Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Taqueria DC
407 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our restaurant, La Taqueria DC started as a casual conversation between two old friends about better quality Mexican fare being brought to the Northern Virginia Washington DC area. Our founder, Freddy Vargas, and his hermano (close friend/brother) decided to combine their 40 + years of Mexican restaurant experience into a place like no other. La Taqueria DC was founded on the relationship between delicious, old-family recipes and true Mexican / SoCal culinary culture. All of our dishes are house - made, combining only the freshest ingredients utilizing Mexican culture.
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield, VA 22153
