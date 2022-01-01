  • Home
  • /
  • Kalamazoo
  • /
  • Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery

review star

No reviews yet

6101 W Main St

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzels & Beer Cheese
The Meat & Potatoes
Entree Mac & Cheese

Starters

Bangkok Shrimp

Bangkok Shrimp

$13.00

Torpedo coconut shrimp, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce

Caramelized Onion Dip

Caramelized Onion Dip

$8.50

Black pepper –sea salt kettle chips, sour cream, cream cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley

Goat Cheese-Caprese Bread

Goat Cheese-Caprese Bread

$12.50

Cherry tomato, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic & herb olive oil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan, Demi-Baguette

Fried Freestone PIckles

Fried Freestone PIckles

$10.50

Locally sourced deep-fried Freestone Pickle Co. spears, parsley, L42° sauce

Chip Dip Trio

Chip Dip Trio

$12.50

A seasonal selection of (3) fresh salsas and tortilla chips

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.50

Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Crispy black pepper-sea salt fries, white truffle olive oil, parsley, parmesan, roasted garlic aioli

Large House Fry

$7.00

Black pepper and sea salt fries

Large Sweet Potato Fry

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$7.50

Sweet potato fries served with honey mustard.

Haystacks

Haystacks

$9.50

Crispy onion strings served with out L42° sauce.

Moroccan Crab Cakes

Moroccan Crab Cakes

$16.50

Harissa crab cakes, grape tomatoes, Romaine, red onion, goat cheese, Kalamata olives, almonds, Za'atar vinaigrette, Ancho sauce.

Queso and Chips

Queso and Chips

$10.00Out of stock

A seasonal selection of (3) fresh salsas and tortilla chips

Salads & Soup

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Rotating selection of unique and delicious concoctions

Brewhouse Caesar Salad

Brewhouse Caesar Salad

$7.50+

Romaine, shaved parmesan, black pepper, garlic rye chips, roasted red bell pepper, Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.50+

Mixed greens, carrot, radish, tomato, red onion, roasted red bell peppers, mozzarella, croutons

Michigan Apple Salad

Michigan Apple Salad

$7.50+

Mixed greens, apples, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Island Fever Salad

Island Fever Salad

$7.50+Out of stock

Mixed greens, mango, red onion, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, coconut, almonds, mango-pineapple vinaigrette

Za' Atar Salad

Za' Atar Salad

$7.50+

Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, goat cheese, almonds, lemon, parsley, Za’atar vinaigrette

Handhelds

Our sandwiches are served with black pepper-sea salt kettle chips and our L42º caramelized onion dip is served on the side along with a local Freestone Pickle Co. spear.
Diablo Chicken

Diablo Chicken

$14.50

Chipotle braised chicken, haystack onions, roasted red bell pepper, fried jalapeños, Swiss, Ancho sauce, Michigan Bread’s brioche

Great Lakes Dip

$15.50

Ada Valley braised beef, haystack onions, Gouda, L42° sauce, Demi-Baguette, au jus

Jerk Pulled Pork

Jerk Pulled Pork

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, Caribbean jerk sauce, creamy slaw, mango, almonds, scallion, yellow curry aioli, Brioche

Asian Pulled Pork

Asian Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pulled pork, Asian ginger sauce, creamy slaw, apples, walnuts, scallion, garlic aioli, sesame seeds, Brioche.

Prime Burgers

Our USDA certified PRIME burger patty is cooked MEDIUM and piled high with farm-fresh produce on Michigan Bread Company’s Brioche Bun. Black pepper-sea salt kettle chips and L42° caramelized onion dip is served on the side along with a local Freestone Pickle Co. spear.
Umami

Umami

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, Swiss, sunny-side-up egg, garlic aioli, lettuce, red onion, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche

Mustang

Mustang

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, cheddar, haystack onions, Big Moe’s BBQ, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche

Blue Chip

Blue Chip

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, bleu cheese, haystack onions, Ancho sauce, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche

Jammin' Out

Jammin' Out

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, Michigan Bread’s brioche, choice of cheese

Impossible L42 Burger

Impossible L42 Burger

$15.50

Impossible protein infused with red & brown rice, quinoa, black beans, amaranth roasted vegetables; lettuce, tomato, red onion, Michigan Bread’s brioche

Entrees

The Meat & Potatoes

The Meat & Potatoes

$22.50

Ada Valley braised beef, roasted mushrooms, farm-fresh vegetable, reduced balsamic, truffle mashed potatoes, haystacks, parsley

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.50

Buttermilk-brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley

Sesame Shrimp Skewers

Sesame Shrimp Skewers

$22.50

Asian ginger glazed shrimp skewers, egg fried rice, bell pepper, sweet corn, onion, garlic, edamame, soy sauce, crispy bean thread, sesame seeds, scallion, lime.

Entree Mac & Cheese

Entree Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable

Coconut Shrimp Skillet

Coconut Shrimp Skillet

$17.00

Coconut torpedo shrimp (8), crispy black pepper sea salt fries, creamy slaw, Mae Ploy sauce, lemon, parsley

Korean BBQ Salmon

$23.00Out of stock

Sustainably sourced salmon, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Korean BBQ glaze, lime

Honey Dijon Salmon

Honey Dijon Salmon

$24.50

Sustainably sourced salmon, sweet potato mash, walnuts, brown sugar, honey Dijon glaze, lemon, parsley, Michigan Apple salad

Cucina 42

Our tacos are served L42º style in grilled flour tortillas wrapped around a hard-shell corn tortilla with beer cheese in between and we include a side of tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Taco

Chipotle Chicken Taco

$14.50

Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime

Blackened Shrimp Taco

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$15.50

Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, chipotle crema, haystack onion, parsley, lime. Served with tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa

Signature Pizzas

Our 12” brick oven, thin-crust pizzas are topped with our signature L42º pizza sauce and the freshest possible ingredients often locally sourced when possible.
White Truffle Mushroom

White Truffle Mushroom

$14.50

Gouda cream sauce, white truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh parsley, mozzarella, Parmesan

Pickle Pie

Pickle Pie

$14.00

Gouda cream sauce, mozzarella, Freestone Pickle Co. pickles, bacon, red onion, fresh parsley, Parmesan

Latitude 42 Pizza

Latitude 42 Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, red onions, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, Parmesan

Truffalo Chicken

Truffalo Chicken

$14.50

Gouda cream sauce, white truffle infused buffalo sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, fried jalapeños, fresh parsley, Parmesan

Shrimp & Goat Cheese

Shrimp & Goat Cheese

$15.50

Garlic & herb olive oil, shrimp, red onion, fresh basil, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan

Balsamic-Fig & Goat Cheese

Balsamic-Fig & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Herbed olive oil, fig jam, thick cut bacon, goat cheese, fresh basil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan

Huskie Pie

Huskie Pie

$15.50

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, Parmesan

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Gouda cream sauce, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, sunny-side up egg, raspberry coulis, confectioners’ sugar

BYO Pizza

$12.50

Choice of sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Moe's BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Moe's sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, Haystacks, Ancho, fresh parsley, Parmesan.

Kids

Please choose 1 option from each category below. For guests 12 and under.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Kids Red Pasta

$8.50

Kids Buttered Pasta

$8.50
Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.50

Desserts

Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, Oreo crumbles, vanilla sauce, ganache, mint and confectioners’ sugar

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, walnuts, ganache, caramel and confectioners’ sugar

Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar

Death by Chocolate Brownie

Death by Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coco nibs, and coco powder |

Blood Orange Sorbet

$7.50

Blood orange sorbet, raspberry coulis, mint

Dirt Cup

$7.50

Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, Oreos, ganache, gummy worms

Large Ice Cream

$6.50

Kid Dirt Cup ($)

$4.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Salted Caramel Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, caramel, pink Himalayan seat salt, confectioners' sugar.

Pay It Forward Cheesecake

$9.00

Our L42 Pay it Forward Cheesecake changes the first of the month every month and $1 for each piece sold goes back to a local non-profit organization. Check out our L42 Facebook page for this months varietal.

Whipped Cheesecake

Whipped Cheesecake

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake.

Andes Mint Cheesecake

Andes Mint Cheesecake

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, Andes mints, mint syrup, ganache, vanilla sauce, mint, confectioners' sugar.

Featured Dessert

$8.50Out of stock

Please check our L42 Facebook page for our featured dessert offering.

Sides

Side Crispy Black Pepper-Sea Salt Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Truffle Fries

$4.00

Farm-Fresh Vegetables

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side GLUTEN FREE Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Extra Pretzel

$3.50

Brew Biscuit

$1.50

Baguette

$3.00

Side Mac Sauce

$1.50

Truffle Mashed Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mashed

$4.00

Beverages

BRIX Soda Company

BRIX Soda Company

$3.00

Local soda made right here in Michigan from BRIX Cola Co.. Pure Cane Sugar and unique flavors that can only be found here at L42!

L42 Traverse City Cherry Lemonade

$3.00

BRIX Root Beer Float

$5.50
Organic Black Iced Tea

Organic Black Iced Tea

$3.00
Ron's Beans Organic Coffee

Ron's Beans Organic Coffee

$3.00

Ron's Beans Coffee roasted right here in Portage, MI. We use a fair-trade and Organic Guatemalan blend. Best part is 15% of Ron's Beans profits go to the Make a Wish foundation.

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tap List-Standard Tier

BEACH CRUISER

American Wheat • 4.8% • German hops • Unfiltered • Citrus hop and wheat aroma; citrus, herbal, and earthy in flavor with a light, hoppy finish 16

LIL SUNSHINE

Out of stock

• 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Malty and bready scents; tastes mirrors smell in malt flavors with hints of caramel, overall mild easy drinking beer.

EL DIABLO

Chipotle Infused Golden Ale • 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Lil Sunshine infused with chipotle peppers, light and bready with a hint of spice in aroma; light malty flavors with a slow heat on the finish making this beer simultaneously spicy and refreshing

COSMIC CHARLIE

Out of stock

4.8% • Cascade and centennial hops • Pine and floral hops combined with a touch a fruitiness, light malts and hoppy finish

MICHIGAN HONEY

American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors

POWERLINE PORTER

Robust Style Porter • 5.5% • Centennial and perle hops • Coffee and nutty aroma, cocoa notes, finishes bitter with lots of roasted dark malt flavors

I.P.Eh!

India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish

BANGIN THE MASH

Out of stock

BREW HAHA

Out of stock

Good tasting malty flavors using Vienna and Cara Munich specialty malts with 2 Row Barley. Hop additions using Northern Brewer and Chinook hops

STREWBERRY BLONDE

Out of stock

Auricomous Ale

This 4% unfiltered Blonde Ale is a hazy straw-colored brew made with Vienna and Pilsner malts. Saaz and Solero hops were added to create a balance of soft malt and light bitterness. A nice easy sipping beer for anyone to enjoy!

Bubba Kolsch

German Kolsch • 4.4% • Saaz and Hersbrucker hops • Bready in aroma; light, refreshing and wheaty, light bodied with a touch of fruitiness from the light hop characteristics A nice easy sipping beer for anyone to enjoy!

Cherry Sunshine

Brewed with the exact same grain bill as a Lil' Sunshine but with Michigan cherries during fermentation. A slight fruity and floral finish to this L42 stand by. The ABV is 5.3%.

Final Quarter Marzen

German style Marzen 4.5%ABV. Liberty and Hallertauer hops Sweet and light aroma; A malty but light golden lager with rich caramel notes and light hop bitterness; easy drinking, smooth, and well balanced.

Centennial Harvest

Fresh Hopped Pale Ale

Tap List- Premium Tier

PARTY AT THE MOONTOWER

Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel

RAINBOW WEASEL

LUCIFER'S CUVEE

Imperial Red Beards Red Ale

Out of stock

Nectar of the Goddess

Hop Diggity Dog

A 6.7% double IPA that was double dry hopped with a mixture of Galaxy, Mosaic and Centennial hops... Galaxy being the dominate hop in all the hop additions throughout the brewing process.

