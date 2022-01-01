Latitude 35 imageView gallery
Latin American
American
Bars & Lounges

Latitude 35 - Fayetteville NC

135 Reviews

$$

1217 Hay St

Fayetteville, NC 28305

Appetizers (OO)

Black beans, roasted corn, grilled onions, peppers and a blend of monterey jack and cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Grouper Fingers

$11.00

Grouper dipped in our special beer batter, lightly fried and served with choice of sauce.

Wings

$12.00

Wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Teriyaki, Dry Jerk or our Latitude Barbecue sauce.

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Dill pickles lightly fried, served with a creamy ranch sauce.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Black beans, roasted corn, grilled onions, peppers and blend of monterey jack and cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice to add chicken, shrimp, pork.

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

An appetizer portion of our sashimi-grade tuna, seasoned and seared rare with your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Bites

$13.00

Lightly fried or grilled shrimp, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce and celery sticks.

Nachos

$13.00

Warm corn tortilla chips topped with choice of Jamaican jerk chicken, pulled pork or shrimp, black beans, roasted corn, mixed cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and queso.

Eggrolls

$11.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jack cheeses, red peppers and spinach wrapped inside a crisp tortilla. Served with your choice of sauce.

Calamari

$10.00

Lightly fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Salads & Soup (OO)

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions. mixed cheeses and croutons. Served with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a classic caesar dressing, topped with garlic croutons and grated parmesan cheese.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, egg, monterey and cheddar cheese, topped with grilled Jamaican jerk chicken.

Side Salad and Soup

$10.00

Choice of House or Caesar side salad and a cup of our daily soup.

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Cup of our daily soup.

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of our daily soup.

Tacos (OO)

Tuna Taco

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna stuffed in two warm flour tortillas with fresh red cabbage, fire roasted corn, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sour cream aioli. Served with choice of side.

Mahi Taco

$13.00

Grilled or fried mahi stuffed in two warm flour tortillas with fresh red cabbage, fire roasted corn, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sour cream aioli. Served with choice of side.

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Grilled or fried shrimp stuffed in two warm flour tortillas with fresh red cabbage, fire roasted corn, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sour cream aioli.Served with choice of side.

Steak Taco

$13.00

Steak stuffed in two warm flour tortillas with fresh red cabbage, fire roasted corn, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sour cream aioli.Served with choice of side.

Chicken Taco

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken stuffed in two warm flour tortillas with fresh red cabbage, fire roasted corn, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and our cilantro lime sour cream aioli.Served with choice of side.

Bowls (OO)

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

Baja Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Steak Fajita Bowl

$14.00

Sandwiches (OO)

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Classic philly with onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone, on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with choice of side.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Classic jumbo lump crab cake, served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with choice of side.

Maui Chicken

$12.00

Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese, bacon, and grilled pineapple slices, served a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce. Served with choice of side.

Southern Buffalo Sandwich

$12.00

Lightly fried chicken breast, coated in our Latitude buffalo sauce, topped with swiss cheese, bacon, served on a warm kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with choice of side.

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Grouper, beer-battered and corn flakes crusted atop a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a roasted red pepper mayo on the side. Served with choice of side.

Latitude Burger

$13.00

Grilled black angus burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, served on a toasted kaiser with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with choice of side.

Cubano

$12.00

Honey baked ham, slow roasted pork pilled on a toasted hoagie roll with swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Served with choice of side.

Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Adult Chicken Finger

$11.00

Entrees (OO)

Scallops

$18.00
Key Largo Kabobs

Key Largo Kabobs

$16.00

Teriyaki marinated chicken with pineapple, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, grilled and served with choice of side.

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Cheese grits topped with shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon and a light cream sauce.

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Sides (OO)

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Blach Beans and Rice

$3.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Risotto

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Slaw

$3.00

Desserts (OO)

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu (OO)

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.95

NA Beverages (OO)

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Traditional (OO)

2 Eggs

$6.95

Cooked to order. Served with choice of bacon, link or patty sausage. Grits or home fries and your choice of toast or english muffin.

3 eggs

$7.95

Cooked to order. Served with choice of bacon, link or patty sausage. Grits or home fries and your choice of toast or english muffin.

Benedicts (OO)

Classic Benedict

$9.95

English muffins topped with ham, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of grits or home fries.

Crab Cake Benedict

$12.95

English muffins topped with crab cakes, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of grits or home fries.

California Benedict

$10.95

English muffins topped with tomatoes, avocado, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of grits or home fries.

Wraps & Sandwiches (OO)

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Eggs, cheese, black beans, corn, pico, onions, peppers, and avocado rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of grits or home fries

Captain Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with a Bloody Mary salsa. Served with grits or home fries

BLT

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on Texas Toast. Served with choice of grits or home fries.

Breakfast Bowls (OO)

Baja Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Bowl piled with home fries, black beans, onions, peppers, corn, cheese, eggs, avocado and topped with sour cream and pico

Benedict Breakfast Bowl

Benedict Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Bowl piled with home fries, ham, and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise

Southern Breakfast Bowl

Southern Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Bowl piled with grits, home fries, sausage, bacon, cheese, eggs, and topped with country gravy

Omelettes (OO)

Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Three egg omelette filled with cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Served with your choice of grits of home fries.

Western Omelette

$9.95

Three egg omelette with ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served with your choice of grits or home fries

Steak Omelette

$9.95

Three egg omelette with steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served with your choice of grits or home fries.

Pancakes & French Toast (OO)

Pancakes

$8.95

Three buttermilk pancakes served with choice of link, patty sausage, or bacon

French Toast

$8.95

Six halves of french toast topped with powdered sugar, and served with your choice of link, patty sausage or bacon.

Pancake Combo

$9.95

Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs to order and your choice of link, patty sausage or bacon.

French Toast Combo

$9.95

Four halves of french toast served with two eggs to order and your choice of link, patty sausage or bacon

A la Carte (OO)

Egg

$1.95

Bacon

$1.95

Avocado

$3.00

Grits

$1.95

Home Fries

$2.95

Corn Beef Hash

$3.95

Sausage Link

$1.95

Sausage Patty

$1.95

English Muffin

$1.75

Texas Toast

$1.75

Pancake

$1.75

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
