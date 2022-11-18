  • Home
Last Resort Riverfront Bar & Grill 1200 N River Ave

1200 N River Ave

Toronto, OH 43964

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Onion Rings App
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Crunchy on the outside, soft and cheesy on the inside Served with homemade marinara

Onion Rings App

$8.00

Thick cut onion rings made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion's natural sweetness shine through

Quesadilla

$9.00

A tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese blend, and stuffed with jalepeno, tomato, olive and onion. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Nachos Grande

$10.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips piled high with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped green onions , olives, sliced jalepenos and sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Battered and golden fried chicken. Try these with one of our wing sauces.

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

You'll be saying oh my gourd with an order of of our fried zucchini. Breaded and fried to the perfect golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Made from slices of dill pickles, Breaded and fried. Served with our signature ranch sauce.

Fried Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

The perfect balance of crunchy and chewy, these warm pretzel sticks are ready to be dipped in our beer cheese.

Fish Basket

$13.00

Breaded and fried icelandic cod. Served with tartar sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.00Out of stock

Golden fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Wings

We are unable to toss more than 1 wing sauce per pound. If more than 1 sauce is wanted, the sauce will be on the side.

1 Pound

$10.00

We are unable to toss more than 1 wing sauce per pound. If more than 1 sauce is wanted, the sauce will be on the side.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Sauteed mushrooms and swiss

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Melt

$14.00

Bacon and cheddar topped with jalepenos and beach bbq.

Black & Bleu

$14.00

Blackened with our signature seasoning and topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles.

Beach Burger

$14.00

American and swiss cheeses, onion ring, pineapple slice, and our homemade beach bbq.

Sides

Pittsburgh Style Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Hand Helds

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on grilled bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken and ranch.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken and ranch.

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressin. served between grilled slices of rye bread.

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Seasoned and grilled sirloin steak and provolone cheese, with peppers and mushrooms

Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Italian style meats: Pastrami, capicola, amd ham. Topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing.

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded and fried icelandic cod with american cheese, tartar or cocktail. topped with lettuce or sweet slaw and fresh tomato.

Pittsburgh Style

Pastrami - Pittsburgh

$12.00

Capacolla - Pittsburgh

$12.00

Ham - Pittsburgh

$12.00

Corned Beef - Pittsburgh

$12.00

Fish Sandwich - Pittsburgh

$15.00

Fried Chicken - Pittsburgh

$12.00

Grilled Chicken - Pittsburgh

$12.00

Sirloin Steak - Pittsburgh

$15.00

Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled or crispy chicken Lettuce, tomato, egg, cucumber and olives piled high and topped cheese and fries

Steak Salad

$16.00

Juicy, tender grilled steak Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, olives topped with cheese and fries

Chef Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, ham, capacola, egg, red onion, tomato, olives, cucumber and cheese

Taco Salad

$13.00

Deep fried tortilla shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives and topped with our salsa ranch and shredded cheese blend

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$4.50

Cheese Dog

$5.50

Spicy Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$6.00

Beach Dog

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Wrap

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chips

Bag of chips

$2.50

Soups

Chicken Dumpling Cup

$4.00

Chicken Dumpling Bowl

$5.50

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Vegetable Beef Cup

$4.00

Vegetable Beef Bowl

$5.50

Winter Menu

Pierogies

$9.00

Grilled and sauteed with onion

Last Resort Loaded Fries

$12.00

Tender, juicy roast beef, homemade mac & cheese and jalepeno with a drizzle of BBQ on a bed of fresh cut fries

Last Resort Loaded Tots

$12.00

Tots covered in cheese sauce, bacon, jalepeno, sour cream and shredded cheese blend

Patty Melt

$12.00

Fresh ground hamburger patty with grilled mushroom and onion, american and swiss cheese on texas toast

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Served open face with gravy on Texas toast with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Served open face with gravy on Texas toast with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries

Specials

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.00

Chicken Parm

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water

Kids Coke

Kids Diet

Kids Sprite

Kids Unsweetened

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Lemonade

Bottled Water

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Kids Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Seasonal Drinks/Shots

The Grinch

$11.00

1 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz Light Rum 1 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Orange Juice 2 oz Sprite -Rim fishbowl with red sugar -Shake with ice -Strain over ice -Cherry Garnish

Dominic the Donkey

$12.00

2 oz Khalua 2 oz Well Vodka 2 oz Heavy Cream -Served in 16 oz cup -Shake with ice and strain into cup -Top with whipped cream & sprinkle of cinnamon

Heat Miser Cider

$9.00

2 oz fireball Hot apple cider to fill -16 oz cup -Topped with whipped cream and sprinkle of cinnamon

Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer

$11.00

1 oz Light Rum 1/2 oz Grenadine Equal parts cranberry and sprite -Served in fishbowl -Rim glass with green sugar -Build over ice

Winter Warlock Hot Chocolate

$8.00

1 oz Peppermint Scnapps 1 oz Pinnacle Whipped Vodka Hot cocoa to fill -Served in 16 oz cup -Topped with whipped cream and a candy cane

North Pole Nookie Shot

$5.50

1/2 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz Bailey's Irish Creme -Topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane

Snicker Doodle Shot

$6.00

1/2 oz Rum Chata 1/2 oz Fireball -Topped with whipped cream and sprinkle of cinnamon

Santa's Panties Shot

$5.00

1 oz Well Vodka 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice -Topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane

Merch

Can Koozie

$5.00

Last Resort T-Shirt

$25.00

Cover Charge

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Freshly prepared American cuisine

1200 N River Ave, Toronto, OH 43964

