Latino Market & Grill 711 E Thousand Oaks Blvd

Latino Market & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

711 Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Street Tacos

Authentic Mexican Street Taco with your choice of meat.
Latino Tacos

Latino Tacos

Authentic Mexican Street Taco with your choice of meat.

Burritos

Burritos

Burritos

Super or Classic with your choice of meat.

Cali Burrito

$14.39

A customer favorite our flavor filled Cali Burrito is loaded with fries, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, fresh or grilled onion, cilantro & salsa paired with a side of home chips.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Veggie Burrito

$10.31

Rice, beans, avocado, cheese, sour cream.

Surf & Turf | Mar y Tierra Burrito

Surf & Turf | Mar y Tierra Burrito

$19.18

Two of the best in one, our Carne Asada + Grilled Shrimp combined in one Burrito. Loaded with rice, cheese, sour cream with your choice of salsa.

Shrimp Burrito

$16.79

Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burritos

Start the day right! Egg and your choice of meat.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Made-to-order tortilla chips smothered in our traditional chilaquiles sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream paired with meat, two sunny side eggs, rice, and re-fried beans. Sauce Options : Casera | Verde | Classica

Breakfast Combos

Breakfast Combos

$11.99
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

A classic Mexican breakfast. Fried eggs and our red sauce.

Soups/Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$11.99

Mexican Style Chicken Soup

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Mexican Style Beef Soup.

Menudo

Menudo

$13.99

Traditional Beef Tripe Soup.

Mariscos

Tacos Gobernador

Tacos Gobernador

$19.20

Fish Taco

$5.99

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Fajitas de Camaron y Pescado

$19.20
Mojarra Combo

Mojarra Combo

$18.99

Mojarra a la Diabla Combo

$22.79

Mojarras a la Carta

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.99
Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$7.99

A Customer favorite, our green ceviche is the perfect combination of spicy and sour.

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$7.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Ceviche 8oz

$9.99

Daily Specials

Bistek Ranchero Monday

Bistek Ranchero Monday

$12.49
Pipian Pollo Tuesday

Pipian Pollo Tuesday

$11.49

Bistek Papas Wednesday

$12.49
Chile Relleno Thursday

Chile Relleno Thursday

$11.49
Mole Pollo Friday

Mole Pollo Friday

$11.49
Costillitas Salsa Verde Daily

Costillitas Salsa Verde Daily

$12.49

Antojitos

Carne Fries

Carne Fries

$11.99
Quesadilla Combo

Quesadilla Combo

Flour tortillas and melted cheese plain or with your choice of meat.

Sopes

$6.75
Tortas

Tortas

$13.99

Torta Cubana

$17.99

Platillos Tradicionales

Classic Meat Combo

$12.62
Ranchera Combo

Ranchera Combo

$19.99

Our Customer favorite Citrus Marinated Ranchera, paired with rice, beans, salsa and tortillas.

Steak Milanesa Combo

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Combo

$12.99
Chicken Enchiladas Combo

Chicken Enchiladas Combo

$12.99

Cheese Enchiladas Combo

$11.99

Chicken Enchiladas a la Carta

$11.99

Cheese Enchiladas a la Carta

$9.99

Extras

Corn Tortilla 6*

Corn Tortilla 6*

$1.20
Chips*

Chips*

$1.20

Quesadilla a la Carta*

$6.75
Jalapeno Grilled/Chile Toreado*

Jalapeno Grilled/Chile Toreado*

$1.00
Flour Tortilla 5*

Flour Tortilla 5*

$1.20
1.5oz Salsas*

1.5oz Salsas*

$0.50
3oz Salsas*

3oz Salsas*

$1.20
Rice 3oz*

Rice 3oz*

$1.80
Rice 6oz*

Rice 6oz*

$2.99
Whole Beans*

Whole Beans*

$1.20
Refried Beans*

Refried Beans*

$1.20

Potatoes*

$1.75

Tostadas*

$1.20

Saltines*

$1.20
Guacamole 6oz*

Guacamole 6oz*

$7.99

Sour Cream*

$1.20

Cheese*

$1.20
Onion Grilled*

Onion Grilled*

$1.20

Ranchera 4oz*

$6.45

Chorizo 4oz*

$5.00

Pollo 4oz*

$5.00

Asada 4oz*

$6.00

Avocado*

$6.00
Lime*

Lime*

$1.00

Egg*

$2.50

Chile Relleno a la Carta*

$6.99

Fries*

$4.45

Tamales

Tamal

$3.15

2 Tamales

$5.99

6 Tamales

$17.97

12 Tamales

$35.94

Family Size Favorites

SALSAS TO GO

Rice To Go

$8.99+

Refried Beans To Go

$9.99+

Whole Beans To Go

$8.99+

16oz Potatoes To Go

$8.99

1Lb Pastor/Marinated Pork To Go

$12.99

1Lb Asada/Steak To Go

$18.99

1Lb Birria/Shredded Beef To Go

$19.99

1Lb Carnitas/Fried Pork To Go

$12.99

1Lb Pollo/Chicken To Go

$12.99

Fiesta Combo

Fiesta Combo

$65.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99
Jamaica

Jamaica

$3.99

Bottled Water

$3.99

Soda

Coca-Cola 20oz

Coca-Cola 20oz

$3.99
Fanta 20oz

Fanta 20oz

$3.99

Sangria

$3.99

Sidral Mex

$3.99
Sprite Mex

Sprite Mex

$3.99

Guava - Boing

$3.99

Mango - Boing

$3.99

Jarritos

Mandarina

$2.99

Mineragua

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Guava

$2.99

Fresa

$2.99

Import Beer

Modelo Extra

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Micheladas

Modelo Extra Michelada

$9.99

Negra Modelo Michelada

$9.99

Corona Michelada

$9.99

Corona Familiar Michelada

$9.99

Bud Light Michelada

$9.75

Coffee

Coffee

$3.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Proudly serving tasty cooked meals and the best pastor tacos in the Thousand Oaks area for over 30 years.

711 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

