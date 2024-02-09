Latin Flavors Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A unique style to celebrate the ingredients and vibrant flavors of Latin America. We focus on our seasonal ingredients, pure bold flavors, and sincere hospitality while putting the personalized experience of every guest first.
Location
21 E Athens St., Winder, GA 30680
Gallery