Last Frontier Restaurant 105 West 4th Street

Appetizers

Chicken Strips Basket

$14.95

Lightly breaded chicken strips served with ranch dressing, coleslaw and fries

Fish & Chips

$21.95

Breaded Halibut, tartar sauce, coleslaw and French fries

Frontier Chicken Wings

$16.95

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of salt & pepper, mango barbeque or tangy hot wing sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$11.95

Deep fried, golden brown cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Breakfast

Country Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

Two soft buttermilk biscuits covered in country sausage gravy, served with hash browns or red potatoes

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.95

Fried golden brown steak, covered with country sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, hash browns or red potatoes and choice of toast

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$23.95

Grilled Flat Iron Steak, served with two eggs any style, hash browns or red potatoes and choice of toast

French Toast

$6.25

Served with one fresh any style,choice of two bacon strips, two sausage links, with butter and syrup or strawberries and whipped cream

Golden Belgian Waffle

$9.95

One fluffy waffle served with butter & syrup or strawberries & whipped cream, one fresh egg any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

La Center Fry Baby

$12.95

Diced Black Forest Ham, Onion and Bell Pepper Topped with Country Gravy and Melted Cheese served over your choice of hashbrowns or red potatoes

Oatmeal

$5.50

Hot oat cereal with raisins, brown sugar and cream

Old Fashion Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.75

Served with one fresh any style,choice of two bacon strips, two sausage links, with butter and syrup or strawberries and whipped cream

Omelet

$13.95

(Served cooked to order) Three egg omelets, choice of toast, served with hashbrowns or red potatoes

Sunrise Special

$6.25

One fresh egg any style, served with Hashbrowns or red potatoes, choice of toast

Breakfast Sides

SD Bacon - 2

$2.50

SD Bacon -4

$4.25

SD Bacon Bits

$1.00

SD Bread/Toast

$3.00

SD Cheese

$0.75

SD Cottage Cheese

$1.50

SD Egg

$1.75

SD French Toast

$2.25

SD Gravy

$1.50

SD Ham Steak

$4.25

SD Hashbrowns

$3.00

SD Hashbrowns w/tops

$4.00

SD Pancakes

$2.25

SD Red Potato's

$3.00

SD Red Potato's w/tops

$4.00

SD Salsa

$0.75

SD Sausage - 2

$2.50

SD Sausage - 4

$4.25

SD Sausage Patty - 1

$2.50

SD Sausage Patty - 2

$4.25

SD Waffle

$4.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$15.99

California Dreaming Burger

$18.95

Charbroiled beef patty, 2 pieces of bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, served on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion

Chili Burger

$18.95

Charbroiled beef patty topped with beef chili, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and chopped onions

Classic Burger

$13.75

Charbroiled beef patty served on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion

Clubhouse Sandwich

$18.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato with choice of bread

Deli Sandwich

$15.99

French Dip Deluxe

$16.95

Classic hot roast beef sandwich on a grilled hoagie roll with melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with Au Jus and French fries

Frontier Burger

$18.95

Charbroiled beef patty with Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, black forest ham and a fried egg

Gouda Philly Cheese Steak

$17.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.95

Charbroiled beef patty, sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion

Patty Melt

$14.95

Reuben Sandwich

$16.95

Generous portion of thinly sliced slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Marionberry Coffee Cake

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Oreo Cream Pie

$5.99

Banana Cream Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

Bostom Cream Pie

$5.99

Lunch/Dinner Sides

SD 8oz Salmon

$12.00

SD Avocado

$1.50

SD Bacon Bits

$3.50

SD Baked Potato

$4.50

SD Broccoli

$5.50

SD Burger Patty

$5.50

SD Celery

$2.00

SD Cheese

$0.75

SD Chili Baked Potato

$2.25

SD Cole Slaw

$2.75

SD Cottage Cheese

$2.75

SD Dinner Roll

$0.75

SD Dressing

$0.75

SD Fries

$3.50

SD Green Beans

$5.50

SD Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

SD Chicken Tender

$4.00

SD House Veggie

$5.50

SD Jalapeno

$0.99

SD Mashed Pot

$3.75

SD Mashed Pot No Gravy

$3.75

SD Mushroom

$0.75

SD Onion Rings

$4.50

SD Pickles

$0.25

SD Salsa

$0.99

SD Shrimp (8ct)

$7.50

SD Stk Fries

$3.75

SD Swt Pt Fries

$3.75

SD Tater Tots

$3.75

SD Tomatoes

$1.25

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and a dinner roll

Chef Salad

$15.95

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing and a dinner roll

Dinner Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, cheese, croutons, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and choice of dressing

Cup Of Chili

$3.95

Served with cheese, sour cream, & onions

Bowl Of Chili

$5.95

Served with cheese, sour cream, & onions

Soup Of The Day (Cup)

$3.95

(Ask your Server for today’s selection)

Soup Of The Day (Bowl)

$5.95

(Ask your Server for today’s selection)

PHO

$17.95

Steak & Seafood

Grilled Flat Iron Steak Dinner

$23.95

8 oz. Steak served, with house veggies and your choice of potato

Grilled New York Steak Dinner

$39.95

14 oz. Steak, served with house veggies and your choice of potato

Grilled Ribeye Steak Dinner

$42.95

12 oz. Steak, served with house veggies and your choice of potato

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$26.95

8oz.fresh salmon grilled with mango barbeque sauce and served with house veggies and your choice of potato

Beverages (Soft Drinks)

Apple Juice

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Ghost

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Cider

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Milkshake

$7.25

Mt Dew

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Rockstar

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Smoothie

$6.25

Soy Milk

$3.95

Sugar Free Rockstar

$4.50

Tea

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Tonic

$3.95

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Draft Beer Growler

GR Jackpot Juicy IPA

$18.00

GR Easy Float Blonde

$18.00

GR Coors Light

$18.00

GR Blue Moon

$18.00

GR Ninkasi IPA

$18.00

GR Widmer Hefewizen

$18.00

GR Boneyard

$18.00

GR Mac & Jac

$18.00

GR Honey Pear Cider

$18.00

GR Stella

$18.00

64oz Growler Bottle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
A family favorite with a down home feel. Located in historic La Center, Washington. At The Last Frontier Restaurant you can enjoy daily dining specials as well as purchase gift certificates for friends and family. With a variety of menu options for our senior guests as well as for the kids, there’s something for everyone! Delicious dining at family-friendly prices. Come in and enjoy a homemade meal.

