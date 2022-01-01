Late Harvest Brewery

32oz Crowler to-go!

What is a Crowler? It's a 32-ounce aluminum vessel meant to keep your favorite beers fresh until you decide to drink it. It opens the same way you'd crack open a regular beer can. You can take home any of your favorite beers that were brewed right here in Sioux Center! Crowlers are best within 1-2 weeks, but can last longer if properly stored (not shaken and kept cold). Late Harvest Beers range in price from $12-$15/crowler, guest taps are $16/crowler.