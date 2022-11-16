Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Last Stop Saloon
7 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Everybody's Brewing Company - 177 E Jewett Blvd - White Salmon, WA 98672
4.4 • 1,150
177 East Jewett Boulevard White Salmon, WA 98672
View restaurant