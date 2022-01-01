Restaurant header imageView gallery

Late Harvest Brewery

815 N

Sioux Center, IA 51250

Draft Beer

About our beers

All beers listed below are brewed right here at Late Harvest Brewery (except ciders & sours). | 32 oz Crowlers are available to take home of any of the beers we have on tap. Let your server know if you are interested!

Beer Flight

Choose 4 home brewed beers, ciders, or sours

Smoke Show

$7.00

It's back! | Porter | 5.9% | Dark roasted flavors with a touch of smoke

American Dream

$7.00

NEW | Pale Ale | 5.6% | 32 IBU | This beer is built off our American Beauty recipe with the addition of the perfect amount of orange and vanilla to remind you of an orange creamsicle.

Ope!

$6.50

It's back! | Wheat Beer (Witbier) | 5.4% | Sweet & fruity with banana & orange; subtle hints of white pepper

Oh Shucks

$7.50

NEW | American Strong Ale | 9.5% | 11 IBU | This beer is our biggest beer yet at 9.5% and is a rip on our best seller, the Shucker, using the same grain, but more of it!

Octoberfest

$7.00

Island Oasis

$7.00

Mexican Lager | 5.5% | This cerveza is our first dip into lager brewing, and we did it right with a traditional Mexican yeast. Expect this beer to be crisp and clean with hints of pineapple, toasted coconut, and lime.

Cultivator

$6.50

Session IPA | 4.5% |

1396

$6.50

Kölsch | 5.9% | A traditional German style light beer, that has a sweet malty character and noble hop bitterness. You can expect a crisp balanced beer with floral notes and a subtle orange citrus hint from our own addition of new world hops.

The Shucker

$6.00

Cream Ale | 5.4% | Brewed with corn; easy drinking and full bodied with a clean finish

Blueberry Shucker

$7.00

Start a Rye-It!

$7.00

Rye Pale Ale | 5.8% | Strong malty & honey backbone that holds up well with the peppery rye spice with hints of cloves, which is contributed by the Lithuanian farmhouse yeast.

Cosmic Haze

$6.50

NEIPA (Hazy) | 7% | Tropical notes such as pineapple and guava, wrapped up in a beer that pours a beautiful yellow with a soft mouthfeel and almost no bitterness.

Golden Jubilee

$7.00

Belgian Golden Strong Ale | 9.1% | Smooth golden ale with bold spice and a subtle fruit finish

Ciders (Guest taps)

$7.00

Click to see what ciders we have on tap!

Sours (Guest taps)

$7.00

Click to see what sours we have on tap!

Canned Cocktails

Monaco Moscow Mule

Monaco Moscow Mule

$7.00Out of stock

9% | Canned Cocktail made with 6X distilled vodka and ginger beer

Monaco Mai Tai

Monaco Mai Tai

$7.00

9% | Canned Cocktail made with light & dark rum and orange curacao

Monaco Tequila Sun Crush

Monaco Tequila Sun Crush

$7.00

9% | Canned Cocktail made with tequila, orange liqueur, and naturla flavors

Wine by Glass

Wine Flight

$11.00

Wednesday only | Choose any 4 listed below; wine is a 2oz pour and the frose's are a 5oz pour

Strawberry Daiquiri Frosé

$6.50

Pina Colada Frosé

$6.50

Miami Vice Frose

$6.50

Combination of our 2 Frosé flavors mixed

Canyon Road Moscato Glass

$6.00

Hogue Riesling Glass

$6.00

Dark Horse Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

Wine on Tap

Camarey Sauv Blanc Glass

$7.00

Dark Horse Cab Glass

$6.00

Wine on Tap

Camarey Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00

Wine on Tap

Wine by Bottle

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$20.00
MYX Peach Moscato

MYX Peach Moscato

$22.00

*NEW*

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Bottle

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00
Hogue Riesling Bottle

Hogue Riesling Bottle

$20.00
William Hill Chardonnay

William Hill Chardonnay

$25.00
Tisdale Sweet Red Bottle

Tisdale Sweet Red Bottle

$18.00
Canyon Road Pinot Noir Bottle

Canyon Road Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00
Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$26.00
Bonanza California Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Bonanza California Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00
Phantom Red Blend

Phantom Red Blend

$28.00
Caymus Suisun Grand Durif Petite Sirah

Caymus Suisun Grand Durif Petite Sirah

$40.00

Crowlers

Crowler Smoke Show

$14.50

32oz Crowler to-go!

