Latin Quarters 80 BROADWAY

ESPECIALES LQ ( LQ SPECIALS )

PERNIL CON GANDULES

PERNIL CON MORO DE GANDULES

$19.99
PAELLA VALENCIANA

PAELLA VALENCIANA

$55.99
MOFONGO

MOFONGO

$14.99+
BBQ PORK RIBS

BBQ PORK RIBS

$24.99+Out of stock
STEAK W/BAKED POTATO AND BROCCOLI

STEAK W/BAKED POTATO AND BROCCOLI

$23.99
BISTEC ENSEBOLLADO WITH RICE AND BEANS

BISTEC ENSEBOLLADO WITH RICE AND BEANS

$21.99
MAR Y TIERRA FAJITAS

MAR Y TIERRA FAJITAS

$24.99

Sautéed chicken, shrimps, skirt steak, bell pepper, onion, garlic, white wine, and chicken broth. Pollo salteado, camarones, arrachera, pimiento morrón, cebolla, ajo, vino blanco y caldo de pollo.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$16.99

juicy chicken is seasoned, seared and cooked to perfection, then tossed with sauteed bell peppers and onions. A squeeze of fresh lime adds a punch of flavor and the chicken fajitas are served with warm tortillas and toppings.

STEAK FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$18.99

trips of skirt steak, onions and bell peppers, and served sizzling hot with fresh tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.99

seasoned shrimp cooked in a skillet with plenty of peppers and onions.

POLLO ASADSO ( ROASTED CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS )

POLLO ASADSO ( ROASTED CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS )

$21.99

Servido Con arroz y Habichuelas (served with rice and beans)

SOPA DE POLLO ( CHICKEN SOUP )

SOPA DE POLLO ( CHICKEN SOUP )

$4.99
CAMARONES AL AJILLO SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

CAMARONES AL AJILLO SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

$18.99

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.99
SANCOCHO SERVED WITH WHITE RICE

SANCOCHO SERVED WITH WHITE RICE

$12.99

POLLO GUISADO CON MORO DE HABICHUELAS NEGRAS Y ENSALADA DE PAPA

$19.99

RABO DE VACA GUISADO!!

$16.99

PA' PICAR

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00
TRIO MOFONGUITOS

TRIO MOFONGUITOS

$11.99+
QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$12.99+
EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$2.99+
PATACON SLIDERS

PATACON SLIDERS

$12.99+
PATACON

PATACON

$12.99+
WINGS

WINGS

$10.99+
NACHOS

NACHOS

$12.99+
CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99+
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.99+

CACHAPA

$14.99

TACOS

TACO Americano

TACO Americano

$3.50
TACO Fried Fish

TACO Fried Fish

$3.50
TACO Pastor

TACO Pastor

$3.50
TACO Carne Asada

TACO Carne Asada

$3.50
TACO Shrimp

TACO Shrimp

$3.50
TACO Chicken

TACO Chicken

$3.50
TACO Steak

TACO Steak

$3.50
TACO Pork

TACO Pork

$3.50
TACO Beef

TACO Beef

$3.50

BURGER

EL CHIMI ( FRIES INCLUDED )

EL CHIMI ( FRIES INCLUDED )

$14.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

TRADITIONAL ( FRIES INCLUDED )

$13.99

THE COWBOY

$14.99

CHICKEN BURGER

$13.99

LATIN BURGER

$15.00

ENTREE

BISTEC ENSEBOLLADO WITH RICE AND BEANS

BISTEC ENSEBOLLADO WITH RICE AND BEANS

$21.99
MOFONGO

MOFONGO

$13.99+
FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.99

PERNIL CON MORO DE GANDULES

$19.99
POLLO ROSTISADO (ROASTED CHICKEN ) Served with Rice And Beans

POLLO ROSTISADO (ROASTED CHICKEN ) Served with Rice And Beans

$22.00

Servido Con Arroz y Habichuelas oh con el side que decees ( Served with Rice and Beans or your choice of side )

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$22.00

(Grilled chard flank steak, chili garlic sauce mayo sauce served with french fries small green salad)

MAR Y TIERRA

MAR Y TIERRA

$40.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$22.00

SERVIDO CON PAPAS MAJADAS Y BROCCOLI (SERVED WITH MASH POTATO AND BROCCOLI)

CHURRASCO A LA LQ

CHURRASCO A LA LQ

$29.00Out of stock
GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00
PENNE A LA VODKA

PENNE A LA VODKA

$15.00
CHICHARON DE POLLO ( Fried CHICKEN Crackling )

CHICHARON DE POLLO ( Fried CHICKEN Crackling )

$15.00
CHICHARON ( fried pork crackling )

CHICHARON ( fried pork crackling )

$16.00

STEAK SERVED WITH BROCCOLI AND BAKED POTATO (Copy)

$21.99

GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.99

SANCOCHO SERVED WITH WHITE RICE (Copy)

$12.99

SIDES

Tostones (fried Plantains Chip)

Tostones (fried Plantains Chip)

$6.99
Papas Fritas (french Fries)

Papas Fritas (french Fries)

$6.99
Arroz Blanco (white rice)

Arroz Blanco (white rice)

$6.99
Habichuelas Negras (Black Beans )

Habichuelas Negras (Black Beans )

$6.99
Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$6.99

Yuca Fries

$6.99

Habichuelas Rojas ( Red Kidney Beans )

$5.00

Arroz Con Coco

$5.00

Guandule Con Coco

$5.00

Rabo de Vaca

$16.99

DESSERTS

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Flan

$5.99

PLATTERS

LQ SAMPLER

LQ SAMPLER

$25.00
EL DOMINICANO

EL DOMINICANO

$25.00
PARRILLADA SAMPLER

PARRILLADA SAMPLER

$25.00

DESAYUNO 🍳 DOMINICANO 🇩🇴 (DOMINICAN BREAKFAST)

DOMINICANO (LOS TRES GOLPES)

$12.99

YUCA LONGANIZA

$11.99
MOFONGO

MOFONGO

$13.99+

EL BARRIO

$12.99

FRIED PLANTAIN CHIPS SERVED WITH FRIED SALAMI, FRIED CHEESE AND EGGS

BREAKFAST 🥘 🇺🇸

PANCAKES

$6.99

FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

HOME FRIES W/EGGS AND BACON WHITE TOAST

$12.99

OMELETTE

$5.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

YUCA

$5.00

STEAK

$9.99

HOME FRIES

$4.99

BACON

$2.50

EGGS

$2.00

SALAMI

$4.99

FRIED DOMINICAN CHEESE

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Latin Quarters, the premier Latino nightclub that offers great drinks and amazing nightlife in Norwich, CT. Our salsa club's atmosphere may draw you in with live Hispanic music, but you'll definitely stay for the Hispanic food and drinks, expertly mixed by our bartenders and served at prices that will make you feel like it's happy hour every hour. We cater to the entertainment needs of the community in Norwich.

Location

80 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360

Directions

Latin Quarters image

