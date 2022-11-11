- Home
Latham '76 Diner
722 New Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Popular Items
OMELETS
CREATE AN OMELET
Create your own three egg omelet.
WESTERN OMELET
Onion, peppers and ham.
COMBO OMELET
Onions, pepper, ham, bacon and American cheese are all mixed with three fresh eggs to create this traditional omelet.
SPANISH OMELET
A homemade sauce of peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes with paprika folded into a three egg omelet.
CHICKEN AND TOMATO OMELET
A three egg omelet made with fresh chicken breast and tomato
NOVA SCOTIA LOX OMELET
Only our freshest Nova Scotia Lox and Spanish onions are used to make this mouth-watering omelet
ATHENIAN OMELET
Spinach, feta cheese and onion are all used to make this popular omelet
GRIDDLE
THE BIG BREAKFAST
Two pancakes or one French toast, two eggs any style with sausage, bacon, or ham (Add 70¢ to substitute a waffle or add another slice of French toast. Add 75¢ for home fires or toast)
BELGIAN WAFFLE
FULL STACK OF PANCAKES
SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES
SILVER DOLLARS
CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
CHEESE BLINTZES
With fruit salad and cottage cheese.
ONE PANCAKE
ONE FRENCH TOAST
FRENCH TOAST WHITE
White bread French toast.
FRENCH TOAST WHEAT
Wheat bread French toast.
GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST
SHORT SILVER DOLLAR
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
76 ROLL
Your choice of grilled ham, bacon or sausage with melted American cheese on a hard roll.
EGG SANDWICH
A 2 egg sandwich, fried or scrambled on your choice of bread.
EGG&MEAT SANDWICH
A 2 egg sandwich, fried or scrambled with your choice of meat on your choice of bread.
WESTERN EGG SANDWICH
A 2 egg omelet with ham, peppers and onions in a sandwich on your choice of bread.
BREAKFAST ON A ROLL
2 eggs on a hard roll with melted American cheese and your choice of grilled ham, bacon or sausage.
ALEX MUFFIN
2 fried eggs on an English muffin with sliced Canadian bacon and melted American cheese.
EGGS BENIDICT
Homemade hollandaise sauce over 2 poached eggs on an English muffin with sliced Canadian bacon.
EGGS FLORENTINE
Hollandaise sauce over two poached eggs on a English muffin with sautéed spinach.
EGGS MONTEREY
Smoked salmon, avocado, and tomato on an English muffin topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers.
SIDE ORDERS
SIDE BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE
SIDE HAM
SIDE CANADIAN BACON
SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
TOAST
SIDE (1)EGG
SIDE (2) EGGS
SIDE (3) EGGS
SIDE (6) EGGS
FRIES SMALL
FRIES LARGE
HOME FRIES SMALL
HOME FRIES LARGE
ONION RINGS SMALL
ONION RINGS LARGE
SIDE VEGETABLE A SMALL
SIDE VEGETABLE A LARGE
SIDE VEGETABLE B SMALL
SIDE VEGETABLE B LARGE
HOUSE SALAD
SIDE BEEF GRAVY
SIDE TURKEY GRAVY
SM COT CHZ
LG COT CHZ
BAKED/CEREAL
FRUITS
KID'S BREAKFAST
K-EGG
K-PANCAKE
K-FRENCH TOAST
Challah bread French toast
K-WHITE FRENCH TOAST
K-WHEAT FRENCH TOAST
K-GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST
K-FRUIT SALAD
WAFFLE 76
Our large Belgian waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and rainbow sprinkles.
CINNAMON TOAST
Cinnamon and powdered sugar sprinkled over buttered white toast.
SALADS
TOSSED SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, sliced egg and croutons.
JANE SALAD
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, feta cheese, avocado, carrots, and tomatoes.
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade dressing, fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.
GREEK SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber. peppers. carrots, sliced egg, anchovies and stuffed grape leaves.
CHEF SALAD
Sliced roast beef, turkey, ham and swiss cheese over a fresh tossed salad.
APPLE & WALNUT SALAD
Chopped walnuts, fresh apples, red onions and crumbled blue cheese tossed with romaine lettuce and craisins®.
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SALAD
Marinated chicken souvlaki on a specially prepared Greek salad with Greek dressing.
COBB SALAD
Turkey, bacon, egg, avocado, cheddar with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, and red onion.
THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated chicken over mixed greens with crunchy noodles and Mandarin oranges, served with sesame ginger dressing.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD
Sliced flat iron streak dusted with traditional fajita spices served over a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion and avocado and a side of our roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette.
SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD
Fresh ahi grade tuna marinated in a light soy and seared on the grill. Served over mixed greens, Mandarin orange, and vegetables with a side of sesame ginger dressing.
1/2 GREEK SALAD
1/2 CHEF SALAD
1/2 CAESAR SALAD
EGG SALAD PLATTER
TUNA SALAD PLATTER
CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER
SHRIMP SALAD PLATTER
EG/CK/TN PLATTER
HOUSE SALAD
CLUB & DELUXE SANDWICHES
TURKEY CLUB
CAJUN CHICKEN CLUB
ROAST BEEF CLUB
HAM & SWISS CLUB
HAMBURGER CLUB
TUNA & EGG CLUB
CHICKEN SALAD CLUB
EGG SALAD CLUB
BLT CLUB
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
FRENCH DIP DELUXE
Sliced roast beef with Swiss on toasted French bread with a side of au jus.
CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Our classic chicken parm on a French roll with your choice of side potato.
STEAK SUPREME
Sliced flat iron steak with melted mozzarella, roasted red peppers and our homemade horseradish mayo. Served on toasted French bread.
CLASSIC REUBEN
Steamed corned beef with melted swiss and steamed sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.
TURKEY REUBEN
Thin sliced turkey with melted swiss and steamed sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.
PASTRAMI REUBEN
Lean pastrami with melted swiss and steamed sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.
THE CUBAN DELUXE
This Cuban sandwich is made with pulled pork, smoked ham and sliced pickles with melted mozzarella and Swiss cheeses. Prepared on fresh baked French baguette. Served with a side of our mustard barbecue sauce for dipping each mouthwatering bite.
PRIME RIB SANDWICH
Hearty slices of our juicy slow roasted prime rib served with sautéed mushrooms and onions, meted Swiss cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce.
TURKEY DELUXE
Sliced roast turkey on a toasted hard roll with crispy bacon, tomatoes and malted Swiss.
FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH
Fresh haddock lightly breaded and fried. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
PHILLY'S & GYRO'S
PHILLY TRADITIONAL
Shaved from choice rib eye and sautéed with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese. Prepared on a toasted French roll. Served your choice of side potato.
PHILLY GREEK
Shaved from choice rib eye and sautéed with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese. Prepared on a pita bread.
PHILLY WRAP
Philly steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese folded into your choice of wrap.
BEEF GYRO
Gyros are made with feat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Tzatziki sauce, on a Greek pita.
CHICKEN GYRO
Gyros are made with feat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Tzatziki sauce, on a Greek pita.
GRILLED VEGGIE GYRO
Gyros are made with feat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Tzatziki sauce, on a Greek pita.
WRAPS & CHICKEN SANDWICHES
'76 WRAP
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella cheese, and mayo served with a side of BBQ sauce.
ROMA WRAP
Grilled chicken wrapped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and an Italian dressing on the side.
BUFFALO WRAP
Chicken fingers with hot wing sauce wrapped with lettuce and crumbled blue cheese. Blue cheese dressing on the side.
CAESAR WRAP
Chopped chicken tenders, romaine lettuce & tomato wrapped with our homemade Caesar dressing.
SOUTHWEST WRAP
Cajun chicken wrapped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a mild salsa.
PHILLY WRAP
Philly steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese folded into your choice of wrap.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH
Topped with Cajun dusted mozzarella cheese, bacon and a cool spicy chipotle sauce. Served on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato.
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SAND
Grilled chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken marinated in Teriyaki sauce and topped with grilled pineapple slices.
DELI & DINER FAVORITE SANDWICHES
BLT
WESTERN EGG SANDWICH
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
LIVERWURST SANDWICH
SHRMP SALAD SANDWICH
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
ROAST TURKEY SANDWICH
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
VIRGINIA HAM SANDWICH
SLICED VIRGINA HAM WITH LETTUCE AND MAYO ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD OR WRAP.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES
OPEN HOT SANDWICHES
BURGERS O/L
APPS
MAKE YR OWN
FRENCH ONION SOUP
Our French onion soup is made from scratch with homemade Parmesan croutons and tender onions. Each delicious order is then baked with Swiss & Mozzarella cheese and served in a piping hot crock pot.
SOUP CUP
SOUP BOWL
CHILI CUP
CHILI BOWL
CHILI CHIPS
New spin on an old stand by. Our popular beef and bean chili served over fresh made to order Russet Red potato chips. Baked with cheddar cheese.
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
Three mini burgers topped with lettuce, tomato and melted American cheese
MINI HOTDOGS
Three mini hotdog sliders with onion, relish and mustard on the side.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Seven butterflied shrimp breaded with coconut flakes.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Spicy chicken, grilled vegetables and cheese baked in a tortilla. Guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Our homemade dip served in a bread bowl with tortillas.
PULLED PORK NACHOS
Our homemade dip served in a bread bowl with tortillas.
FRIES SMALL
FRIES LARGE
STEAK FRIES
'76 FRIES
A large order of French fries smothered in melted cheese & gravy.
GREEK FRIES
Large fries baked with feta cheese, oregano and garlic. Served with lemon wedges.
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Heaping order of sweet potato fries, what else can you say.
TATER TOTS SUPREME
Basket of tater tots with melted mozzarella cheese, bacon and sour cream.
ONION RINGS SMALL
ONION RINGS LARGE
(6) WINGS
(10) WINGS
QUART OF SOUP
DOLMAKIA(5)
STEAK CHOPS
DELMONICO STEAK
A delicious 14oz mesquite seasoned rib eye steak char-grilled to perfection
BABY-BACK RIBS
Rack of ribs - fall off the bone tender
NEW YORK STRIP
Americas favorite cut of beef because it is so tender and flavorful. Hand cut on premises from a 100% USDA Choice Strip Loin.
LAMB CHOPS
New Zealand lamb loin chops Frenched and grilled to your preference. served in its natural juice.
BONE-IN PORK CHOPS
Two thick pork chops, extra tender and juicy
8oz FLAT IRON STEAK
Marinated and grilled to your preference with sautéed peppers and onions
BAKED MEATLOAF
With mushroom gravy. Served with choice of potato and vegetable
GROUND SIRLOIN STEAK
With choice of potato and vegetable
PRIME RIB REGULAR CUT 14oz
With soup or salad, potato and vegetable
PRIME RIB PETITE CUT 10oz
With soup or salad, potato and vegetable
PRIME RIB END CUT (WELL DONE ONLY)
With soup or salad, potato and vegetable
ROASTS
ROAST SIRLOIN OF BEEF
Slow roasted, sliced and served in its natural juices
ROAST TURKEY
Fresh sliced turkey that was roasted in our ovens served over our homemade stuffing with gravy
ROASTED CHICKEN
Half chicken roasted to order and served over our homemade stuffing
ROAST DUCK
Half duck roasted to order and served over our homemade stuffing with a homemade fruit sauce
ROAST PORK DINNER
This entree is made with thick sliced pork roast served with our home made stuffing and gravy. With our choice of potato and vegetable
THANKSGIVING DINNER
Turkey breast roasted in our own ovens and sliced over homemade stuffing and topped gravy. Served with a side of cranberry sauce, potato , vegetable, soup and salad.
PASTA PARM
VEGETABLE LASAGNA
Sliced eggplant, zucchini, carrot, squash, spinach, broccoli and tomato are all layered in our re-invented vegetable lasagna with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheese. Topped with marinara
ITALIAN LASAGNA
This traditional lasagna is baked with our homemade tomato sauce layer between ricotta and mozzarella with a combination of fresh ground beef and Italian sausage
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
All parmigiana are lightly breaded and sautéed to order, topped with mozzarella cheese and our home made tomato sauce, baked to perfection and served with your choice of pasta
MAKE YOUR OWN PASTA DISH
MACARONI AND CHEESE
Everyone loves our Mac and cheese. Rich, creamy, and homemade
SEA FOOD
AHI TUNA
Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable
BOSTON FISH FRY
6oz portion of breaded Boston cod filet fried to golden brown served with a side of steak fries and our homemade cocktail sauce.
BAKED HADDOCK
Baked in a southern style creole sauce. Served with potato and vegetable.
BROILED HADDOCK
Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
BROILED SALMON FILET
Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
BROILED SCALLOPS
Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
BROILED SWORDFISH
Light and flaky swordfish with lemon and garlic. served with potato and vegetable.
FRIED CLAMS PLATTER
Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
FRIED HADDOCK GREEK STYLE
Lightly breaded haddock sautéed with peppers, mushrooms onions and a hint of sherry.
MAHI MAHI ROYALE
A light flaky fish from waters of tropical South America. Broiled in lemon butter and topped with our homemade spinach and feta stuffing
STUFFED SOLE ATHENIAN
CRABMEAT STUFFED SOLE
COMBO
BROILED SEAFOOD COMBO
Large kabob of shrimp scrod, haddock, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and a side of scallops
FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO
Lightly breaded scallops, shrimp, scrod and clam strips. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce.
RIB & CHICK
RIB & SCALOP
RIB AND SHRIMP PLATTER
Small rack of our tender and meaty barbecued baby back ribs with our hand breaded shrimp
NY STK& SCALOP
NY STK& SHRIMP
STUFFED MADLEY
An overflowing assortment of shrimp, scallops, sole and mushrooms. Stuffed with our special crabmeat dressing.
CHICKN
ROASTED CHICKEN
Half chicken roasted to order and served over our homemade stuffing
CHK CORDON BLUE DINNER
Chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese
CHICKEN ATHENA
Chicken breast wrapped around our homemade spinach and feta stuffing
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
FRIED CHIKEN DINNER
GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN DINNER
A quartered half chicken broiled in lemon, garlic, and olive oil.
GREEK SPCL
STUFFED PEPPERS
Fresh green peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, and greek spices. Topped with grated cheese and tomato sauce.
MOUSAKA
To make this greek favorite three layers of eggplant, zucchini, ground beef, and potatoes are baked in a traditional cheese sauce and topped with marinara.
ATHENIAN SPINACH PIE
A combination of spinach and feta cheese, lightly seasoned with garlic rolled into layers of phylo dough and baked golden brown
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN DINNER
A quartered half chicken broiled in lemon, garlic, and olive oil.
KIDS DNR
CAKES
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE
Two of our customers’ favorite desserts combined into one! Flaky phylo dough, cinnamon and walnuts layered on top our light and creamy cheesecake. Served with a honey drizzle.
BOSTON CREAM CAKE
A new take on the classic pie made with layers of soft sponge cake, our whipped Bavarian cream and chocolate frosting.
CARROT CAKE
This super moist creation is made with fresh carrots, walnuts, and raisins. This multi layered favorite is then topped and filled with our homemade cream cheese frosting.
CLASSIC CHEESECAKE
Alex’s own special recipe. Fresh, light & creamy. Served with your choice of toppings.
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE
Seven layers of chocolate fudge cake filled with whipped mocha and covered in chocolate icing.
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
Decadent and dense chocolate mousse layered over our classic cheese cake and blanketed in dark chocolate.
CHOCLOATE LAVA CAKE
A moist and rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten hot chocolate center.
STRAWBERRY BANANNA CAKE
This cake is made with Bavarian cream, bananas and fresh strawberries. The top of the cake is then glazed and trimmed with cookie crumbs.
ALA MODE
NO DESSERT
PIES
APPLE PIE
BLUEBERRY PIE
CHERRY PIE
CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE
COCONUT CREAM PIE
KEY LIME PIE
This tart and sweet classic is as refreshing as it is delicious.
LEMON MERINGUE PIE
Our version of the classic pie made of sponge cake, lemon filling and fresh meringue that has been lightly toasted in the oven to give that meringue its golden glow.
PEANUT BUTTER SILK PIE
Layers of peanut butter and chocolate fudge, topped with whipped cream and served in our own pie shell.
PUMPKIN PIE
ALA MODE
SPECIALTIES
BAKLAVA
Thin layers of buttered phylo dough and crushed walnuts that have been tossed in cinnamon are stacked upon each other and then baked to a flaky perfection. This decedent Greek confection is based with a thin coating of honey. Served at room temperature or even better slightly warmed.
BIG COOKIE
BROWNIE
CHOCOLATE ECLAIR
Soft pastry shell filled with our whipped Bavarian cream and iced with sweet chocolate.
NAPOLEON
Layers of puff pastry are filled with our whipped Bavarian cream and topped with confectionery powder.
ALA MODE
PUDDING
MAIN SIDE ORDERS
FRIES LARGE
FRIES SMALL
HOME FRIES LARGE
HOME FRIES SMALL
HOUSE SALAD
ONION RINGS LARGE
ONION RINGS SMALL
SIDE BEEF GRAVY
SIDE TURKEY GRAVY
SD PASTA
SD MAC&CHZ
SIDE (1)EGG
SIDE (2) EGGS
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE HAM
SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE CANADIAN BACON
SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE
TOAST
SIDE VEGETABLE A SMALL
SIDE VEGETABLE A LARGE
SIDE VEGETABLE B SMALL
SIDE VEGETABLE B LARGE
SD POT SM
SD POT LRG
QT POT SALAD
QUART OF SOUP
SM COT CHZ
LG COT CHZ
BEVERAGES TOGO
PEPSI 20oz BTL
DIET PEPSI 20oz BTL
PEPSI ZERO 20oz BTL
MTNDEW 20oz BTL
MTDEW SPARK 20oz BTL
MIST TWIST 20oz BTL
DOLE LEMONADE 20oz BTL
AQUAFINA 20oz BTL
PURE LEAF UNSWEET TEA 18.5oz BTL
PURE LEAF RASPBERRY TEA 18.5oz BTL
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA W/ LEMON 18.5oz BTL
ROCKSTAR PUNCH 16oz CAN
ROCKSTAR ENERGY 16oz CAN
MTDEW ENERGY PEACH MANGO DAWN 16oz CAN
MTDEW ENERGY STRAWBERY MELON SPARK 16oz CAN
GATORADE BLUE
GATORADE PUNCH
SARATOGA
ORANGE JUICE MEDIUM
APPLE JUICE MEDIUM
CRANBERRY JUICE MEDIUM
HOT COFFEE
HOT TEA
MILK MEDIUM
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
722 New Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12110