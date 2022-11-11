Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving authentic Baja Mexican and Southern California street food. We make all of our salsas in house, we cut our potatoes daily as well as our produce. We marinate and grill our meats to order and have no freezers in any of our restaurants.
Location
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Suite A1, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
4.6 • 1,344
111 Marble Avenue Northwest Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque