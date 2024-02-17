L'Atelier Yaffe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
111 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Suite 104, Portland, OR 97232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La vida Catrina pdx - 909 E Burnside St
No Reviews
909 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant