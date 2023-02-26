Last Frontier Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A family favorite with a down home feel. Located in historic La Center, Washington. At The Last Frontier Restaurant you can enjoy daily dining specials as well as purchase gift certificates for friends and family. With a variety of menu options for our senior guests as well as for the kids, there’s something for everyone! Delicious dining at family-friendly prices. Come in and enjoy a homemade meal.
Location
105 West 4th Street, La Center, WA 98629
