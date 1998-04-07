Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Last Call Modern Mexican 19 South Willson Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

19 South Willson Avenue

Bozeman, MT 59715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
Guacamole
Rock Shrimp

A la Carte

Carne Asada Fries

$24.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Totopos

$7.00

Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$14.00

Carne Asada Taco

$13.00

Birria Taco

$13.00

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Portobello Taco

$11.00

Pollo Asado Taco

$12.00

Queso Birria Taco

$15.00

Raw Bar

Ceviche Tradicional

$25.00Out of stock

Green Ceviche

$25.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Portobello Quesadilla

$16.00

Clasica Quesadilla

$14.00

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$18.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$20.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

Birria Quesadilla

$20.00

Burritos

California Burrito

$18.00

Surf and Turf Burrito

$19.00

Beer Battered Mahi Burrito

$19.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$20.00

Pollo Asado Burrito

$18.00

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Mains

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cali Burrito

$8.00

Kids Tacos

$8.00

Kids Carne Asada Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Last Call is a restaurant in Downtown Bozeman serving Modern Mexican cuisine and rooted in Baja Mexican culture while celebrating seasonal ingredients from Montana and the surrounding region (with a little help from the Pacific Ocean and Mexico).

Location

19 South Willson Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Last Call Modern Mexican image
Last Call Modern Mexican image
Last Call Modern Mexican image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nina's
orange starNo Reviews
5 west Mendenhall street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Brigade
orange star3.5 • 21
233 E Main St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Bourbon BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
515 West Aspen Unit 102 Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Taco Montes
orange starNo Reviews
815 W College St, Ste A Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Montana's Rib & Chop House - Bozeman
orange starNo Reviews
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
49'er Diner, Bar & Casino
orange star4.7 • 98
406 E Park St Livingston, MT 59047
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bozeman

Roost Fried Chicken - 1520 west main
orange star4.4 • 1,060
1520 West Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Bozeman - Cattail St
orange star4.4 • 727
1975 Cattail Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Bozeman
orange star5.0 • 148
207 W Olive St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
The Ugly Onion
orange star5.0 • 6
624 North Wallace Ave Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bozeman
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston