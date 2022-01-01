Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Last Call Music Bar & Grill

92 Reviews

$$

5815 Karric Square Drive

Dublin, OH 43016

TOP SELLERS

Redbull Mix

$2.00

$2 Dragon Bomb

$2.00

99 Bananas

$5.00

Bud Bottle

$2.00

Bud Light Bottle

$2.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Bud Select Bottle

$2.00

Busch Light

$1.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$2.00

Creamsicle

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Royal

$5.75

Fireball

$5.25

Green Tea

$6.25

Grey Goose

$6.50

Jack Fire

$5.75

Jagermeister

$4.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.75

Malibu Rum

$5.00

Margarita

$5.75

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.00

PBR Bottle

$2.00

Rolling Rock Bottle

$2.00

Tito's

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.75

White Claw

$4.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$2.00

Yuengling Light Bottle

$2.00

Vodka

3 Olives Berry

$5.00

3 Olives Blueberry

$5.00

3 Olives Cherry

$5.00

3 Olives Citrus

$5.00

3 Olives Grape

$5.00

3 Olives Mango

$5.00

3 Olives Orange

$5.00

3 Olives Raspberry

$5.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$5.00

360 Double Chocolate

$5.25

Absolut

$5.50

Ciroc

$6.50

Ciroc Apple

$6.50

Ciroc Peach

$6.50

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.50

Crown Ruse

$3.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Kettle One

$5.50

Kettle Citron

$5.50

Korski

$3.50

Smirnoff Caramel

$5.25

Smirnoff Pineapple

$5.20

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$5.25

Stoli

$5.50

Tito's

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$5.25

Bacardi Light

$5.25

Bumbu

$5.00

Bumbu XO

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple

$4.50

Castillo White

$3.50

Cruzan 151

$5.25

Malibu Rum

$5.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$5.50

Glenmore

$3.50

Tanqueray

$5.25

Hendricks

$7.00

Tequila

1800 BLANCO

$6.50

1800 REPOSADO

$6.50

Avion Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.50

Dos Primos blanco

$7.25

Espolon Silver

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.50

La Prima White

$3.50

Patron Silver

$7.25

Teremana Blanco

$6.50

Teremana Reposado

$6.50

Volcan

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Haydens

$6.50

Blade & Bow

$10.00

Buckners

$30.00

Buffalo trace

$6.50

Bulleit

$5.75

Bulleit Rye

$5.75

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Peach

$5.75

Crown Royal

$5.75

Crown Vanilla

$5.75

Davies Bourbon

$7.50

Davies Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

Dewars White Label

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

Fireball

$5.25

Henery McKenna American Whiskey

$12.00

Jack

$5.75

Jack Fire

$5.75

Jack Honey

$5.75

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jefferson's Reserve Very Old

$13.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$11.00

Jesse James

$3.50

Jim Beam

$5.25

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.00

Knob Creek

$6.50

Knob Creek Rye

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.25

Makers Mark 46

$6.50

Makers Mark Cask

$8.50

Old Camp

$4.50

Old Ezra Brooks 7yr

$12.00

Quiet Man

$6.50

Rebel Yell

$6.25

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Russell Reserve

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.75

Southern Comfort

$5.25

TX

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Weller Antique

$12.00

Weller special Reserve

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$5.75

Woodenville

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

Yukon Jack

$5.50

Domestic Bottle Beer

Bud Bottle

$2.00

Bud Light Bottle

$2.00

Bud Select Bottle

$2.00

Busch Light

$1.50

Coors Light Bottle

$2.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.00

O'Douls Bottle

$2.00

PBR Bottle

$2.00

Rolling Rock Bottle

$2.00

Yuengling Bottle

$2.00

Yuengling Light Bottle

$2.00

Domestic Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.00

Premium Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Corona BTL

$4.50

Corona Light BTL

$4.50

Guinness

$6.00

Heinikin BTL

$4.50

O'Douls Bottle

$2.00

Rhinegiest Wowie BTL

$5.50

Smirnoff BTL

$4.00

Ultra BTL

$3.25

White Claw

$4.00

Columbus IPA

$5.50

Stella

$4.50

Oh surf

$5.50

Ultra Steltzers

$4.00

Nude Ice Tea

$4.00

Nude Stelzer Raspberry/Lemonade

$4.00

Landshark

$5.00

Truely Punch

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Cutwater

$6.00

Nutrl Raz/Pine (Copy)

