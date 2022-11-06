Latina Kitchen and Bar
413 Reviews
$
30 Dedham Ave
Needham, MA 02492
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails To Go
G+T
house gin / thyme / juniper berries
Aged Manhattan
Four Roses Bourbon / Martini Sweet Vermouth / Dubonett / Orange bitters / Orange peel
Paloma
Roca Patron Silver tequila / lime juice / grapefruit juice / agave syrup / club soda
El Diablo
Jalapeño infused El Jimador tequila / triple sec / passion fruit / lime juice
Mezcal Margarita
Bozal Ensamble mezcal / triple sec / lime juice / agave syrup
Latina Margarita
El Jimador tequila / triple sec / lime juice / simple syrup / flavors: strawberry, passion fruit
Chocolate martini
Godiva chocolate liquor / Absolut vodka / chocolate syrup
Latina Carajillo
espresso, licor 43, patron XO cafe, cinnamon
Mimosa
Mojito
Bloody Mary
Pisco Otoño
pisco alegre / fall inspired syrup / sugar cinnamon rim
Beer To Go
Sangria To Go
White & Rose Wine To Go
La Playa Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc [crisp, citrus] Chile
Pazo Villarei Albariño
Albariño [saline, peach]Spain
Planeta Rose
Rose [Raspberry, dry] Italy
La Linda Torrontes
Muga Blanco
viura / malvasia / white garnacha
Muga Rosado
garnacha / viura / tempranillo
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC Classico Superiore
elegant and very pleasant, on the palate a wide range of fruity and floral aromas stand out.
Le Bruniche Chardonnay
Chardonnay from Tuscany
Farmstead Chardonnay
Marques Casa Concha Chardonnay
chardonnay · vintage 2016 D.O. Limarí, Limarí Valley
Borsao Rose
Celeste Verdejo
Ca'Montini Pinot Grigio
Farmstead Chardonnay
Red Wine To Go
Catena Malbec
Malbec [softer version of Cab Sauv]Argentina
Torres Celeste Tempranillo
Tempranillo - Crianza[bold, red fruit] Spain
Cerro Añon Rioja Tempranillo
Reserva, Tempranillo Spain
Montes Wines Pinot Noir
San Marzano Riserva Primitivo
Riserva, Primitivo Italy
Ojos Verdes Cabernet Franc
Cabernet Franc Blend Argentina
Meiomi Pinot Noir
A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes.
Silver Totem Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas of green pepper, baking spice, struck match and plum lead to broad-feeling but still elegant green pepper and cherry flavors.
Triga, Alicante
falerno del massico
Falerno del Massico Rosso DOP is obtained from 80% Aglianico and 20% Piedirosso grapes. Showing a deep red, its intense, rich bouquet is brimming with fragrant sweet violets, wild black berryfruit, cherry, blackberry, and raspberry
La Fuga Brunello di Montalcino
Marques C Con Carmenere
carmenere · vintage 2020 D.O. Peumo, Cachapoal Valley
Marques C Con Cabernet Sauvignon
cabernet sauvignon · vintage 2019 D.O. Peumo, Cachapoal Valley
Salads and Soup
Latina Salad
baby greens /hearts of palm/roasted peppers/tomato/ avocado /lemon vinaigrette (on the side) / GF / D
Quinoa Salad
leafy greens / quinoa / roasted beets / corn / black beans / peppers / red onions / everything spice dressing / no changes or substitutions allowed / served warm
Nicoise Salad
greens / olives / capers / cucumber / green beans / egg / tomato / roasted butternut squash / anchovies / creamy greek dressing / GF / D
Daily Soup
soup of the day: Butternut Squash: dairy and gluten free. VEGAN. Lentils: onions, celery, carrots, tomato, quinoa, garlic, red peppers, potato, cilantro, olive oil (GF, V) Corn Chowder: corn, potato, onions, chicken stock, peppers, milk, butter, cilantro. (GF, D)
Small plates
Olives
fresh herbs and citrus marinated mediterranean olives / GF / DF
Yucca Fries
South American fried yucca / garlic–lime–cilantro mojo / salsa verde / GF / D
Vegetable Empanadas
2 per order / vegetable filling / salsas: spicy cilantro and garlic aioli
Cachapas
Venezuelan style corn pancakes / mozzarella / yellow pepper sauce "aji amarillo"
Mushrooms Escabeche
mushrooms / butternut squash /jicama / roasted peppers / thyme / roasted garlic oil / lemon / sherry vinegar/ thyme
Meat Empanadas
2 per order / meat filling / salsas: spicy cilantro and garlic aioli / GF / beef: contains peppers and tomato chicken: contains peppers and tomato lamb: contains pinenuts, capers, olives and raisins
Shrimp Tostones
fried shrimp over green plantain tostones / guasacaca (avocado sauce) /aji amarillo sauce / G / SF / D
Tequeños
the most famous Venezuelan finger food: queso blanco wrapped in crispy dough / guava sauce / G / D / E
Bacalao Empanadas
2 per order / cod / raisins / olives / soffritto / salsas
Octopus
char-grilled Spanish octopus / quinoa, black beans and corn salad / smoked paprika-lemon emulsion / GF / D
Ceviche
Tuna: ahi tuna ceviche / red onions / jalapeño / coconut-ginger sauce / cilantro / plantain chips Scallops/Sea Bass seafood ceviche / mango / red onion / cucumber / tomatoes / jalapeño/ passion fruit-cilantro-lime emulsion / plantain chips / GF / DF / SF / F / mild
Mussels
PEI Mussels / Tomato/Garlic/Lemon/White Wine/Fresh Basil/Grilled Crostini / G / D
Cheese Board
imported cheeses: Manchego, Blue cheese, Red Dragon, Emmentaler, Idiazabal. Accompaniments: guava paste / candied hazelnuts / honey / dried fruits / olives / grissini / Ideal dish to pair with Nisia Verdejo or Muga Blanco!!!
Main Event
Burger
8oz beef burger / brioche bun / lettuce / tomato / roasted red onions / spicy cilantro / fries
Gnocchi
house made sweet plantain and sweet potato gnocchi, sautéed seasonal vegetables, Parmesan / G / D / E
Pork Ribs
⅓ slab baby back ribs with latin barbecue / latin slaw / sweet plantain gratin / GF / D / E
Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken
half roasted organic Giannone chicken / sweet potato mashed / sautéd vegetables / spicy cilantro sauce (on the side) / jus / GF
Plantain Crusted Fish
plantain crusted seasonal fish / black beans and rice / tropical fruit salsa / GF
Gaucho Steak
12oz ribeye steak / fries / green salad / burgundy demi /chimichurri / flash-fried shoestring onions / GF
Arroz con Mariscos
sea food rice: scallops / shrimp / mussels / calamari / clams / green peas / saffron fume / GF / SPICY /
Parrilla
(pah. - rree. - yah.) "parrilla" means grill - It is a combination of grilled meats - for 2 person or more. Tenderloin “churrasco”*, chicken breast, Spanish chorizo and morcilla, burgundy demi, chimichurri, choice side / GF / D
Sides
Simple Healthy Slaw
jicama, red cabbage, napa cabbage, carrot, red pepper, red onion, cilantro, toasted pepitas, lemon vinaigrette
Small House Salad
greens / tomatoes / roasted peppers / red onions / lemon vinaigrette
Papas Fritas
French Fries
Sweet Potato Mashed
sweet potato mashed / butter / GF / (butter can not be removed)
Black Beans & Rice
slow cooked black beans / white rice pilaf / GF / DF / V
Sweet Plantain with queso fresco
sweet plantain / queso fresco
Seasonal Vegetables
cauliflower / Brussels sprouts / carrots / zucchini / squash / green beans / shallots / garlic
Side Protein
just the protein!
Kids
Kid Protein + Fries + Vegetables
choice of protein / seasonal vegetables / fries / ketchup
Kid Burger
8 oz beef burger / brioche bun / fries / This item will be cooked through 155F /
Kid Pasta
penne pasta / choice of plain, butter, cheese or marinara