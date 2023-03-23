Latin Port
333 Lake ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
We are ready to fill your orders, feel free to browse our menu! More
Tacos (No Sides)
Tacos Carne en Salsa CostaRican
the Costa Rican Carne en Salsa is beef chuck cut slowly braised with spices, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cilantro. Tacos are served over corn tortillas. When you order Tacos online we will pack the meat and tortillas separately because the tortillas will break if we pack them together. 3 Tacos No sides.
Tacos Mexican Tinga Chicken
The Mexican Tinga is chicken breast cooked slowly with seasoning, oregano, bay leaves, onions, tomato, chipotle pepper and cilantro. It is soft and juicy. Not too spicy. When you order Tacos online we will pack the tinga and tortillas separately because the tortillas will break if we pack them together. Order includes 3 tacos made with corn tortillas, no sides.
Tacos CostaRican Mondongo
The Costa Rican Mondongo is beef tripe slowly braised till it melts in your mouth. Ingredients include onions, tomatoes, mustard, seasoning, oregano, bay leaves and cilantro. When you order Tacos online we will pack the tortillas and Mondongo separately because the tortillas tend to break apart if packed with juices. Order includes 3 tacos, no sides.
Tacos Peruvian Rostisado Chicken
Our Peruvian rotisserie chicken is marinated with our own blend of spices, cooked in house, slowly roasted and juicy. Order includes 3 tacos, no sides.
Cuban Masitas Pork Belly
Cuban Masitas refers to pock belly, cut into small cubes, cooked slowly then fried in its own fat to give us the amazing soft inside crunchy outside texture that is so enjoyable. Its served with pickled red onions on top. The Order comes with 3 tacos, no sides.
Brazilian Moqueca Fish
Brazilian Moqueca its such an interesting dish, its fish filets cooked with onions, peppers, tomatoes in a rich coconut milk sauce, it has just the right amount of spice. When you order Tacos online we will pack the tortillas and Moqueca separately because the tortillas tend to break apart if packed with juices. Order includes 3 tacos, no sides.
Medium Plates w/2 Sides
Carne en Salsa CostaRican
The Costa Rican Carne en Salsa is a rich beef stew. The beef chuck is cooked slowly until perfectly tender, it has oregano, seasoning, celery, onions, peppers, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and cilantro. It is hearty and flavorful. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Dominican Pollo Guisado
Dominican pollo guisado is a stew chicken, made with house seasoning, garlic, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and brown sugar. Its cooked in its own juices just the way mom used to make it. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Mondongo Costa Rican
Our Costa Rican Mondongo is beef tripe braised slowly until it melts in your mouth, it is a stew not a soup. Ingredients include oregano, bay leaves, tumeric, onions, tomatoes, mustard and cilantro. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Peruvian Rostisado Chicken
Our Peruvian Rostisado is the rotisserie chicken, seasoned with house spices and slowly roasted in our own rotisserie oven in house. Juicy inside, sticky savory skin to die for. Served with your favorite green sauce. Meals come with 2 sides.
Latin Port Costillas-Ribs
Latin Port Ribs are the best you'll ever have, seasoned with our house seasoning, backed to perfection, juicy inside with a crunchy crust, we are sure you will love them. Medium meal comes with 3 large ribs and 2 sides.
Mexican Tinga Chicken
Mexican Tinga is chicken breast braised slowly with spices, tomato sauce, onions, chipotles and cilantro. It is shredded so you will get juices in every bite. It is mildly spicy. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Cuban Masitas Pork Belly
Cuban Masitas are pork belly bites, also known as chicharrones in other countries. Small pork belly pieces, cooked slowly with seasoning and tumeric, then fried in its own fat. That process makes the Masitas soft and gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Cubans eat Masitas with pickled red onions on top. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Brazilian Moqueca Fish
Brazilian Moqueca is a Fish stew cooked with coconut milk. Other ingredients are onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, turmeric, cilantro and red palm oil. It is creamy, soft and delicious, mildly spicy. Meals come with 2 sides.
Vegan Brazilian Moqueca
Our Vegan Moqueca is our version of the Brazilian fish moqueca, it is normally made with fish fillet, coconut milk, onions, red peppers, turmeric, tomatoes, house seasoning, cilantro and palm oil. For our vegan version we are using Gnocchi instead of fish. This stew is savory, tangy, a bit spicy, creamy and delicious. Meals come with 2 sides.
Vegan Carne en Salsa Costa Rican)
Our Vegan Carne en Salsa is our version of the Costa Rican Carne en Salsa which is a beef stew, cooked slowly to tender perfection, seasoned with house spices, oregano, soy sauce, onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, tomato sauce, potatoes, carrots and cilantro. For our vegan version we are using portobello mushrooms instead of beef. Meals come with 2 sides.
Large Plates w/2 Sides
Carne en Salsa CostaRican
The Costa Rican Carne en Salsa is a rich beef stew. The beef chuck is cooked slowly until perfectly tender, it has oregano, seasoning, celery, onions, peppers, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and cilantro. It is hearty and flavorful. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Domincan Pollo Guisado
Dominican pollo guisado is a stew chicken, made with house seasoning, garlic, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and brown sugar. Its cooked in its own juices just the way mom used to make it. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Costa Rican Mondongo
Our Costa Rican Mondongo is beef tripe braised slowly until it melts in your mouth, it is a stew not a soup. Ingredients include oregano, bay leaves, tumeric, onions, tomatoes, mustard and cilantro. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Peruvian Rostisado Chicken
Our Peruvian Rostisado is the rotisserie chicken, seasoned with house spices and slowly roasted in our own rotisserie oven in house. Juicy inside, sticky savory skin to die for. Served with your favorite green sauce. Meals come with 2 sides.
Latin Port Costillas Ribs
Latin Port Ribs are the best you'll ever have, seasoned with our house seasoning, backed to perfection, juicy inside with a crunchy crust, we are sure you will love them. Large meal comes with 4 large ribs and 2 sides.
Mexican Tinga Chicken
Mexican Tinga is chicken breast braised slowly with spices, tomato sauce, onions, chipotles and cilantro. It is shredded so you will get juices in every bite. It is mildly spicy. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Cuban Masitas Pork
Cuban Masitas are pork belly bites, also known as chicharrones in other countries. Small pork belly pieces, cooked slowly with seasoning and tumeric, then fried in its own fat. That process makes the Masitas soft and gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Cubans eat Masitas with pickled red onions on top. Meal comes with 2 sides.
Brazilian Moqueca Fish
Brazilian Moqueca is a Fish stew cooked with coconut milk. Other ingredients are onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, turmeric, cilantro and red palm oil. It is creamy, soft and delicious, mildly spicy. Meals come with 2 sides.
Vegan Brazilian Moqueca
Our Vegan Moqueca is our version of the Brazilian fish moqueca, it is normally made with fish fillet, coconut milk, onions, red peppers, turmeric, tomatoes, house seasoning, cilantro and palm oil. For our vegan version we are using Gnocchi instead of fish. This stew is savory, tangy, a bit spicy, creamy and delicious. Meals come with 2 sides.
Vegan Carne en Salsa
Our Vegan Carne en Salsa is our version of the Costa Rican Carne en Salsa which is a beef stew, cooked slowly to tender perfection, seasoned with house spices, oregano, soy sauce, onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, tomato sauce, potatoes, carrots and cilantro. For our vegan version we are using portobello mushrooms instead of beef. Meals come with 2 sides.
Kids Menu
Chicken Bites
Kids Latin Port Costillas Ribs
Latin Port Ribs are the best you'll ever have, seasoned with our house seasoning, backed to perfection, juicy inside with a crunchy crust, we are sure you will love them. Medium meal comes with 3 large ribs and 2 sides.
Cuban Masitas
CostaRican Empanadas
On The Go
CostaRican Empanadas
Salvadorian Pupusas
Enyucado
Sides
Yellow Rice - Arroz Amarillo
White Rice - Arroz Blanco
Red Beans (Frijoles Rojos)
Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)
Green Beans / Carrots
Corn on the Cob
Maduros Fried Sweet Plantains
Cassava / Yuca
Extra Corn Tortillas
Mix Vegies / Vegetales Mixtos
Salads
Cabbage Slaw (Ensalada de Repollo)
Pico De Gallo
Potato Salad - Ensalada de Papa
Pasta Salad - Ensalada de Pasta
Octopus Salad (Ensalada de Pulpo)
Spinach salad
Soups
Mexican Pozole (Chicken)
Peruvian Parihuela (Seafood)
Colombian Sancocho (Beef)
Drinks
Tea
Natural Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Meats (Protein) Only
Carne en Salsa Costa Rican
Dominican Pollo Guisado
Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken
Latin Port Costillas
Brazilian Moqueca
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
333 Lake ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840