What is a Crowler? It's a 32-ounce aluminum vessel meant to keep your favorite beers fresh until you decide to drink it. It opens the same way you'd crack open a regular beer can. You can take home any of your favorite beers that were brewed right here in Sioux Center! Crowlers are best within 1-2 weeks, but can last longer if properly stored (not shaken and kept cold). Late Harvest Beers range in price from $12-$15/crowler, guest taps are $16/crowler.

Sodas

Draft Root Beer

$2.50

Millstream Brewing Co. | No Refills

Diet Root Beer

Diet Root Beer

$3.50

Made by Stevens Point Brewery

Nichol Kola

Nichol Kola

$3.50

First produced in 1936. Nichol Kola was named after its original owner, Harry R. Nicholson Sr. Originally it sold for a nickel. It's not a nickel, yet it is still "America's taste Sensation".

Americana Cherry Cola

Americana Cherry Cola

$3.50

Delicious vintage Cherry Cola. Sweetened with pure cane sugar. The era of soda poppery began in the early 1900's. Early soft drinks or tonics were brewed in a variety of flavors. Our extracts and flavor ingredients are brewed to duplicate the authentic production methods of yesteryear - we think this method creates the most flavorful soda.

Bubble Up

Bubble Up

$3.50

One of the original and most popular lemon lime sodas, was established in 1919. Made with pure cane sugar.

Hollywood's Original Shirley Temple

Hollywood's Original Shirley Temple

$3.50

In 1987, Hollywood’s Original Shirley Temple Soda Pop was first produced. This iconic drink has withstood the test of time and is still enjoyed by children of all ages. Made with pure cane sugar.

Jones Soda Orange Cream

Jones Soda Orange Cream

$3.50
Jones Cream Soda

Jones Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock
Jones Soda Berry Lemonade

Jones Soda Berry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock
Jones Strawberry Lime

Jones Strawberry Lime

$3.50
Lemmy Original Lemonade

Lemmy Original Lemonade

$3.50

Lemmy Lil’ Chugs Lemonade is 13.85 ounces of pure thirst quenching lemony refreshment. Made with real Lemon Juice it’s the perfect combination of tart and sweet packaged in a unique proprietary bottle.

Lemmy Strawberry Lemonade

Lemmy Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Lemmy Peach Lemonade

Lemmy Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Mocktails

Mocktail Ginger Mimosa

$3.50

Non-alcoholic | Carbonated ginger lemonade with your choice of nectar flavoring | Guava, Peach, Mango, or Plain

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Hand-tossed dough smothered in Garlic Butter & topped with shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00Out of stock

**NEW** | Open faced jalapenos, filled with bacon and cheese. Comes with a side of house-made honey garlic siracha sauce for dipping

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$15.00Out of stock

Jumbo pretzel served with queso and pub mustard

Bruschetta

$9.00Out of stock

Toasted Baguettes, smothered with Pesto (contains pine nuts), & topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

12 pretzel bites with queso cheese for dipping

Chips & Dip Trio

$13.00Out of stock

House-made Queso, House-made Guacamole, & Salsa (no substitutions) with chips

Chips & Queso

$8.00Out of stock

House-made Queso with chips

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Pizzas

14" Cauliflower Pizza

$4.50 upcharge | You may substitute our hand tossed crust for our 14" Cauliflower crust on any pizza. This crust is gluten-friendly, not gluten-free. We cannot guarantee a gluten-free since all pizza's are assembled in a kitchen with flour.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, & Bacon; Topped with Green onions & drizzled with our House-Made Sour Cream Crema

Margarita Pizza

$16.50

House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil

Pork Harvest Pizza

$19.50

House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, & Bacon

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, & Pineapple Chunks

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$17.00

Pesto sauce (contains pine nuts), Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, & drizzled with a Balsamic Reduction

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.50

House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, & Bacon; Topped with green onions & drizzled with our House-Made Ranch Dressing

Spice-A-Roni Pizza

$16.50

House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Pepperoni, & Banana Peppers; drizzled with our House-Made Chipotle Aioli | Too spicy? Add our House-Made Sour Cream Crema to tone it down!

