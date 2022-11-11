Restaurant header imageView gallery

Late for the Train

review star

No reviews yet

19 East Aspen Ave

Suite A

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Popular Items

Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Bacon Burro

Classic Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Flat White

$3.75

House Favorites

Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$5.75+

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Sparkling Iced Americano

$4.50+

Shaken Iced Americano 16oz

$4.50

Specialties

Dave's Rock Rammer

$4.50

Coconino Mocha

$5.00

Lhasa Latte

$4.00

Retro Metro Latte

$4.25

Affogato

$6.00

Mochas

$5.75

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.50

Pot of Tea

$6.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Pot of Chai

$8.25

Matcha Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$4.00

Frappes

AmTrak Frappe

$6.25

Coconino Frappe

$6.25+

Caramel Frappe

$6.25

Matcha Frappe

$8.00

Non Caffeinated

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamer

$3.00

Cold Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

SEASONAL SPECIALS

Smoked Salted Caramel Cortado

$4.00

Pumpkin Chai

$5.25

Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25

From the Bakery

Apple Turnover

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Croissant

$5.00

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Jalapeño Cheddar Croissant

$5.50
Blueberry Danish

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Raspberry Danish

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Blueberry Scone

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Lemon Scone

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Raspbery Scone

$5.50

Fresh from the oven every morning!

Grab n Go Snacks & Lunch

Banana Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Iced Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

$3.50

Vegan Zucchini Bread

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

World Famous Neiman Marcus Cookie

$4.50

Vegan GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Spiced Molasses Cookie

$3.50

GF Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.50

Baked Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Veggie Shepherd's Pie

$8.50

Burros

Bacon Burro

$8.00

Breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese

Classic Burro

$7.00

Breakfast burrito with eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese

Green Chile Burro

$7.00

Burrito with pinto beans, white rice, green chilies, cheddar cheese, and spices

Vegan Green Chile Burro

$7.00

Vegan Burrito with black beans, white rice, green chilies, onion, garlic, and spices

Chicken Burro

$8.75

Snacks

Modern Oats

$4.00

Modern Oats, a line of gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO oatmeal cups loaded with berries, seeds, and superfoods.

Off The Farm Bar

$4.25

Off The Farm Foods is a group of family and friends that have a passion for creating nutritious high quality convenient foods that taste amazing and have the highest benefit to people and our planet.

Elicit Chocolates - Classic Ganache

$8.50

Plant-based, handcrafted, & endlessly decadent. Made locally in Flagstaff, AZ

Elicit Chocolates - Ancho Chili Cherry

$8.50

Plant-based, handcrafted, & endlessly decadent. Made locally in Flagstaff, AZ

Elicit Chocolates - Dreamy PB Cup

$8.50

Plant-based, handcrafted, & endlessly decadent. Made locally in Flagstaff, AZ

Bottles and Cans

La Croix

$1.00

La-CROY. It rhymes with ‘enjoy’! All flavors are Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and Kosher

San Pellegrino bottle

$2.00

The finest sparkling natural mineral water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Naturally alkaline with pH range of 7.6-8.2

Kombucha

$5.00

Rock Stacker Kombucha in Flagstaff uses traditional brewing methods, producing premium non-alcoholic (ABV<0.5%) Kombucha. Using Rainforest safe Black Tea, Organic Cane Sugar and Mountain Water our Kombucha SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) finishes the fermentation process with a mild tanginess. With NO ADDED SUGAR we flavor our Kombucha with Arizona grown Lavender.

Tepache

$4.00

Pronounced “teh-pah-che,” this fermented probiotic beverage has been made in Mexico for centuries. Thousands of versions of Tepache exist, each varying in the spices or flavorings used but the core of it all is pineapples.

Coffee Beans

Perfect for your Keurig or at home coffee maker that uses pods
12 oz Bag

$15.50

A coffee’s flavor characteristics are largely dependent on its origin but the overall taste is greatly influenced by it’s roast. Medium roasts are notably smoother and balanced with caramel overtones. Dark roasts are aromatic and bold tasting with syrupy spice notes. At 7000’ we make dark roasts delicious.

5 LB Bag

$85.00

A coffee’s flavor characteristics are largely dependent on its origin but the overall taste is greatly influenced by it’s roast. Medium roasts are notably smoother and balanced with caramel overtones. Dark roasts are aromatic and bold tasting with syrupy spice notes. At 7000’ we make dark roasts delicious.

K-Cups

Perfect for your Keurig or at home coffee maker that uses pods. 32 count

Kilo Bag

$40.00

Merch

Flagstaff Card

$4.00

Hand illustrations of downtown Flagstaff by Robert Chambers on a blank greeting card

LFTT Diner Mug

$11.95

Classic, thick ceramic, diner mug. Perfect for keeping your drink hot while you finish that crossword.

Miir Black Low Ball Mug 10oz

$27.95

MiiR Red Camper Mug 12oz

$27.95

Caffeine T Shirt

$19.95
Mountain Fresh Shirt

$17.95

Available in Red or Dark Gray S M L XL

Mountain Fresh Hat

$22.95

5 panel adjustable

LFTT map Hoodie

$39.95

Black Pullover or Zip Up available in S M L XL

LFTT caboose Hoodie

$42.95
Caboose Stickers

$2.00

Classic Caboose sticker

Happy Camper Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Banner pic
Late for the Train - Downtown image

