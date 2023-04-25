  • Home
  Chicago
  La Tiendita Cocina Rx - 3331 West 26th Street
La Tiendita Cocina Rx 3331 West 26th Street

No reviews yet

3331 West 26th Street

Chicago, IL 60623

COCINA RX AGUAS FRESCAS

Agua de Sandia 20oz

Agua de Sandia 20oz

$4.00

Agua Fresca de Sandia con Menta y Chia Fresh Watermelon Water with Mint and Chia Seeds

COCINA RX GRAB & GO LUNCHES

Roasted RainBowl

Roasted RainBowl

$10.00

Variety of Farm Fresh Vegetables - Peruvian Beans, Grilled Zucchini, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Mandarines, Purple Potato Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

The Lily Bowl

The Lily Bowl

$10.00

Variety of Farm Fresh Vegetables- Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Haba Hummus , Green Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Citrus Vinaigrette

Roasted Side Chick

Roasted Side Chick

$10.00

Variety of Farm Fresh Vegetables- Cilantro Lime Rice, Raddishes, Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash , Roasted Red & Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers , Red Potato , Chick Peas with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Lentil Delight

Roasted Lentil Delight

$10.00

Variety of Farm Fresh Vegetables- Cilantro Lime Rice, Raddishes, Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash , Roasted Red & Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers , Red Potato , Lentil Peas and Balsamic Vinaigrette

EGGS

Farm Raised Eggs

Farm Raised Eggs

$7.00

FARMERS

Apple Farmers RED

Apple Farmers RED

$3.00
Bee-utiful honey large jar 8oz

Bee-utiful honey large jar 8oz

$12.00
Bee-utiful Honey small jar

Bee-utiful Honey small jar

$7.00

Beets Farmers Golden

$4.50

Beets Farmers RED

$4.50
Candle large sculpted bee wax

Candle large sculpted bee wax

$12.00

Please specify on notes

Candle medium sculpted bee wax

Candle medium sculpted bee wax

$6.00
Candle small sculpted bee wax

Candle small sculpted bee wax

$4.00

Carrots Farmers Mixed

$4.00

Carrots Farmers purple

$4.50
Homemade Guava Jam

Homemade Guava Jam

$12.50
Jam Nata

Jam Nata

$13.00
Micro Greens

Micro Greens

$3.00
Mushroom Farmers large basket

Mushroom Farmers large basket

$6.00

Mushroom Farmers small basket

$3.00

Te De Hierva

$4.00

FRUITS

Banana

Banana

$0.80
Grapes green (basket)

Grapes green (basket)

$4.00
Mandarina

Mandarina

$1.50
Oranges Florida

Oranges Florida

$1.25
Watermelon sandia

Watermelon sandia

$4.00

GREENS & HERBS

Raddish Sprouts

Raddish Sprouts

$2.50
Thyme

Thyme

$2.50
Rosemary

Rosemary

$2.50
Basil

Basil

$2.00
Mint Leaves

Mint Leaves

$2.50

LEGUMES

Almendra Natural

Almendra Natural

$6.50
Arroz / rice

Arroz / rice

$1.00
Cacahuate c/ piel

Cacahuate c/ piel

$4.00
Frijol Negros / Black Beans

Frijol Negros / Black Beans

$1.25
Frijol Peruano

Frijol Peruano

$1.25
Frijoles Pinto / Pinto Beans

Frijoles Pinto / Pinto Beans

$1.00
Garbanzos

Garbanzos

$1.25
Habas Secas

Habas Secas

$3.25

Lentejas

$0.89
Maiz Blanco Pozolero

Maiz Blanco Pozolero

$1.65
Maiz Morado / Rojo

Maiz Morado / Rojo

$2.60
Nuez Natural

Nuez Natural

$18.00
Prunes / Ciruelas Pasas

Prunes / Ciruelas Pasas

$6.00
Quinoa White

Quinoa White

$6.50
Raisins / Pasas

Raisins / Pasas

$4.00

OILS

100% ITALIAN virgin olive oil

100% ITALIAN virgin olive oil

$13.00
Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

$5.00

Supremo Italiano

COCONUT OIL Butcher Boy

COCONUT OIL Butcher Boy

$5.00
Supremo Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Supremo Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$6.00

PASTA

American Roland Roland Couscous

American Roland Roland Couscous

$4.00

Pre cooked couscous

Elbows Macaroni

Elbows Macaroni

$1.25
Potato Gnocchi

Potato Gnocchi

$3.50

ROOTS

Garlic

Garlic

$2.34

SPICES HUITZIL

Anis Estrella small

$1.25
chile ancho 3oz

chile ancho 3oz

$3.00

chile de arbol

$3.00

chile guajillo 3 oz

$3.00
chile pasilla 3oz

chile pasilla 3oz

$3.00

chile pulla 3 oz

$3.00

Comino

$1.25

Garlic (powder small bag)

$1.25

Hoja de Laurel (small)

$1.25

jamaica 2 oz

$3.00

Manzanilla (LARGE)

$2.50

Onion Powder

$1.25

oregano small

$1.25

paprika

$1.25

perejil seco small

$1.25

Pimienta (small bag)

$2.00
Te de Limon

Te de Limon

$3.50

Yerbabuena

$3.00

Clavo

$1.50

TORTILLAS

Tostadas

Tostadas

$3.99

VEGETABLES

Avocado

Avocado

$1.25
Beets

Beets

$3.00
Bell Peppers ORANGE

Bell Peppers ORANGE

$1.50
Bell Peppers YELLOW

Bell Peppers YELLOW

$2.00
Bell Peppers RED

Bell Peppers RED

$1.50
Broccoli

Broccoli

$1.50
Cabbage PURPLE

Cabbage PURPLE

$0.75
Carrots 1 bunch

Carrots 1 bunch

$1.50
Carrots RAINBOW basket

Carrots RAINBOW basket

$3.00

Cauliflower GREEN

$2.00
Cauliflower Orange

Cauliflower Orange

$4.00
Chile Guerro

Chile Guerro

$1.00
Chile Jalapenos

Chile Jalapenos

$1.00
Corn / Elote

Corn / Elote

$1.00
Cucumbers / Pepino

Cucumbers / Pepino

$1.00
Green Beans LARGE Basket

Green Beans LARGE Basket

$2.00

Green Beans SMALL Basket

$1.00
Green Onion Bunch

Green Onion Bunch

$2.50
Lemons

Lemons

$0.30
Lettuce Boston Hydro Bowl

Lettuce Boston Hydro Bowl

$2.50
Lettuce Iceberg

Lettuce Iceberg

$1.75
Limes

Limes

$0.40
Onion RED JUMBO

Onion RED JUMBO

$0.68
Onion WHITE

Onion WHITE

$0.73
Potato PURPLE

Potato PURPLE

$2.00
Potato RED

Potato RED

$0.60
Potato Yukon Gold

Potato Yukon Gold

$0.70

Red Raddish

$1.50

Sprouts DIKON

$2.50
Squash GRN Calabacita

Squash GRN Calabacita

$0.50
Squash YELLOW Calabacita

Squash YELLOW Calabacita

$0.50
Tomate GRANDE

Tomate GRANDE

$2.50
Tomate ROMA

Tomate ROMA

$2.00
Tomatillo

Tomatillo

$1.00
Tomatoes Heirloom

Tomatoes Heirloom

$3.00
Turnips LARGE

Turnips LARGE

$0.89

MERCH

Cocina Rx white tumbler

Cocina Rx white tumbler

$3.00
Food Hero Black Tumbler

Food Hero Black Tumbler

$8.00

Cocina Rx aprons

$5.99

Food Hero Apron

$5.99

Cocina Rx Grocery Sack

$3.99
Medium Reusable Burlap Sack

Medium Reusable Burlap Sack

$2.00
Large Reusable Burlap Sack

Large Reusable Burlap Sack

$3.50

SNACKS

Nut Bars with Cocoa Drizzle & Sea Salt Almonds Cashews Pecans

Nut Bars with Cocoa Drizzle & Sea Salt Almonds Cashews Pecans

$1.50
Piloncillo

Piloncillo

$1.50

Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Dried Fruit 1oz bag (Coconut/Mango)

$1.00

DRINKS

Pure Life water bottle 16oz

Pure Life water bottle 16oz

$1.25
Topo- Chico

Topo- Chico

$2.55

House Coffee

$1.50

Zeitlins

Whole wheat large

$10.00

Whole wheat sour dough- 75% hydration 30% Janie's Mill whole wheat four

Focaccia medium

$4.50Out of stock

Plain bagels

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon bagels

$4.00Out of stock

Everything bagel

$4.00Out of stock
Challah Loaf

Challah Loaf

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3331 West 26th Street, Chicago, IL 60623

