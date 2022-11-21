Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Latham House Tavern

289 Reviews

$$

9 Main Street

Lyme, NH 03768

SPECIALS

HOUSE FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS, HOUSE MADE GUACAMOLE

Cup Smoked Tomato Bacon

$6.00

Bowl Smoked Tomato Bacon Soup

$8.00

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH

$19.00

SLOW COOKED PRIME RIB THINLY SLICED TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE AND HORSERADISH SOUR CREAM ON A TOASTED BROICHE BUN WITH TAVERN FRIES

STARTERS

BEER PRETZELS

$12.00

TWO SOFT PRETZELS, BEER MUSTARD, GOUDA-BEER FONDUE

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

BUTTERFLIED COCONUT SHRIMP BREADED AND PAN-FRIED, SERVED WITH SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

6 CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

SIX WINGS WITH A CHOICE OF FRESNO PEPPER BUFFALO SAUCE, THAI CHILI, OR CHIPOTLE BBQ. SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY

12 CHICKEN WINGS

$20.00

TWELVE WINGS WITH A CHOICE OF FRESNO PEPPER BUFFALO SAUCE, THAI CHILI, OR CHIPOTLE BBQ. SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

LOCAL CHEESE CURDS TOSSED IN RANCH POWDER, SERVED WITH A BUFFALO DIPPING SAUCE

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

TAVERN FRIES TOPPED WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL AIOLI, PARMESAN, AND FRESH GARDEN PARSLEY

TAVERN POUTINE

$18.00

CONFIT PULLED PORK, CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCE, FRIED CHEESE CURDS, BEER FONDUE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND GREEN ONION, SERVED OVER TAVERN FRIES

SALADS

FARMHOUSE COBB SALAD

$21.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH GARDEN GREENS, HARD-BOILED EGG, SMOKED BACON, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE

GARDEN

$12.00

GARDEN GREENS, RED ONION, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, CARROTS, AND RED RADISH

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SLICED ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PECORINO, GARLIC BUTTER CROUTONS, TOSSED IN HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

MAINS

BUILD YOUR MAC 'N' CHEESE

$16.00

CAVATAPPI PASTA BAKED WITH A BLEND OF CHEDDAR CHEESES. ADD THE FOLLOWING: BACON, ONION, BROCCOLI, WILD MUSHROOM, RED PEPPERS, OR TOMATOES FOR $2. ADD: HAMBURGER $6, GRILLED CHICKEN $6, SHRIMP $8, OR BBQ PULLED PORK $6.

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, TAVERN FRIES, SWEET APPLE SLAW, LEMON, AND TARTAR SAUCE

SLOW COOKED CHICKEN POT PIE

$23.00

PASTURE-RAISED CHICKEN, ASSORTED VEGETABLES, CHICKEN GRAVY, CRISPY PIE CRUST, SERVED WITH CHEDDAR MASHED POTATOES, SEASONAL VEGETABLES, AND CHICKEN GRAVY

MAPLE BOURBON STEAK TIPS

$29.00

HOUSE MARINATED STEAK TIPS, TOPPED WITH MAPLE BOURBON GLAZE AND HERBS, SERVED WITH CHEDDAR MASHED POTATOES AND VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

FISH TACOS

$22.00

BLACKENED HADDOCK, BIBB LETTUCE, SMOKEY BACON, TUMBLER TOMATOES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, RED ONION, MANCHEGO CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI IN FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH SWEET APPLE SLAW

BURGER / SANDWICH

LATHAM HOUSE BURGER

$20.00

8OZ TENSEN FARMS BEEF PATTY, SMOKED SLAB BACON, BIBB LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONION, AND GOUDA-BEER FONDUE ON A BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

BLUE DIAMOND BURGER

$18.00

8 OZ TENSEN BURGER PATTY, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE, CARAMELIZED ONION, AND ROASTED MUSHROOMS ON A BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES.

WILD MUSHROOM & GRAIN BURGER

$18.00

VEGETARIAN BURGER PATTY MADE OF ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS AND ANCIENT GRAINS, TOPPED WITH BABY ARUGULA, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CABOT SWISS, AND PESTO AIOLI ON A BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

LATHAM HOUSE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

PASTURE-RAISED GRILLED CHICKEN, SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND CHIPOTLE AIOLI ON A PORTUGUESE MUFFIN WITH TAVERN FRIES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, ARUGULA, TOMATO, BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, SWEET CHILI SLAW, AND SPICY MAYO ON BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$19.00

CURRY BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, BIBB LETTUCE, TOMATOES, HOUSE-MADE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, AND LATHAM HOUSE SPECIAL SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$18.00

BBQ PULLED PORK, CHIPOTLE-CIDER BBQ SAUCE, FRESH APPLE SLAW, AND CRISPY ONION RINGS ON A BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

SIDES

TAVERN FRIES

$7.00

SWEET FRIES

$8.00

SIDE MAC

$9.00

SIDE CAESAR

$10.00

SIDE GARDEN

$9.00

BEER FONDUE

$2.00

SIDE FOCACCIA

$2.00

PASTA SALAD

$5.00

CHEDDAR MASH

$6.00

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$8.00

GLUTEN-FREE STARTERS

GLUTEN-FREE CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$14.00

SIX WINGS TOSSED IN FRESNO PEPPER BUFFALO SAUCE, CHIPOTLE CIDER BBQ, OR THAI CHILI, SERVED WITH CARROT AND CELERY

GLUTEN-FREE CHICKEN WINGS (12)

$20.00

TWELVE WINGS TOSSED IN FRESNO PEPPER BUFFALO SAUCE, CHIPOTLE CIDER BBQ, OR THAI CHILI, SERVED WITH CARROT AND CELERY

GLUTEN-FREE TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

TAVERN FRIES TOPPED WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL AIOLI, PARMESAN, AND FRESH GARDEN PARSLEY

GLUTEN-FREE SALADS

GLUTEN-FREE FARMHOUSE COBB SALAD

$21.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH GARDEN GREENS, HARD-BOILED EGG, SMOKED BACON, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BALEY HAZEN BLUE CHEESE, AVOCADO

GLUTEN FREE GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

FRESH GARDEN GREENS, RED ONION, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, CARROTS & RED RADISH

GLUTEN-FREE CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SLICED ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO, HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING

GLUTEN-FREE MAINS

GLUTEN-FREE FISH TACOS

$22.00

BLACKENED HADDOCK, BIBB LETTUCE, SMOKY BACON, TUMBLER TOMATOES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, RED ONION, MANCHEGO CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SERVED ON BIBB LETTUCE CUPS

GLUTEN-FREE STEAK TIPS

$29.00

HOUSE MARINATED STEAK TIPS TOPPED WITH HERBS, SERVED WITH CHEDDAR MASHED POTATOES, AND VEGETABLE OF THE DAY.

GLUTEN-FREE BURGERS & SANDWICHES

GLUTEN-FREE LATHAM HOUSE BURGER

$19.00

8OZ TENSEN FARMS BEEF PATTY, SMOKED SLAB BACON, BIBB LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONION AND CHEDDAR CHEESE ON A GLUTEN-FREE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

GLUTEN-FREE BLUE DIAMOND BURGER

$17.00

8OZ TENSEN BURGER, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, AND ROASTED MUSHROOMS ON A GLUTEN-FREE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

GLUTEN-FREE WILD MUSHROOM & GRAIN BURGER

$16.00

VEGETARIAN BURGER PATTY MADE OF ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS AND ANCIENT GRAINS, TOPPED WITH BABY ARUGULA, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CABOT SWISS, AND PESTO AIOLI ON A GLUTEN-FREE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

GLUTEN-FREE LATHAM HOUSE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

PASTURE-RAISED GRILLED CHICKEN, SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, CHIPOTLE AIOLI ON A GLUTEN-FREE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

GLUTEN-FREE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN, ARUGULA, TOMATO, BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, SWEET CHILI SLAW, SPICY MAYO ON A GLUTEN-FREE BUN, SERVED WITH TAVERN FRIES

GLUTEN-FREE SIDES

GLUTEN-FREE TAVERN FRIES

$6.00

GLUTEN-FREE SWEET FRIES

$7.00

GLUTEN-FREE SIDE GARDEN

$9.00

GLUTEN-FREE SIDE CAESAR

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KID'S PASTA

$11.00

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

BLEND OF VERMONT CHEDDARS, LOCAL CREAM, CAVATAPPI PASTA

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

VERMONT CHEDDAR, WHOLE GRAIN BREAD, FRENCH FRIES

KID'S BEEF BURGER SLIDERS

$14.00

2OZ BEEF SLIDERS X 2, VERMONT CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BRIOCHE SLIDER BUNS, FRENCH FRIES

KID'S TENDERS

$12.00

FRIED PASTURE RAISED CHICKEN TENDERS, FRENCH FRIES

KID'S FISH & CHIPS

$13.00

CRISPY FRIED HADDOCK, FRENCH FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, FRESH LEMON

KID'S VEGGIE BURGER SLIDERS

$13.00

MINI HOUSE MUSHROOM & GRAIN BURGERS, BABY ARUGULA, SWISS CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PESTO AIOLI, BRIOCHE SLIDER BUNS, FRENCH FRIES

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$7.00

KID'S ICE CREAM

$3.00

Mix Berry Crisp

$8.00

MOLASSES STOUT GINGERBREAD CAKE

$7.00

MOLASSES STOUT GINGERBREAD CAKE DUSTED WITH POWDERED SUGAR AND SERVED WITH WHIPPED CREAM.

CHEESECAKE

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Latham House Tavern opened in July 2016 and is located inside the Dowds' Country Inn. Since then, the Latham House Tavern has been serving Hearty American Fare & Worldly Comfort Foods at affordable prices, sourcing much of its product from local farms, or cultivating fruits, vegetables & herbs in its own gardens. Along with its plentiful menu, the Latham House Tavern serves 18 draft beers through English Beer Engines - a modern throwback to the days of cask beer. Latham House Tavern's interior was carefully designed to pay tribute to Latham House, the home which was renovated into the Dowds' Country Inn and was constructed in the late 1700's. The large dining room hosts high ceilings, wide-board floors, and handmade wood tables. It boasts a fieldstone fireplace great for those cold winter nights. It has quickly become a local favorite, with its hearty menu and the always fresh rotating craft beer line-up.

Location

9 Main Street, Lyme, NH 03768

Directions

