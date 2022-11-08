Bars & Lounges
American
Indian
Last Call Bar and Grill 2421 Arthur Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2421 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
Gallery
