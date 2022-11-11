Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors

No reviews yet

6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW

Suite A1

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali with Carne Asada
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada Taco

Burritos

Cali with Carne Asada

$11.13

Cali with Pollo Asado

$10.20

Cali with Veggie

$9.27

Fish Burrito

$10.20

Cali Special

$9.95

Junior Cali Special

$5.95

Big Tortillias

$2.00

Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.98

Pollo Asado Fries

$12.06

Veggie Fries

$11.13

Truffle Fries

$9.27

Half Carne Asada Fries

$9.27

Half Pollo Fries

$9.27

Half Veggie Fries

$8.34

French Fries

$5.57

Kids Menu

Cali Burrito Junior

$7.42

Kids Tacos & Chips

$7.42

Kids - Carne Asada Fries

$7.42

Kids - Quesadilla

$7.42

Salsa Side

Habanero

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Mexican Cream

$0.50

Chile De Arbol

$0.50

Tomatillo

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Cabbage

$0.50

Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$3.71

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.71

Carne Asada Taco

$3.71

Vegetarian Taco

$3.71

3 Tacos

$10.20

4 Tacos

$12.06

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$3.00

24oz Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Free Water

Can Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving authentic Baja Mexican and Southern California street food. We make all of our salsas in house, we cut our potatoes daily as well as our produce. We marinate and grill our meats to order and have no freezers in any of our restaurants.

