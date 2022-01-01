Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Last Chair Kitchen and Bar

686 Reviews

$$

1705 E Lakeshore Dr

Whitefish, MT 59937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Veggie Curry
Kid Chicken Strips

Snacks & Small Plates (TO GO)

Mezze Plate

$17.00

House Hummus, Burrata, Za'atar Oil, Eggplant Caponata, Fig Jasm, Naan Bread

Blackened Steak Tips

$16.00

Rib eye, huckleberry - gorgonzola cream, grilled baguette

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Ahi tuna, cucumber salad, wasabi guacamole, wonton crisps. DF

Oyster Mushroom "Rockefeller"

$13.00

Oyster mushrooms, artichoke leaf, spinach, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, cream

Five Spice Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut - lime green curry, slaw

Half "Tot-chos"

$11.00

Tater tots, house queso, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime

Full "Tot-chos"

$17.00

Tater tots, house queso, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with house bleu cheese dipping sauce

Soup & Salad (TO-GO)

Lamb Stew

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Lamb Stew

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

Lamb Stew

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, radish, toasted pepitas, choice of dressing

Grilled Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, house croutons, lemon, parmesan

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Arugula, Macerated Strawberries, Herbed Goat Cheese, Maple-Almond Brittle, Lemon-Honey-Poppyseed Dressing

Hearty Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, candied jalapeno bacon, pistachios, shaved pecorino, evoo, cherry balsamic vinegar

Sandwiches, Etc (TO-GO)

Served with your choice of sweet potato fries, tater tots or side salad.

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Cornmeal crusted walleye, slaw, fresh herb tartar sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, slaw, basil - roasted red pepper aioli

Classic Burger

$14.00

Build your own

Chair 8 Burger

$17.00

Pepperoncini - smoked gouda spread, jalapeno bacon, arugula

Huckleberry Burger

$17.00

Crisp prosciutto, huckleberry goat cheese, balsamic onions

Entrees (TO-GO)

Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, savory waffle, huckleberry - gorgonzola cream, maple balsamic vinegar, side of collard greens

Steelhead Trout

$28.00

Macadamia crusted trout, orange - basil beurre blanc, choice of fingerling potatoes or cauliflower risotto, house vegetable

Ribeye

$36.00

Sauteed forest mushrooms, garlic - herb compound butter, choice of fingerling potatoes or cauliflower risotto, house vegetable

Indian Platter

$22.00

Indian butter chicken, red lentil dal, cilantro - peanut chutney, basmati rice, naan bread

Bison Ragu

$24.00

Local bison ragu, roasted spaghetti squash, pecorino, wilted spinach, grilled baguette

Yak Burrito

$19.00

Chipotle ground beef, vegetables, black beans, rice, house queso, verde, crema, guacamole

Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice noodles, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, peanuts, cilantro, lime. **CANNOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN OR GLUTEN FREE** (sauce contains fish and oyster sauces)

Veggie Curry

$17.00

Tofu, vegetables, yellow coconut curry, cilantro, basmati rice

Goody Bowl

$17.00

Farro, french green lentils, local seasonal vegetables, arugula, cilantro - walnut pesto, creamy tamari sauce

Kids Menu (TO-GO)

Served with fresh veggies and choice of sweet potato fries or tater tots

Kid Burger

$7.00

Served with fresh veggies and choice of sweet potato fries or tater tots

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Served with fresh veggies

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with fresh veggies and choice of sweet potato fries or tater tots

Kid Pad Thai

$7.00

Rice noodles, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, peanuts, cilantro, lime

Specials (TO-GO)

Pork Loin Special

$23.00

2, 4 oz Pork Loin Medallions finished with jalapeno jam, served with rice and brussels sprouts

Steelhead Trout special

$26.00

Shiitake Ginger Crusted Steelhead Trout topped with a green curry sauce, served with green bean and rice.

Sides (TO-GO)

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Cauliflower Risotto

$4.00

Side Fingerling Potato

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Naan Bread

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Sautéed Green Beans

TO-GO NAPKINS & CUTLERY

Desserts (TO-GO)

Beignets

$9.00

Served with lemon - huckleberry curd

Bread Pudding

$8.00

House made chocolate bread pudding with a white chocolate ganache

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vegan Cake (V, GF)

$8.00

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Icing and Mocha Sauce (V, GF)

Red Wine By The Bottle (TO-GO)

BTL House Red - J Bouchon Pais

$31.00

BTL Black Stallion Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL Salem Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$39.00

BTL Amavi Cabernet

$59.00

BTL Passionate Wines Tinto

$31.00

BTL Martin Ray Cabernet

$63.00

BTL North by Northwest Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Caymus Conundrum

$47.00

BTL 101 Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL 102 Dom de Rueilly

$42.00

BTL 103 Sokol Blosser Dundee Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL 104 Colene Clemens Adriane

$88.00

BTL 105 Flowers Pinot Noir

$98.00

BTL 111 Revelry Merlot

$40.00

BTL 112 Duckhorn Merlot

$90.00

BTL 113 Antica Primativo

$34.00

BTL 114 Mount Peak Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL 115 Corazon del Sol Malbec

$45.00

BTL 121 Juggernaut Hillside

$40.00

BTL 122 Textbook Cabernet

$52.00

BTL 123 Hess Allomi Cabernet

$75.00

BTL 124 Crossbarn Cabernet

$85.00

BTL 125 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet

$100.00

BTL 126 Pepperbridge Cabernet

$110.00

BTL 127 Doubleback Cabernet

$160.00

BTL 131 Klinker Brick Farrah Syrah

$38.00

BTL 132 K Vintners "The Beautiful"

$100.00

BTL 141 Bodegas Care Garnacha

$28.00

BTL 142 Casa Silva Carmenere

$30.00

BTL 143 Ontañon Ecological Tempranillo

$32.00

BTL 144 Casa Smith Barbera

$35.00

BTL 145 Isenhower Cab Franc

$38.00

BTL 146 Renato Ratti Nebbiolo

$42.00

BTL 147 Foillard Beaujolais

$45.00

BTL 148 Gramercy Mouvedre

$72.00

BTL Passionate Tinto del Mono

$31.00

BTL 152 Balboa Red Blend

$44.00

BTL 153 Secret Squirrel Red Blend

$50.00

BTL 154 Chat Rozier Saint-Emilion

$54.00

BTL 155 Idle Hands Red Blend

$58.00

BTL 156 Deovlet Sonny Boy

$82.00

BTL 157 Long Shadows Red Blend

$100.00

BTL 158 Figgins Figlia

$108.00

BTL 159 Stereotype-Slacker, Linne Calodo

$110.00

BTL 161 Fiction Field Recordings

$44.00

White Wine By The Bottle (TO-GO)

BTL House White

$27.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$39.00

BTL Innocent Bystander Sauv Blanc

$43.00

BTL Lamblin & Fils "Cepage"

$43.00

BTL Mer Soleil Reserve Chard

$47.00

BTL The Curator White Blend

$31.00

BTL Two Mountain Riesling

$31.00

BTL Elk Cove Rose

$43.00

BTL Dom de Nizas Rose'

$43.00

BTL A to Z Bubbles

$35.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco 750ml

$39.00

BTL 201 Thistle and Weed

$44.00

BTL 202 Champalou Vouvray

$46.00

BTL 203 Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL 204 Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris

$35.00

BTL 211 Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$32.00

BTL 212 Le Couer de la Riene Sauv Blanc

$36.00

BTL 213 Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL 214 Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL 221 Wente "Morning Fog"

$30.00Out of stock

BTL 222 Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL 223 Dom Dupeuble Beauj Blanc

$40.00

BTL 224 Roco "Gravel Road"

$57.00

BTL 225 Melville Estate Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL 226 Rombauer Chardonnay

$72.00

BTL 230 Sokol Blosser Rose'

$34.00

BTL 231 The Withers Rose'

$38.00

BTL 232 Unleashed Winery Rose

$45.00

BTL 233 Dom du Gros Nore Bandol Rose

$65.00

BTL 241 Kuentz Bas Alsace Blanc

$30.00

BTL 242 Laxas Albarino

$33.00

BTL 243 Cotes-du-Rhone Blanc

$37.00

BTL 244 Amavi Semillon

$40.00

BTL 245 St. Supery "Virtu"

$60.00

BTL 251 Dibon Cava

$28.00

BTL 252 Roederer Estate Brut 375ml

$30.00

BTL 253 Kir Yianni Akakies Sparkling Rose

$38.00

BTL 254 St Hilaire Brut

$39.00

BTL 255 Champagne Gardet Brut

$95.00

BTL 260 Soleil Le Blanc

$30.00

BTL 261 Broc Cellars Love Sparkling

$50.00

BTL 262 Yeti and the Kokonut Hipster Juice

$55.00

Bottled & Canned Beer (TO-GO)

Athletic Brewing N/A

$5.00

Big Sky Moose Drool

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Draught Works Scepter IPA

$5.00

Duchess Sour Red Belgian Ale

$8.00

Ghostfish Rotator

$5.00

Harvest Moon Beltian White

$4.00

Kalispell Brewing Twoski Brewski

$5.00

Kettlehouse Cold Smoke

$5.00

Kokanee

$3.50

Lewis & Clark Juicy Obsession Hazy IPA

$5.00

Omission Pale Ale

$5.00

Ommegang Tart Golden Ale

$6.00

Dos Equis

$2.50

PBR

$3.00

Philipsburg Haybag Hefeweizen

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Upslope Snow Melt Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Western Cider Poor Farmer

$5.00

N/A (TO -GO)

YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN GROWLER.

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Huckleberry Soda

$3.50

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

San Pellegrino 500 mL

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open daily for take-out from 4:30 - 8:00 pm. Please check back frequently for updated specials, bulk soups, and take-and-bake items.

Website

Location

1705 E Lakeshore Dr, Whitefish, MT 59937

Directions

Gallery
Last Chair Kitchen and Bar image
Last Chair Kitchen and Bar image
Last Chair Kitchen and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backslope Brewing
orange star4.5 • 404
1107 9th St W Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Saloon of Bigfork - 5 Swan Way
orange starNo Reviews
5 Swan Way Big Fork, MT 59911
View restaurantnext
Gunsight Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 208
624 Nucleus Ave Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurantnext
Mercantile Steak & KM Bar
orange starNo Reviews
30 2nd St E Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Scoreboard Sports Bar & Casino - 75 Woodland Park Drive
orange starNo Reviews
75 Woodland Park Drive Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Whitefish

Jersey Boys Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,079
550 1st street Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Amazing Crepes
orange star4.6 • 916
123 Central Ave Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Whitefish Lake Golf Club Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 907
1200 US Highway 93 W Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Tupelo Grille
orange star4.6 • 902
17 Central Ave Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Indah Sushi
orange star4.4 • 546
250 2nd St E Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Bonsai Brewing Project - 549 Wisconsin Ave
orange star4.6 • 540
549 Wisconsin Ave Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whitefish
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston