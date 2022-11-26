Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

La Tiendita Taqueria

304 Reviews

$$

218 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

BOCADILLOS

TORTILLA SOUP

$7.49

ELOTE

$12.49

ELOTE DESGRANADO

$8.99

PICO DE GALLO & CHIPS

$5.49

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$11.99

GUACAMOLE CHICHARRON & CHIPS

$14.00

CHILAQUILES

$12.49Out of stock

TACOS

BIRRIA TACO

$12.99

CARNE ASADA TACO

$10.99

POLLO ASADO TACO

$8.49

CHICHARRON DE POLLO TACO

$8.49

CHICHARRON DE PUERCO TACO

$8.49

CARNITAS TACO

$10.49

PASTOR TACO

$8.99

CAMARON TACO

$10.49

PESCADO TACO

$9.99

POBLANO PEPPER TACO

$8.49

HARD SHELL BEEF TACO

$8.49

BURRITOS

BIRRIA BURRITO

$20.49

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$14.49

POLLO BURRITO

$12.99

CARNITAS BURRITO

$14.49

PASTOR BURRITO

$12.49

CHICHARRON DE PUERCO BURRITO

$12.49

CAMARON BURRITO

$13.49

PESCADO BURRITO

$15.49

POBLANO PEPPER BURRITO

$11.49

SALAD BOWLS

BIRRIA BOWL

$21.99

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$14.49

POLLO ASADO BOWL

$12.49

CARNITAS BOWL

$12.49

PASTOR BOWL

$12.49

SHRIMP BOWL

$14.49

PESCADO BOWL

$16.49

POBLANO PEPPER BOWL

$11.49

FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$23.99

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$22.99

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$25.99

MIXED FAJITAS

$28.99

FLAUTAS

CHEESE FLAUTA

$9.99

BIRRIA FLAUTA

$18.99

CARNITA FLAUTA

$12.49

QUESADILLAS

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$20.49

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$15.49

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$12.99

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.49

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

PIZZADILLAS

PIZZADILLA BIRRIA

$26.00

PIZZADILLA PASTOR

$20.00

SIDES

CHIPS

$3.99

GUACAMOLE

$7.99

PICO DE GALLO

$4.00

BASKET SALSA

SIDE SPICY CHIPOTLE MAYO SALSA

$1.00

SIDE HABANERO MANGO SALSA

$1.00

SIDE HABANERO PINEAPPLE SALSA

$1.00Out of stock

SIDE MANGO SALSA

$1.00

SIDE SALSA ROJA

$1.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$1.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE SPICY

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE GARLIC MAYO

$1.00

SIDE POLLO ASADO

$3.99

SIDE CARNE ASADA

$4.49

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$2.99

SIDE CILANTRO RICE

$2.99

SIDE YELLOW CORN TORTILLA

$3.99

DESSERT

CHURROS

$8.49

TRES LECHES

$9.00

SODAS

MEXICAN COKE BT

$5.50

DIET COKE BT

$5.50Out of stock

MEXICAN SPRITE BT

$5.50

SQUIRT BT

$5.50

JARRITOS MANDARINA BT

$5.50

JARRITOS PIÑA BT

$5.50

RED BULL

$5.50

S/F RED BULL

$5.50

YELLOW REDBULL

$5.50

TOPO CHICO BT

$5.50

ICELANDIC STILL BT

$5.50Out of stock

Water Bottle

$3.00

JUICES

LIMONADA

$5.00

LIMONADA DE COCO

$5.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

BANANA MIX SMOOTHIE

$7.50

MANGO BICHE

$7.50

RED MIX

$7.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

AF FLOR DE JAMAICA

$4.50Out of stock

AF HORCHATA

$4.50
AF TAMARINDO

AF TAMARINDO

$5.00

SODA FLOR DE JAMAICA

$5.00Out of stock

SODA PASSION FRUIT

$5.00

SODA LULO

$5.00

SODA WATERMELON

$5.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$4.50Out of stock

DOBLE ESPRESO

$6.00Out of stock

CAPUCCIONO

$5.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to Wynwood to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.

218 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

