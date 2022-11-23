Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latah Bistro

4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd suite C

Spokane, WA 99224

Order Again

Starters

Artisan Cheese Board

$25.00

seasonal assortment of fruit, olives & nuts

Flatbread

$14.00

garlic herb oil, balsamic reduction, pesto, cambozola wedge

Shrimp Mornay

$20.00

shrimp, gruyere, bacon cream, baguette

Rosemary Cashew

$8.00

Woodfired Meatballs

$17.00

San Marzano marinara, basil, parmesan, garlic crouton

Broccolini

$16.00

ToGo Boxes

$3.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

house made creamy garlic dressing, parmesan, crisp cheese crouton

Bistro Salad

$15.00

field greens, gorgonzola, figs, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Farro

$16.00

cantaloupe vinaigrette, pickled corn, smoked ricotta, chimichurri, crispy shallots

Chili Lime Beef

$18.00

flash seared shaved beef tri-tip, field greens, chili lime dressing

Cup Soup du Jour

$7.00

Bowl Soup du Jour

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

1/2 Caesar

$9.00

1/2 Bistro

$9.00

ToGo Boxes

$3.00

Entrees

Oxtail

$31.00

smashed fingerlings, asparagus, pickled corn, honey mustard reduction

Duck

$34.00

ciabatta, peaches, cucumber, tomato, frisee, oregano vinaigrette, fresh mozzararella

Ravioli

$29.00

ricotta, cremini mushroom, bacon cream, parmesan

Scallops

$41.00Out of stock

gazpacho, house made bacon, cilantro, frisee, pickled shallots, cherries

Burger

$23.00

house smoked bacon, pimento cheese, pickle, onion, tomato, lettuce, fingerlings

Pork Chop

$29.00

half chicken, warm potato salad, braised kale, house smoked bacon, Romesco

Featured Steak

$46.00

ToGo Boxes

$3.00

Open Food Dinner

Stone Oven Pizza

Italian Pizza

$23.00

pepperoni, house made sausage, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella.

Truffle & Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

roasted mushroom, arugula, ham, sherry thyme cream, truffle oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, honey, fresh arugula

Pig & Fig Pizza

$19.00

garlic herb oil, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola, honey, arugula

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce

Special Pizza

$21.00

ToGo Boxes

$3.00

Brunch

Two Eggs Breakfast

$15.00

Corn Beef Hash

$19.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Crème Brulée French Toast

$16.00

Bistro Scramble

$16.00

Mushroom Omelet

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Ham Benedict

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

house made creamy garlic dressing, parmesan, crisp cheese crouton

Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

provolone, arugula, bacon, pepper jelly, garlic aioli, ciabatta

Open Food Brunch

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Bread

$4.00

Eggs

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Dessert

Bucket of Love

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Fruit Cobbler

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$7.00

Port, Cognac, Brandy, Scotch, & Amaro

Martell VS

$12.00

Martell Blue Swift

$14.00

Bache Gabrielsen VS

$14.00

Graham's 10 Tawny

$10.00

Graham's 20 Tawny

$14.00

Charleston Maderia

$10.00

Smith Woodhouse LBV

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Americano

$13.00

Amaro Americano Bianca

$13.00

Argonaut Speculator Brandy

$14.00

Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy

$16.00

Aberlour A'Bunadh

$19.00

Aberlour 12

$13.00

Aberlour 16

$17.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Balvenie 21

$29.00

Dalmore 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 12YR

$14.00

Glenlivet Founder Reserve

$12.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14

$17.00

Glenfiddich 15

$19.00

Glenfiddich IPA Cask

$16.00

Glenfiddich 18

$21.00

Dessert Cocktails

Maple Pecan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Maple pecan bourbon, maple simple, bitters & lux cherry

All That Glitters

$14.00

Tito's, Lillet Blanc, St. Germain, Limoncello, Amaro

Sparkling Pear Martini

$12.00

Spiced Pear, simple syrup, whiskey, brandy, OJ

Huckleberry Mint Julip

$14.00

Knob Creek, 2 Loons Huckleberry Lighting, Mint Simple

The Cointreau Cosmo

$14.00

Kettle one, cointreau, lime, cranberry

Spiced Old Fashioned

$14.00

Spices, sweet antica, buffalo trace, lux, cherry

Caribbean Sidecar

$14.00

Myers's Rum, cointreau, lime

Smoked Rosemary Negroni

$15.00

Gin, sweet vermouth, campri, egg white

Sunny Disposition

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, 2 loons limoncello, strawberry puree, lemon

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Vodka, borghetti, espresso, frangelico

