- Home
- /
- West Dover
- /
- Last Chair Bar & Grill
Last Chair Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
267 VT-100
West Dover, VT 05356
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FIRST TRACKS
BEEF STEW
BURRATA
Ale steamed PEI mussels finished with fresh tomato concasse’ scallions, parsley, crushed garlic and fresh lime.
CRISPY CALAMARI
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour along with garlic peppers, fresh marinara, parmesan cheese, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
TLC CHILI
Thick and hearty with ground beef, beans, sweet peppers, onion and jalapeno.
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
Tender clams, bacon, onion, celery, and potato in a perfectly seasoned cream.
FRIED MOZZARELLA WEDGES
Italian flavored crumb, lightly fried, marinara sauce.
FIRE ROASTED MEATBALLS
Hand formed beef, pork and veal, blended with select herbs, scallion and parmesan, served in a classic pomodoro sauce with garlic bread.
GREEN MOUNTAIN NACHOS
House made tortilla chips, four cheese blend, fresh jalapeno, diced tomato, cilantro, olives, scallion, and fire roasted corn sided by sour cream and salsa.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Oven baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips
TUNA POKE
Hand cut Ahi tuna in a citrus ginger soy, atop a seaweed salad with avocado and mango, accompanied by crispy wontons and wasabi drizzle.
CHICKEN WINGS
Meaty chicken wings, flash fried, tossed in your choice of sauces. Buffalo, Maple BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic Parmesan.
TREE TERRAIN
AHI TUNA SALAD
Pan seared sesame crusted tuna served over a ginger dressed spring mix along with tomato, cucumber, tomato medley, avocado, red onion, crispy noodles.
BABY BEET SALAD
Tender red and gold beets presented with baby spinach, arugula, Vermont goat cheese, toasted walnuts and a sherry vinaigrette.
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic crouton, lightly tossed in a flavorful creamy dressing.
COBB SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Organic Acadian spring mix, English cucumber, toy tomatoes, red onion and garlic crouton.
SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach accompanied by crumbled bacon, boiled egg, roasted peppers, tomato, Vermont goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
BLACK DIAMOND GRILL
BABY BACK RIBS - FULL RACK
Marinated 12 hours, slow roasted for 4, fall off the bone tender, with our signature barbeque sauce, served with pub cut French fries, coleslaw and cornbread.
BABY RACK RIBS - HALF RACK
Tender 18 oz. bone in rib eye, lightly seasoned, char grilled, served with mashed potato and fresh vegetable.
FILET MIGNON
8oz. center cut Angus beef tenderloin char-grilled to your liking along with a blistered tomato demi-glace, mashed potato and fresh vegetable.
MAPLE GLAZED SALMON
Hand cut filet, lightly seasoned, prepared over an open flame, sided by long grain rice, cool cucumber dill salsa, and fresh vegetable.
N.Y. STRIP STEAK
14oz. grass fed premium Iowa beef, certified Angus, hand cut, prepared over an open flame, presented with demi-glace, mashed potato and fresh vegetable.
MID MOUNTAIN
ANGUS PRIME BURGER
10oz. lean ground beef, char grilled to your liking, served on a toasted brioche bun along with lettuce, tomato and onion.
BEYOND BURGER
Plant protein based meatless burger, looks and taste like the real thing, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion.
CORNED BEEF REUBEN
Tender Angus bottom round, sauerkraut, aged swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with 1000 island dressing.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Marinated 8 oz. breast presented on a toasted ciabatta roll along with lettuce, tomato, onion and a maple aioli.
HOT HAM & CHEESE
All-natural skin on turkey breast served on a toasted ciabatta roll with apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.
LOBSTER ROLL
PORK CHOP SANDWICH
Slow roasted seasoned pork butt finished with our signature barbeque sauce and melted cheddar, served on a toasted ciabatta roll.
STEAK TIP SANDWICH
Tenderloin steak tips sautéed along with sliced mushrooms, onion on a toasted ciabatta roll with Vermont cheddar and horseradish sauce.
VEGETABLE PITA
Lightly marinated, then topped by fresh mozzarella, tomato, avocado and basil mayonnaise on a toasted ciabatta roll.
MAIN MOUNTAIN
ASIAN STIR FRY
Fresh vegetables, choice of chicken, shrimp or beef, tossed with lo mein noodles, in a citrus ginger soy
BEEF SHORT RIB
CAPE COD BAKED HADDOCK
Fresh haddock filet oven baked in butter, white wine and fresh chive, topped by a buttery cracker crumb, finished by a lime aioli, sided by rice and fresh vegetable.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Crispy chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sided by penne pasta and garlic bread.
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN FRITTERS
Battered chicken breast served over mashed potato along with sausage gravy and fresh vegetable.
FISH & CHIPS
Crispy battered Last Chair Ale haddock filet, served with classic cole slaw, fresh pub fries, tarter sauce.
LAST CHAIR MEATLOAF
Veal, beef and Pork blended with shallot, chive, rosemary and basil, served with mashed potato, garlic mushroom gravy and fresh vegetable.
LOBSTER-SHRIMP MAC &CHEESE
Cold water lobster, gulf shrimp, roasted garlic, cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan and mozzarella tossed with trotolle pasta.
MAPLE GRILLED PORK CHOPS
Fresh scallops, lobster, shrimp and mussels in creamy saffron infused rice along with parmesan cheese and spinach.
PORK OSSO BUCCO
ROASTED LEMON HERBED CHICKEN
Tender roasted airline chicken breast filled with prosciutto ham, smoked gouda, served with potato, pan gravy and fresh vegetable.
SESAME GINGER AHI TUNA
Pan seared sesame crusted tuna, hand sliced and presented with rice, citrus ginger soy, seaweed salad and fresh vegetable.
TACO CUATRO
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, cheddar jack cheese, grilled corn, finished by a chipotle ranch.
KIDS MENU
SPECIALITY PIZZA
SM BBQ PIZZA
Maple barbeque sauce, chicken or pork, cheddar, mozzarella and scallion.
SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Our own blended wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onion and blues cheese.
SM CHICKEN, BACN, RANCH
SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon, mozzarella.
SM MARGHERITA
Crushed garlic, olive oil, diced tomato, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh basil.
SM PHILLY
SM ROASTED VEGGIE
SM MEAT LOVERS
SM WHITE PIZZA
Spinach, mozzarella, garlic, tomato, over ricotta cheese.
LG BBQ PIZZA
Maple barbeque sauce, chicken or pork, cheddar, mozzarella and scallion.
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Our own blended wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onion and blues cheese.
LG CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon, mozzarella.
LG MARGHERITA
Crushed garlic, olive oil, diced tomato, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh basil.
LG PHILLY
LG ROASTED VEGGIE
LG MEAT LOVERS
LG WHITE PIZZA
Spinach, mozzarella, garlic, tomato, over ricotta cheese.
Pizza
Add Protein
SIDES
Desserts
SPECIALS
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
267 VT-100, West Dover, VT 05356