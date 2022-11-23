Latah Bistro
4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd suite C
Spokane, WA 99224
Order Again
Starters
Artisan Cheese Board
seasonal assortment of fruit, olives & nuts
Flatbread
garlic herb oil, balsamic reduction, pesto, cambozola wedge
Shrimp Mornay
shrimp, gruyere, bacon cream, baguette
Rosemary Cashew
Woodfired Meatballs
San Marzano marinara, basil, parmesan, garlic crouton
Broccolini
ToGo Boxes
Soup & Salads
Caesar Salad
house made creamy garlic dressing, parmesan, crisp cheese crouton
Bistro Salad
field greens, gorgonzola, figs, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Farro
cantaloupe vinaigrette, pickled corn, smoked ricotta, chimichurri, crispy shallots
Chili Lime Beef
flash seared shaved beef tri-tip, field greens, chili lime dressing
Cup Soup du Jour
Bowl Soup du Jour
French Onion Soup
1/2 Caesar
1/2 Bistro
ToGo Boxes
Entrees
Oxtail
smashed fingerlings, asparagus, pickled corn, honey mustard reduction
Duck
ciabatta, peaches, cucumber, tomato, frisee, oregano vinaigrette, fresh mozzararella
Ravioli
ricotta, cremini mushroom, bacon cream, parmesan
Scallops
gazpacho, house made bacon, cilantro, frisee, pickled shallots, cherries
Burger
house smoked bacon, pimento cheese, pickle, onion, tomato, lettuce, fingerlings
Pork Chop
half chicken, warm potato salad, braised kale, house smoked bacon, Romesco
Featured Steak
ToGo Boxes
Open Food Dinner
Stone Oven Pizza
Italian Pizza
pepperoni, house made sausage, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella.
Truffle & Mushroom Pizza
roasted mushroom, arugula, ham, sherry thyme cream, truffle oil
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, honey, fresh arugula
Pig & Fig Pizza
garlic herb oil, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola, honey, arugula
Margherita Pizza
Fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Cheese Pizza
Fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
Special Pizza
ToGo Boxes
Brunch
Two Eggs Breakfast
Corn Beef Hash
Avocado Toast
Crème Brulée French Toast
Bistro Scramble
Mushroom Omelet
Biscuits & Gravy
Ham Benedict
Caesar Salad
house made creamy garlic dressing, parmesan, crisp cheese crouton
Turkey Sandwich
provolone, arugula, bacon, pepper jelly, garlic aioli, ciabatta
Open Food Brunch
Dessert
Port, Cognac, Brandy, Scotch, & Amaro
Martell VS
Martell Blue Swift
Bache Gabrielsen VS
Graham's 10 Tawny
Graham's 20 Tawny
Charleston Maderia
Smith Woodhouse LBV
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Americano
Amaro Americano Bianca
Argonaut Speculator Brandy
Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy
Aberlour A'Bunadh
Aberlour 12
Aberlour 16
Balvenie 14
Balvenie 21
Dalmore 12
Glenlivet 12YR
Glenlivet Founder Reserve
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenfiddich 15
Glenfiddich IPA Cask
Glenfiddich 18
Dessert Cocktails
Maple Pecan Old Fashioned
Maple pecan bourbon, maple simple, bitters & lux cherry
All That Glitters
Tito's, Lillet Blanc, St. Germain, Limoncello, Amaro
Sparkling Pear Martini
Spiced Pear, simple syrup, whiskey, brandy, OJ
Huckleberry Mint Julip
Knob Creek, 2 Loons Huckleberry Lighting, Mint Simple
The Cointreau Cosmo
Kettle one, cointreau, lime, cranberry
Spiced Old Fashioned
Spices, sweet antica, buffalo trace, lux, cherry
Caribbean Sidecar
Myers's Rum, cointreau, lime
Smoked Rosemary Negroni
Gin, sweet vermouth, campri, egg white
Sunny Disposition
Vanilla vodka, 2 loons limoncello, strawberry puree, lemon
Espresso Martini
Vodka, borghetti, espresso, frangelico
Vodka
3 olives vanilla
360 Vodka
44 north cream huckleberry
44 north huckleberry
Absolut
Absolut citron
Absolut elyx
Absolut vanilla
Absolute Pear
Ancient Grains Rose Water
Bellwood Pumpkin Spice
Blue Spirits
Deep eddy flavored
Dry Fly
Glass
Grey goose
Happy Hour
Hot Monkey Pepper
Ketel one
New Amsterdan
RAN
Smirnoff Caramel
Stoli
Timberline
Tito’s
Warrior Grapefruit
Well Vodka
Westernson flavored
Wheatley
Wild Roots
Tequila
1800 Cristalino
Altos
Batanga blanco
Batanga reposado
