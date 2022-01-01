Bars & Lounges
American
Last Call Music Bar & Grill
92 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5815 Karric Square Drive, Dublin, OH 43016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
No Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurant