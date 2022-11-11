Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Latin American Cuban Cuisine 2269 Ellsworth Road

review star

No reviews yet

2283 Ellsworth Road

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban sandwich (ham, pork, cheese, cuban bread ,pickles, mustard)
Plantains
Yuca fries

Appetizer

Mariquitas with Mojo
$5.25

Mariquitas with Mojo

$5.25

comes with cuban mojo( olive oil, garlic , lime juice and salt ) (chips plantains)

Yuca fries

Yuca fries

$6.75

comes with garlic cilantro sauce

Ham Croquettas( four pieces & garlic sauce )

$6.25

MASHED AND BREADED HAM STICKS

Entrees

palomilla

palomilla

$18.00

top sirloin steak, thin cut

palomilla empanisada

$18.95

top sirloin cut thin and breaded

Chicken breast

$15.75

grilled chicken breast , cooked on the flat top

Ropa Vieja (white rice, plantains) *no bean
$17.00

Ropa Vieja (white rice, plantains) *no bean

$17.00

shredded flank steak cook in tomatos sauce and natural seasonings

Vaca Frita (white rice, plantains) *no bean
$17.00

Vaca Frita (white rice, plantains) *no bean

$17.00
Picadillo a la Cubana (white rice, plantains) *no bean
$12.00

Picadillo a la Cubana (white rice, plantains) *no bean

$12.00
Churrasco

Churrasco

$25.95
Masa de Puerco
$13.25

Masa de Puerco

$13.25

Fricase de Pollo (white rice, plantains) *no bean

$14.00
Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$18.00
chuleta de cerdo

chuleta de cerdo

$14.00Out of stock

Wraps

Cuban wrap with chicken (black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, plantains and chicken

$11.00
michigan wrap (chicken , lettuce ans tomatos)
$11.00

michigan wrap (chicken , lettuce ans tomatos)

$11.00

cuban wrap with steak (black beans,rice,lettuce,tomato, plantains and steak)

$12.50

cuban vegie wrap( black beans,rice,lettuce,tomatos,plantain and avocados)

$9.00

Sandwiches

Pan con Bistec (onions, steak, potato sticks, mayo, bread)

$12.50
Media noche (ham, pork, cheese, pickles, mustard ,sweet bread)
$9.25

Media noche (ham, pork, cheese, pickles, mustard ,sweet bread)

$9.25

Chicken sandwich (lettuce, tomatoes, cuban bread)

$10.00

Pan con croquetas (croquetas, mayo)

$8.00
Cuban sandwich (ham, pork, cheese, cuban bread ,pickles, mustard)
$10.25

Cuban sandwich (ham, pork, cheese, cuban bread ,pickles, mustard)

$10.25

Mahi mahi sandwich( lettuce,tomatos,raw onions,cilantro and avo)

$12.95

Breaded mahi mahi sandwich

$13.50

Pan Con Tomate

$5.50

Sides

Yuca with mojo

$4.25

Plantains

$4.00
Tostones

Tostones

$4.80

Cuban fries

$4.25

Croquetas Side

$1.50

black beans

$3.25

white rice

$2.25

CONGRIS

$3.75

tostada cubana

$1.85

red beans (cuban style)

$3.25

Salad

$3.00
Tamales

Tamales

$3.80Out of stock

Soups

small chicken soup

$3.00

large chicken soup

$5.50

Shakes

Chocolate

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Trigo

$5.00

Mamey

$5.00

Malted

$5.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$5.00

Tres leche

$5.00

Arroz con leche

$5.00

Cuban dessert (guava & cheese with shredded coconut)

$3.00

coconut pastry

$1.75

guava pastry

$1.75

guava and chesee

$1.75

meat pastry

$1.75

cheese pastry

$1.75

Drinks

Cafe con leche
$2.50

Cafe con leche

$2.50
1 shot espresso
$1.50

1 shot espresso

$1.50
Cortadito

Cortadito

$3.00

water bottle

$1.25

guarapo

$6.00
JUPINA

JUPINA

$2.50
MATERVA

MATERVA

$2.50
IRON BEER

IRON BEER

$2.50

JUICES

$2.50

Special

$5.00

MALTA

$2.50

Smart water

$2.75

vitamin water

$2.50

colada

$2.00

Fiji water

$3.50

La Mulata

$2.50

Kids Menu

grill cheese sandwish(cuban fries)

$7.00

mini grilled ham and cheese (cuban fries)

$8.00

White rice, steak, beans, 1 plantain

$10.00

White rice, chicken, beans, 1 plantain

$10.00

Steak and Cuban fries

$10.00

sauces

garlic cilantro

$0.50

curry mustard

$0.50

mojo

$0.50

chimichurri

$0.50

daily Specials

Yellow rice with Shrimp

Yellow rice with Shrimp

$13.95Out of stock
POLLO ASADO(white rice, black beans)

POLLO ASADO(white rice, black beans)

$11.00Out of stock
FRICASE DE CERDO(white rice , Plantains)
$12.50Out of stock

FRICASE DE CERDO(white rice , Plantains)

$12.50Out of stock

ROPA VIEJA POLLO (white rice,plantains)

$11.00Out of stock

VACA FRITA DE POLLO( white rice , plantanos)

$11.00Out of stock

steak skewers (pinchos de carne)

$7.00Out of stock
chicken skewers(pincho de pollo)

chicken skewers(pincho de pollo)

$6.00Out of stock

ARROZ CAMPESINO

$13.00Out of stock

BAKERY

cuban bread(whole piece)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Latin American Cuban Cuisine image
Latin American Cuban Cuisine image
Latin American Cuban Cuisine image