Caliroa Rosa Blanco
Calirosa
Cazadores blanco
Cazadores reposado
Código
Don julio blanco
Don julio reposado
Exotico
Happy Hour
JAJA
Los Siete Misterios
Lunazul
Mi campo
Milagro Anejo
Milagro Blanco
Milagro Reposado
Patron blanco
Teremana
Terremoto
Vida
Vida
Well Tequila
Scotch/Cognac
Aberlour 12
Aberlour 16
Aberlour á bunadh
Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy
Argonaut saloon strength
Argonaut Speculator Brandy
Bache Gabrielsen VS
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 14
Balvenie 17
Balvenie 21
Chivas 18
Dalmore
Dewers
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenfiddich 15
Glenfiddich 18
Glenlivet 12YR
Glenlivet 14
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
Glenlivet Founder Reserve
Happy Hour
Martell VS
Red breast 12yr
Scotch Trio
Well
Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Big gin
Bombay
Boodles
Botanist
Brockmans
Empress
Engine
Few
Few Breakfast
Happy Hour
Hendrick’s
Malfy limone
Malfy rosa
Monkey 47
New Amsterdam
No return
Oola
Rainer
Sipsmith
Tanqueray
Uncle Vals
Well Gin
Bourbon/Whiskey
1972 Bourbon
2 Loons Maple Pecan Bourbon
Angel Envy
Angel’s Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Blantons
Breakers
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Bubbas BS Whiskey
Bubbas Marshmallow Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Chambers Bay Bourbon
Contradiction
Contradiction Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dubliner Irish
Gentleman’s Jack
Happy Hour
High West American Praire
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Jefferson’s Reserve
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Milam & Greene
Pendleton
Proper 12 Irish Whiskey
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail
Rabbit hole Dareringer
Redemption
Redemption Rye
Savage & Cook Burning Chair
Savage & Cook Lip Service
Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater
Savage & Cooke Flight
Savage & Cooke Second Glance Whiskey
Sazerac Rye
Screwball
Tin Cup Whiskey
Trails End
Well
Whistlepig Rye
Woodford Reserve
Port/Amaro/Sherry
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Anejo
Bacardi Gold
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Don Pancho
Don Q 151
Happy Hour
Malibu
Meyers
Meyers Dark
Pango Pineapple
Papas Pilar
Real McCoy 12yr
Rumchata
Rumchata Limon
Rumhaven
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
Liquers
2 Loons Huckleberry
2 Loons Limocello
Aperol
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Borghetti Espresso
Brovo Chocolate
Campari
Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso
Creme De Cacao
Creme De Menthe
Frangelico
Giffard Elderflower
Giffard Violette
Godiva Dark Chocolate
Greenbar Fruitlab Ginger
Kahlua
Midori
Pama Pomegranet
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Sassy Sour Apple
Skip Rock Raspberry
Red Wine BTB
White Wine BTB
BTL Marenco, Scrapona, Moscato D' Asti
BTL Ruggeri Argeo, rosé, prosecco
BTL Sparkling Brut, Cava, Spain
BTL Trefethan, Dry Riesling, Napa Valle, CA
BTL Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, IT 2020
BTL chinon, rosé, m plouzeau, fr 2021
BTL Sun Goddess, Sauvignon Blanc, it
BTL Ste. Chapelle, Huckleberry Riesling, Idaho
BTL Scarpona, Moscato D' Asti, IT
BTL Alexandria Nicole, Shepherd's Mark, Viognier Blend, WA
BTL J lohr, Chardonnay, CA
BTL Calcada, vihno verde, spain, 2020
Champagne & Sparkling
Lu & Oly, Unteathered Bubbles, Columbia Valley, WA 2020
Gruet, Brut, NM
Pere & Fils, Brut, Lanson, Champagne, FR
Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne, Brut, FR NV
Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne, Rose, FR NV
Palmer & Co, Brut Reserve, FR
Canoe Ridge Vineyards, limited Edition, Sparkling Rose', WA
Michel Mailliard, Champagne, FR
mumm napa, cuvée m, CA
Rose
Pinot, Sauvignon Blanc, & Misc
Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc, NZ 2021
Browne, Bitner Estates Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA 2021
Chemistry, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR
Ridgecrest, Estate Old Vine Pinot Gris, OR 2019
A Telleira, Godello, Spain, 2018
domaine collotte, marsannay blanc, fr 2019
Chardonnay
Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay, Napa Valley CA
Jordan, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA 2017
Toil Figgins Family, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA 2017
Rombauer, Chardonnay, Ca
Adelsheim Vineyard, Staking Ground Chardonnay, OR
browne, Bitner Estate, Chardonnay, wa 2020
paul hobbs, chardonnay, russian river valley, ca 2019
groth, chardonnay, hillview vineyards, napa valley,ca 2019
J Vineyards, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, ca 2020
Pinot Noir
Special Red Varietals
Dry Creek. Heritage Vines Zinfandel, Sonoma, CA 2018
Tignanello, Antinori, Italy 2018
Il bruciato bruciato, marchesi antinori, italy 2020
Giorgio Pira, Barolo Perno
Bookwalters Suspense, Cabernet Franc, WA 2018
Flor De Pingus, Tempranillo, SP 2019
Leonetti, Sangiovese, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2018
Pasanau Ceps Nous, Priorat, SP 2018
Raymond Usseglio & Fils, Chateanueuf Du Pape, FR 2019
Marrone. Barolo, pichmej, IT 2015
Merlot
simi, merlot, sonoma CA
Long Shadows, Pedestal, Columbia Valley, WA 2017
Chateau Ste Michelle, Cold Creek Vineyard, WA 2014
WILLIAM HILL, MERLOT, CA 2018
Rombauer, Napa Valley, CA 2016
Walla walla vintners, Walla walla, wa 2019
powers, merlot, wa 2017
L' École No 41, Merlot, wa 2019
Red Blend
Rowen, Red Blend, Sonoma, CA 2017
Château L Hospitalet, LA CLAPE, Grad Vin, FR 2018
Mark Ryan Winery, Water Witch, Red Mountain, WA 2019
CARRIAGE HOUSE, DUBRUL VINEYARDS, WA 2012
Orin Swift, Machete, CA 2018
Orin Swift, 8 Years in the Desert 2020
Orin Swift, Papillon, Napa Valley, CA 2019
Darioush, Caravan, Napa Valley, CA 2018
Woodward Canyon, CHARBONNEAU, Walla Walla, WA 2014
Corliss, Walla Walla, WA 2013
Lancaster, Winemaker's Cuvee, Alexander Valley, CA 2016
Cote Bonneville, DuBrul Vineyard, Yakima Valley, WA 2015/16
bookwalters, conflict, columbia valley a.v.a,wa 2019
Long Shadows, Chester Kidder, Columbia Valley, WA 2016
Long Shadows, Pirouette, Columbia Valley, WA 2017
Long Shadows, Saggi, Columbia Valley, WA 2017
Spring Valley, Uriah, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2015/2016
DeLiLLE CELLARS D2, Red Blend, Columbia Valley, WA 2018
Figgins, Estate Red Blend, Walla Walla, WA 2018
SageMoor, Miguel The Man, Red Blend, Wahluke Slope, WA 2016
Jayson Pahlmeyer Red blend, Napa Valley 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon
kenwood, Cabernet sauivgnon, six ridge, CA 2017
Efeste, lil' mama, cabernet, red mountain, wa 2019
CROSSBARN, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SONOMA, CA 2018
Walla walla vintners, Walla walla, wa 2019
Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA 2016
postmark, cabernet sauvignon, ca 2019
Col Solare, Cabernet, Red Mountain, WA 2016
Turnbull, Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA 2018
Dunham Cellars, XX, Columbia Valley, WA 2016
Woodward Canyon, Artist Series, Columbia Valley, WA 2018
Leonetti, Reserve Walla Walla Valley, WA 2018
Leonetti, Cabernet, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2017
Long Shadows, Feather, Columbia Valley, WA 2017/18
Pepperbridge, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2017
Jayson Pahlmeyer, cabernet sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018
Quilceda Creek, Columbia Valley, WA 2017
Silver Oak, Napa Valley, CA 2014
Tranche, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla, WA 2017
Corliss, Walla Walla, WA 2015
j. bookwalters, protagonist, wa
Groth, cabernet sauvignon, napa valley, ca 2018
louis.m.martini, Cabernet Sauivgnon, napa valley,ca 2018
paul hobbs, cabernet, coombsville, napa valley, ca 2018
Syrah
Long Shadows, Sequal, Columbia Valley, WA, 2017
Va Piano Vineyards, Columbia Valley, WA 2016
Va Piano Vineyards, Les Collines, Columbia Valley, WA 2016
Dunham Cellars Columbia Valley, WA 2018
Corliss, Walla Walla, WA 2015
Mark Ryan Winery,Wild Eyed, Red Mountain, WA 2019
Monday Funday $25
Monday Funday $50
$20 Wine Wall
BOTTLED & CAN BEER
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd suite C, Spokane, WA 99224