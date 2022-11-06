Latino Market & Grill 711 E Thousand Oaks Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Proudly serving tasty cooked meals and the best pastor tacos in the Thousand Oaks area for over 30 years.
Location
711 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
