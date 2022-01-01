Latin Quarters 80 BROADWAY
78 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Welcome to Latin Quarters, the premier Latino nightclub that offers great drinks and amazing nightlife in Norwich, CT. Our salsa club's atmosphere may draw you in with live Hispanic music, but you'll definitely stay for the Hispanic food and drinks, expertly mixed by our bartenders and served at prices that will make you feel like it's happy hour every hour. We cater to the entertainment needs of the community in Norwich.
80 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360
