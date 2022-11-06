Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latina Kitchen and Bar

413 Reviews

$

30 Dedham Ave

Needham, MA 02492

Popular Items

Meat Empanadas
Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken
Vegetable Empanadas

Cocktails To Go

G+T

G+T

$12.00

house gin / thyme / juniper berries

Aged Manhattan

Aged Manhattan

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon / Martini Sweet Vermouth / Dubonett / Orange bitters / Orange peel

Paloma

Paloma

$13.00

Roca Patron Silver tequila / lime juice / grapefruit juice / agave syrup / club soda

El Diablo

El Diablo

$12.00

Jalapeño infused El Jimador tequila / triple sec / passion fruit / lime juice

Mezcal Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Bozal Ensamble mezcal / triple sec / lime juice / agave syrup

Latina Margarita

Latina Margarita

$12.00

El Jimador tequila / triple sec / lime juice / simple syrup / flavors: strawberry, passion fruit

Chocolate martini

Chocolate martini

$14.00

Godiva chocolate liquor / Absolut vodka / chocolate syrup

Latina Carajillo

$14.00

espresso, licor 43, patron XO cafe, cinnamon

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Pisco Otoño

$13.00

pisco alegre / fall inspired syrup / sugar cinnamon rim

Beer To Go

Switchback Ale Bottle

Switchback Ale Bottle

$3.00

Ale

Estrella Bottle Lager 12oz

Estrella Bottle Lager 12oz

$3.00

Estrella Galicia Lager 12oz

Murphys Stout Can 14.9oz

Murphys Stout Can 14.9oz

$3.00

Murphys Stout Can 14.9oz

Naked Ox Pale Can 16oz

Naked Ox Pale Can 16oz

$4.00

Naked Ox Pale Ale 16oz

Sangria To Go

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$12.00+

Santa Rita red blend / valpolicella / catena historico / triple sec / pomegranate liquor / cinnamon / juniper berries / pineapple & mango puree / simple syrup

White & Rose Wine To Go

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc [crisp, citrus] Chile

Pazo Villarei Albariño

Pazo Villarei Albariño

$22.00

Albariño [saline, peach]Spain

Planeta Rose

Planeta Rose

$29.00+

Rose [Raspberry, dry] Italy

La Linda Torrontes

La Linda Torrontes

$21.00
Muga Blanco

Muga Blanco

$27.00

viura / malvasia / white garnacha

Muga Rosado

Muga Rosado

$27.00

garnacha / viura / tempranillo

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC Classico Superiore

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC Classico Superiore

$21.00

elegant and very pleasant, on the palate a wide range of fruity and floral aromas stand out.

Le Bruniche Chardonnay

Le Bruniche Chardonnay

$21.00

Chardonnay from Tuscany

Farmstead Chardonnay

$36.00
Marques Casa Concha Chardonnay

Marques Casa Concha Chardonnay

$30.00

chardonnay · vintage 2016 D.O. Limarí, Limarí Valley

Borsao Rose

$20.00

Celeste Verdejo

$21.00

Ca'Montini Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Farmstead Chardonnay

$36.00

Red Wine To Go

Catena Malbec

Catena Malbec

$27.00

Malbec [softer version of Cab Sauv]Argentina

Torres Celeste Tempranillo

Torres Celeste Tempranillo

$36.00

Tempranillo - Crianza[bold, red fruit] Spain

Cerro Añon Rioja Tempranillo

Cerro Añon Rioja Tempranillo

$28.00

Reserva, Tempranillo Spain

Montes Wines Pinot Noir

Montes Wines Pinot Noir

$28.00
San Marzano Riserva Primitivo

San Marzano Riserva Primitivo

$35.00

Riserva, Primitivo Italy

Ojos Verdes Cabernet Franc

Ojos Verdes Cabernet Franc

$80.00

Cabernet Franc Blend Argentina

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$24.00

A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes.

Silver Totem Cabernet Sauvignon

Silver Totem Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Aromas of green pepper, baking spice, struck match and plum lead to broad-feeling but still elegant green pepper and cherry flavors.

Triga, Alicante

$45.00
falerno del massico

falerno del massico

$34.00

Falerno del Massico Rosso DOP is obtained from 80% Aglianico and 20% Piedirosso grapes. Showing a deep red, its intense, rich bouquet is brimming with fragrant sweet violets, wild black berryfruit, cherry, blackberry, and raspberry

La Fuga Brunello di Montalcino

La Fuga Brunello di Montalcino

$96.00
Marques C Con Carmenere

Marques C Con Carmenere

$30.00

carmenere · vintage 2020 D.O. Peumo, Cachapoal Valley

Marques C Con Cabernet Sauvignon

Marques C Con Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

cabernet sauvignon · vintage 2019 D.O. Peumo, Cachapoal Valley

Salads and Soup

Latina Salad

Latina Salad

$9.00

baby greens /hearts of palm/roasted peppers/tomato/ avocado /lemon vinaigrette (on the side) / GF / D

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$8.00

leafy greens / quinoa / roasted beets / corn / black beans / peppers / red onions / everything spice dressing / no changes or substitutions allowed / served warm

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

greens / olives / capers / cucumber / green beans / egg / tomato / roasted butternut squash / anchovies / creamy greek dressing / GF / D

Daily Soup

Daily Soup

$7.00

soup of the day: Butternut Squash: dairy and gluten free. VEGAN. Lentils: onions, celery, carrots, tomato, quinoa, garlic, red peppers, potato, cilantro, olive oil (GF, V) Corn Chowder: corn, potato, onions, chicken stock, peppers, milk, butter, cilantro. (GF, D)

