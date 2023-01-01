  • Home
  • /
  • Late Harvest Kitchen - 8605 River Crossing Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Late Harvest Kitchen 8605 River Crossing Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8605 River Crossing Blvd

Indianapolis, IN 46240-2168

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Late Harvest Menu

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

REGULAR FRENCH PRESS

$9.00

DECAF FRENCH PRESS

$9.00

PINEAPPLE

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

ORANGE

$2.50

GRAPE

$2.50

TOMATO

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$5.00

HOT TEA

$6.00

Pelligrino

$9.00

SMALL PLATES

BRUSSELS

$12.00

WEDGE

$15.00

Spruce Salad

$12.00

CHICKEN LIVER

$12.00

DEVILED EGGS

$16.00

PORK BELLY

$16.00

Hummus

$16.00

SEAFOOD SALAD

$18.00

GNOCCHI

$20.00

BREAD AND BUTTER

Cured Salmon

$15.00Out of stock

SUNFLOWER CRUNCH

$12.00Out of stock

CAVIAR PIE

$22.00Out of stock

CRAB APP

$18.00Out of stock

BIG PLATES

PORK CHOP

$36.00

RIBEYE

$56.00

SCHNITZEL

$29.00

Hamachi

$34.00

TROUT

$30.00

LAMB RAVIOLI

$30.00

DUCK

$32.00

TAGINE

$28.00

MAHI MAHI

$34.00

SHORT RIBS

$36.00Out of stock

TUNA

$34.00Out of stock

SEABASS

$45.00Out of stock

WHOLE FISH

$36.00Out of stock

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$40.00Out of stock

Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

OSSO BUCCO

$36.00Out of stock

BAR BURGER

$18.00

SIDES

MINNEAPOLIS

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

FRIES

$12.00

VEGETABLES

$12.00

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

BAKED ALASKA

$12.00

STICKY TOFFEE

$15.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$12.00

CLOWN SUNDAE

COMP TOFFEE

Ice Cream

$6.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

NOODLES

$12.00

MISC

Open Liquor

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Drink Menu

Specialty Cocktails

BRODO BAGGINS

$14.00

BOURBON, BLOOD ORANGE, LEMON CRANBERRY CARDAMOM

PASSPORT

$14.00

VODKA, GINGER LIQUEUR, BASIL, GRAPES, LIME

THE SANCHO

$14.00

BLANCO TEQUILA, AGAVE NECTAR, PINEAPPLE JALAPENO

BARREL AGED MANHATTAN

$14.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE, ANGOSTURA BITTERS, PUNT E MES SWEET VERMOUTH

FROSE

$14.00

ROSE WINE, WATERMELON. CHAMOMILE TEA

POOR LITTLE CROSBY

$14.00

BACARDI, LICOR 43, PASSIONFRUIT, LIME, PEACH BITTERS

WHAT TO WEAR IN BARBADOS

$14.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE RUM HIBISCUS SYRUP, LEMON, ANGOSTURA

KENTUCKY OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE WHISKEY ANGOSTURA BITTERS, RAW SUGAR

WISCONSIN OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

BRANDY, CHERRY, ORANGE, VANILLA SYRUP, BLACK WALNUT BITTERS

MA MA MY PALOMA

$14.00

INFUSED MEZCAL, GRAPEFRUIT SYRUP, LIME, RHUBARB BITTERS

Barrel Cocktail

$14.00

Racer Chaser

$14.00

Maggie

$14.00

Bartender's Choice

$14.00

Ritz Carlton

$14.00

Passport Kit

$35.00

Brodo Kit

$35.00

Sancho Kit

$35.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Beer

EL GATO

$7.00

DAREDEVIL VACATION

$7.00

RAINBOW SHERBET SOUR

$7.00

RUH ROH AMBER

$7.00

HOPPOPOTAMUS IPA

$7.00

BLACK PORTER

$7.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC WHEAT

$7.00

Wine

BTG DOMAINE CARNEROS BRUT

$20.00+

NAPA VALLEY, CA

BTG POEMA CAVA

$12.00+

PENEDES, SPAIN

HENRIOT BRUT SOUVERAIN

$150.00

REIMS FRANCE

HENRIOT ROSE

$150.00

REIMS FRANCE

VEUVE CLICQUOT ‘YELLOW LABEL’ REIMS

$165.00

REIMS FRANCE

ASHES AND DIAMONDS BLANC

$80.00

NAPA VALLEY, CA

AU BON CLIMAT

$50.00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

BTG BLACK STALLION CHARD

$15.00+

OAK KNOLL DISTRICT, NAPA VALLEY, CA

BTG CHATEAU DE ANNIBALS ROSE

$15.00+

COTEAUX VAROIS EN PROVENCE, FRANCE

BTG JUSTIN SAUV BLANC

$14.00+

CENTRAL COAST, CA

BTG LA PERDRIX ROSE

$12.00+

COTES DE NIMES, FRANCE

BTG MARGERUM M5 WHITE BLEND

$14.00+

LOS OLIVOS, CA

BTG VINA GONZALEZ BASTIAS

$12.00+

MAULE VALLEY, CHILE

BTG White Bordeaux

$46.00+

CHASSAGNE-MONTRACHET

$200.00

COTE D’OR, FRANCE

DOMAINE DE LA SOLITUDE CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE

$120.00

RHONE VALLEY, FRANCE

DOMAINE PIERRE MARTIN SANCERRE

$70.00

LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE

MAISON M. CHAPOUTIER ‘LA CIBOISE’ LUBERON

$50.00

RHONE VALLEY, FRANCE

PALI WHITE BLEND

$45.00

CENTRAL COAST, CA

REMY PANNIER MUSCADET

$45.00

LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE

RESONANCE CHARDONNAY

$85.00

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OR

SCHLOSS VOLLRADS RIESLING

$55.00

RHEINGAU, GERMANY

TREFETHEN CHARDONNAY

$65.00

OAK KNOLL DISTRICT, NAPA VALLEY, CA

ATLAS PEAK CABERNET

$200.00

ATLAS PEAK, NAPA VALLEY, CA

BLACK SLATE PRIORAT

$65.00Out of stock

SPAIN

BLACK STALLION LIMITED CAB

$125.00

NAPA VALLEY, CA

BORGO DEI GUIDI SANGIOVESE CAB

$80.00

NESPOLI, ITALY

BREWER CLIFTON PINOT NOIR

$100.00

ST. RITA HILLS, CA

BTG LHK SYRAH

$14.00+

CENTRAL COAST, CA

BTG LHK ZINFANDEL

$14.00+

PASO ROBLES, CA

BTG Marchel Tennent

$46.00+

BTG MONTECILLO RIOJA

$12.00+

FUENMAYOR, SPAIN

BTG RODNEY STRONG CAB

$15.00+

ALEXANDER VALLEY, SONOMA COUNTY, CA

BTG ST. FRANCIS PINOT

$15.00+

SONOMA COUNTY, CA

CHATEAU DE VERDUN

$60.00

MEDOC, BORDEAUX, FRANCE

CINQ CEPAGES

$180.00

SONOMA COUNTY

COULY-DUTHEIL CHINON

$55.00

LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE

DI ARIE PETITE SIRAH

$65.00

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, CA

FOUR GRACES PINOT NOIR

$65.00

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OR

NORTHSTAR MERLOT

$75.00

COLUMBIA VALLEY, WA

PALI PINOT NOIR

$50.00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY & SONOMA COUNTY, CA

PAUL JABOULET CROZES HERMITAGE

$65.00

RHONE VALLEY, FRANCE

RIDGE THREE VALLEYS ZIN

$75.00

SONOMA COUNTY, CA

SASSICAIA

$500.00

CATAGNETO CARDUCCI, ITALY

SEQUOIA GROVE CABERNET

$125.00

NAPA VALLEY, CA

SEVEN HILLS CABERNET

$65.00

WALLA WALLA VALLEY, WA

ULTREIA RED WINE

$55.00

BIERZO, SPAIN

Liquor

Michel Calvados

$18.00

AE Dor VS

$16.00

Gma 1880

$35.00

Armagnac

$18.00

Gran Marnier 100

$26.00

Ansac

$15.00

Remy

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand

$16.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

BEEFEATER

$13.00

HENDRICKS

$14.00Out of stock

NOLETT'S

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$13.00

Campari

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Appleton

$12.00

Zaya

$12.00

MACALLAN 12

$14.00

LAPHROAIG 10

$18.00

OBAN 14

$18.00

KAVALAN

$18.00

DALMORE 12

$22.00

HIBIKI SUNTORY

$28.00

GLENMORANGIE SIGNET

$45.00

JONNIE WALKER BLUE

$75.00

Dewars

$14.00

Casco Viejo

$12.00

Siembra Blanco

$14.00

Siembra Reposado

$16.00

La Gran Senora

$18.00

Hornitos Black

$16.00

Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Titos

$14.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Ketel

$14.00

Neft

$14.00

OLD FORSTER RYE

$13.00

ELIJAH CRAIG SMALL BATCH 12

$13.00

BAKERS 7

$13.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$14.00

MICHTER'S BOURBON

$14.00

FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH

$14.00

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL

$16.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$16.00

ANGEL'S ENVY RYE

$16.00

KNOB CREEK 12

$17.00

Four Roses Barrel Select

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Michter’s Rye

$14.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Hamer Cask

$14.00

Kavalan

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Cold Brew Tea

PEACH HIBISCUS

$7.00

STRAWBERRY LAVENDER

$7.00

MANGO TURMERIC GINGER

$7.00

RASPBERRY MINT

$7.00

APPLE LEMON CAYENNE

$7.00

Cocktails

White Russian

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Gimlet - Gin

$14.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Side Car

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

After Dinner Drinks

CHEF RYAN'S LIMONCELLO

$15.00

2005 CHATEAU LAFAURIE

$16.00

QUINTA DE LA ROSA 10YR

$12.00

QUINTA DE LA ROSA 20 YR

$16.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$16.00

PIERRE FERRAND 1840

$16.00

DISARONNO

$14.00

CYNAR

$14.00

RIVESALTES VIN DOUX NATUREL

$14.00

BOULARD CALAVADOS VSOP

$18.00

MANSIR DE MONTREUIL RESERVE

$14.00

MICHEL HUARD CALVADOS

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8605 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2168

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou River Crossing
orange star4.1 • 368
8697 River Crossing Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
orange starNo Reviews
8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Sushi Boss
orange starNo Reviews
3349 E 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Wei Ramen - Castleton - 3746 East 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
3746 East 82nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering - 3855 E 96th Street Unit G
orange star5.0 • 17
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Big Bear Biscuits - "Big Bear 96th"
orange starNo Reviews
3905 E 96th Street Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston