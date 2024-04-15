LATINAS Mexican Fusion 306 E Evesham Rd
306 E EVESHAM ROAD
GLENDORA, NJ 08029
LUNCH
- Chips & Queso$3.99+
- Chips & Guacamole$3.99+
- Tacos (3)$11.99
Today is TACO TUESDAY! ONE FREE Taco included with your set of three tacos in either American or Mexican style. All tacos need to be the same meat/style.
- Enchiladas (2)$11.99
Served with rice or beans
- Fajitas$7.99
Served with grilled veggies, salad and rice or beans
- Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese quesadilla, your choice of meat, served with salad
- Chimichanga$10.99
Served fried or soft, topped with cheese dip, sour cream, guacamole, side of rice & beans
- Burrito Latina$11.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice and beans, grilled veggies, topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Paisa$13.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, sweet plantain, cheese, bacon and topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Taquitos (2)$8.99
Two hand rolled tacos with your choice of meat, fried, served with guacamole and sour cream
- Cubano$10.99
Authentic Miami inspired Cuban sandwich consisting of Cuban bread with sweet ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles
- Mini Lomo Saltado$12.99
Pieces of tender steak or grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, mixed with french fries, served with white rice
- 1/4 Rotisserie Chicken$11.99Out of stock
Served with french fries and house salad
- Taco Salad Bowl$9.99
Served in a crispy flour tortilla, your choice of meat with lettuce, rice, black beans, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Cartagena Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, shrimp, sweet pineapple, grilled peppers, fried onions, sliced avocado with your choice of dressing on the side
- Sopa Latina$8.99Out of stock
This soup is made with a flavorful broth, tender meat and a variety of fresh vegetables, served with sweet corn, crispy corn tortillas, avocado, sour cream and cheese
DINNER
Appetizers
- Queso (Regular)$3.99
Chips included!
- Queso (Large)$7.99
Chips included!
- Guacamole (Regular)$3.99
Chips included!
- Guacamole (Large)$7.99
Chips included!
- Elote$5.99
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder and lime
- Stuffed Jalapenos$7.99
Stuffed with cheddar cheese & covered in a crispy batter, served with guacamole
- Latinas Bites$12.99
Cheese quesadillas, mini taquitos, jalapenos apanados & empanadas
- Empanadas (6)$13.99
Crispy Turnover Stuffed With Chicken , Beef & Cheese With Sweet Corn
- Wings (6)$10.99
Jumbo & meaty wings!
- Causas (3)$9.99Out of stock
Cold mashed potato seasoned with Peruvian yellow pepper, vegetable oil and lime, filled with mayonnaise, avocado and huancaina sauce, served cold
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$8.99
Homemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, topped with cheese, sour cream and diced avocado, served with tortilla strips
- Lentils Soup$6.99
A hearty vegetable soup made with fresh lentils, finely diced onion, tomato, celery, cilantro, carrots and seasonings topped with crispy onions
- Latinas Soup$8.99Out of stock
This soup is made with a flavorful broth, tender meat and a variety of fresh vegetables
- Shrimp Chowder Soup$12.99Out of stock
A hearty bowl of creamy chowder with tender shrimp and smoked crispy bacon
Salads
- Cartagena Salad$14.99
Shrimp, sweet pineapple, grilled peppers, fried onions and diced avocado
- Salmon Salad$12.99Out of stock
Grilled salmon, diced avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes and seasoned quinoa
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and diced avocado
- Taco Salad Bowl$9.99
Crispy flour tortilla with black beans, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Nachos
Seafood
- Ceviche Pescado$14.99
Marinated fish (catch of the day) in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, sweet potato and Peruvian corn
- Ceviche Mariscos$16.99
Marinated seafood in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, sweet potato and Peruvian corn
- Jalea Mixta$14.99
Crispy pieces of fish filet and finely selected mixed seafood, shrimp and calamari with an unmatched taste, topped with Peruvian salsa (onion, tomato, cilantro and lemon)
- Shrimp A La Diabla$17.99
Succulent shrimp sautéed in a fiery red sauce, accompanied by fluffy rice and a crisp refreshing salad
- Garlic Shrimp$17.99
Succulent shrimp sautéed in a savory blend of butter and garlic, accompanied alongside fluffy rice and a crisp side salad
- Salmon Latinas$16.99Out of stock
Grilled salmon glazed with our homemade fresh passion fruit sauce, accompanied with white rice and salad
- Fish & Shrimp Au Gratin$18.99
Succulent fish and shrimp sautéed in a rich garlic cheesy butter sauce, accompanied with rice and salad
Mexican
- Tacos (3)
Today is Taco Tuesday! You get ONE FREE TACO with your set of three tacos in your style of American or Mexican. This only applies to a set of three tacos with the same selection of meat/style.
- Fajitas$10.99
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, served with salad, rice or beans
- Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheese and salad
- Enchiladas (3)
Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
- Chimichanga
Flour tortilla (soft/fried) stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato
- Burritos
Pick your style, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans
Wok
Latinas Specials
- Rotisserie Chicken$16.99Out of stock
Marinated with Peruvian spices served with French fries and salad or rice and beans
- Pollo Ranchero$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade red sauce
- Pollo Acapulco$17.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp onion and sweet peppers served with rice and beans
- Milanesa de Pollo$12.99
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet served with rice and salad
- Pollo Asado$13.99
Juicy breast marinated with Mexican spices served with rice, beans and salad
- Puntas al Albanil$20.99
Flank steak with sautéed mushrooms and jalapenos topped with cheese au gratin accompanied with rice and beans
- Steak a la Tampiquena (T-Bone)$19.99
Served with rice and beans or French fries and salad
- Carne Asada$15.99
Thin cut marinated steak served with rice, beans and salad
- Steak Andino (Ribeye)$21.99Out of stock
Marinated quinoa and pisco rosa sauce served with salad
- Mexican Burger$14.99
Homemade burger, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, bacon and chipotle sauce
Pasta
Kids Menu
DESSERT
Desserts
- Suspiro Limeno$7.99Out of stock
Homemade creamy caramel pudding with dulce de leche topped with meringue and sprinkled with a touch of cinnamon
- Latinas Flan$7.99
Sweet custard with caramel sauce
- Churros$6.99
Sweet Mexican fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar with caramel, chocolate and passion fruit jelly
- Volcan$10.99
Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with ice cream topped with ice cream and whipped cream
- Xangos$8.99
Fried Mexican cheesecake with cinnamon and sugar served with strawberry, whipped cream and chocolate syrup
- Tres Leches$9.99
Sponge cake with three milks covered with passion fruit jelly
- Dulce Quesadilla$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with dulce de leche and banana slices
SIDES
- Regular Chips$1.99
- Large Chips$3.99
- Chips and Salsa$2.99
- Refried Beans$3.99
- Black Beans$3.99
- Pinto Beans$3.99
- Yellow Rice$1.99
- White Rice$1.99
- 1/2 Rice & Beans$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Sweet Plaintains (2-3)$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Tortilla$0.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.99
- Grilled Jalapenos$1.99
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.99
- Mexican Sauce$0.99
- Peruvian Sauce$0.99
- House Salad$3.99
- Extra Dressing$0.99
- Sliced Avocados (3)$3.99
Secret Menu
Dinner Specials
- Dinner Cubano$13.99
Cuban bread with sweet ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles, served with fries
- Stuffed Plantains$8.99Out of stock
Sweet plantains stuffed with mozzarella cheese, deep fried in egg and flour
- Texas Fajitas$17.99
Consists of combination of grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with tortilla shells, salad, rice/beans
- Latinas Enchiladas (4)$14.99
Four enchiladas (one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one beans, one cheese) with a non-spicy red sauce topped with cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!