Last Chair Pizza & Grill 148 Vermont Rte 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
148 Vermont Rte 100, West Dover, VT 05356
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
No Reviews
108 Route 100 West Dover, VT 05356
View restaurant