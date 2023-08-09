FOOD MENU

Small Plates

Lao Yum Salad

$18.00

Baby kale,Romaine, oinons, cucumbers, peanuts, crispy shallots,egg,Creamy ginger dressing

Wontons

$14.00

Cripsy Pork Belly

Lumpia

$14.00

Crispy Rice, Thai herbs, pork nam,peanuts

Basil Wings

$15.00

Cream Cheese snow crab, apricot sweet chili

Nam Khao

$20.00

Filipino Pork Eggroll, sweet chilli

Lechon

$18.00

Tempura fried Wings, Thai Basil,Jalapenos, signature dry rub

Extra Wontons

$3.33

Extra Lumpia

$3.33

Extra Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Lettuce

$2.00

From the Wok

Red Curry

$17.00

red and green peppers, bamboo, scallion, thai basil

Jeow Bong Fried Rice

$17.00

red chili paste, pork floss, red onions

Bacon Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Pineapple sambal tumis, bacon, cashwes, egg

Pad Saap

$18.00

red pepper, red onion, mushrooms chilies

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

Thick rice noodles, dark soy, tamarind sauce

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles,dark soy , Tamarind sauce

Lat14 Signature Dishes

Jackfruit Curry

$21.00

Bengali coconut curry, seared jackfruit

Braised Duck Ramen

$24.00

Ramen noodles, soy duck braised duck

Shrimp & Mushrooms

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp, king trumpet mushrooms,, coconut chili jam

Whole Fried Red Snapper

$28.00+

Tempura fried red snapper, Red curry sauce

Khao Soi Chiang Mai

$26.00

Yellow Curry, Chicken thigh meat, egg noodles

Creamy Tom Yum Ramen

$28.00

Ramen noodles, tamarind coconut broth, shrimp and scallops

Thai Basil Duck

$39.00

Pan-sear duck breast,Roasted mushroom, bokchoy, tamarind soy glaze

Sides

Jeow ( green)

$0.75

chili oil

$0.75

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

House Pickle Assortment

$5.00

Spicy Fried Tofu

$10.00

Bacon & Cabbage

$9.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

birthday scoop

Thai Tea Creme Brulee

$9.00

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Luq' s Scoop

$6.00

DRINK MENU

NA Beverages

Virgin & Tonic

$8.00

Ginger

$8.00

Bauhaus N/A Beer

$7.00

Pompelmo (3 Leche)

$8.00

Miele (3 Leche)

$8.00

Agua de Jamaica (3 Leche)

$8.00

Tonic (Gun)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Refill Lemonade

Gingerale

$3.00

Refill Gingerale

Soda / Pop

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Wine / Sake

Glass Nerello Mascalese

$10.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$13.00

Glass Syrah

$13.00

Glass Cabernet

$14.00

Glass still Rose

$12.00

Glass Vinho Verde

$10.00

Glass Albariño

$12.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Glass Chenin Blanc

$12.00

Glass Chardonnay

$13.00

Glass Riesling

$11.00

Glass Crement (Sparkling White)

$12.00

Glass Lambrusco (Sparkling Rose)

$13.00

Glass Sangria

$12.00

Celebration / Toast

$0.75

Bottle Nerello Mascalese

$35.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$47.00

Bottle Syrah

$47.00

Bottle Cabernet

$51.00

Bottle still Rose

$48.00

Bottle Vinho Verde

$35.00

Bottle Albariño

$43.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

Bottle Chenin Blanc

$43.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$47.00

Bottle Riesling

$39.00

Bottle Cremant (Sparkling White)

$48.00

Bottle Lambrusco (Sparkling Rose)

$47.00

Glass Hakutsuru 'Sho-Une'

$16.00

Glass Tamagawa 'Red Label'

$16.00