Last Chair Bar & Grill

Popular Items

ANGUS PRIME BURGER
CHICKEN WINGS
CAESAR SALAD

FIRST TRACKS

BEEF STEW

$13.00

BURRATA

$14.00

Ale steamed PEI mussels finished with fresh tomato concasse’ scallions, parsley, crushed garlic and fresh lime.

CRISPY CALAMARI

$14.00

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour along with garlic peppers, fresh marinara, parmesan cheese, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

TLC CHILI

$6.00+

Thick and hearty with ground beef, beans, sweet peppers, onion and jalapeno.

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00+

Tender clams, bacon, onion, celery, and potato in a perfectly seasoned cream.

FRIED MOZZARELLA WEDGES

$12.00

Italian flavored crumb, lightly fried, marinara sauce.

FIRE ROASTED MEATBALLS

$12.00

Hand formed beef, pork and veal, blended with select herbs, scallion and parmesan, served in a classic pomodoro sauce with garlic bread.

GREEN MOUNTAIN NACHOS

$15.00

House made tortilla chips, four cheese blend, fresh jalapeno, diced tomato, cilantro, olives, scallion, and fire roasted corn sided by sour cream and salsa.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

Oven baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips

TUNA POKE

$14.00

Hand cut Ahi tuna in a citrus ginger soy, atop a seaweed salad with avocado and mango, accompanied by crispy wontons and wasabi drizzle.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

Meaty chicken wings, flash fried, tossed in your choice of sauces. Buffalo, Maple BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic Parmesan.

TREE TERRAIN

AHI TUNA SALAD

$16.00

Pan seared sesame crusted tuna served over a ginger dressed spring mix along with tomato, cucumber, tomato medley, avocado, red onion, crispy noodles.

BABY BEET SALAD

$14.00

Tender red and gold beets presented with baby spinach, arugula, Vermont goat cheese, toasted walnuts and a sherry vinaigrette.

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic crouton, lightly tossed in a flavorful creamy dressing.

COBB SALAD

$16.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Organic Acadian spring mix, English cucumber, toy tomatoes, red onion and garlic crouton.

SPINACH SALAD

$13.00

Baby spinach accompanied by crumbled bacon, boiled egg, roasted peppers, tomato, Vermont goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

BLACK DIAMOND GRILL

BABY BACK RIBS - FULL RACK

$28.00

Marinated 12 hours, slow roasted for 4, fall off the bone tender, with our signature barbeque sauce, served with pub cut French fries, coleslaw and cornbread.

BABY RACK RIBS - HALF RACK

$18.00

Tender 18 oz. bone in rib eye, lightly seasoned, char grilled, served with mashed potato and fresh vegetable.

FILET MIGNON

$35.00

8oz. center cut Angus beef tenderloin char-grilled to your liking along with a blistered tomato demi-glace, mashed potato and fresh vegetable.

MAPLE GLAZED SALMON

$24.00

Hand cut filet, lightly seasoned, prepared over an open flame, sided by long grain rice, cool cucumber dill salsa, and fresh vegetable.

N.Y. STRIP STEAK

$31.00

14oz. grass fed premium Iowa beef, certified Angus, hand cut, prepared over an open flame, presented with demi-glace, mashed potato and fresh vegetable.

MID MOUNTAIN

ANGUS PRIME BURGER

$16.00

10oz. lean ground beef, char grilled to your liking, served on a toasted brioche bun along with lettuce, tomato and onion.

BEYOND BURGER

$15.00

Plant protein based meatless burger, looks and taste like the real thing, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion.

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$15.00

Tender Angus bottom round, sauerkraut, aged swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with 1000 island dressing.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Marinated 8 oz. breast presented on a toasted ciabatta roll along with lettuce, tomato, onion and a maple aioli.

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$14.00

All-natural skin on turkey breast served on a toasted ciabatta roll with apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.

LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$14.00

Slow roasted seasoned pork butt finished with our signature barbeque sauce and melted cheddar, served on a toasted ciabatta roll.

STEAK TIP SANDWICH

$16.00

Tenderloin steak tips sautéed along with sliced mushrooms, onion on a toasted ciabatta roll with Vermont cheddar and horseradish sauce.

VEGETABLE PITA

$13.00

Lightly marinated, then topped by fresh mozzarella, tomato, avocado and basil mayonnaise on a toasted ciabatta roll.

MAIN MOUNTAIN

ASIAN STIR FRY

$26.00

Fresh vegetables, choice of chicken, shrimp or beef, tossed with lo mein noodles, in a citrus ginger soy

BEEF SHORT RIB

$35.00

CAPE COD BAKED HADDOCK

$25.00

Fresh haddock filet oven baked in butter, white wine and fresh chive, topped by a buttery cracker crumb, finished by a lime aioli, sided by rice and fresh vegetable.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.00

Crispy chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sided by penne pasta and garlic bread.

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN FRITTERS

$22.00

Battered chicken breast served over mashed potato along with sausage gravy and fresh vegetable.

FISH & CHIPS

$23.00

Crispy battered Last Chair Ale haddock filet, served with classic cole slaw, fresh pub fries, tarter sauce.

LAST CHAIR MEATLOAF

$23.00

Veal, beef and Pork blended with shallot, chive, rosemary and basil, served with mashed potato, garlic mushroom gravy and fresh vegetable.

LOBSTER-SHRIMP MAC &CHEESE

$28.00

Cold water lobster, gulf shrimp, roasted garlic, cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan and mozzarella tossed with trotolle pasta.

MAPLE GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$24.00

Fresh scallops, lobster, shrimp and mussels in creamy saffron infused rice along with parmesan cheese and spinach.

PORK OSSO BUCCO

$28.00

ROASTED LEMON HERBED CHICKEN

$23.00

Tender roasted airline chicken breast filled with prosciutto ham, smoked gouda, served with potato, pan gravy and fresh vegetable.

SESAME GINGER AHI TUNA

$25.00

Pan seared sesame crusted tuna, hand sliced and presented with rice, citrus ginger soy, seaweed salad and fresh vegetable.

TACO CUATRO

$22.00

Flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, cheddar jack cheese, grilled corn, finished by a chipotle ranch.

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

HOT DOG

$10.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

PENNE PASTA

$10.00

Kids Meatball

$2.00

SPECIALITY PIZZA

SM BBQ PIZZA

$19.00

Maple barbeque sauce, chicken or pork, cheddar, mozzarella and scallion.

SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

Our own blended wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onion and blues cheese.

SM CHICKEN, BACN, RANCH

$19.00

SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$19.00

Tomato sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon, mozzarella.

SM MARGHERITA

$19.00

Crushed garlic, olive oil, diced tomato, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh basil.

SM PHILLY

$19.00

SM ROASTED VEGGIE

$19.00

SM MEAT LOVERS

$19.00

SM WHITE PIZZA

$19.00

Spinach, mozzarella, garlic, tomato, over ricotta cheese.

LG BBQ PIZZA

$24.00

Maple barbeque sauce, chicken or pork, cheddar, mozzarella and scallion.

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

Our own blended wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onion and blues cheese.

LG CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

$24.00

LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$24.00

Tomato sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon, mozzarella.

LG MARGHERITA

$24.00

Crushed garlic, olive oil, diced tomato, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh basil.

LG PHILLY

$24.00

LG ROASTED VEGGIE

$24.00

LG MEAT LOVERS

$24.00

LG WHITE PIZZA

$24.00

Spinach, mozzarella, garlic, tomato, over ricotta cheese.

Pizza

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.00

Toppings $1

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

$19.00

Toppings $1

SMALL CHEESE

$16.00

LARGE CHEESE

$19.00

Add Protein

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Kids Meatball

$2.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Steak

$7.00

Add Lobster

$7.00

SIDES

GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

Side Mush Gravy

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR

$7.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.00

Side Corn Bread

$0.50

SIDE FF

$4.00

SIDE HOUSE

$6.00

SIDE POTATO

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$0.50

SIDE SWEETS

$6.00

SIDE VEG

$3.00

Xtra Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Brownie

$5.00

Carrott Cake

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$6.95

Cookie

$4.75

Fudge Cake

$6.95

Lava Cake

$6.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Sm Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Sm Vanilla Ice cream

$2.50

Lg Chocolate

$3.50

Lg Vanilla

$3.50

Smores Pizza

$12.95

SPECIALS

App Special

$12.95Out of stock

Steak Special

$29.95

Seafood Special

$24.95

Large pizza for Barcade

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$9.00

New Years Eve Party each

$55.00

Soda

Dr Pepper

$3.25Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Diet

$3.25

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Saratoga

$3.75

Juice, Coffe, Tea, Milk

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

267 VT-100, West Dover, VT 05356

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

