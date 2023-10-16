Food

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with cheese

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Nachos

$10.00

Served with beefy jalapeno cheese,shredded lettuce,diced tomato,sour cream

Chips and Dip

$10.00+

Choose between our house Rotel or Buff chick dip

Mac and Chz bites

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Cheese and Bacon

Onion Rings

$8.50

Grilled Melts

Bacon Tomato Melt

$9.00

Mayo, american cheese, fresh bacon, tomato

Pizza Pie Melt

$9.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepporoni

Mean Cheese Melt

$9.50

Mayo, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack

Mac and Smack Melt

$10.00

Garlic aioli, monterey jack, classic mac and cheese

Sloppy Joe Melt

$10.00

Mayo, marinara, beefy nacho cheese

BBQ Chic Melt

$10.50

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$11.00

Mayo, provolone, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

Philly Steak Melt

$13.00

Dash of A1 sauce, provolone cheese, sauteed onion and green pepper with philly steak

Pimento lover Melt

$10.00

Pimento mac n chz, bacon, tomato

Bacon Egg Cheddar Melt

$10.50

Macs

Chz and Broccoli Mac

$9.50+

Crab Mix Mac

$11.00

Classic mac with crab drizzled in garlic aoili

Pimento Mac

$10.00+

Pimento cheese added to our classic mac

CBR Mac

$12.00

Grilled chicken strips with bacon crumbs drizzled with ranch over the classic mac

Buffalo vs BBQ Mac

$12.00+

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce over the classic mac

Classic Mac

$9.00+

Cavatappi noodle with cheddar cheese and monterey jack

Toasted Subs

Pilly Sub

$12.50

Philly steak, green pepper, provolone, satueed onion

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, bell pepper, onion, avocado, oil & vinegar

Meat Lover Italiano Sub

$11.00

Ham, salami, bacon, pepporoni, swiss, LTO, red wine vinegar

Club Sub

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, provolone, LTO, garlic aioli

CBR Sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, ranch

BLT Sub

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Smashburgers

Pimento Smash Burger

$12.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, tomato, provolone

Heating Up Burger

$14.00

Pepperjack cheese, LTO, jalapeno, grilled onion, chipotle ranch

Big BBQ Burger

$13.00

Chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, fried onion ring

Good Morning Cheeseburger

$12.50

American cheese, tomato, fried egg, bacon, garlic aioli

Cheeseburger

$10.00

American cheese, LTO, mayo

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Make large +$4

Tomato

$4.00

Make large +$4

House Chili

$4.00

Make large +$4

French onion

$4.00

Make large +$4

Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Tomato, crouton, cheese, onion

Ceaser Salad

$7.50

Crouton, cheese

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Mac & Chz

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

House or ceaser

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Cheese, bacon

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Poweraide

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Kids

Kids Meals

Kids Mac and Chz

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00