Truffle Shuffle

$18.50

House-Made San Marzano Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Provolone blend, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, & Roasted Red Peppers; Topped with Fresh Basil & drizzled with our House-Made Truffle Aioli

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Onion, & Pineapple

Build your own Pizza

$15.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Homemade Vanilla Cheesecake made in our brick oven. You can load it up and add our caramel pecan drizzle and heath crumbles on top!

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade Pumpkin cheesecake with homemade whipped cream on top.

Crème Brûlèe

$6.00

Vanilla Custard with caramelized sugar on top | Add a caramel drizzle or a strawberry glaze on top!

Glassware

4 Pack Pint Glasses

$26.00

4 Pack of our Shaker glasses and a 4" decal with our logo

4 Pack Pub Glasses

$26.00Out of stock

4 Pack of our Pub glasses and a 4" decal with our logo

2 Pub & 2 Pint Glasses

$26.00

2 Pack Tulip Glasses

$18.00Out of stock

2 Pack of our Tulip glasses and a 4" decal with our logo

Pint Glass

$7.50

Pub Glass

$7.50Out of stock

Tulip Glass

$10.00

Taster Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Stemless Wine Glass

$6.00

Stemmed Red Wine Glass

$7.00

Stemmed White Wine Glass

$7.00

Other Merch

Koozie

$3.00

4" Round Decal Sticker

$3.00

4 Pack Coasters

$30.00

Tumblers

20oz Black engraved tumbler

$32.00

20oz Black printed tumbler

$32.00Out of stock

20oz White engraved tumbler

$32.00Out of stock

20oz White printed tumbler

$32.00

30oz Black engraved tumbler

$36.00Out of stock

30oz Black printed tumbler

$36.00

30oz White engraved tumbler

$36.00

30oz White printed tumbler

$36.00

Sweatshirts

Crew Neck Sweater S

Crew Neck Sweater S

$45.00

Black crew neck sweater with the logo on the front; nothing on the back | Brand: Bella+Canvas Fleece Collection | 52% Cotton & 48% Polyester | Size pictured: Medium

Crew Neck Sweater M

$45.00

Crew Neck Sweater L

$45.00

Crew Neck Sweater XL

$45.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Bk Long Sleeve S

$25.00

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt with the full logo on the front; Nothing on the back | Brand: Bella+Canvas | 100 % Cotton | Pictured: Medium

Bk Long Sleeve M

$25.00

Bk Long Sleeve L

$25.00

Bk Long Sleeve XL

$25.00Out of stock

Bk Long Sleeve 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

White Long Sleeve S

$25.00

White Long Sleeve T-Shirt with the full logo on the front; Nothing on the back | Brand: Bella+Canvas | 100 % Cotton | Pictured: Medium

White Long Sleeve M

$25.00

White Long Sleeve L

$25.00

White Long Sleeve XL

$25.00

White Long Sleeve 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

T-Shirts

T-Shirt S

$15.00

Black T-Shirt with the barn Logo on the front; Nothing on the back | Brand: Gildan | Dryblend | 50% Cotton & 50% Polyester | Picture: Medium

T-Shirt M

$15.00

T-Shirt L

$15.00

T-Shirt XL

$15.00

T-Shirt 2XL

$15.00Out of stock

Hats

White/Black Hat

$30.00

Gray/Black Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen Hours: Tues-Fri 5-9pm Saturday 2-9pm

Website

Location

815 N, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Late Harvest Brewery image

