Lat 14 Asian Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8815 7th Ave N, Golden Valley, MN 55426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro - 7115 Cedar Lake Rd
4.7 • 2,734
7115 Cedar Lake Rd St. Louis Park, MN 55426
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Golden Valley
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant