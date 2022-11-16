Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Last Stop Saloon

7 Reviews

$$

209 East 2nd Street

The Dalles, OR 97058

Popular Items

Simple Plan
Hawaiian Burger
Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizers

2 Chicken Tacos

2 Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas filled wtih cheddar cheese, chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and our poblano ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

A crisp, flour tortilla filled with a blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, chicken, bacon nibs, and poblano ranch. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Senior Chicken Strips

$10.00

Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with sidewinder fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Eight wings, hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Tossed in choice of our signature BBQ, sweet & spicy, nitro, or classic buffalo. Served with fresh veggies and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House made chips and salsa

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$11.00

Five pickle spears hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our poblano ranch.

Loaded Sidewinder

$15.00

Crispy sidewinder fries smothered in jalapeno cheese sauce, ground beef, bacon nibs, pico de gallo, olives, sour cream and fresh green onion.

Mozzarella logs

Mozzarella logs

$12.00

Four jumbo mozzarella logs made in house. Fried to a golden brown and served with marinara.

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Hand cut corn chips smothered in nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, olives, crema, and fresh green onion. Choice of chicken, beef or veggie.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

A basket of crispy onion rings served with choice of dipping sauce.

Potato boats

$11.00

Four potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon nibs, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions.

Pretzels & Cheese Sauce

Pretzels & Cheese Sauce

$10.00

Four soft pretzels served warm with jalapeno cheese sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

A blend of cheeses filled with artichoke hears, fresh spinach and water chestnuts. Topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguettes.

Hummus Platter

$12.00

Hand cut tortilla chips, kalamata olives, cucumbers, carrots, celery & tomato with hummus

Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$11.00

Hand breaded crispy fried bites of macaroni & cheese.

Burgers

Simple Plan

$13.00

A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$16.00

A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, lettuce, and smothered with teriyaki sauce.

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$16.00

A toasted bun loaded with Cajun seasoned beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and sriracha mayo.

Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$16.00

A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, lettuce, and house garlic mayo.

Grilled Mushroom & Onion Burger

Grilled Mushroom & Onion Burger

$16.00

A toasted bun, our signature beef, grilled onions and mushrooms, smothered in Swiss cheese, and house garlic mayo.

Pastrami & Swiss Burger

$16.00

A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, chipotle mustard and pickles.

Saloon Burger

$15.00

A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, cheddar cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and smothered in barbecue sauce.

South of the Border

South of the Border

$16.00

A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, nacho cheese, jalapenos, avocado, grilled onions & tomato

Entrees & Saloon Favorites

Sirloin 6 oz

$26.00

Our signature 6 oz sirloin steak, seasoned and seared to lock in the juices and topped with garlic butter.

Sirloin 10 oz

$32.00

Our signature 10 oz sirloin steak, seasoned and seared to lock in the juices and topped with garlic butter.

Ribeye 12oz

Ribeye 12oz

$38.00

Our signature 12 oz juicy well marbled boneless ribeye topped with garlic butter.

Tri-Tip Dinner

$21.00

Our signature 10 oz tri-tip

Shrimp Feast

$25.00

Shrimp done your way.

Artichoke Chicken

$25.00

Seasoned and grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and smothered in our house alfredo sauce.

Beer Battered Fish N Chips

Beer Battered Fish N Chips

$24.00

Hand battered cod filets, deep-fried and served with our sidewinder fries, house made slaw, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak

$25.00

Chicken Mac

$25.00

Crispy breaded chicken served over penne pasta in a creamy garlic cheese sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettucine in our hand crafted garlic alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Artichoke Pasta

$22.00

Fettucine tossed with sauteed artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, house alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Meatloaf

$18.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$25.00

Grilled Chicken on a bed of penne pasta tossed in basil, garlic and olive oil

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with sidewinder fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and light mayo on choice of bread

Crispy Chicken & Pickle

Crispy Chicken & Pickle

$15.00

Hand breaded and fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, and house tartar sauce on a toasted bun.

Frenchie

Frenchie

$16.00

Our signature Last Stop French dip. Grilled sirloin and melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked sourdough roll. Served with house made au-jus.

Grilled chicken sand

Grilled chicken sand

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

Marbled rye piled high with pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island.

Philly

Philly

$16.00

Grilled sirloin, sauteed onions and bell peppers, covered with melted pepper jack cheese on a fresh baked sourdough roll.

Philly - Spicy

Philly - Spicy

$18.00

Philly steak with sauteed onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and spicy nacho cheese.

Show stopper

Show stopper

$14.00

Thin sliced turkey, honey glazed smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and light mayo on your choice of bread.

The Stacker

The Stacker

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on sourdough bread, triple stacked and toasted.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Parmesan crusted Texas toast with garlic butter, swiss and cheddar cheese

Garden Veggie

$12.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and avocado with mayonnaise on a sourdough roll

Soup & Salad

Caesar Parmesan

Caesar Parmesan

$7.00+

Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and a traditional Caesar dressing.

The Club Salad

The Club Salad

$11.00+

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon nibs, grape tomatoes, cucumber, fresh avocado, shredded cheddar, hardboiled egg, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$10.00+

A crispy fried tortilla bowl loaded with mixed greens, jalapeno, black olives, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, cheddar and sour cream. Choice of chicken or beef.

Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, hardboiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with choice of dressing and garlic bread.

Side Salad

$4.00

The Garden salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Black & Blue Salad

$21.00

On a bed of fresh romaine, our signature 6 oz sirloin cooked to your preference with pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles and cherry tomatoes

Spinach Salad

$9.00+
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.00+

A bed of fresh romaine with chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado tossed in our house made ranch and topped with shredded white cheddar cheese

Sides

seasonal veggies

$4.00

Burger Patty

$6.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

our house made potato salad

coleslaw

$3.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00
Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Our Saloon favorite sidewinder fries

Chicken breast

$5.00

Extra side sauce

$0.25

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Mash N Gravy Side

$4.00

Breakfast

1\2 Bisquits N Gravy

$5.00

Blintz Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Thick French toast filled with a blend of cottage cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and lemon zest. Ask your server about available toppings.

California Scramble

$12.00

Bacon, ham, tomato, green onion & cheddar cheese scrambled with eggs, country potatoes and topped with avocado. Served with your choice of toast.

Canadian Bacon And Eggs

$14.00

Chicken Fried Biscuit

$16.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Eggs & Bacon

$12.50

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Eggs Florentine

$16.00

An English muffin topped with fresh spinach, poached eggs and house made hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh tomatoes and country potatoes.

French Toast

$13.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Hungryman Sandwich

$16.00

Last Stop Breakfast

$5.50

Taco Omelet

$14.00

Three-egg omelet filled with seasoned ground beef, jalapeno, black olives and cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, country potatoes and choice of toast.

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50
Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Designated Driver

$5.00

Red Bull and your choice of puree or flavored syrup

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Kombucha

$4.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Directions

Map
