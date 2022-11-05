Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Taqueria DC

407 Reviews

$$

7420 Fullerton Rd

springfield, VA 22153

Order Again

Popular Items

START TACO ORDER HERE!
Beef Birria Quesadilla
Burrito California

ENTREES

NEW Pollo Primavera

$16.99

Tender grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms & our special cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and flour tortillas.

Chimichanga

$13.50

Filled with choice of beef birria or shredded chicken with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Our special marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice and topped with our nearly famous cheese sauce and scallions as garnish

BURRITOS

Fajita Burrito

$13.50

Grilled chicken or beef with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Burrito California

$12.99

Large tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Your choice of steak, chicken or pork carnitas with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and slaw

Burrito San Jose

$13.99

One Big burrito stuffed with our homemade chorizo, grilled chicken, beans and rice. Topped with queso sauce and pico de gallo

Burrito Asado

$14.99

Grilled burrito stuffed with carnitas, chicken, beef, beans, rice and pico de gallo and topped with our famous cheese

The BIG JUAN

$30.00

A five pound burrito with beans, rice, grilled chicken, pork and steak. Topped with pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream

CRAVINGS

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$13.50

Crispy French fries covered in queso and carne asada, topped with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and scallions

LOADED BRIRRIA CONSOMME

$7.50

Beef birria consomme, beef, Corn, rice, onions, and cilantro.

MEXICAN TAMALES (X2)

$8.00Out of stock

Mexican Tamales stuffed with braised por served with pico de Gallo on the side and your choice of sauce.

NACHOS

$13.00

Choice of up to any 2 meats topped with, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño, radish, sour cream and pickled onions

SONORA DOG w/French Fries

$11.00

1/4 Pound all beef hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños topped with salsa rosada and mustard, and served with a side of French fries.

TAQUITOS FRITOS

$10.00

4 fried taquitos with your choice of shredded chicken or birria. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream

THE MEXICAN BURGER*

$16.00

Guacamole, sour cream, smoked cheddar cheese, pico de Gallo and jalapeño slaw.

TORTA MEXICANA SANDWICH

$10.00

Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoe, onion, jalapeño and mayo

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00+

MEXICAN PIZZA

$16.50

12" PIE topped Marinated chopped beef, mozzarella and provolone, crushed tomatoes sauce, jalapeños, raw onions, cilantro, radish.

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$15.50

Fresh chilled shrimp cooked in lime juice and tossed with pico de gallo and avocado

SOUTHERN FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

TACOS

*All tacos are 6'' corn tortilla (flour tortilla available upon request) *Most tacos are served with cilantro, onions, taco salsa *Please check for tacos descriptions on the website

START TACO ORDER HERE!

*All tacos are 6'' corn tortilla (flour tortilla available upon request) *Most tacos are served with cilantro, onions, taco salsa and your choice of salsa verde (mild) or salsa picosa (hot) on the side. *Please check for tacos descriptions on the website

Specials Tacos SUPREMO X2

$14.00

Mexican Gorditas x2

$10.00

QUESADILLAS

Beef Birria Quesadilla

$15.00

Beef Birria served with cheese, cilantro and onions

Texas Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomato and BBQ sauce

Quesadilla La Gringa

$15.99

Chicken, al pastor, steak, onions, peppers and cheese

VEGETARIAN Quesadilla

$14.00

12" quesadilla with Mushrooms, peppers, onions, corn, refried beans, cilantro and cheese,

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$7.49

Server with rice

Kids Taco de Carne Asada

$8.00

Carne Asada soft taco served with rice and beans

Chicken Tenders and fries

$9.50

Served with french fries

SIDES

Beans (8 oz)

$3.00

Cheese Dip (8 oz)

$4.00

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.25

Roasted Jalapeños

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Corn Tortilla (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortilla (3)

$1.50

French Fries

$3.00

Guacamole (8 oz)

$6.00

Mexican Rice (8 oz)

$3.00

Pico de Gallo (8 oz)

$4.49

Red Salsa (4 oz)

$1.75

Refried Beans (8 oz)

$3.00

Sour Cream (8 oz)

$2.75

Street Corn

$6.00

Xtra chips

$2.50

DESSERT

"El Delicioso"

$7.50

A unique shaped waffle, drizzled with condensed milk and topped with Chocolate Hershey’s, Nutella or Mexican Caramel.

Churros Cinnamon Sticks

$4.00

Churros Cinnamon Stick with your delicious choice of sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Tres leches is a moist and subtly sweet cake made with sponge cake and three different kinds of milk.

PARTY MENU

BUNDLE #1

$118.00

BUNDLE #2

$224.00

JARRITOS BTL

Mexican sodas

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Orange Crush

$3.50

Apple Juice TROPICANA

$2.50

Cranberry Juice TROPICANA

$2.50

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.50

500ml Bottle San Pellegrino

$3.50

500ml Bottle Acqua Panna

$3.50

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.50

NEW VRG Frozen Limenade 16 oz

$8.00

Limonade de panela

COCKTAILS

FROZEN MARGARITA 16 OZ

$13.99

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA 16 oz

$15.99

FROZEN PIÑA COLADA 16 oz

$13.99

SMOKY WATERMELON MARGARITA 16 oz

$15.99

MIAMI VICE 16 oz

$13.99

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI 16 oz

$13.99

TITOS VRG LEMONADE 16 OZ

$11.99

Titos Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lime and Organic Brown Sugar Cane. (Limonada De Panela con Vodka)

BEERS

NEW HONOR Classic Lager

$7.00

HONOR Brewing Company Brew Great Beer Honor American Heroes AMERICAN LAGER 16 Fl oz / 1 PINT / 5.0%Alc/vol

Corona Extra

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

SPARKLING WINE

FRICO by Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) white

$6.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.

FRICO by Scarpetta (LAMBRUSCO) red

$6.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish.

4xPack FRICO by Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) white

$22.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.

4xPack FRICO by Scarpetta (LAMBRUSCO) red

$22.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish.

RED WINE BOTTLES

2018 Altos de las Hormigas Malbec

$17.00

Mendoza Argentina 2018 A blend of 100% Malbec grapes harvested by hand from vineyards in Medrano, Lujan de Cuyo, and the Uco Valley in a smaller percentage. The area has a semi-desert climate with hot days and cool nights. Pioneers of a more elegant style of Malbec - fresh, perfumed and refined - the winemakers at Altos Las Hormigas practice biodynamic viticulture and adopt a minimal interventionist approach in the winery to ensure their wine stays true to its place of origin.

2019 El Libre Cabernet Sauvignon Mendoza Argentina

$16.50

WHITE WINE BOTTLES

2019 Cortefresca Pinot Grigio

$16.50

Delle Venezie IGT, Italy Cortefresca Pinot Grigio is a really lovely Italian Pinot Grigio. Crisp, dry but also rounded and citrussy with good character and a delicate appealing finish. Great for all occasions.

2019 Scarpetta Frico Bianco

$19.50

Delle Venezie IGT, Italy Transport yourself to the Italian countryside with this floral, focused white blend. Welcome to Friuli-Venezia-Giulia! This tongue-twister of a region lies in the northeast corner of Italy, near the border of Austria and Croatia, and is well-known for the aromatic white wines it produces. The 2019 Scarpetta Frico Bianco is one such example. A perfect blend of Chardonnay and local variety Friulano gives notes of white flowers and fruit that leap out of the glass. Aging in stainless steel keeps this wine lean and lively. A natural with grilled fish or veggies, you can also drink this white on its own while dreaming of Italy.

SIX PACKS OF BEER

Six-Pack Corona Extra

$16.50

(4.5%) Mexico

Six-Pack Lagunitas IPA

$16.50

(6.2%) California

Six-Pack Negra Modelo

$16.50

Six-Pack Pacifico Clara

$16.50

Six-Pack Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$16.50

(5.1%) Italy

Six-Pack Smirnoff Ice

$16.50

Six-Pack Claw Hard Seltzer

$16.50

(5%) Chicago

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our restaurant, La Taqueria DC started as a casual conversation between two old friends about better quality Mexican fare being brought to the Northern Virginia Washington DC area. Our founder, Freddy Vargas, and his hermano (close friend/brother) decided to combine their 40 + years of Mexican restaurant experience into a place like no other. La Taqueria DC was founded on the relationship between delicious, old-family recipes and true Mexican / SoCal culinary culture. All of our dishes are house - made, combining only the freshest ingredients utilizing Mexican culture.

7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield, VA 22153

La Taqueria DC image
La Taqueria DC image