Small plates

Olives

Olives

$8.00

fresh herbs and citrus marinated mediterranean olives / GF / DF

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$8.00

South American fried yucca / garlic–lime–cilantro mojo / salsa verde / GF / D

Vegetable Empanadas

Vegetable Empanadas

$9.00

2 per order / vegetable filling / salsas: spicy cilantro and garlic aioli

Cachapas

Cachapas

$10.00

Venezuelan style corn pancakes / mozzarella / yellow pepper sauce "aji amarillo"

Mushrooms Escabeche

Mushrooms Escabeche

$8.00

mushrooms / butternut squash /jicama / roasted peppers / thyme / roasted garlic oil / lemon / sherry vinegar/ thyme

Meat Empanadas

Meat Empanadas

$11.00

2 per order / meat filling / salsas: spicy cilantro and garlic aioli / GF / beef: contains peppers and tomato chicken: contains peppers and tomato lamb: contains pinenuts, capers, olives and raisins

Shrimp Tostones

Shrimp Tostones

$12.00

fried shrimp over green plantain tostones / guasacaca (avocado sauce) /aji amarillo sauce / G / SF / D

Tequeños

Tequeños

$12.00

the most famous Venezuelan finger food: queso blanco wrapped in crispy dough / guava sauce / G / D / E

Bacalao Empanadas

Bacalao Empanadas

$14.00

2 per order / cod / raisins / olives / soffritto / salsas

Octopus

Octopus

$13.00

char-grilled Spanish octopus / quinoa, black beans and corn salad / smoked paprika-lemon emulsion / GF / D

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna: ahi tuna ceviche / red onions / jalapeño / coconut-ginger sauce / cilantro / plantain chips Scallops/Sea Bass seafood ceviche / mango / red onion / cucumber / tomatoes / jalapeño/ passion fruit-cilantro-lime emulsion / plantain chips / GF / DF / SF / F / mild

Mussels

Mussels

$19.00

PEI Mussels / Tomato/Garlic/Lemon/White Wine/Fresh Basil/Grilled Crostini / G / D

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$22.00

imported cheeses: Manchego, Blue cheese, Red Dragon, Emmentaler, Idiazabal. Accompaniments: guava paste / candied hazelnuts / honey / dried fruits / olives / grissini / Ideal dish to pair with Nisia Verdejo or Muga Blanco!!!

Main Event

Burger

Burger

$8.00Out of stock

8oz beef burger / brioche bun / lettuce / tomato / roasted red onions / spicy cilantro / fries

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$22.00

house made sweet plantain and sweet potato gnocchi, sautéed seasonal vegetables, Parmesan / G / D / E

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$24.00

⅓ slab baby back ribs with latin barbecue / latin slaw / sweet plantain gratin / GF / D / E

Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken

Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken

$26.00

half roasted organic Giannone chicken / sweet potato mashed / sautéd vegetables / spicy cilantro sauce (on the side) / jus / GF

Plantain Crusted Fish

Plantain Crusted Fish

$13.00

plantain crusted seasonal fish / black beans and rice / tropical fruit salsa / GF

Gaucho Steak

Gaucho Steak

$36.00

12oz ribeye steak / fries / green salad / burgundy demi /chimichurri / flash-fried shoestring onions / GF

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$36.00

sea food rice: scallops / shrimp / mussels / calamari / clams / green peas / saffron fume / GF / SPICY /

Parrilla

Parrilla

$32.00Out of stock

(pah. - rree. - yah.) "parrilla" means grill - It is a combination of grilled meats - for 2 person or more. Tenderloin “churrasco”*, chicken breast, Spanish chorizo and morcilla, burgundy demi, chimichurri, choice side / GF / D

Sides

Simple Healthy Slaw

Simple Healthy Slaw

$7.00

jicama, red cabbage, napa cabbage, carrot, red pepper, red onion, cilantro, toasted pepitas, lemon vinaigrette

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

greens / tomatoes / roasted peppers / red onions / lemon vinaigrette

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$7.00

French Fries

Sweet Potato Mashed

Sweet Potato Mashed

$7.00

sweet potato mashed / butter / GF / (butter can not be removed)

Black Beans & Rice

Black Beans & Rice

$8.00

slow cooked black beans / white rice pilaf / GF / DF / V

Sweet Plantain with queso fresco

Sweet Plantain with queso fresco

$12.00

sweet plantain / queso fresco

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

cauliflower / Brussels sprouts / carrots / zucchini / squash / green beans / shallots / garlic

Side Protein

$1.00

just the protein!

Kids

Kid Protein + Fries + Vegetables

Kid Protein + Fries + Vegetables

$6.00

choice of protein / seasonal vegetables / fries / ketchup

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.00Out of stock

8 oz beef burger / brioche bun / fries / This item will be cooked through 155F /

Kid Pasta

$8.00

penne pasta / choice of plain, butter, cheese or marinara

Kids Gelato

Kids Gelato

$6.00
Kid Sorbet

Kid Sorbet

$6.00

Desserts

Quesillo

Quesillo

$9.00

Venezuelan style flan / rum caramel sauce GF

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

three milk and rum cake / coconut / meringue cookie crumbs / cinnamon

Gelato

Gelato

$8.00

Vanilla

Sorbet

Sorbet

$8.00

Utensils

Do you need utensils?

Do you need utensils?

disposable utensils and napkins

Useful Information about Allergies and Delivery Fees

DoorDash Fees

