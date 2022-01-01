- Home
Late Harvest Brewery
815 N
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Draft Beer
About our beers
All beers listed below are brewed right here at Late Harvest Brewery (except ciders & sours). | 32 oz Crowlers are available to take home of any of the beers we have on tap. Let your server know if you are interested!
Beer Flight
Choose 4 home brewed beers, ciders, or sours
Smoke Show
It's back! | Porter | 5.9% | Dark roasted flavors with a touch of smoke
American Dream
NEW | Pale Ale | 5.6% | 32 IBU | This beer is built off our American Beauty recipe with the addition of the perfect amount of orange and vanilla to remind you of an orange creamsicle.
Ope!
It's back! | Wheat Beer (Witbier) | 5.4% | Sweet & fruity with banana & orange; subtle hints of white pepper
Oh Shucks
NEW | American Strong Ale | 9.5% | 11 IBU | This beer is our biggest beer yet at 9.5% and is a rip on our best seller, the Shucker, using the same grain, but more of it!
Octoberfest
Island Oasis
Mexican Lager | 5.5% | This cerveza is our first dip into lager brewing, and we did it right with a traditional Mexican yeast. Expect this beer to be crisp and clean with hints of pineapple, toasted coconut, and lime.
Cultivator
Session IPA | 4.5% |
1396
Kölsch | 5.9% | A traditional German style light beer, that has a sweet malty character and noble hop bitterness. You can expect a crisp balanced beer with floral notes and a subtle orange citrus hint from our own addition of new world hops.
The Shucker
Cream Ale | 5.4% | Brewed with corn; easy drinking and full bodied with a clean finish
Blueberry Shucker
Start a Rye-It!
Rye Pale Ale | 5.8% | Strong malty & honey backbone that holds up well with the peppery rye spice with hints of cloves, which is contributed by the Lithuanian farmhouse yeast.
Cosmic Haze
NEIPA (Hazy) | 7% | Tropical notes such as pineapple and guava, wrapped up in a beer that pours a beautiful yellow with a soft mouthfeel and almost no bitterness.
Golden Jubilee
Belgian Golden Strong Ale | 9.1% | Smooth golden ale with bold spice and a subtle fruit finish
Ciders (Guest taps)
Click to see what ciders we have on tap!
Sours (Guest taps)
Click to see what sours we have on tap!
Canned Cocktails
Wine by Glass
Wine Flight
Wednesday only | Choose any 4 listed below; wine is a 2oz pour and the frose's are a 5oz pour
Strawberry Daiquiri Frosé
Pina Colada Frosé
Miami Vice Frose
Combination of our 2 Frosé flavors mixed
Canyon Road Moscato Glass
Hogue Riesling Glass
Dark Horse Chardonnay Glass
Wine on Tap
Camarey Sauv Blanc Glass
Dark Horse Cab Glass
Wine on Tap
Camarey Pinot Noir Glass
Wine on Tap
Wine by Bottle
Canyon Road Moscato Bottle
MYX Peach Moscato
*NEW*
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Bottle
Hogue Riesling Bottle
William Hill Chardonnay
Tisdale Sweet Red Bottle
Canyon Road Pinot Noir Bottle
Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Bonanza California Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Phantom Red Blend
Caymus Suisun Grand Durif Petite Sirah
Crowlers
Crowler Smoke Show
32oz Crowler to-go!
What is a Crowler? It's a 32-ounce aluminum vessel meant to keep your favorite beers fresh until you decide to drink it. It opens the same way you'd crack open a regular beer can. You can take home any of your favorite beers that were brewed right here in Sioux Center! Crowlers are best within 1-2 weeks, but can last longer if properly stored (not shaken and kept cold). Late Harvest Beers range in price from $12-$15/crowler, guest taps are $16/crowler.
Sodas
Draft Root Beer
Millstream Brewing Co. | No Refills
Diet Root Beer
Made by Stevens Point Brewery
Nichol Kola
First produced in 1936. Nichol Kola was named after its original owner, Harry R. Nicholson Sr. Originally it sold for a nickel. It's not a nickel, yet it is still "America's taste Sensation".
Americana Cherry Cola
Delicious vintage Cherry Cola. Sweetened with pure cane sugar. The era of soda poppery began in the early 1900's. Early soft drinks or tonics were brewed in a variety of flavors. Our extracts and flavor ingredients are brewed to duplicate the authentic production methods of yesteryear - we think this method creates the most flavorful soda.
Bubble Up
One of the original and most popular lemon lime sodas, was established in 1919. Made with pure cane sugar.
Hollywood's Original Shirley Temple
In 1987, Hollywood’s Original Shirley Temple Soda Pop was first produced. This iconic drink has withstood the test of time and is still enjoyed by children of all ages. Made with pure cane sugar.
Jones Soda Orange Cream
Jones Cream Soda
Jones Soda Berry Lemonade
Jones Strawberry Lime
Lemmy Original Lemonade
Lemmy Lil’ Chugs Lemonade is 13.85 ounces of pure thirst quenching lemony refreshment. Made with real Lemon Juice it’s the perfect combination of tart and sweet packaged in a unique proprietary bottle.
Lemmy Strawberry Lemonade
Lemmy Peach Lemonade
Mocktails
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
Hand-tossed dough smothered in Garlic Butter & topped with shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend
Jalapeno Poppers
**NEW** | Open faced jalapenos, filled with bacon and cheese. Comes with a side of house-made honey garlic siracha sauce for dipping
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel served with queso and pub mustard
Bruschetta
Toasted Baguettes, smothered with Pesto (contains pine nuts), & topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction
Pretzel Bites
12 pretzel bites with queso cheese for dipping
Chips & Dip Trio
House-made Queso, House-made Guacamole, & Salsa (no substitutions) with chips
Chips & Queso
House-made Queso with chips
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Pizzas
14" Cauliflower Pizza
$4.50 upcharge | You may substitute our hand tossed crust for our 14" Cauliflower crust on any pizza. This crust is gluten-friendly, not gluten-free. We cannot guarantee a gluten-free since all pizza's are assembled in a kitchen with flour.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, & Bacon; Topped with Green onions & drizzled with our House-Made Sour Cream Crema
Margarita Pizza
House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
Pork Harvest Pizza
House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, & Bacon
Hawaiian Pizza
House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, & Pineapple Chunks
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce (contains pine nuts), Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, & drizzled with a Balsamic Reduction
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, & Bacon; Topped with green onions & drizzled with our House-Made Ranch Dressing
Spice-A-Roni Pizza
House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Pepperoni, & Banana Peppers; drizzled with our House-Made Chipotle Aioli | Too spicy? Add our House-Made Sour Cream Crema to tone it down!
Truffle Shuffle
House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, & Roasted Red Peppers; Topped with Fresh Basil & drizzled with our House-Made Truffle Aioli
BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Onion, & Pineapple
Build your own Pizza
Desserts
Cheesecake
Homemade Vanilla Cheesecake made in our brick oven. You can load it up and add our caramel pecan drizzle and heath crumbles on top!
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Homemade Pumpkin cheesecake with homemade whipped cream on top.
Crème Brûlèe
Vanilla Custard with caramelized sugar on top | Add a caramel drizzle or a strawberry glaze on top!
Glassware
4 Pack Pint Glasses
4 Pack of our Shaker glasses and a 4" decal with our logo
4 Pack Pub Glasses
4 Pack of our Pub glasses and a 4" decal with our logo
2 Pub & 2 Pint Glasses
2 Pack Tulip Glasses
2 Pack of our Tulip glasses and a 4" decal with our logo
Pint Glass
Pub Glass
Tulip Glass
Taster Glass
Stemless Wine Glass
Stemmed Red Wine Glass
Stemmed White Wine Glass
Tumblers
Sweatshirts
Long Sleeve Shirts
Bk Long Sleeve S
Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt with the full logo on the front; Nothing on the back | Brand: Bella+Canvas | 100 % Cotton | Pictured: Medium
Bk Long Sleeve M
Bk Long Sleeve L
Bk Long Sleeve XL
Bk Long Sleeve 2XL
White Long Sleeve S
White Long Sleeve T-Shirt with the full logo on the front; Nothing on the back | Brand: Bella+Canvas | 100 % Cotton | Pictured: Medium
White Long Sleeve M
White Long Sleeve L
White Long Sleeve XL
White Long Sleeve 2XL
T-Shirts
Kitchen Hours: Tues-Fri 5-9pm Saturday 2-9pm
815 N, Sioux Center, IA 51250