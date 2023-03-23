Main picView gallery

Latin Port

333 Lake ave

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Tacos (No Sides)

Tacos Carne en Salsa CostaRican

the Costa Rican Carne en Salsa is beef chuck cut slowly braised with spices, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cilantro. Tacos are served over corn tortillas. When you order Tacos online we will pack the meat and tortillas separately because the tortillas will break if we pack them together. 3 Tacos No sides.

Tacos CostaRican Carne en Salsa

$12.95

Tacos Mexican Tinga Chicken

The Mexican Tinga is chicken breast cooked slowly with seasoning, oregano, bay leaves, onions, tomato, chipotle pepper and cilantro. It is soft and juicy. Not too spicy. When you order Tacos online we will pack the tinga and tortillas separately because the tortillas will break if we pack them together. Order includes 3 tacos made with corn tortillas, no sides.

Tacos Mexican Tinga Chicken

$11.50

Tacos CostaRican Mondongo

The Costa Rican Mondongo is beef tripe slowly braised till it melts in your mouth. Ingredients include onions, tomatoes, mustard, seasoning, oregano, bay leaves and cilantro. When you order Tacos online we will pack the tortillas and Mondongo separately because the tortillas tend to break apart if packed with juices. Order includes 3 tacos, no sides.

Tacos Costa Rican Mondongo

$11.25

Tacos Peruvian Rostisado Chicken

Our Peruvian rotisserie chicken is marinated with our own blend of spices, cooked in house, slowly roasted and juicy. Order includes 3 tacos, no sides.

Tacos Peruvian Rostisado Chicken

$11.50

Cuban Masitas Pork Belly

Cuban Masitas refers to pock belly, cut into small cubes, cooked slowly then fried in its own fat to give us the amazing soft inside crunchy outside texture that is so enjoyable. Its served with pickled red onions on top. The Order comes with 3 tacos, no sides.

Tacos Cuban Masitas Pork Belly

$12.00

Brazilian Moqueca Fish

Brazilian Moqueca its such an interesting dish, its fish filets cooked with onions, peppers, tomatoes in a rich coconut milk sauce, it has just the right amount of spice. When you order Tacos online we will pack the tortillas and Moqueca separately because the tortillas tend to break apart if packed with juices. Order includes 3 tacos, no sides.

Tacos Brazilian Moqueca Fish

$12.50

Medium Plates w/2 Sides

Carne en Salsa CostaRican

The Costa Rican Carne en Salsa is a rich beef stew. The beef chuck is cooked slowly until perfectly tender, it has oregano, seasoning, celery, onions, peppers, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and cilantro. It is hearty and flavorful. Meal comes with 2 sides.

CostaRican Carne en Salsa Medium Plate w/2 Sides

$14.75

Dominican Pollo Guisado

Dominican pollo guisado is a stew chicken, made with house seasoning, garlic, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and brown sugar. Its cooked in its own juices just the way mom used to make it. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Dominican Pollo Guisado Medium Plate w/2 Sides

$13.25

Mondongo Costa Rican

Our Costa Rican Mondongo is beef tripe braised slowly until it melts in your mouth, it is a stew not a soup. Ingredients include oregano, bay leaves, tumeric, onions, tomatoes, mustard and cilantro. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Mondongo CostaRican Medium Plate w/2 Sides

$13.55

Peruvian Rostisado Chicken

Our Peruvian Rostisado is the rotisserie chicken, seasoned with house spices and slowly roasted in our own rotisserie oven in house. Juicy inside, sticky savory skin to die for. Served with your favorite green sauce. Meals come with 2 sides.

Peruvian Rostisado Chicken Medium Plate w/2 Sides

$13.25

Latin Port Costillas-Ribs

Latin Port Ribs are the best you'll ever have, seasoned with our house seasoning, backed to perfection, juicy inside with a crunchy crust, we are sure you will love them. Medium meal comes with 3 large ribs and 2 sides.

Costillas LatinPort Medium w/2 Sides

$14.92

Mexican Tinga Chicken

Mexican Tinga is chicken breast braised slowly with spices, tomato sauce, onions, chipotles and cilantro. It is shredded so you will get juices in every bite. It is mildly spicy. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Mexican Tinga Chicken Medium Plate w/2 Sides

$14.25

Cuban Masitas Pork Belly

Cuban Masitas are pork belly bites, also known as chicharrones in other countries. Small pork belly pieces, cooked slowly with seasoning and tumeric, then fried in its own fat. That process makes the Masitas soft and gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Cubans eat Masitas with pickled red onions on top. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Cuban Masitas Pork Belly Medium Plate w/2 Sides

$14.25

Brazilian Moqueca Fish

Brazilian Moqueca is a Fish stew cooked with coconut milk. Other ingredients are onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, turmeric, cilantro and red palm oil. It is creamy, soft and delicious, mildly spicy. Meals come with 2 sides.

Brazilian Moqueca Med w/2 sides

$14.15

Vegan Brazilian Moqueca

Our Vegan Moqueca is our version of the Brazilian fish moqueca, it is normally made with fish fillet, coconut milk, onions, red peppers, turmeric, tomatoes, house seasoning, cilantro and palm oil. For our vegan version we are using Gnocchi instead of fish. This stew is savory, tangy, a bit spicy, creamy and delicious. Meals come with 2 sides.

Vegan Brazilian Moqueca Medium w/2 Sides

$14.25

Vegan Carne en Salsa Costa Rican)

Our Vegan Carne en Salsa is our version of the Costa Rican Carne en Salsa which is a beef stew, cooked slowly to tender perfection, seasoned with house spices, oregano, soy sauce, onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, tomato sauce, potatoes, carrots and cilantro. For our vegan version we are using portobello mushrooms instead of beef. Meals come with 2 sides.

Vegan Carne en Salsa Medium w/2 Sides

$16.25

Large Plates w/2 Sides

Carne en Salsa CostaRican

The Costa Rican Carne en Salsa is a rich beef stew. The beef chuck is cooked slowly until perfectly tender, it has oregano, seasoning, celery, onions, peppers, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and cilantro. It is hearty and flavorful. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Carne en Salsa CostaRican Large w/2 Sides

$17.75

Domincan Pollo Guisado

Dominican pollo guisado is a stew chicken, made with house seasoning, garlic, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and brown sugar. Its cooked in its own juices just the way mom used to make it. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Dominican Pollo Guisado Large w/2 Sides

$16.00

Costa Rican Mondongo

Our Costa Rican Mondongo is beef tripe braised slowly until it melts in your mouth, it is a stew not a soup. Ingredients include oregano, bay leaves, tumeric, onions, tomatoes, mustard and cilantro. Meal comes with 2 sides.

CostaRican Mondongo Tripe w/2 Sides

$16.15

Peruvian Rostisado Chicken

Our Peruvian Rostisado is the rotisserie chicken, seasoned with house spices and slowly roasted in our own rotisserie oven in house. Juicy inside, sticky savory skin to die for. Served with your favorite green sauce. Meals come with 2 sides.

Peruvian Rostisado w/2 Sides

$15.55

Latin Port Costillas Ribs

Latin Port Ribs are the best you'll ever have, seasoned with our house seasoning, backed to perfection, juicy inside with a crunchy crust, we are sure you will love them. Large meal comes with 4 large ribs and 2 sides.

LatinPort Costillas Large w/2 Sides

$18.95

Mexican Tinga Chicken

Mexican Tinga is chicken breast braised slowly with spices, tomato sauce, onions, chipotles and cilantro. It is shredded so you will get juices in every bite. It is mildly spicy. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Mexican Tinga Chicken w/2 Sides

$16.85

Cuban Masitas Pork

Cuban Masitas are pork belly bites, also known as chicharrones in other countries. Small pork belly pieces, cooked slowly with seasoning and tumeric, then fried in its own fat. That process makes the Masitas soft and gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Cubans eat Masitas with pickled red onions on top. Meal comes with 2 sides.

Cuban Masitas Pork Belly Large w/2 Sides

$17.10

Brazilian Moqueca Fish

Brazilian Moqueca is a Fish stew cooked with coconut milk. Other ingredients are onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, turmeric, cilantro and red palm oil. It is creamy, soft and delicious, mildly spicy. Meals come with 2 sides.

Brazilian Moqueca Fish Large w/2Sides

$18.00

Vegan Brazilian Moqueca

Our Vegan Moqueca is our version of the Brazilian fish moqueca, it is normally made with fish fillet, coconut milk, onions, red peppers, turmeric, tomatoes, house seasoning, cilantro and palm oil. For our vegan version we are using Gnocchi instead of fish. This stew is savory, tangy, a bit spicy, creamy and delicious. Meals come with 2 sides.

Vegan Moqueca Large w/2 Sides

$18.25

Vegan Carne en Salsa

Our Vegan Carne en Salsa is our version of the Costa Rican Carne en Salsa which is a beef stew, cooked slowly to tender perfection, seasoned with house spices, oregano, soy sauce, onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, tomato sauce, potatoes, carrots and cilantro. For our vegan version we are using portobello mushrooms instead of beef. Meals come with 2 sides.

Vegan Beef Stew Large Plate w/2 sides

$18.75

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Nuggets w/1 Side

$8.50

Kids Latin Port Costillas Ribs

Latin Port Ribs are the best you'll ever have, seasoned with our house seasoning, backed to perfection, juicy inside with a crunchy crust, we are sure you will love them. Medium meal comes with 3 large ribs and 2 sides.

Kids LatinPort Ribs w/1 Side

$9.50

Cuban Masitas

Kids Cuban Masitas Pork Belly w/1 Side

$9.50

CostaRican Empanadas

CostaRican Empanadas

$4.00

On The Go

CostaRican Empanadas

Costa Rican Empanadas (corn)

$4.00

Salvadorian Pupusas

Salvadorian Pupusas

$4.00

Enyucado

Beef

$4.00

Sides

Yellow Rice - Arroz Amarillo

Yellow rice Medium

$4.25

Yellow Rice Large

$8.45

White Rice - Arroz Blanco

White Rice Medium

$4.25

White Rice Large

$8.45

Red Beans (Frijoles Rojos)

Red Beans Medium

$4.25

Red Beans Large

$8.45

Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)

Black Beans Medium

$4.25

Black Beans Large

$8.45

Green Beans / Carrots

GreenBeans Medium

$6.00

GreenBeans Large

$11.00

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$11.00

Maduros Fried Sweet Plantains

Maduros / Sweet Plantain Medium

$6.00

Maduros / Sweet Plantains Large

$11.00

Cassava / Yuca

Cassava Medium

$6.00

Cassava Large

$11.00

Tostones

Tostones Medium

$6.00

Tostones Large

$11.00

Extra Corn Tortillas

3 Extra Corn Tortillas

$2.50

6 Extra Corn Tortillas

$4.25

Mix Vegies / Vegetales Mixtos

Mix Vegies Medium

$6.00

Mix Veggies Large

$11.00

Salads

Cabbage Slaw (Ensalada de Repollo)

Cabbage Slaw Medium

$4.25

Cabbage Slaw Large

$9.45

Pico De Gallo

Pico Medium

$4.25

Pico Large

$9.45

Potato Salad - Ensalada de Papa

Potato Salad Medium

$6.45

Potato Salad Large

$10.45

Pasta Salad - Ensalada de Pasta

Pasta Salad Medium

$6.45

Pasta Salad Large

$10.45

Octopus Salad (Ensalada de Pulpo)

Octopus Salad Medium

$8.25

Octopus Salad Large

$14.00

Spinach salad

Medium

$4.25

Large

$9.45

Soups

Mexican Pozole (Chicken)

Mexican Pozole Medium

$7.25

Mexican Pozole Large

$13.45

Peruvian Parihuela (Seafood)

Peruvian Parihuela Medium

$9.45

Peruvian Parihuela Large

$15.55

Colombian Sancocho (Beef)

Colombian Sancocho Medium

$8.55

Colombian Sancocho Large

$14.34

Drinks

Coffee

Regular Coffee

CostaRican Coffee

Atole

Avena (Hot OatMeal) Drink Medium

$3.00

Avena (Hot OatMeal) Drink Large

$4.15

Tea

Tea Decaffeinated Breakfast

Tea Lemon & Orange

Tea Earl Grey

Tea English Breakfast

Tea Green w/Jasmine

Tea Organic Chamomile

Tea Assam

Tea Organic Peppermint

Natural Drinks

Natural Drink Tamarindo

Natural Drink Jamaica (Hibiscus)

Natural Drink Passion Fruit (Maracuya)

Bottled Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.25

Water Pelegrino 11oz

$2.75

Snapple

$2.00

Soda Cans

$2.50

Soda Glass Bottle 12oz

$3.15

Red Bull

$3.15

Aloe Drink

$2.50

Arizona IceTea 16oz

$1.25

Orange Juice (Jugo de Naranja)

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink 16oz

$3.15

Gatorade 20oz

$2.50

Naked Juices 10oz

$2.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.15

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche)

$5.00

Brazilian Pave

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

3 Leches

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Meats (Protein) Only

Carne en Salsa Costa Rican

CostaRican Carne en Salsa Medium No Sides

$8.57

CostaRica Carne enSalsa Large No sides

$12.36

Dominican Pollo Guisado

Dominican Pollo Guisado Medium No Sides

$7.68

Dominican Pollo Guisado Large No Sides

$9.72

CostaRican Mondongo

CostaRican Mondongo Medium No Sides

$8.57

CostaRican Mondongo Large No Sides

$12.36

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken

Peruvian Rostisado Chicken Medium (no Sides)

$7.36

Peruvian Rostisado Chicken Large (no sides)

$9.47

Latin Port Costillas

Latin Port Costillas 3ct - No Sides

$9.13

LPC Latin Port Costillas 4ct (no sides)

$11.26

Mexican Tinga

Mexican Tinga Medium (no sides)

$8.36

Mexican Tinga Large (no sides)

$11.07

Cuban Masitas

Cuban Masitas Pork Medium (no sides)

$9.14

Cuban Masitas Pork Large (no sides)

$12.16

Brazilian Moqueca

Brazilian Moqueca Fish Medium (no sides)

$8.18

Brazilian Moqueca Fish Large (no sides)

$12.13

Vegan Moqueca

Vegan Moquecca Medium (no sides)

$8.32

Vegan Moqueca Large (no sides)

$12.23

Vegan Carne en Salsa

Vegan Carne en Salsa Medium (no sides)

$8.72

Vegan Carne en Salsa Large (no sides)

$12.53
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home made to go!

Location

333 Lake ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

