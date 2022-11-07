Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latin Fresh

review star

No reviews yet

4941 South Old Peachtree Road

F

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Bowl
Wrap
Mini Bowl, 2 tacos, Wrap

Bowl

Bowl

$13.00

Build your own bowl 1 Base +1 Protein +Any toppings + any sauces

Tacos

Tacos

$13.00

Wrap

Wrap

$13.00

Build your Own Wrap 1 Base + 1 Protein + Toppings and sauces

Dessert

Tres Leches

$3.50

Quesillo

$3.50

Kids / Niños

Mini Bowl, 2 tacos, Wrap

$8.99

Build your own

Vegan Tuesdays 2x1

Vegan Tuesdays

$13.00

Vegan Tuesdays. Enjoy two vegan bowls for the price of one ONLY on Tuesdays!

Beverages

Passion Fruit

$2.50

Mora

$2.50

Agua Panela

$2.50Out of stock

Lulo

$2.50

Guanabana

$2.50

Guava Watermelon

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Other

$2.50

panela (raw sugar) & citrus beverage juice

Berries Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

UNO

UNO

UNO

$14.50

everything you need to build your own Latin dish including your choice of 1 protein, 2 bases, 3 toppings, 2 salsas, 1 type of tortilla

DOS

DOS

DOS

$21.50

everything you need to build your own Latin dish including your choice of 2 proteins, 2 bases, 5 toppings, 2 salsas, 1 type of tortilla, Chips & Guac

TRES

TRES

TRES

$28.00

everything you need to build your own Latin dish including your choice of 3 proteins, All Bases, 9 toppings, All Salsas, All Types of Tortilla, Chips & Guac

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
quick service casual latin cuisine restaurant

4941 South Old Peachtree Road, F, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