$4.50

Hoppy

$5.00

Premium Draft Beer

Astra Red Cream

$5.50

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Blue moon

$5.50

Brew Kettle White Rajah

$5.50

CBC IPA

$5.50

Golden Road Mango

$6.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$6.00

Land Grant Oh Sure

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Beer Buckets

Bud (5) BCKT

$10.00

Bud Light (5) BCKT

$10.00

Bud Select (5) BCKT

$10.00

Yuengling (5) BCKT

$10.00

Yuengling Light (5) BCKT

$10.00

Rolling Rock (5) BCKT

$10.00

Lite (5) BCKT

$10.00

Coors Light (5) BCKT

$10.00

PBR (5) BCKT

$10.00

Bush Light (5) Bucket

$7.50

O Douls (6)

$16.00

Ultra (5)

$19.00

Heineken (5)

$22.00

Corona (5)

$22.00

Corona Light (5)

$22.00

White Claw Black Cherry (5)

$19.00

White Claw Mango (5)

$19.00

Rhinegiest Swizzle (5)

$27.00

Rhinegiest Bubbles (5)

$27.00

Rhinegiest Little Bubbles (5)

$27.00

Rhinegiest Wowie (5)

$27.00

Appetizers

Basket Fries

$6.00

Basket Kettle Chips

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fresh Pork Rinds

$8.00

Loaded Boneless wings

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Mini Petzel Bites

$6.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$8.00

Potato Skins

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Breaded cauliflower

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Nachos

$5.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$13.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Double House Burger

$14.00

The 911 Burger

$13.00

House Burger

$10.00

Slider Basket

$10.00

Daily Food Special

Monday Personal Pizza

$6.00

Tuesday Slider Basket

$6.00

Wed BLT & Salad

$6.00

Thurs Dbl Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.00

Fri Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Saturday Lrg 1 top Pizza

$8.00

Extra Sauce

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

cheese sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Hot BBQ

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Large Salsa

$1.00

Medium

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Small Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Mayo

Terri

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Pizza

Pizza 8 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Pizza 8 Inch

$8.00

Pizza 8 inch Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Pizza 8 Inch Meat Lovers

$11.00

Pizza 8 Inch Veggie

$11.00

Pizza 8 Inch Works

$11.00

Pizza 14 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Pizza 14 Inch

$12.00

Pizza 14 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Pizza 14 Inch Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pizza 14 Inch Veggie

$16.00

Pizza 14 Inch Works

$16.00

Cauliflower large

$12.00

Cauliflower chicken bacon ranch

$16.00

Cauliflower buffalo chicken

$16.00

Cauliflower meat lovers

$16.00

Cauliflower veggie

$16.00

Cauliflower works

$16.00

Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Red Eye

$8.00

YB Grilled Chicken

$10.00

YB Fried Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$8.00

Wings/Tenders

Boneless Wings 5 Count

$5.00

Boneless Wings 10 Count

$9.00

Boneless Wings 20 Count

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Traditional Wings 5 Count

$5.00

Traditional Wings 10 Count

$10.00

Traditional Wings 20 Count

$19.00

Drink Specials

Shot of The Week

$3.00

$2 Dragon Bomb

$2.00

Busch Light

$1.50

Monday Long Island

$4.00

Monday Margarita Rocks

$4.00

Tuesday Ladies Foo Foo

$5.00

Tuesday Tito's

$4.50

Wednesday Whiskey

$4.00

Thursday Jesse James

$3.50

Friday Fireball

$4.00

Friday 3 Olive Bombs

$5.00

Sat/Sun Bloody Mary

$4.00

Sat/Sun Mimosa

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5815 Karric Square Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

