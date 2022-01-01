  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Last Call Pizza - 18101 Preston Rd 302C
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Last Call Pizza 18101 Preston Rd 302C

review star

No reviews yet

18101 Preston Rd 302C

Dallas, TX 75252

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

$7.99+

Fried Pickles

$6.99

French Fry Basket

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Meatballs

$7.99

Pizza By Slice

Slice

$4.99

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Blanco

$14.99+

Meat Lovers

$15.99+

Pepperoni Lovers

$14.99+

Supreme Pizza

$16.99+

Veggie Pizza

$14.49+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Greek

$6.99

House Salad

$6.99

Last Call Signature

$8.99

Sides

Side Chicken Breast

$3.99

SIDE MARINARA

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE BUFFALO

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE ITALIAN

$0.50

Dessert

CHEESECAKE

$7.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.99

TIRAMISU

$7.99

SPEED BAR

WELL VODKA

$4.50+

WELL WHISKEY

$4.50+

WELL TEQUILA

$4.50+

WELL RUM

$4.50+

WELL GIN

$4.50+

KETEL ONE

$6.50+

TITOS

$5.50+

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED

$5.50+

DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$5.50+

CROWN

$6.50+

JAMESON

$6.50+

JACK DANIELS

$5.50+

CROWN APPLE

$6.50+

ESPOLON SILVER

$5.50+

PATRON SILVER

$10.00+

FIREBALL

$5.50+

JAGERMEISTER

$5.50+

SKREWBALL

$5.50+

TUACA

$5.50+

GREEN TEA

$7.00

ROYAL F***

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.50

WHITE TEA

$7.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$5.50+

MILLER LITE

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUD

$4.00

D-DOS XX

D-BUD LIGHT

$4.50

D-MILLER LITE

$4.50

D-SHINER

$4.50

LIQUOR

WELL VODKA

$4.50+

ABSOLUT

$5.50+

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED

$5.50+

DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$5.50+

DEEP EDDYS LIME

$5.50+

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$5.50+

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$5.50+

DEEP EDDYS SWEET TEA

$5.50+

KETEL ONE

$6.50+

NUE CUCUMBER

$5.50+

TITOS

$5.50+

REYKA

$5.50+

GREY GOOSE

$6.50+

WELL WHISKEY

$4.50+

CROWN

$6.50+

CROWN APPLE

$6.50+

CROWN PEACH

$6.50+

CROWN VANILLA

$6.50+

JACK DANIELS

$5.50+

JAMESON

$6.50+

JIM BEAM

$5.50+

MAKERS MARK

$6.50+

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.50+

TULLAMORE DEW

$5.50+

TX

$8.00+

SAGAMORE

$6.50+

WOODFORD

$8.00+

BULLET

$6.50+

BULLET RYE

$6.50+

JAMESON ORANGE

$6.50+

WELL TEQUILA

$4.50+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.00+

CASAMIGOS REPO

$12.00+

CLASE AZUL

$33.00+

DON JULIO SILVER

$10.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$36.00+

ESPOLON SILVER

$5.50+

MILAGRO SILVER

$5.50+

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$6.50+

PATRON SILVER

$10.00+

DULCE VIDA GF

$5.50+

PINA LOCA

$5.50+

AMARETTO

$4.50+

FIREBALL

$5.50+

JAGERMEISTER

$5.50+

RUMPLEMINTZ

$5.50+

SCREWBALL

$5.50+

TUACA

$5.50+

GRAND MARNIER

$7.50+

RUM CHATA

$5.50+

APPLE PUCKER

$4.50

BLUE CURACAO

$4.50

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$4.50

COFFEE LIQUOR

$4.50

IRISH CREAM

$5.50

MELON LIQUOR

$4.50

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$4.50

WATERMELON PUCKER

$4.50

WELL RUM

$4.50+

BACARDI LT

$5.50+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.50+

COCONUT RUM

$5.50+

MALIBU

$5.50+

WELL GIN

$4.50+

FORDS

$5.50+

WELL SCOTCH

$4.50+

DEWARS

$5.50+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$7.50+

MACALLAN 12

$12.00+

BEER

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

BUD

$4.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDER HONEY

$4.50

TRULY

$5.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

DE IPA

$5.00

HIENEKEN ZERO

$5.00

YUENGLING

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

DADGUM IPA

$5.50

AUSTIN PINEAPPLE

$4.50

YUENGLING HERSHEY

$6.00

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

D-BUD LIGHT

$4.50

D-COORS LIGHT

$4.50

D-DOS XX

$5.50

D-MILLER LITE

$4.50

D-SHINER

$4.50

BUD BUCKET

$25.00

BUD LT BUCKET

$25.00

COORS LIGHT BUCKET

$25.00

CORONA BUCKET

$30.00

GUINNESS BUCKET

$30.00

HEINEKEN 0.0 BUCKET

$25.00

MICH ULTRA BUCKET

$25.00

MILLER LIGHT BUCKET

$25.00

MODELO BUCKET

$30.00

TRULY BUCKET

$30.00

YUENGLING BUCKET

$30.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDER HONEY BUCKET

$25.00

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$17.50

DOS XX PITCHER

$20.00

COORS LIGHT PITCHER

$17.50

MILLER LITE PITCHER

$17.50

SHINER PITCHER

$20.00

WINE

CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$6.00Out of stock

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$6.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$6.00

SERVICE INDUSTRY

MILLER LITE (SI)

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA (SI)

$3.50

BUD LIGHT (SI)

$3.50

COORS LIGHT (SI)

$3.50

DOS EQUIS (SI)

$4.50

MODELO (SI)

$4.50

CORONA (SI)

$4.50

BUD (SI)

$3.50

GUINNESS (SI)

$5.00

HIENEKEN 0.0 (SI)

$4.50

TRULY (SI)

$4.50

BLUE MOON (SI)

$4.50

WHITE CLAW (SI)

$4.50

D-BUD LIGHT (SI)

$3.50

D-COORS LIGHT (SI)

$3.50

D-DOS XX (SI)

$4.00

D-MILLER LITE (SI)

$3.50

D-SHINER (SI)

$4.00

CROWN (SI)

$5.00+

CROWN APPLE (SI)

$5.00+

CROWN PEACH (SI)

$5.00+

CROWN VANILLA (SI)

$5.00+

JACK DANIELS (SI)

$5.00+

JAMESON (SI)

$5.00+

JAMESON ORANGE (SI)

$5.00+

MAKERS MARK (SI)

$5.00+

SEAGRAMS 7 (SI)

$5.00+

BULLEIT (SI)

$5.00+

BULLEIT RYE (SI)

$5.00+

TULLAMORE DEW (SI)

$5.00+

ABSOLUT (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDY ORANGE (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDY PEACH (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDYS LEMON (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDYS LIME (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED (SI)

$5.00+

DEEP EDDYS SWEET TEA (SI)

$5.00+

REYKA (SI)

$5.00+

TITOS (SI)

$5.00+

NUE CUCUMBER (SI)

$5.00+

FORDS

$5.00+

BACARDI (SI)

$5.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN (SI)

$5.00+

MALIBU (SI)

$5.00+

ESPOLON SILVER (SI)

$5.00+

MILAGRO REPOSADO (SI)

$5.00+

MILAGRO SILVER (SI)

$5.00+

TEREMANA (SI)

$5.00+Out of stock

TEREMANA REPO (SI)

$5.00+Out of stock

DULCE VIDA GF (SI)

$5.00+

PINA LOCA (SI)

$5.00+

DEWARS (SI)

$5.00+

AMARETTO (SI)

$5.00+

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS (SI)

$5.00+

FIREBALL (SI)

$5.00+

IRISH CREAM (SI)

$5.00+

RUMPLEMINTZ (SI)

$5.00+

TUACA (SI)

$5.00+

SCREWBALL (SI)

$5.00+

RUM CHATA (SI)

$5.00+

JAGERMIESTER (SI)

$5.00+

BLOODY MARY (SI)

$1.50

FUZZY NAVEL (SI)

$4.00

MARGARITA (SI)

$2.00

MICHELADA (SI)

$1.50

MOSCOW MULE (SI)

$2.00

OLD FASHIONED (SI)

$2.00

SEX ON THE BEACH XXX (SI)

$5.00

WHITE RUSSIAN (SI)

$5.00

BERRY BOMB (SI)

$7.00

BLACKTOOTH (SI)

$5.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE (SI)

$5.00

FIRE AND ICE (SI)

$5.00

GREEN TEA (SI)

$5.00

GUMMY BEAR (SI)

$5.00

IRISH CAR BOMB (SI)

$7.00

JAGER BOMB (SI)

$7.00

JOLLY RANCHER (SI)

$5.00

KAMIKAZI (SI)

$5.00

LEMON DROP (SI)

$5.00

LUNCH BOX (SI)

$5.00

MELON BALL (SI)

$5.00

MEXICAN CANDY (SI)

$5.00

MIND ERASER (SI)

$5.00

PINK SILK PANTY (SI)

$5.00

PURPLE HOOTER (SI)

$5.00

RED HEADED S*** (SI)

$5.00

RED SNAPPER (SI)

$5.00

ROYAL F*** (SI)

$5.00

SCOOBY SNACK (SI)

$5.00

SEX ON THE BEACH SHOT (SI)

$5.00

STAR F***ER (SI)

$5.00

STARRY NIGHT (SI)

$5.00

SURFER ON ACID (SI)

$5.00

THREE LEGGED MONKEY (SI)

$5.00

TUACA BOMB (SI)

$7.00

TUACA LEMON DROP (SI)

$5.00

VEGAS BOMB (SI)

$5.00

WASHINGTON APPLE (SI)

$5.00

WHITE TEA (SI)

$5.00

ORANGE TEA (SI)

$5.00

LA TERRE CHARDONNEY

$4.00

LATERRE CAB

$4.00

LATERRE MERLOT

$4.00

WYCLIF CHAMPAGNE

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled water

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Red Bull SF Can

$5.00

Ginger Beer Can

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

SHOTS

BERRY BOMB

$7.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE SHOT

$7.00

BLACKTOOTH

$7.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$6.50

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$7.00

FIRE AND ICE

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

GUMMY BEAR

$6.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$9.00

JAGER BOMB

$7.50

JOLLY RANCHER

$6.00

KAMIKAZI

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.50

LIQUID COCAINE

$7.50

MELON BALL

$6.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$7.00

MIND ERASER

$7.00

ORANGE TEA

$7.00

PINK SILK PANTY

$6.00

RASPBERRY KAMIKAZE

$6.00

RED HEADED S***

$7.00

RED SNAPPER

$7.00

ROOT BEER MONKEY

$6.00

ROYAL F***

$7.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH SHOT

$7.00

SEX W/ AN ALLIGATOR

$8.00

STAR F***ER

$8.50

STARRY NIGHT

$7.00

SURFER ON ACID

$7.00

THREE LEGGED MONKEY

$7.00

THREE WISEMAN

$8.00

TUACA BOMB

$7.50

TUACA LEMON DROP

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.50

VIKINGS PURPLE HOOTER

$3.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.00

WHITE TEA

$7.00

COCKTAILS

ADIOS MF

$9.50

BLACK RUSSIAN

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$2.00

BLUE HAWAIIN

$8.50

FUZZY NAVEL

$2.00

HURRICANE

$9.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.50

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.50

MARGARITA

$7.00

MICHELADA

$2.00

MOSCOW MULE

$6.50

OLD FASHIONED

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH XXX

$7.50

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.50

GIFT CARD

$10 GIFT CARD

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NY Style Pizza, Wings & More in a fun gaming atmosphere!

Location

18101 Preston Rd 302C, Dallas, TX 75252

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Graze Craze - 20002 Plano, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Ohio Dr Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
17370 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Cafe de France
orange star4.3 • 1,557
17370 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - Plano, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5017 West Plano Parkway #100 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
X-Red Hot & Blue - Plano, OLD
orange starNo Reviews
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston