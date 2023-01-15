Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Tapatia

956 Reviews

$

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
Burrito
Bowl

Classic Street Foods

Taco

$4.00

Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional. Street - Cilantro, Onions, and limes Cali - Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato Tejano- Crema, pico de gallo, cotija Chicano - All the toppings!

[Flour] Taco

$5.00

Warm flour tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa Street - Cilantro, Onions, and limes Cali - Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato Tejano- Crema, pico de gallo, cotija Chicano - All the toppings!

Burrito

$10.00

10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa Street - Cilantro, Onions, and limes Cali - Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato Tejano- Crema, pico de gallo, cotija Chicano - All the toppings!

Bowl

$11.00

Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa

Gluten- Free Quesadilla

$14.00

Torta

$12.00

Traditional Mexican sandwhich on a Telera Roll, refriend pinto Beans, melted cheese, avocado slices, with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa

Alambre

$15.00

Layered five corn tortillas, melted cheese, avocado slices, grilled mixed fajitas with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa

Sandwiches

Torta Ahogada

$14.00

A Guadalajara Classic! Refried Pinto Beans, Carnitas, Fresh Avocado slices, onions, limes, on a traditionally Birote Loaf with a savory tomatoe sauce

Torta Hawaiana

$13.00

Locally fresh baked telera roll, refried pinto beans, applewood ham, melted cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Torta Milanesa

$15.00

Thinly sliced breaded steak, melted cheese, refried pinto beans, topped with lettuce tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Torta La Playita

$13.00

Locally fresh baked Birote bread, carnitas, grilled onions, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños and honey mustard

Sharables

Chips

$6.00

Homemade hand-cut corn tortilla chips

Esquite

$6.00

Mexican Elote in a cup, layered with cotija, mayo, and chile

Nachos

$13.00

Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija

Tapatia Fries

$15.00

Spiral potatoes, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cotija, and crema

Tostadas

$9.00

Two homemade fried tortillas, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices, cotija, and crema

Empanadas

$7.00

Order of five handmande filled wontons with Jamaica Reduction

Besos Latinos

$9.00

Five bacon wrapped jalapeños filled with cream cheese

Sopes

$8.00

Hand pressed masa, topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija, and your choice of protein. Order of three.

Alitas

$12.00Out of stock

Order of 8 bone-in chicken wings with our homemade sauces

Mexican rice

$6.00

Homemade Mexican yellow rice

Refried pinto beans

$6.00

Homemade refried pinto beans

Whole pinto beans

$6.00

Homemade whole pinto beans

Specialties

Bean Salad Tostadas

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Ensalada

$7.00

House salad, mixed greens cotija cheese, tomatoes, fajita peppers, cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing

Sides

Side - Mexican Rice

$4.00

Homemade Mexican rice

Side - Refried Pinto Beans

$4.00

Mixed of both rice and pinto beans

Side - Whole Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side - Rice & Beans

$4.00

Homemade mixed Mexican rice and Refried pinto beans with cotija

Side Chips

$2.00

Made fresh daily, corn tortilla chips

Guacamole

$5.00Out of stock

Side - Pickled Jalapeños

$2.00

Mexican style giardiniera peppers

Side - Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Salsa Bandera

Side - Roasted Corn

$1.00

Buttery grilled corn

Side - Chile Toreados

$3.00

Two seasoned and grilled Jalapeños

Side - Cebollitas

$2.00

Two seasoned and grilled spring onions

Side - Meat

$4.00

Add a side of your favorite protein

Side - Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side - Sour cream

$0.50

Side of Grilled Mixed Peppers

$2.00

Queso blanco

$4.00

Queso amarillo

$4.00

Side - Salsa Borracha

$2.00

Homemade chunky tomato salsa

Side - Tortillas

Side - Limes

$0.25

Xtra Salsa

$0.50

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$4.50

Traditional Mexican homemade fruit drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Made with 100% cane sugar

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Made with 100% cane sugar

Jarritos

$2.75

Assorted Mexican Sodas made with Made with 100% cane sugar

Fiji Water

$3.00

Premium water

12oz Diet Coke

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Classic black tea

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

Churros

$4.00

Two cinamon sugar sticker

Dulce de leche cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Jericalla

$5.00

Jalisco custard with a caramelized top

Choco Fan

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake topped with flan

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Brown butter triple chocolate chip cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Leche

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Mini Quesadillas

$5.00

Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids

Quesadilla (Cheese)

$7.00

10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla

fries (plain)

$6.00

Kids Tacos

$3.00

Small mini tacos with your choice of ground beef or chicken, and toppings.

Salchipulpo con papas

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Bean Burrito

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
La Tapatia image
La Tapatia image
La Tapatia image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Casita - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1925 W Perimeter Dr Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Fare Game
orange star4.5 • 5
2900 Northeast Johnson Street Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Francis
orange starNo Reviews
2422 Northeast Central Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Boomin Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 2
949 East Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Stanley's Northeast Barroom
orange starNo Reviews
2500 University Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Jefe Urban Cocina
orange star4.5 • 2,075
219 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston