American
Latin American
Latin House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cuban Restaurant
Location
823 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati