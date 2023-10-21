DINNER MENU

APPETIZERS

CASSAVA DOUGH CROQUETTES
$9.00
PLATANO MADURO RELLENO
$12.00

Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Ground beef.

TOSTONES RELLENOS
$12.00

Stuffed with garlic shrimps or braised beef.

EMPANADAS
$8.00
CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI
$15.00

Sweet or spicy marinara sauce.

GRILLED MARINATED OCTOPUS
$19.00

Guava B.B.Q Glaze.

PICADERA SAMPLER
$18.00Out of stock
SHRIMPS CEVICHE
$19.00

Citrus Marinated with Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Avocado, served with Plantain Chips

CEVICHE MIXTO
$25.00

Leche de Tigre Chef style, citrus marinated Fish, Octopus, Scallops, Roasted Red Peppers, served with fried Plantain Chips.

LATIN ROOTS CRAB CAKE
$17.00

Served with Spicy Tartar Sauce.

SIDES

CLASSIC MOFONGO
$8.00
TRIFONGO
$10.00
FRIED TOSTONES.
$5.00
MADURO
$5.00
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
$5.00
SWEET POTATOES
$5.00
ASPARAGUS
$6.00
STEW BLACK OR RED BEANS
$5.00
WHITE RICE OR YELLOW RICE
$5.00
RICE OF THE DAY
$7.00

STEAKS

14oz T-Bone Steak
Out of stock
10oz SKIRT STEAK
$32.00
12oz NEW YORK STRIP
$35.00
12oz FT. WORTH RIBEYE
$37.00
6oz PETIT FILET MIGNON
$34.00
8oz FILET MIGNON
$38.00
10oz PICANHA
$27.00

SEAFOOD

Jumbo shrimp garlic sauce , white wine, green beans, mashed potatoes
GROUPER FILET
Out of stock
BROILED STUFFED SALMON
$28.00

Stuffed with crabmeat, served over classic mofongo with a creamy Cajuns sauce

CAMARONE AL AJILLO
$25.00

Garlic, white wine, green beans, mashed potatoes

SHRIMPS & SCALLOP ARRABIATTA
$29.00

Red onions, tomatoes, toasted garlic, fresh basil in spicy marinara sauce, tossed with linguini pasta.

FLOUNDER FILET
Out of stock
MAHI MAHI
Out of stock
GRILLED OCTOPUS
$26.00

Marinated with chimichurri sauce, served with vegetables and saute potatoes.

2 SERVINGS SEAFOOD PAELLA
$85.00

Saffron rice, shrimps, mussels, clams with lobster. Cooking time 40 Minutes

SERVINGS 4 SEAFOOD PAELLA
$120.00

Saffron rice, shrimps, mussels, clams with lobster. Cooking time 40 Minutes.

MARINATED SEARED STEAK TUNA
$26.00

Fresh parsley, garlic, oregano, lemon, orange juices, olive oil. Served with garlic butter mash potatoes and green beans.

CATCH OF THE DAY

DESSERTS

CLASSIC VANILLA FLAN
$9.00

Spanish creme caramel custard.

QUATRO LECHES
$12.00Out of stock
TRADITIONAL BAKED COCONUT FUDGE
Out of stock
GUAVA CHEESECAKE
$12.00

Cheesecake with guava jelly topping.

HOT FUDGE BROWNIE
$12.00
DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE
$12.00

Stuffed tortillas with a creamy cheesecake filling and a cinnamon sugar

ENTREES

APRICOT-BALSAMIC GLAZED PORK CHOP
$26.00

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéd asparagus.

CHICKEN MARSALA
$25.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms , dry marsala wine, garlic mash potatoes , saufe asparagus

CAMAROFONFO
$24.00

Classic mofongo, shrimps with creamy garlic sauce.

DOMINICANTRIFONGO WITH SKIRT STEAK
$28.00

Cassava, sweet plantain, green plantain with garlic sauce

CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR BURGER
$18.00

Brioche bun, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, cheddar cheese.

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
$23.00

Zesty Meat Sauce, tossed with parmesan cheese and topped with fresh ricotta.

LUNCH MENU

SMALL PLATES

ROPA VIEJA
$17.00

Braised flank steak with peppers, onions based in tomatoes beef sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.

ALBONDIGAS CRIOLLAS
$16.00

Dominican style meatballs, in zesty marinara sauce, fresh basil served with linguine pasta.

GRILLED SALMON
$16.00

Served with a garlic lemon butter white wine sauce and mashed potatoes.

ROOTS KABOBS BEEF
$16.00

Served green avocado salad.

AREPAS RELLENAS DE ROPA VIEJA
$14.00

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cheese, pico de gallo

TURKEY CRANBERRY BRIE SANDWICH
$14.00

Roasted turkey, spinach, avocado, cranberry sauce, whole grain bread. Served with Fries.

8onz BLACK ANGUS BEEF CHEESE BURGER
$14.00

Brioche buns, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, cheddar cheese. Served with fries

RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH
$16.00

Ciabatta bread, arugula, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, chimichurri sauce. Served with Fries.

ROOTS KABOBS SHRIMP
$15.00

Served green avocado salad.

ROOTS KABOBS CHICKEN
$14.00

Served green avocado salad.

AREPA DE POLLO
$12.00

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cheese, pico de gallo

AREPA RELLENA DE CAMARON
$13.00

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cheese, pico de gallo

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP DU JOUR / SOPA DEL DIA
LATIN ROOTS CHOPPED SALAD
TRADICIONAL CEASER SALAD
AVOCADO GREEN SALAD
TRAIDICONA

DESSERT

CLASSIC VANILLA FLAN
$8.00
CHURROS BITE
$8.00

Filled Dulce De Leche

BAR MENU

BEVERERAGES

Soft Drinks
$4.00
Flavored Lemonades
$4.00
Perrier Sparkling Water
$7.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$6.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Coffee
$4.00
Expresso
$6.00
Capuccino
$7.00

BOTLED BEERS

Blue Moon
$6.00
Budweiser
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Corona Premier
$6.00
Guinnes Draught
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Modelo Especial
$6.00
Modelo Negra
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Beer Bucket 6x6
$35.00
Michelada Regular
$8.00
Michelada Clamato
$10.00

COCKTAILS

Lychee Martini
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Chocolate Martini
$13.00
Appletini
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Hennesys Pina Colada
$14.00
Long Island Iced tea
$13.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00

DRAFT BEERS

Blue Moon
$8.00
Michelob Ultra
$8.00
Modelo
$8.00
Dos Equis Special
$8.00

LIQUEURS/ CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.00
Aperol
$7.00
Campari
$7.00
Chartreuse, Green
$7.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Drambuie
$4.00
Frangelico
$4.00
Godiva Chocolate
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Irish Mist
$6.00
Jagermeister
$4.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Lemoncello
$5.00
Licor 43
$5.00
Mathilde Cassis
$5.00
Molly's Irish Cream
$5.00
Hennessy VS
$16.00
Hennessy VSOP
$16.00
Hennessy Black
$16.00

MARGARITAS

Caribena
$12.00
The Ultimate
$11.00
Strawberry Infused
$12.00
Passion Fruit
$11.00
Hawaiian
$12.00
Blackberry
$12.00

MOJITOS

Tropical Mojito
$14.00
Classic Mojito
$14.00
Mix Berries Mojito
$14.00
Passion Fruit Mojito
$14.00
Coconut Mojito
$14.00

RED WINE

PINO NOIR CALIFORNIA BOTTLE
$28.00
PINO NOIR CALIFORNIA GLASS
$8.00
PINO NOIR CALERA GLASS
$8.00
PINO NOIR CALERA BOTTLE
$28.00
MERLOT SHADOW HILL GLASS
$8.00
MERLOT SHADOW HILL BOTTLE
$26.00
MALBEC ZOLO GLASS
$8.00
MALBEC ZOLO BOTTLE
$26.00
MALBEC MENDOZA GLASS
$8.00
MALBEC MENDOZA BOTTLE
$26.00
RED BLEND PASO ROBLE GLASS
$8.00
RED BLEND PASO ROBLE BOTTLE
$26.00
CABERNET SAUVIGNON FRANCIS COPPOLA GLASS
$8.00
CABERNET SAUVIGNON FRANCIS COPPOLA BOTTLE
$26.00
JOSH CELLARS CABERNET GLASS
$8.00
JOSH CELLARS CABERNET BOTTLE
$26.00
JOSH CELLARS MERLOT BOTTLE
$26.00
JOSH CELLARS MERLOT GLASS
$8.00

ROSE

Rondel Prosecco Brut Rose
$28.00
Billette Cotes de Provence Rose
$26.00
Soupcon de Fruit Rose d'Anjou
$26.00
Dalmeran Rose Baux de Provence
$26.00
Mousset Excellence Rose
$36.00
Il Duca Imperiale Moscato Rose
$34.00

RUM

Well Rum
$4.00
Admiral Nelson
$6.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi Limon
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Gosling'S
$6.00
Meyers
$6.00
Meyers Silver
$6.00
Mount Gay
$6.00
Brugal 1888
$6.00
Brugal Anejo
$7.00
Cruzan White Light
$6.00
Malibu Coconut
$6.00
Malibu Black
$7.00
Malibu Pineapple
$7.00
Don Q White
$7.00
Flor De Cana Grand 6 year
$7.00
Flor De Cana Grand 12 Year
$8.00

SANGRIAS

Sunset Sangria Glass
$9.00
Sunset Sangria Pitcher
$25.00
Red Sangria Glass
$9.00
Red Sangria Pitcher
$25.00

SCOTCH / BOURBON

Chivas Regal
$12.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$12.00
Dewars
$11.00
Dewars 12Yr
$12.00
J & B
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00
BUCHANAN'S 12
$12.00
BUCHANAN'S 18
$12.00
Black Label
$14.00
Blue Label
$39.00

SPARKLING

La Marca Prosecco
$26.00
Mionetto Prosecco Brut
$26.00
Josh Cellars Prosecco
$28.00
Ruffino Prosecco
$28.00

TEQUILA REPOSADA

ALTO REPOSADO
$9.00
CORRALEJO REPOSADO
$10.00
AVION REPOSADO
$9.00
CASA AMIGO REPOSADO
$12.00
CABO WABO REPOSADO
$11.00
CAZADORES REPOSADO
$11.00
ESPOLON REPOSADO
$11.00
HERRADURA REPOSADO
$11.00
HORNITOS REPOSADO
$9.00
EL JIMADOR
$9.00
DON JULIO REPOSADO
$13.00
1800 REPOSADO
$9.00
PATRON REPOSADO
$16.00
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
$39.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00

TEQUILA SILVER

Well Tequila
$6.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$7.00
Casa Amigo Silver
$7.00
Don Julio Silver
$10.00
Avion Silver
$8.00
Herradura Silver
$10.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Patron Gran Platinum
$13.00
Familia Camarena Silver
$9.00
Clase Azul Plata
$31.00
Corralejo Silver
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Jose Cuervo SILVER
$8.00

TEQUILLA ANEJO

AÑEJO 1800
$10.00
AÑEJO CASA AMIGO
$18.00
AÑEJO CAZADORES
$12.00
AÑEJO HERRADURA
$14.00
AÑEJO CHINACO
$16.00
AÑEJO EL TESORO
$14.00
AÑEJO HORNITOS
$11.00
AÑEJO EL JIMADOR
$12.00
AÑEJO GRAN CENTENARIO
$16.00
AÑEJO SIETE LEGUAS
$14.00
AÑEJO TRES GENERACIONES
$18.00
AÑEJO CLASE AZUL
$92.00
AÑEJO PATRON
$25.00
AÑEJO DON JULIO
$19.00
AÑEJO RIAZUL
$17.00

VODKA

WELL VODKA
$6.00
ABSOLUT
$8.00
Belvedere
$7.00
Ciroc
$7.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Grey Goose Citron
$10.00
Ketel One
$6.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey
$8.00
Angels Envy
$7.00
Basil Hayden
$7.00
Bulliet Rye
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
CROWN ROYAL
$9.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Makers 46
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00

WHITE WINE

Colterenzio Pinot Grigio Glass
$8.00
Colterenzio Pinot Grigio Bottle
$28.00
Mudhouse Sauvignon Blanc Glass
$9.00
Mudhouse Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$29.00
Novelty Hill Viognier Bottle
$30.00
Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford Glass
$8.00
Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford Bottle
$26.00
Chandonay California Glass
$8.00
Chandonay California Bottle
$26.00
Chandonnay Kendall Jackson
$32.00
Savignon Blanc Marlborough
$31.00