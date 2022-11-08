Last Call Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Indian

Last Call Bar and Grill  2421 Arthur Ave

review star

No reviews yet

 2421 Arthur Ave

Bronx, NY 10458

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled chicken Caesar Wrap

Starters

Guac & Chips

$12.00

Fresh guac and warm tortilla chips.

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Warm tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, guac & fresh pico.

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Creamy Gouda Cheese with Macaroni battered and fried to perfection.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Blend of pulled chicken, hot sauce & creamy cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips

Pickle Chips

$10.00

Thin Sliced Pickles Battered & Fried Served with Ranch Dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with marinara sauce.

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Battered & Fried Cauliflower served with your choice of sauces.

Straight Cut French Fries

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Waffle Cut french fries seasoned and fried to perfection.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Fried thick cut sweet potatoes.

Tacos

Chili Lime Shrimp

$4.50

Chili lime shrimp, tossed with queso fresco, chipotle sauce, onions and cilantro.

Chicken

$4.00

Shredded chicken, topped wiith queso fresco, onions, cilantro with a side of salsa verde.

Baja Fish

$4.00

Battered Cod topped with lettuce, queso, onions & chipotle sauce

Chipotle Chicken

$4.00

Shredded chipotle chicken. Topped with lettuce, queso and cilantro.

Steak

$4.00

Seasoned grilled steak, topped with cilantro, onions and queso.

Chicken

8 Piece Chicken Wings

$12.00

16 Piece Chicken Wings

$22.00

24 Piece Chicken Wings

$30.00

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$14.00

12 Piece Chicken Tenders

$24.00

Small Chicken Poppers

$14.00

Fried buttermilk chicken poppers.

Large Chicken Poppers

$24.00

Fried buttermilk chicken poppers.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast on a soft bun with your choice of toppings.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

Last Call Burger

$14.00

Double patty, your choice of cheese with a side of pickles.

Philly Burger

$14.50

Double patty, provolone, onions and hot peppers.

Sunrise Burger

$17.00

Double patty, fried egg, bacon and your choice of cheese.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Double patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, onions, BBQ sauce and mayo.

Sliders

$15.00

Buffalo wing sauce burger

$14.00

Salads & Sandwiches

Quesadilla

$12.00

Cooked tortilla that is filled with cheese and served with a side of guac & crema

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Your choice of cheese. Served on toasted rustic sliced bread.

Chicken Bacon Melt

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing. Served on rustic sliced bread.

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Tender Ribeye Steak on a hero with your choice of cheese & toppings

Chicken Cheddar

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Vegan

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie served with your choice of Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream.

Wraps

Grilled chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Philly cheese steak Wrap

$14.00

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Boozy Buckets

The Girls Upstairs

$18.00

The Claw

$18.00

Corona Rita

$18.00

Hennessy Punch

$28.00

Last Call

$18.00

Absolut Vodka

$18.00

Bacardi

$18.00

Jose Cuervo

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$18.00

Bucket Special

$12.00

Mixed Drink

$7.00

Budlight

$5.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Shot Special

$1.00

Naked On The Beach

$18.00

Graduation Brunch

$65.00

Mixed drink special

$7.00

Jager Special

$5.00

Budlight Specials

$3.00

Cider Special

$5.00

Cocktails

Mixed Drink

$9.00

Margarita

$14.00+

Mojito

$14.00+

Moscow Mules

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Love On The Brain

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Daquari

$14.00

Titos Electric Lemonade

$15.00

Mermaid Water

$15.00

Paradise Punch

$15.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Blue Hawaiin

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Frose

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Long Iced Tea

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Drink

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Shots

$5 Shot

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

House Vodka

$8.00

House Tequila

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Jello Shot

$5.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$8.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00+

Titos

$10.00+

New Amsterdam

$8.00+

Stoli

$10.00+

Stoli Rasberry

$10.00+

Stoli Strawberry

$10.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$12.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00+

Kettle One

$12.00+

Tequila

House Tequila

$8.00+

Casa Amigo Silver

$12.00+

Casa Amigo Resposado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Patron Anejo

$12.00+

818 Silver

$12.00+

818 Resposado

$12.00+

Clase Azul

$40.00+

Don Julio 1942

$40.00+

Don Julio Silver

$12.00+

Don Julio Resposado

$12.00+

Espolon

$9.00+

Milagros

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo

$8.00+

Hornitos

$8.00+

21 Seeds

$8.00+

1800

$8.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Honey Jack

$8.00+

Gentleman Jack

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Sheep Dog

$9.00+

Basil Haydens

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Seagrams

$8.00+

MaCallans 12

$18.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+

Proper Twelve

$9.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Chivas 12

$12.00+

Rum

House Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bacardi Pineapple

$8.00+

Bacardi Mango

$8.00+

Don Q Silver

$8.00+

Don Q Gold

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$8.00+

Cordials

Frangelico

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Disaronno

$8.00+

Contreau

$8.00+

Hypnotiq

$8.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Hennessy

$12.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00+

Black Label

$12.00+

Remy Martin

$14.00+

Johnnie Blue Label

$50.00+

Gin

House Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bathtub Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Nutella

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Nutella Chocolate Spread, Chocolate Wafers.

Vanilla

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles

$8.00

Cookies N Cream

$8.00

Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream, Oreo Cookies & Chocolate Chip Cookies.

M&Ms Frosty

$8.00

Choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream.

Reese's Peanut Butter

$8.00

Choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream.Vanilla Ice Cream, Nutella Chocolate Spread, Chocolate Wafers.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Cap N Crunch

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, blended with captain crunch cereal.

Frootloops

$8.00

Soda

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Wafflefries w/cheese

Half Tray

$25.00

Full tray

$40.00

Chicken poppers

Half tray

$45.00

Full tray

$75.00

Buffalo wings

Half Tray

$35.00

Full Tray

$70.00

Cauliflower bites

Half Tray

$40.00

Full Tray

$65.00

Chicken & Steak tacos

Half Tray

$45.00

Full Tray

$75.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

 2421 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Directions

Gallery
Last Call Bar and Grill image

Map
