicken
- Momo Chili Vegetarian$16.00
Chilli dumplings, made with a masala kick, vegetarian
Tandoor
- Tandoor Kabob - Chicken$17.00
- Tandoor Kabob - Lamb$18.00
- Malai Chicken Kabob$17.00
Chicken marinated in creamy butter sauce with ginger, garlic, & fresh coriander.
- Tandoori Classic - Chicken$16.00
- Tandoori Classic - Shrimp$18.00
- Tandoori Classic - Salmon$20.00
- Lamb Chops$27.00
Tender, succulent lamb chops, grilled to perfection with aromatic herbs.
- The Mixed Grill$22.00
Assortment of meat options prepared in our tandoor.
Signature Dishes
- Butter Chicken$17.00
Tandoor chicken pieces cooked with a creamy buttery tomato sauce, a classic.
- Tikka Masala Classics - Chicken$16.00
Your choice of marinated meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, butter and cream.
- Tikka Masala Classics - Shrimp$18.00
Your choice of marinated meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, butter and cream.
- Tikka Masala Classics - Salmon$20.00
Your choice of marinated meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, butter and cream.
- Chili Paneer$17.00
Deep-fried and sauteed with green chillies, onions, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce
- Chili Chicken$17.00
Deep-fried and sauteed with green chillies, onions, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce
- Punjabi Curry Chicken$17.00
Your choice of marinated meat cooked in an authentic Punjabi curry with traditional Indian herbs.
- Punjabi Curry Lamb$18.00
Your choice of marinated meat cooked in an authentic Punjabi curry with traditional Indian herbs.
- Punjabi Curry Goat$20.00
Your choice of marinated meat cooked in an authentic Punjabi curry with traditional Indian herbs.
- Jalfrezi - Chicken$17.00
Your choice of veggies or chicken cooked in butter with mild spices.
- Jalfrezi - Veggie$17.00
Your choice of veggies or chicken cooked in butter with mild spices.
- Mango Chicken$17.00
Mango chutney, simmered with tender pieces of chicken cooked with spices and herbs.
- Shahi Korma Chicken$17.00
Roasted chicken in a saffron cashew sauce.
- Shahi Korma Lamb$18.00
Marinated lamb in a saffron cashew sauce.
- Lassan's Vindaloo - Lamb$18.00
Fiery and flavorful Indian dish intensified with red chiles, vinegar, giving an extra spicy kick.
- Lassan's Vindaloo - Chicken$17.00
Fiery and flavorful Indian dish intensified with red chiles, vinegar, giving an extra spicy kick.
- Lassan's Vindaloo - Goat$20.00
Fiery and flavorful Indian dish intensified with red chiles, vinegar, giving an extra spicy kick.
- Lassan's Kadai - Lamb$18.00
Slow cooked lamb in an iron wok with the deep flavors of tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic.
- Lassan's Kadai - Chicken$17.00
Slow cooked chicken in an iron wok with the deep flavors of tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic.
- Lassan's Kadai - Goat$20.00
Slow cooked goat in an iron wok with the deep flavors of tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic.
- Lassan's Kadai - Paneer$17.00
Slow cooked paneer in an iron wok with the deep flavors of tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic.
- Lassan's Kadai - Shrimp$20.00
Slow cooked shrimp in an iron wok with the deep flavors of tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic.
- Lassan's Bhuna Chicken$17.00
Your choice of meat sautéed in onions, tomatoes, and fine Indian herbs and spices.
- Lassan's Bhuna Lamb$18.00
Your choice of meat sautéed in onions, tomatoes, and fine Indian herbs and spices.
- Lassan's Bhuna Scallop$20.00
Your choice of meat sautéed in onions, tomatoes, and fine Indian herbs and spices.
- Seafood Curry$20.00
Salmon, shrimp, scallops and mussels cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and classic Indian spices.
Vegetarian Classics
- Masaledar Aloo Gobi$16.00
Potatoes and cauliflower simmered in an onion tomato sauce.
- Saag Paneer$16.00
- Saag chicken$18.00
- Chana Masala$15.00
Chick peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices
- Dal Tadka$15.00
Mixed lentils cooked with ginger, cumin seeds, and garlic.
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Vegetable and cottage cheese dumplings simmered in a savory gravy made of onions, tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs.
- Mutter Paneer$16.00
Green peas cooked with fresh cottage cheese cubes in a creamy masala sauce.
- Achari Paneer$16.00
Cottage cheese cooked in a hot and spicy sauce coupled with a flavor of fresh mint.
- Shahi Paneer$16.00
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with a tomato and butter sauce.
- Tikka Masala Vegetables$16.00
Vegetables cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce
- Tikka Masala Paneer$16.00
Vegetables cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce, made with paneer chees
- Manchurian$16.00
Vegetable balls fried and then cooked in soy sauce based soup.
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$16.00
Stir-fried carrots, peas, tomatoes, with a choice of cauliflower or broccoli.
- Lamb Biryani$18.00
Marinated lamb cubes cooked with an aromatic and savory combination of spices.
- Goat Biryani$20.00
Marinated goat cooked with an aromatic and savory combination of spices.
- Chicken Biryani$17.00
Marinated chicken cooked with an aromatic and savory combination of spices.
- Mixed Grill Biryani$20.00
An assortment of spiced marinated shrimp, lamb, chicken, vegetables.
Rice
Bread
- Original Naan$3.00
Fluffy, soft, unleavened flour bread straight from the tandoor
- Garlic Naan$4.00
Stuffed with fresh garlic and herbs, a classic.
- Bullet Naan$5.00
Stuffed with hot chili so every bite has a kick.
- Aloo Naan$5.00
Leavened naan stuffed with spiced potatoes & herbs
- Kashmiri Naan$5.00
Stuffed with raisins, almonds, and cashews.
- Lascha Paratha$4.00
Multi layered whole wheat bread
- Aloo Paratha$5.00
Leavened whole wheat bread, stuffed with spiced potatoes
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Leavened whole wheat bread, straight from our tandoor.
- Onion Kulcha$4.00
Indian white flour, stuffed with fresh onion and herbs, a classic.
- Paneer Kulcha$5.00
Indian white flour, stuffed with cottage cheese made in house.
Dessert
- Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
Creamy vanilla ice cream delight
- Gulab Jamun Pazookie$5.00
Warm, fresh milk pastries in a honey and cardamom syrup, topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Rasmalai$5.00
Cottage cheese and milk flavored with rose water and garnished with nuts.
- Kulfi$5.00
Creamy sweet ice cream with sophisticated malai flavoring, with assorted nuts.
- Gajrela Pazookie$5.00
Caramalized carrot pudding, pistachios, cashewnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Kheer$5.00
Sweet rice pudding, cashews.
Refreshments
- Masala Chai$5.00
Black tea brewed with indian herbs and milk.
- Sweet Lassi$5.00
Thick, yogurt based drink with a refreshingly sweet flavor.
- Mango Lassi$5.00
Thick, yogurt based drink with a refreshing mango flavor.
- Pibb Extra$3.00
- Coke zero sugar$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casual modern Indian dining.
6413a Shiplett Boulevard, Burke, VA 22015