American
Latin American

Latin House

review star

No reviews yet

823 Main Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Cuban
Croqueta Preparada
Steak Sandwich

Specials

Tuna or egg salad sandwich and a bowl of soup.
Ranch Wrap Chicken

Ranch Wrap Chicken

$10.00

Marinated sirloin steak, chicken breast or shrimp with white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions , wrapped in a tortilla.

Burrito Or Bowl

$12.95

Marinated sirloin steak, chicken breast or shrimp with white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions .

Deluxe Cheeseburger with fries

Deluxe Cheeseburger with fries

$11.00

Handmade ground beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.

Appetizer

Ceviche Tropical

Ceviche Tropical

$11.00

Butter poached shrimp mixed with lime, cilantro, jalapeno, peppers and onions. Served with Cuban bread.

Croquette platter

Croquette platter

$11.00

(5) Ham croquettes hand rolled and deep fried. Served with slices of lime.

Empanada

Empanada

$4.00

(1) Stuffed deep fried dough. Limited availability and filling choice. Ask staff for current options.

Havana Platter

$15.00

(1) Potato ball, (2) empanadas of your choice, (2) croquettes and plantain chips.

Potato Ball

Potato Ball

$3.00

(1) Deep fried cheesy mashed potato filled with a ground beef mixture.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

(6) Breaded chicken wings. Served with celery, wing sauce and (1) dipping sauce.

(1) Croquette

$2.50

(1) Ham croquette hand rolled and deep fried.

Breakfast

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00Out of stock

(3) Texas toast slices dipped in a homemade batter topped with cinnamon. Served with (2) bacon strips or (2) sausage links/patties.

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$12.00Out of stock

Your choice of (3) items inside of (3) eggs. Served with your choice of toast.

Havana Special

Havana Special

$7.00

(2) fried eggs over a bed of white rice. Add steak for an additional $8.

Cuban Breakfast Burrito

Cuban Breakfast Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers wrapped in a tortilla.

El Machista

$12.00Out of stock

(3) pancakes with syrup. Served with (2) eggs your way and your choice of (2) bacon strips or (2) sausage links/patties.

Cuban Slim

$10.00Out of stock

(3) pancakes with syrup. Served with (2) bacon strips or (2) sausage links/patties.

Cuban Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

(2) eggs your way, bacon, sausage, choice of cheese with peppers, onions and potatoes. Served on Cuban bread.

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$3.00

2 Eggs Your Way

$5.00
2 Strips of Bacon

2 Strips of Bacon

$4.00Out of stock

Steak

$8.00
2 Sausage links/patties

2 Sausage links/patties

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken

$6.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Diced potatoes with red & green peppers and onions

Shredded Hash Browns

$3.00Out of stock

Toast

$2.00

Toastada Cubana

$2.00

Toasted Cuban bread with butter

Sandwiches

Lunch comes with 1 side, Dinner comes with 2 sides.
Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$13.00+

Fried breaded chicken breast with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and potato sticks on pressed Cuban bread.

Breaded Steak

Breaded Steak

$13.00+

Marinated and breaded, deep fried top sirloin steak with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and potato sticks on pressed Cuban bread.

Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$12.00+

Ham, (2) croquettes, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on pressed Cuban bread.

Cuban

Cuban

$11.00+

Ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on pressed Cuban bread.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00+

Choice of cheese served inside Texas Toast and choice of side.

Grilled Chicken

$12.00+

Brined and marinated grilled chicken breast served with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and potato sticks on pressed Cuban bread.

Steak Sandwich

$12.00+

Marinated top sirloin steak with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and potato sticks on pressed Cuban bread.

Tuna

$10.00+

Cuban style tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on your choice of bread.

Entrees

Bistec a la Planacha

$21.00

Marinated top sirloin steak with caramelized onions and choice of (3) sides.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

(6) Deep fried chicken breast strips. Served with choice of (1) side.

Cuban Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice, eggs, bean sprouts and green onions. Choose between veggie, chicken, pork or shrimp.

Lechon Asado con Mojo

$17.50

Marinated slow roasted pork with caramelized onions and choice of (3) sides.

Picadillo

Picadillo

$17.00

Ground beef mixture with veggies, potatoes and green olives. Served with white rice and choice of (2) sides.

Pollo a la Plancha

$17.50

Marinated chicken with caramelized onions and choice of (3) sides.

Vegan/Vegetarian

Veggie Empanada

$4.00

Mixture of veggies stuffed inside of empanada dough and deep fried.

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.00

Fried rice with a mixture of veggies and bean sprouts.

Vegan Platter

Vegan Platter

$14.00

White rice, choice of beans, a mixture of veggies and plantain maduros.

Sides

Beans

$3.00+
Fries

Fries

$3.00

Fresh cut potatoes with house blend seasoning

Moro/Congri

$3.00+

Black or red beans and white rice cooked together

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$2.00

Served with garlic and lime

Plantano Maduro

Plantano Maduro

$2.00

(3) fried sweet plantains

Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$3.00+
Tostones

Tostones

$2.00

(3) fried green plantains

White Rice

$3.00+
Yuca

Yuca

$3.00

Sliced and boiled with red onions, garlic, lime, and olive oil

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$3.00

Starchy root with a mild and nutty flavor

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$5.00

Cuban custard

Pastelitos de Guayaba

Pastelitos de Guayaba

$3.00

Flaky pastry with guava

Pastelitos de Guayaba + Queso

Pastelitos de Guayaba + Queso

$4.00

Flaky pastry with guava and cream cheese

Churro

Churro

$2.00

Fried dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Add chocolate sauce for $0.25

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Café Cubano

$2.00

1 oz Cuban espresso shot with sugar

Colada

$4.00

4 oz Cuban espresso shot with sugar

Café con Leche

$4.00

(2) shots of Cuban espresso with warm milk

Iced Café con Leche

$5.00

Bottled Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

White Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.50
Jupina

Jupina

$3.00Out of stock

Refreshing pineapple soda

Materva

Materva

$3.00

Sweet, with a flavor described as similar to ginger ale or cream soda

Malta

Malta

$2.00

Malt beverage that blends the flavors of cola, sugary molasses and stout beer.

Regular

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cuban Restaurant

Website

Location

823 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Latin House image
Latin House image
Latin House image

