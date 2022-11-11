Latham '76 Diner

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

CREATE AN OMELET
TURKEY CLUB
GRILLED CHEESE

EGGS

1 EGG

$6.69

2 EGGS

$7.99

3 EGGS

$8.74

OMELETS

Served with home fries and toast

CREATE AN OMELET

$8.64

Create your own three egg omelet.

WESTERN OMELET

$10.49

Onion, peppers and ham.

COMBO OMELET

$11.99

Onions, pepper, ham, bacon and American cheese are all mixed with three fresh eggs to create this traditional omelet.

SPANISH OMELET

$9.49

A homemade sauce of peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes with paprika folded into a three egg omelet.

CHICKEN AND TOMATO OMELET

$10.74

A three egg omelet made with fresh chicken breast and tomato

NOVA SCOTIA LOX OMELET

$14.29

Only our freshest Nova Scotia Lox and Spanish onions are used to make this mouth-watering omelet

ATHENIAN OMELET

$10.49

Spinach, feta cheese and onion are all used to make this popular omelet

GRIDDLE

THE BIG BREAKFAST

$8.80

Two pancakes or one French toast, two eggs any style with sausage, bacon, or ham (Add 70¢ to substitute a waffle or add another slice of French toast. Add 75¢ for home fires or toast)

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.99

FULL STACK OF PANCAKES

$8.99

SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES

$7.99

SILVER DOLLARS

$8.99

CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

CHEESE BLINTZES

$11.99

With fruit salad and cottage cheese.

ONE PANCAKE

$4.45

ONE FRENCH TOAST

$6.69

FRENCH TOAST WHITE

$8.99

White bread French toast.

FRENCH TOAST WHEAT

$8.99

Wheat bread French toast.

GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

SHORT SILVER DOLLAR

$7.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

76 ROLL

$6.49

Your choice of grilled ham, bacon or sausage with melted American cheese on a hard roll.

EGG SANDWICH

$7.49

A 2 egg sandwich, fried or scrambled on your choice of bread.

EGG&MEAT SANDWICH

$10.14

A 2 egg sandwich, fried or scrambled with your choice of meat on your choice of bread.

WESTERN EGG SANDWICH

$9.39

A 2 egg omelet with ham, peppers and onions in a sandwich on your choice of bread.

BREAKFAST ON A ROLL

$10.99

2 eggs on a hard roll with melted American cheese and your choice of grilled ham, bacon or sausage.

ALEX MUFFIN

$11.09

2 fried eggs on an English muffin with sliced Canadian bacon and melted American cheese.

EGGS BENIDICT

$11.99

Homemade hollandaise sauce over 2 poached eggs on an English muffin with sliced Canadian bacon.

EGGS FLORENTINE

$10.99

Hollandaise sauce over two poached eggs on a English muffin with sautéed spinach.

EGGS MONTEREY

$14.99

Smoked salmon, avocado, and tomato on an English muffin topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers.

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE BACON

$2.99

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.99

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$2.99

SIDE HAM

$2.99

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$3.79

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$3.79

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.29

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.99

TOAST

$1.29

SIDE (1)EGG

$3.00

SIDE (2) EGGS

$5.49

SIDE (3) EGGS

$6.75

SIDE (6) EGGS

$9.49

FRIES SMALL

$3.99

FRIES LARGE

$4.99

HOME FRIES SMALL

$3.99

HOME FRIES LARGE

$4.99

ONION RINGS SMALL

$4.29

ONION RINGS LARGE

$5.29

SIDE VEGETABLE A SMALL

$1.99

SIDE VEGETABLE A LARGE

$2.99

SIDE VEGETABLE B SMALL

$1.99

SIDE VEGETABLE B LARGE

$2.99

HOUSE SALAD

$5.29

SIDE BEEF GRAVY

$0.50

SIDE TURKEY GRAVY

$0.50

SM COT CHZ

$1.99

LG COT CHZ

$3.99

BAKED/CEREAL

TOAST

$1.29

CINNAMON HORN

$3.99

MUFFIN

$1.99

DANISH

$1.99

CEREAL

$4.99

OATMEAL

$4.95

BAGEL

$2.25

CINNAMON TOAST

$1.99

Cinnamon and powdered sugar sprinkled over buttered white toast.

FRUITS

FRUIT SALAD SMALL

$4.99

FRUIT SALAD LARGE

$7.99

GRAPEFRUIT

$4.99

HALF CANTALOUPE

$4.99

HALF HONEYDEW

$4.99

KID'S BREAKFAST

K-EGG

$5.14

K-PANCAKE

$5.99

K-FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

Challah bread French toast

K-WHITE FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

K-WHEAT FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

K-GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

K-FRUIT SALAD

$4.39

WAFFLE 76

$7.99

Our large Belgian waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and rainbow sprinkles.

CINNAMON TOAST

$1.99

Cinnamon and powdered sugar sprinkled over buttered white toast.

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, sliced egg and croutons.

JANE SALAD

$16.49

Marinated grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, feta cheese, avocado, carrots, and tomatoes.

CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade dressing, fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.

GREEK SALAD

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber. peppers. carrots, sliced egg, anchovies and stuffed grape leaves.

CHEF SALAD

$16.49

Sliced roast beef, turkey, ham and swiss cheese over a fresh tossed salad.

APPLE & WALNUT SALAD

$14.99

Chopped walnuts, fresh apples, red onions and crumbled blue cheese tossed with romaine lettuce and craisins®.

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SALAD

$16.49

Marinated chicken souvlaki on a specially prepared Greek salad with Greek dressing.

COBB SALAD

$16.49

Turkey, bacon, egg, avocado, cheddar with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, and red onion.

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$17.49

Marinated chicken over mixed greens with crunchy noodles and Mandarin oranges, served with sesame ginger dressing.

FAJITA STEAK SALAD

$18.99

Sliced flat iron streak dusted with traditional fajita spices served over a salad of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion and avocado and a side of our roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette.

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

$20.99

Fresh ahi grade tuna marinated in a light soy and seared on the grill. Served over mixed greens, Mandarin orange, and vegetables with a side of sesame ginger dressing.

1/2 GREEK SALAD

$10.59

1/2 CHEF SALAD

$10.99

1/2 CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

EGG SALAD PLATTER

$11.99

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

$11.99

SHRIMP SALAD PLATTER

$12.99

EG/CK/TN PLATTER

$12.99

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

CLUB & DELUXE SANDWICHES

All club sandwiches are a triple decker of lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo. Prepared on your choice of toast. Served with pickle or coleslaw and choice of fries, potato salad, or onion rings.
TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$14.99

CAJUN CHICKEN CLUB

$14.99

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$14.99

HAM & SWISS CLUB

$14.99

HAMBURGER CLUB

$14.14

TUNA & EGG CLUB

$14.49

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$14.49

EGG SALAD CLUB

$14.49

BLT CLUB

$14.49

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$14.99

FRENCH DIP DELUXE

$14.49

Sliced roast beef with Swiss on toasted French bread with a side of au jus.

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$13.49

Our classic chicken parm on a French roll with your choice of side potato.

STEAK SUPREME

$14.99

Sliced flat iron steak with melted mozzarella, roasted red peppers and our homemade horseradish mayo. Served on toasted French bread.

CLASSIC REUBEN

$13.99

Steamed corned beef with melted swiss and steamed sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.

TURKEY REUBEN

$14.49

Thin sliced turkey with melted swiss and steamed sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$14.49

Lean pastrami with melted swiss and steamed sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.

THE CUBAN DELUXE

$15.99

This Cuban sandwich is made with pulled pork, smoked ham and sliced pickles with melted mozzarella and Swiss cheeses. Prepared on fresh baked French baguette. Served with a side of our mustard barbecue sauce for dipping each mouthwatering bite.

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$13.99

Hearty slices of our juicy slow roasted prime rib served with sautéed mushrooms and onions, meted Swiss cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce.

TURKEY DELUXE

$13.99

Sliced roast turkey on a toasted hard roll with crispy bacon, tomatoes and malted Swiss.

FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH

$13.99

Fresh haddock lightly breaded and fried. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

PHILLY'S & GYRO'S

PHILLY TRADITIONAL

$14.49

Shaved from choice rib eye and sautéed with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese. Prepared on a toasted French roll. Served your choice of side potato.

PHILLY GREEK

$14.49

Shaved from choice rib eye and sautéed with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese. Prepared on a pita bread.

PHILLY WRAP

$14.49

Philly steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese folded into your choice of wrap.

BEEF GYRO

$13.99

Gyros are made with feat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Tzatziki sauce, on a Greek pita.

CHICKEN GYRO

$13.99

Gyros are made with feat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Tzatziki sauce, on a Greek pita.

GRILLED VEGGIE GYRO

$12.99

Gyros are made with feat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Tzatziki sauce, on a Greek pita.

WRAPS & CHICKEN SANDWICHES

'76 WRAP

'76 WRAP

$14.49

Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella cheese, and mayo served with a side of BBQ sauce.

ROMA WRAP

$14.49

Grilled chicken wrapped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and an Italian dressing on the side.

BUFFALO WRAP

$13.49

Chicken fingers with hot wing sauce wrapped with lettuce and crumbled blue cheese. Blue cheese dressing on the side.

CAESAR WRAP

$13.49

Chopped chicken tenders, romaine lettuce & tomato wrapped with our homemade Caesar dressing.

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$14.49

Cajun chicken wrapped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a mild salsa.

PHILLY WRAP

$14.49

Philly steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese folded into your choice of wrap.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.49

Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH

$15.49

Topped with Cajun dusted mozzarella cheese, bacon and a cool spicy chipotle sauce. Served on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SAND

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.49

Grilled chicken marinated in Teriyaki sauce and topped with grilled pineapple slices.

DELI & DINER FAVORITE SANDWICHES

Served with mayo and lettuce on your choice of bread.

BLT

$11.99

WESTERN EGG SANDWICH

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.99

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$11.99

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$11.99

LIVERWURST SANDWICH

$12.99

SHRMP SALAD SANDWICH

$12.99

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$13.99

ROAST TURKEY SANDWICH

$13.99

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$13.99

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$13.99

VIRGINIA HAM SANDWICH

$12.99

SLICED VIRGINA HAM WITH LETTUCE AND MAYO ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD OR WRAP.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$9.99

GRILLED BACON & CHEESE

$9.99

GRILLED TOMATO & CHEESE

$9.84

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

TUNA MELT

$11.49

MONTE CRISTO

$15.49

Sliced turkey, ham and Swiss cheese grilled between two huge slices of our homemade Challah Bread.

OPEN HOT SANDWICHES

A diner staple prepared over bread with gravy. Served with choice of potato.

HOT OPEN TURKEY

$15.49

HOT OPEN ROAST BEEF

$15.49

HOT OPEN MEATLOAF

$15.49

BURGERS O/L

SIGNATURE '76 BURGER

SIGNATURE '76 BURGER

$15.99

AMERICAN CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

ALEX BURGER

$12.99

BBQ BURGER

$13.99

BISON BURGER

$12.99

PLAIN BURGER

$10.99

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$12.99

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$13.99

EXPO BURGER

$13.49

MIDTOWN BURGER

$13.49

ONE BURGER ONE

$11.49

PATTY MELT

$12.99

PIZZA BURGER

$12.99

TURKEY BURGER

$12.99

APPS

MAKE YR OWN

-$0.75

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$6.99

Our French onion soup is made from scratch with homemade Parmesan croutons and tender onions. Each delicious order is then baked with Swiss & Mozzarella cheese and served in a piping hot crock pot.

SOUP CUP

$4.99

SOUP BOWL

$5.99

CHILI CUP

$7.49

CHILI BOWL

$8.99

CHILI CHIPS

$11.49

New spin on an old stand by. Our popular beef and bean chili served over fresh made to order Russet Red potato chips. Baked with cheddar cheese.

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$10.99

Three mini burgers topped with lettuce, tomato and melted American cheese

MINI HOTDOGS

$8.99

Three mini hotdog sliders with onion, relish and mustard on the side.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.99

Seven butterflied shrimp breaded with coconut flakes.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.99

Spicy chicken, grilled vegetables and cheese baked in a tortilla. Guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.99

Our homemade dip served in a bread bowl with tortillas.

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$12.99

Our homemade dip served in a bread bowl with tortillas.

FRIES SMALL

$3.99

FRIES LARGE

$4.99

STEAK FRIES

$4.99

'76 FRIES

$8.99

A large order of French fries smothered in melted cheese & gravy.

GREEK FRIES

$8.99

Large fries baked with feta cheese, oregano and garlic. Served with lemon wedges.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.99

Heaping order of sweet potato fries, what else can you say.

TATER TOTS SUPREME

$9.99

Basket of tater tots with melted mozzarella cheese, bacon and sour cream.

ONION RINGS SMALL

$4.29

ONION RINGS LARGE

$5.29

(6) WINGS

$8.00

(10) WINGS

$13.33

QUART OF SOUP

$6.99

DOLMAKIA(5)

$4.50

STEAK CHOPS

DELMONICO STEAK

$21.99

A delicious 14oz mesquite seasoned rib eye steak char-grilled to perfection

BABY-BACK RIBS

$22.99

Rack of ribs - fall off the bone tender

NEW YORK STRIP

$25.99

Americas favorite cut of beef because it is so tender and flavorful. Hand cut on premises from a 100% USDA Choice Strip Loin.

LAMB CHOPS

$26.99

New Zealand lamb loin chops Frenched and grilled to your preference. served in its natural juice.

BONE-IN PORK CHOPS

$18.99

Two thick pork chops, extra tender and juicy

8oz FLAT IRON STEAK

$16.99

Marinated and grilled to your preference with sautéed peppers and onions

BAKED MEATLOAF

$18.99

With mushroom gravy. Served with choice of potato and vegetable

GROUND SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.99

With choice of potato and vegetable

PRIME RIB REGULAR CUT 14oz

$23.99

With soup or salad, potato and vegetable

PRIME RIB PETITE CUT 10oz

$20.99

With soup or salad, potato and vegetable

PRIME RIB END CUT (WELL DONE ONLY)

$20.99

With soup or salad, potato and vegetable

ROASTS

ROAST SIRLOIN OF BEEF

$16.99

Slow roasted, sliced and served in its natural juices

ROAST TURKEY

$16.99

Fresh sliced turkey that was roasted in our ovens served over our homemade stuffing with gravy

ROASTED CHICKEN

$16.99

Half chicken roasted to order and served over our homemade stuffing

ROAST DUCK

$20.99

Half duck roasted to order and served over our homemade stuffing with a homemade fruit sauce

ROAST PORK DINNER

$17.99

This entree is made with thick sliced pork roast served with our home made stuffing and gravy. With our choice of potato and vegetable

THANKSGIVING DINNER

$21.99

Turkey breast roasted in our own ovens and sliced over homemade stuffing and topped gravy. Served with a side of cranberry sauce, potato , vegetable, soup and salad.

PASTA PARM

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$16.49

Sliced eggplant, zucchini, carrot, squash, spinach, broccoli and tomato are all layered in our re-invented vegetable lasagna with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheese. Topped with marinara

ITALIAN LASAGNA

$16.49

This traditional lasagna is baked with our homemade tomato sauce layer between ricotta and mozzarella with a combination of fresh ground beef and Italian sausage

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$19.49

All parmigiana are lightly breaded and sautéed to order, topped with mozzarella cheese and our home made tomato sauce, baked to perfection and served with your choice of pasta

MAKE YOUR OWN PASTA DISH

$12.99

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$15.49

Everyone loves our Mac and cheese. Rich, creamy, and homemade

SEA FOOD

AHI TUNA

$22.99

Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable

BOSTON FISH FRY

$15.99

6oz portion of breaded Boston cod filet fried to golden brown served with a side of steak fries and our homemade cocktail sauce.

BAKED HADDOCK

$20.99

Baked in a southern style creole sauce. Served with potato and vegetable.

BROILED HADDOCK

$20.99

Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.

BROILED SALMON FILET

$21.99

Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.

BROILED SCALLOPS

$25.99

Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.

BROILED SWORDFISH

$21.99

Light and flaky swordfish with lemon and garlic. served with potato and vegetable.

FRIED CLAMS PLATTER

$15.99

Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.99

Served with soup or salad, potato and vegetable.

FRIED HADDOCK GREEK STYLE

$20.99

Lightly breaded haddock sautéed with peppers, mushrooms onions and a hint of sherry.

MAHI MAHI ROYALE

$19.99

A light flaky fish from waters of tropical South America. Broiled in lemon butter and topped with our homemade spinach and feta stuffing

STUFFED SOLE ATHENIAN

$21.99

CRABMEAT STUFFED SOLE

$21.99

COMBO

BROILED SEAFOOD COMBO

$23.99

Large kabob of shrimp scrod, haddock, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and a side of scallops

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO

$23.99

Lightly breaded scallops, shrimp, scrod and clam strips. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce.

RIB & CHICK

$21.99

RIB & SCALOP

$23.99

RIB AND SHRIMP PLATTER

$22.99

Small rack of our tender and meaty barbecued baby back ribs with our hand breaded shrimp

NY STK& SCALOP

$31.99

NY STK& SHRIMP

$29.99

STUFFED MADLEY

$23.99

An overflowing assortment of shrimp, scallops, sole and mushrooms. Stuffed with our special crabmeat dressing.

CHICKN

ROASTED CHICKEN

$16.99

Half chicken roasted to order and served over our homemade stuffing

CHK CORDON BLUE DINNER

$18.99

Chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese

CHICKEN ATHENA

$18.99

Chicken breast wrapped around our homemade spinach and feta stuffing

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$15.99

FRIED CHIKEN DINNER

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$15.99

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN DINNER

$18.99

A quartered half chicken broiled in lemon, garlic, and olive oil.

GREEK SPCL

STUFFED PEPPERS

$16.49

Fresh green peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, and greek spices. Topped with grated cheese and tomato sauce.

MOUSAKA

$17.49

To make this greek favorite three layers of eggplant, zucchini, ground beef, and potatoes are baked in a traditional cheese sauce and topped with marinara.

ATHENIAN SPINACH PIE

$17.49

A combination of spinach and feta cheese, lightly seasoned with garlic rolled into layers of phylo dough and baked golden brown

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN DINNER

$18.99

A quartered half chicken broiled in lemon, garlic, and olive oil.

KIDS DNR

K- H0T TURK

$8.99

K- H0T BEEF

$8.99

K- FRD CHICK

$8.99

K- FISH FRY

$8.99

K- FRD CLAM

$8.99

K- CHK FINGR

$7.99

K- PASTA

$7.99

K- RAVIOLI

$7.99

K- BOWTIES

$7.99

K- MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

K- CHK PARM

$8.99

CAKES

BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Two of our customers’ favorite desserts combined into one! Flaky phylo dough, cinnamon and walnuts layered on top our light and creamy cheesecake. Served with a honey drizzle.

BOSTON CREAM CAKE

$6.99

A new take on the classic pie made with layers of soft sponge cake, our whipped Bavarian cream and chocolate frosting.

CARROT CAKE

$6.99

This super moist creation is made with fresh carrots, walnuts, and raisins. This multi layered favorite is then topped and filled with our homemade cream cheese frosting.

CLASSIC CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Alex’s own special recipe. Fresh, light & creamy. Served with your choice of toppings.

CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$6.99

Seven layers of chocolate fudge cake filled with whipped mocha and covered in chocolate icing.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$6.99

Decadent and dense chocolate mousse layered over our classic cheese cake and blanketed in dark chocolate.

CHOCLOATE LAVA CAKE

$6.99

A moist and rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten hot chocolate center.

STRAWBERRY BANANNA CAKE

$6.99

This cake is made with Bavarian cream, bananas and fresh strawberries. The top of the cake is then glazed and trimmed with cookie crumbs.

ALA MODE

$1.50

NO DESSERT

PIES

APPLE PIE

$5.99

BLUEBERRY PIE

$5.99

CHERRY PIE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$6.99

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$6.99

KEY LIME PIE

$6.99Out of stock

This tart and sweet classic is as refreshing as it is delicious.

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$6.99

Our version of the classic pie made of sponge cake, lemon filling and fresh meringue that has been lightly toasted in the oven to give that meringue its golden glow.

PEANUT BUTTER SILK PIE

$6.99

Layers of peanut butter and chocolate fudge, topped with whipped cream and served in our own pie shell.

PUMPKIN PIE

$6.49

ALA MODE

$1.50

SPECIALTIES

BAKLAVA

$4.99

Thin layers of buttered phylo dough and crushed walnuts that have been tossed in cinnamon are stacked upon each other and then baked to a flaky perfection. This decedent Greek confection is based with a thin coating of honey. Served at room temperature or even better slightly warmed.

BIG COOKIE

$2.50

BROWNIE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

$4.99

Soft pastry shell filled with our whipped Bavarian cream and iced with sweet chocolate.

NAPOLEON

$6.99Out of stock

Layers of puff pastry are filled with our whipped Bavarian cream and topped with confectionery powder.

ALA MODE

$1.50

ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$4.49

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.49

PUDDING

Homemade, fresh and topped with real whipped cream. Choose from Tapioca, Rice or Bread Puddings.

RICE PUDDING

$5.49

TAPIOCA PUDDING

$5.49

BREAD PUDDING

$5.49

ALA MODE

$1.50

MAIN SIDE ORDERS

FRIES LARGE

$4.99

FRIES SMALL

$3.99

HOME FRIES LARGE

$4.99

HOME FRIES SMALL

$3.99

HOUSE SALAD

$5.29

ONION RINGS LARGE

$5.29

ONION RINGS SMALL

$4.29

SIDE BEEF GRAVY

$0.50

SIDE TURKEY GRAVY

$0.50

SD PASTA

$5.99

SD MAC&CHZ

$6.99

SIDE (1)EGG

$3.00

SIDE (2) EGGS

$5.49

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.99

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.29

SIDE BACON

$2.99

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.99

SIDE HAM

$2.99

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$3.79

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$3.79

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$2.99

TOAST

$1.29

SIDE VEGETABLE A SMALL

$1.99

SIDE VEGETABLE A LARGE

$2.99

SIDE VEGETABLE B SMALL

$1.99

SIDE VEGETABLE B LARGE

$2.99

SD POT SM

$1.99

SD POT LRG

$2.99

QT POT SALAD

$6.99

QUART OF SOUP

$6.99

SM COT CHZ

$1.99

LG COT CHZ

$3.99

BEVERAGES TOGO

PEPSI 20oz BTL

PEPSI 20oz BTL

$2.95
DIET PEPSI 20oz BTL

DIET PEPSI 20oz BTL

$2.95
PEPSI ZERO 20oz BTL

PEPSI ZERO 20oz BTL

$2.95
MTNDEW 20oz BTL

MTNDEW 20oz BTL

$2.95
MTDEW SPARK 20oz BTL

MTDEW SPARK 20oz BTL

$2.95
MIST TWIST 20oz BTL

MIST TWIST 20oz BTL

$2.95
DOLE LEMONADE 20oz BTL

DOLE LEMONADE 20oz BTL

$2.95
AQUAFINA 20oz BTL

AQUAFINA 20oz BTL

$2.95
PURE LEAF UNSWEET TEA 18.5oz BTL

PURE LEAF UNSWEET TEA 18.5oz BTL

$3.25
PURE LEAF RASPBERRY TEA 18.5oz BTL

PURE LEAF RASPBERRY TEA 18.5oz BTL

$3.25
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA W/ LEMON 18.5oz BTL

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA W/ LEMON 18.5oz BTL

$3.25
ROCKSTAR PUNCH 16oz CAN

ROCKSTAR PUNCH 16oz CAN

$3.99
ROCKSTAR ENERGY 16oz CAN

ROCKSTAR ENERGY 16oz CAN

$3.99
MTDEW ENERGY PEACH MANGO DAWN 16oz CAN

MTDEW ENERGY PEACH MANGO DAWN 16oz CAN

$3.99
MTDEW ENERGY STRAWBERY MELON SPARK 16oz CAN

MTDEW ENERGY STRAWBERY MELON SPARK 16oz CAN

$3.99
GATORADE BLUE

GATORADE BLUE

$3.25
GATORADE PUNCH

GATORADE PUNCH

$3.25
SARATOGA

SARATOGA

$2.95
ORANGE JUICE MEDIUM

ORANGE JUICE MEDIUM

$2.95
APPLE JUICE MEDIUM

APPLE JUICE MEDIUM

$2.95
CRANBERRY JUICE MEDIUM

CRANBERRY JUICE MEDIUM

$2.95
HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.95
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.95
MILK MEDIUM

MILK MEDIUM

$2.49
