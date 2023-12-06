- Home
Latin Roots Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
101 Eastbrook Drive
Greenville, NC 27858
DINNER MENU
APPETIZERS
- TOSTONES RELLENOS$12.00
Stuffed with garlic shrimps or braised beef.
- EMPANADAS$8.00
- CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
Sweet or spicy marinara sauce.
- SHRIMPS CEVICHE$19.00
Citrus Marinated with Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Avocado, served with Plantain Chips
- CEVICHE MIXTO$25.00
Leche de Tigre Chef style, citrus marinated Fish, Octopus, Scallops, Roasted Red Peppers, served with fried Plantain Chips.
- NACHOS CHICKEN$14.00
Fried tortillas served gratin cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream chicken.
- NACHOS SHRIMPS$16.00
Fried tortillas served gratin cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- NACHOS BEEF$16.00
Fried tortillas served gratin cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream.
SIDES
STEAKS
SEAFOOD
- GROUPER FILETOut of stock
- GRILLED SALMON$29.00
- CAMARONE AL AJILLO$27.00
Garlic, white wine, green beans, mashed potatoes
- SHRIMPS ARRABIATA$29.00
Red onions, tomatoes, toasted garlic, fresh basil in spicy marinara sauce, tossed with linguini pasta.
- FLOUNDER FILETOut of stock
- 2 SERVINGS SEAFOOD PAELLA$85.00
Saffron rice, shrimps, mussels, clams with lobster. Cooking time 40 Minutes
- (4) SERVING SEAFOOD PAELLA$120.00
Saffron rice, shrimps, mussels, clams with lobster. Cooking time 40 Minutes.
- MAHI MAHI$29.00
Fresh parsley, garlic, oregano, lemon, orange juices, olive oil. Served with garlic butter mash potatoes and green beans.
- CATCH OF THE DAY
ENTREES
- APRICOT-BALSAMIC GLAZED PORK CHOP$26.00
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and mix vegetables .
- CHICKEN MARSALA$25.00
Chicken breast, mushrooms , dry marsala wine, garlic mash potatoes , saufe asparagus
- CAMAROFONFO$24.00
Classic mofongo, shrimps with creamy garlic sauce.
- DOMINICAN TRIFONGO WITH SKIRT STEAK$28.00
Cassava, sweet plantain, green plantain with garlic sauce
- CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR BURGER$18.00
Brioche bun, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, cheddar cheese.
- LINGUINE BOLOGNESE$23.00
Zesty Meat Sauce, tossed with parmesan cheese and topped with fresh ricotta.
- LINGUINE CARBONARA WITH CHICKEN$24.00
- LINGUINE CARBONARA WITH SHRIMP$25.00
- GRILL CHICKEN$24.00
LUNCH MENU
SMALL PLATES
- ROPA VIEJA$23.00
Braised flank steak with peppers, onions based in tomatoes beef sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
- ALBONDIGAS CRIOLLAS$18.00
Dominican style meatballs, in zesty marinara sauce, fresh basil served with linguine pasta.
- GRILLED SALMON$26.00
Served with a garlic lemon butter white wine sauce and mashed potatoes.
- AREPAS RELLENAS DE ROPA VIEJA$14.00Out of stock
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cheese, pico de gallo
- 8onz BLACK ANGUS BEEF CHEESE BURGER$18.00
Brioche buns, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, cheddar cheese. Served with fries
- RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH$19.00
Ciabatta bread, arugula, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, chimichurri sauce. Served with Fries.
- ROOTS KABOBS SHRIMP$24.00Out of stock
Served green avocado salad.
- ROOTS KABOBS CHICKEN$18.00Out of stock
Served green avocado salad.
- AREPA DE POLLO$12.00Out of stock
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cheese, pico de gallo
- AREPA RELLENA DE CAMARON$16.00Out of stock
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cheese, pico de gallo
- GARDEN CHICKEN$18.00
- CUBAN SANDWICH$18.00
- Chicken Wings with French Fries$16.00
- CHICKEN WRAP$16.00
SOUP & SALAD
DESSERT
BAR MENU
BEVERERAGES
BOTLED BEERS
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Corona Premier$7.00
- Guinnes Draught$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Modelo Negra$7.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Smirnoff Mango$7.00
- Beer Bucket 6x6$35.00
- Michelada Regular$8.00
- Michelada Clamato$10.00
- Pacifico Beer$7.00
- ESTRELLA JALISCO$7.00
- MILLER LITE$7.00
- BUD LIGH$7.00
- COORS LIGH$7.00
- Smirnoft Apple$7.00
- Smirnoft Strawberry$7.00
- Smirnoft Mango$7.00
COCKTAILS
DRAFT BEERS
LIQUEURS/ CORDIALS
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Campari$7.00
- Chartreuse, Green$7.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Drambuie$4.00
- Frangelico$4.00
- Godiva Chocolate$4.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Irish Mist$6.00
- Jagermeister$4.00
- Kahlua$4.00
- Lemoncello$5.00
- Licor 43$5.00
- Mathilde Cassis$8.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$5.00
- Hennessy VS$16.00
- Hennessy VSOP$16.00
- Hennessy Black$16.00
MARGARITAS
- Caribena Margarita$13.00
- The Ultimate Margarita$13.00
- Strawberry Infused Margarita$13.00
- Passion Fruit Margarita$13.00
- Hawaiian Margarita$13.00
- Blackberry Margarita$13.00
- Patron Margarita$16.00
- Don Julio Margarita$16.00
- Avion Margarita$14.00
- Casamigos Margarita$18.00
- Silver Clase azul Margarita$43.00
- Baya Margarita$13.00
Blackberry, pomegranate and strawberry.
- Caribena Margarita Don Julio$16.00
- Hawaiian Margarita Don Julio$16.00
- 1800 Margarita$15.00
MOJITOS
RED WINE
- Vista Flores Malbec Bottle$29.00
- La Charmel Pinot Noir Bottle$28.00
- TORTOISE CREEK MERLOT BOTTLE$30.00
- LAPOSTOLLE GRAND SELECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE$34.00
- BORSAO CABRIOLA BOTTLE$31.00
- ZENATO AMARONE BOTTLE 2018$150.00
- ANCIENT PEAKS ZINFANDEL PASO ROBLE BOTTLE$32.00
- CATENA ALTA CABERNET SAUVIGNON MENDOZA$45.00
- TORTOISE CREEK MERLOT GLASS$9.00
- LAPOSTOLLE GRAND SELECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLASS$10.00
- RICOSSA ANTICA CASA PIEMONTE$33.00
RUM
- Well Rum$4.00
- Admiral Nelson$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Gosling'S$6.00
- Meyers$6.00
- Meyers Silver$6.00
- Mount Gay$6.00
- Brugal 1888$6.00
- Brugal Anejo$7.00
- Cruzan White Light$6.00
- Malibu Coconut$7.00
- Malibu Black$7.00
- Malibu Pineapple$7.00
- Don Q White$7.00
- Flor De Cana Grand 6 year$7.00
- Flor De Cana Grand 12 Year$8.00
- Cruzan Gold$7.00
SANGRIAS
SCOTCH / BOURBON
SPARKLING
TEQUILA REPOSADA
- ALTO REPOSADO$9.00
- CORRALEJO REPOSADO$10.00
- AVION REPOSADO$9.00
- CASA AMIGO REPOSADO$12.00
- CABO WABO REPOSADO$11.00
- CAZADORES REPOSADO$11.00
- ESPOLON REPOSADO$11.00
- HERRADURA REPOSADO$11.00
- HORNITOS REPOSADO$9.00
- EL JIMADOR$9.00
- DON JULIO REPOSADO$13.00
- 1800 REPOSADO$9.00
- PATRON REPOSADO$16.00
- CLASE AZUL REPOSADO$39.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
TEQUILA SILVER
- House Tequila Shot$6.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$8.00
- Casa Amigo Silver$14.00
- Don Julio Silver$14.00
- Avion Silver$12.00
- Herradura Silver$12.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Patron Gran Platinum$14.00
- Familia Camarena Silver$16.00
- Clase Azul Plata$35.00
- Corralejo Silver$10.00
- 1800 Silver$10.00
- Jose Cuervo SILVER$10.00
- Jimador Silver$10.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$45.00
TEQUILLA ANEJO
- AÑEJO 1800$10.00
- AÑEJO CASA AMIGO$18.00
- AÑEJO CAZADORES$12.00
- AÑEJO HERRADURA$14.00
- AÑEJO CHINACO$16.00
- AÑEJO EL TESORO$14.00
- AÑEJO HORNITOS$11.00
- AÑEJO EL JIMADOR$12.00
- AÑEJO GRAN CENTENARIO$16.00
- AÑEJO SIETE LEGUAS$14.00
- AÑEJO TRES GENERACIONES$18.00
- AÑEJO CLASE AZUL$92.00
- AÑEJO PATRON$25.00
- AÑEJO DON JULIO$18.00
- AÑEJO RIAZUL$17.00
VODKA
WHISKEY
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- CROWN ROYAL$12.00
- Jim Beam$13.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Makers 46$12.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Wild Turkey$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Black Label shot$11.00
- Black Label / rocks$12.00
- Black label double$24.00
- Johnie Walker double black$14.00
- Dewars White label$14.00
- Buchanas 12$12.00
- Buchanas 18$14.00
- Chivas Regal 12$12.00
- Jack Daniel Black Label$12.00
- Old par 12$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Eagle Rare$15.00
WHITE WINE
Digestive / Digestivo
APPETIZERS
- CASSAVA CROQUETTES$9.00Out of stock
- PLATANO MADURO RELLENO$12.00
Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Ground beef.
- TOSTONES RELLENOS$12.00
Stuffed with garlic shrimps or braised beef.
- EMPANADAS$8.00
- CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
Sweet or spicy marinara sauce.
- GRILLED MARINATED OCTOPUS$19.00
Guava B.B.Q Glaze.
- PICADERA SAMPLER$18.00Out of stock
Choose 3 of any of our appetizers
- SHRIMPS CEVICHE$19.00
Citrus Marinated with Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Avocado, served with Plantain Chips
- CEVICHE MIXTO$25.00
Leche de Tigre Chef style, citrus marinated Fish, Octopus, Scallops, Roasted Red Peppers, served with fried Plantain Chips.
- LATIN ROOTS CRAB CAKE$17.00
Served with Spicy Tartar Sauce.
- CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRENCH FRIES$14.00
- STEAK NACHOS$16.00
- CHICKEN NACHOS$14.00
- SHRIMP NACHOS$18.00
- MIX NACHOS WITH CHICKEN - STEAK- SHRIMP$25.00
- NACHOS WITH ONLY CHEESE$10.00