Vodka

3 olives vanilla

$8.00

360 Vodka

$7.00

44 north cream huckleberry

$8.00

44 north huckleberry

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut citron

$8.00

Absolut elyx

$10.00

Absolut vanilla

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

Ancient Grains Rose Water

$7.00

Bellwood Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

Blue Spirits

$10.00

Deep eddy flavored

$8.00

Dry Fly

$12.00

Glass

$7.00

Grey goose

$10.00

Happy Hour

$5.00

Hot Monkey Pepper

$9.00

Ketel one

$10.00

New Amsterdan

$7.00

RAN

$10.00

Smirnoff Caramel

Stoli

$8.00

Timberline

$9.00

Tito’s

$8.00

Warrior Grapefruit

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Westernson flavored

$8.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Wild Roots

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$14.00

Altos

$9.00

Batanga blanco

$10.00

Batanga reposado

$10.00

Caliroa Rosa Blanco

$12.00

Calirosa

$12.00

Cazadores blanco

$10.00

Cazadores reposado

$10.00

Código

$18.00

Don julio blanco

$12.00

Don julio reposado

$12.00

Exotico

$7.00

Happy Hour

$5.00

JAJA

$7.00

Los Siete Misterios

$11.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Mi campo

$10.00

Milagro Anejo

$11.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Patron blanco

$12.00

Teremana

$12.00

Terremoto

$10.00

Vida

$10.00

Vida

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Scotch/Cognac

Aberlour 12

$13.00

Aberlour 16

$17.00

Aberlour á bunadh

$19.00

Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy

$16.00

Argonaut saloon strength

$14.00

Argonaut Speculator Brandy

$14.00

Bache Gabrielsen VS

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Balvenie 17

$18.00

Balvenie 21

$29.00

Chivas 18

$15.00

Dalmore

$12.00

Dewers

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14

$17.00

Glenfiddich 15

$19.00

Glenfiddich 18

$21.00

Glenlivet 12YR

$14.00

Glenlivet 14

$16.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

$14.00

Glenlivet Founder Reserve

$12.00

Happy Hour

$5.00

Martell VS

$12.00

Red breast 12yr

$15.00

Scotch Trio

$22.00

Well

$7.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Big gin

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Boodles

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Brockmans

$9.00

Empress

$12.00

Engine

$12.00

Few

$10.00

Few Breakfast

$12.00

Happy Hour

$5.00

Hendrick’s

$10.00

Malfy limone

$9.00

Malfy rosa

$9.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

No return

$9.00

Oola

$11.00

Rainer

$10.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Uncle Vals

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

1972 Bourbon

$14.00

2 Loons Maple Pecan Bourbon

$12.00

Angel Envy

$15.00

Angel’s Envy Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Blantons

$15.00

Breakers

$12.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$8.00

Bubbas BS Whiskey

$9.00

Bubbas Marshmallow Whiskey

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Chambers Bay Bourbon

$14.00

Contradiction

$11.00

Contradiction Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Dubliner Irish

$9.00

Gentleman’s Jack

$11.00

Happy Hour

$5.00

High West American Praire

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jefferson’s Reserve

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Milam & Greene

$12.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Proper 12 Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$12.00

Rabbit hole Dareringer

$13.00

Redemption

$13.00

Redemption Rye

$13.00

Savage & Cook Burning Chair

$12.00

Savage & Cook Lip Service

$10.00

Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater

$14.00

Savage & Cooke Flight

$34.00

Savage & Cooke Second Glance Whiskey

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Screwball

$8.00

Tin Cup Whiskey

$8.00

Trails End

$14.00

Well

$7.00

Whistlepig Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Port/Amaro/Sherry

Amaro Americano

$13.00

Amaro Americano Bianca

$13.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Charleston madeira

$10.00

Graham’s 10yr tawny

$10.00

Graham’s 20yr tawny

$14.00

Malvedos

$15.00

Meneres 20yr Tawny

$20.00

Port Trio

$24.00

Sennza Finne Always Amaro

$14.00

Smith woodhouse lbv

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Anejo

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Don Pancho

$11.00

Don Q 151

$10.00

Happy Hour

$5.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Pango Pineapple

$8.00

Papas Pilar

$10.00

Real McCoy 12yr

$12.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumchata Limon

$9.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Liquers

2 Loons Huckleberry

$9.00

2 Loons Limocello

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Borghetti Espresso

Brovo Chocolate

Campari

$9.00

Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso

$8.00

Creme De Cacao

$7.00

Creme De Menthe

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Giffard Elderflower

$9.00

Giffard Violette

$9.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Greenbar Fruitlab Ginger

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$7.00

Pama Pomegranet

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Sassy Sour Apple

$7.00

Skip Rock Raspberry

$8.00

Red Wine BTB

BTL Chemistry, Pinot Noir, OR

$38.00

BTL Rutherford hill, merlot, napa valley 2019

$50.00

BTL M100, Cabernet, WA

$58.00

BTL Drumheller, Cabernet, WA

$40.00

BTL CANVASBACK, Cabernet, RED MOUNTAIN,WA 2018

$58.00

BTL Mark Ryan, The Vincent, Red Blend, Wa

$50.00

BTL powers, malbec, wa

$38.00

White Wine BTB

BTL Marenco, Scrapona, Moscato D' Asti

$40.00

BTL Ruggeri Argeo, rosé, prosecco

$42.00

BTL Sparkling Brut, Cava, Spain

$30.00

BTL Trefethan, Dry Riesling, Napa Valle, CA

$40.00

BTL Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, IT 2020

$32.00

BTL chinon, rosé, m plouzeau, fr 2021

$45.00

BTL Sun Goddess, Sauvignon Blanc, it

$30.00

BTL Ste. Chapelle, Huckleberry Riesling, Idaho

$30.00

BTL Scarpona, Moscato D' Asti, IT

$36.00

BTL Alexandria Nicole, Shepherd's Mark, Viognier Blend, WA

$36.00

BTL J lohr, Chardonnay, CA

$40.00

BTL Calcada, vihno verde, spain, 2020

$30.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Lu & Oly, Unteathered Bubbles, Columbia Valley, WA 2020

$42.00

Gruet, Brut, NM

$38.00

Pere & Fils, Brut, Lanson, Champagne, FR

$80.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne, Brut, FR NV

$75.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne, Rose, FR NV

$95.00

Palmer & Co, Brut Reserve, FR

$110.00

Canoe Ridge Vineyards, limited Edition, Sparkling Rose', WA

$50.00

Michel Mailliard, Champagne, FR

$75.00

mumm napa, cuvée m, CA

$50.00

Rose

Domaine Du vissoux, Beaujolais, fr 2021

$52.00

Bandol, La Bastide Blanche, Rose', FR

$60.00

Pascal et Nicolas Reverdy, Sancerra Rosé, Terra de Maimbray

$48.00

erath, pinot noir rosé, Dundee, or 2020

$32.00

campo viejo, rosé, SP

$30.00

Pinot, Sauvignon Blanc, & Misc

Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc, NZ 2021

$34.00

Browne, Bitner Estates Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA 2021

$38.00

Chemistry, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR

$34.00

Ridgecrest, Estate Old Vine Pinot Gris, OR 2019

$44.00

A Telleira, Godello, Spain, 2018

$38.00

domaine collotte, marsannay blanc, fr 2019

$58.00

Chardonnay

Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay, Napa Valley CA

$50.00

Jordan, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA 2017

$65.00

Toil Figgins Family, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA 2017

$78.00

Rombauer, Chardonnay, Ca

$80.00

Adelsheim Vineyard, Staking Ground Chardonnay, OR

$48.00

browne, Bitner Estate, Chardonnay, wa 2020

$56.00

paul hobbs, chardonnay, russian river valley, ca 2019

$80.00

groth, chardonnay, hillview vineyards, napa valley,ca 2019

$75.00

J Vineyards, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, ca 2020

$68.00

Pinot Noir

Angela Vineyards, Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton, OR 2017

$58.00

Maysara, OR, 2014

$52.00

Domaine Collotte, Marsannay, FR 2017

$50.00

Villa Maria, Private Bin, Malborough, NZ 2017

$55.00

Adelsheim Vineyard, Breaking Ground Pinot Noir, OR

$60.00

Special Red Varietals

Dry Creek. Heritage Vines Zinfandel, Sonoma, CA 2018

$65.00

Tignanello, Antinori, Italy 2018

$250.00

Il bruciato bruciato, marchesi antinori, italy 2020

$60.00

Giorgio Pira, Barolo Perno

$88.00

Bookwalters Suspense, Cabernet Franc, WA 2018

$78.00

Flor De Pingus, Tempranillo, SP 2019

$175.00

Leonetti, Sangiovese, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2018

$150.00

Pasanau Ceps Nous, Priorat, SP 2018

$48.00

Raymond Usseglio & Fils, Chateanueuf Du Pape, FR 2019

$60.00

Marrone. Barolo, pichmej, IT 2015

$98.00

Merlot

simi, merlot, sonoma CA

$50.00

Long Shadows, Pedestal, Columbia Valley, WA 2017

$95.00

Chateau Ste Michelle, Cold Creek Vineyard, WA 2014

$65.00

WILLIAM HILL, MERLOT, CA 2018

$36.00

Rombauer, Napa Valley, CA 2016

$65.00

Walla walla vintners, Walla walla, wa 2019

$50.00

powers, merlot, wa 2017

$34.00

L' École No 41, Merlot, wa 2019

$60.00

Red Blend

Rowen, Red Blend, Sonoma, CA 2017

$70.00

Château L Hospitalet, LA CLAPE, Grad Vin, FR 2018

$90.00

Mark Ryan Winery, Water Witch, Red Mountain, WA 2019

$78.00

CARRIAGE HOUSE, DUBRUL VINEYARDS, WA 2012

$75.00

Orin Swift, Machete, CA 2018

$95.00

Orin Swift, 8 Years in the Desert 2020

$85.00

Orin Swift, Papillon, Napa Valley, CA 2019

$125.00

Darioush, Caravan, Napa Valley, CA 2018

$95.00

Woodward Canyon, CHARBONNEAU, Walla Walla, WA 2014

$120.00

Corliss, Walla Walla, WA 2013

$120.00

Lancaster, Winemaker's Cuvee, Alexander Valley, CA 2016

$100.00

Cote Bonneville, DuBrul Vineyard, Yakima Valley, WA 2015/16

$85.00

bookwalters, conflict, columbia valley a.v.a,wa 2019

$78.00

Long Shadows, Chester Kidder, Columbia Valley, WA 2016

$95.00

Long Shadows, Pirouette, Columbia Valley, WA 2017

$95.00

Long Shadows, Saggi, Columbia Valley, WA 2017

$95.00

Spring Valley, Uriah, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2015/2016

$88.00

DeLiLLE CELLARS D2, Red Blend, Columbia Valley, WA 2018

$78.00

Figgins, Estate Red Blend, Walla Walla, WA 2018

$175.00

SageMoor, Miguel The Man, Red Blend, Wahluke Slope, WA 2016

$68.00

Jayson Pahlmeyer Red blend, Napa Valley 2018

$120.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

kenwood, Cabernet sauivgnon, six ridge, CA 2017

$45.00

Efeste, lil' mama, cabernet, red mountain, wa 2019

$50.00

CROSSBARN, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SONOMA, CA 2018

$75.00

Walla walla vintners, Walla walla, wa 2019

$50.00

Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA 2016

$90.00

postmark, cabernet sauvignon, ca 2019

$48.00

Col Solare, Cabernet, Red Mountain, WA 2016

$98.00

Turnbull, Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA 2018

$80.00

Dunham Cellars, XX, Columbia Valley, WA 2016

$75.00

Woodward Canyon, Artist Series, Columbia Valley, WA 2018

$90.00

Leonetti, Reserve Walla Walla Valley, WA 2018

$250.00

Leonetti, Cabernet, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2017

$200.00

Long Shadows, Feather, Columbia Valley, WA 2017/18

$110.00

Pepperbridge, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2017

$95.00

Jayson Pahlmeyer, cabernet sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018

$150.00

Quilceda Creek, Columbia Valley, WA 2017

$250.00

Silver Oak, Napa Valley, CA 2014

$215.00

Tranche, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla, WA 2017

$95.00

Corliss, Walla Walla, WA 2015

$125.00

j. bookwalters, protagonist, wa

$78.00

Groth, cabernet sauvignon, napa valley, ca 2018

$100.00

louis.m.martini, Cabernet Sauivgnon, napa valley,ca 2018

$110.00

paul hobbs, cabernet, coombsville, napa valley, ca 2018

$160.00

Syrah

Long Shadows, Sequal, Columbia Valley, WA, 2017

$95.00

Va Piano Vineyards, Columbia Valley, WA 2016

$75.00

Va Piano Vineyards, Les Collines, Columbia Valley, WA 2016

$95.00

Dunham Cellars Columbia Valley, WA 2018

$58.00

Corliss, Walla Walla, WA 2015

$120.00

Mark Ryan Winery,Wild Eyed, Red Mountain, WA 2019

$68.00

Monday Funday $25

white bottle

$25.00

red bottle

$25.00

Monday Funday $50

White

$50.00

Red

$50.00

$20 Wine Wall

white bottle

$20.00

red bottle

$20.00

BOTTLED & CAN BEER

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Michelobe Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Pub Beer

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

New Castle

$5.00

Be Good Seltzer

$6.00

rolling Rock

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Kaliber

$5.00

Strange Beast

$5.00

Kokanee

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Irish Death

$5.00

SODA

COKE PRODUCT

$4.00

COCK & BULL

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

HOT BEVERAGES

HOT TEA

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

HOT CIDER

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT WATER

$2.00

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$4.00

FLAVORED ICED TEA

$5.00

JUICE

CRANBERRY

$5.00

APPLE

$4.00

POMM

$6.00

TOMATO

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd suite C, Spokane, WA 99224

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