Lauter Gone A Rye

This beer toes the line of a rye beer and a rye IPA... while the hops added bitterness the power of the rye shines through even more. The grain bill consisted of 38% rye to give it the peppery spicy taste while using Centennial hops to provide a piney medium bitterness. This beer ended up being 9% so a slight boozy taste may come with it as it warms up

Island Fever

Out of stock

A toasted coconut milk stout served on nitrogen. LACTOSE SUGAR. Not suitable with milk allergies. 6% ABV

Tap List-Cider

BLUEBERRY

BOYSENBERRY

Out of stock

Organic Boysenberry Cider 6% ABV

DRY APPLE

SASKATOON

5.5% ALC/VOL- A collaboration with our neighbors to the North has resulted in this blend of Michigan Apples and Saskatchewan Saskatoons. The Saskatoon is a small prairie berry that gives our apples a smooth and lush taste with a bite of tartness at the finish. Gathered from orchards in Michigan and Saskatchewan, this natural cider has been carefully fermented here at our farm using our traditional methods. This deep-bodied, rich magenta-hued cider is a drink that just like friendship, knows no borders. All Natural. Gluten Free .Sorbate Free. Sulfite Free. Certified Kosher

CHERRY

Adult Juice Boxes

Great Lakes Punch

$8.50

L42º Vodka, DOLE pineapple juice, BRIX lemonade, coconut puree, blue curacao, Swedish Fish

Prickly Pear Lemonade

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$8.50

L42º Rum, prickly pear syrup, lemon juice, BRIX cherry lemonade, lemon slice, cherry

Mix and Match 6-pack

Mix and Match 6-pack

$30.00

2 of each of our Adult Juice Box flavors

Featured ADULT Juice Box

Featured ADULT Juice Box

$8.50

Michigan Strawberry Lemonade- Michigan Strawberry Puree, BRIX Lemonade, L42 Vodka

Cinnamon Apple

Cinnamon Apple

$8.50

L42 Bourbon, Apple Cider, Cinnamon Syrup, Apple.

Purple People Eater

$8.50

Sangria

Seasonal selection of fresh juice and Michigan Wines
RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$7.50

Capriccio, our housemade sangria juice mixture (cranberry, apple, orange & DOLE pineapple), black cherry, orange, lemon

CHERRY LEMONADE SANGRIA

CHERRY LEMONADE SANGRIA

$7.50

Sparkling Riesling, BRIX cherry lemonade, lemon, black cherry

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN MIMOSA

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN MIMOSA

$7.50

Sparkling Riesling, DOLE pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut puree, grenadine, black cherry

Libations

"Michigan infused artisanal cocktails."
BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR

BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR

$9.50

L42º Gin, blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar

LAVENDER LEMONADE

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$9.50

L42º Hemp vodka, lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon

LAKESHORE PASSION

LAKESHORE PASSION

$10.00

L42º Bourbon, passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice, L42º Cabernet

GOLDEN MICHIGAN MULE

GOLDEN MICHIGAN MULE

$9.50

L42° Hemp Vodka, BRIX Ginger Beer, Mint, Lime, Golden Turmeric Syrup, Soda, Crystalized Ginger

TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB

TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB

$10.00

L42º Bourbon, smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda

PRICKLY PEAR MICHRITA

PRICKLY PEAR MICHRITA

$9.50

L42° Hemp Vodka, Prickly Pear Syrup, BRIX Lemonade, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Lime

GINGER PINEAPPLE MICHIGAMME MOJITO

GINGER PINEAPPLE MICHIGAMME MOJITO

$9.50

L42° Silver Rum, BRIX Ginger Beer, DOLE Pineapple Juice, Mint, Lime, Soda, Crystalized Ginger.

MACKINAC MAI TAI

MACKINAC MAI TAI

$9.50

L42º Silver rum, coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry

KALAMAZOO SPRITZ

KALAMAZOO SPRITZ

$9.50

L42º Sparkling Riesling, bitter orange syrup, orange

THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY

THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY

$10.50

L42º Vodka, vegetarian bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion.

Apple Cinnamon Old Fashion

Apple Cinnamon Old Fashion

$10.00

L42° Bourbon, Michigan Apple Slice, Cinnamon Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Michigan Maraschino Cherry.

HOP GARDEN SODA

HOP GARDEN SODA

$9.50

L42º Vodka, basil, lemon, lime, hop simple syrup, lemon juice, soda

TRADITIONAL Old Fashion

TRADITIONAL Old Fashion

$10.00

L42º Bourbon, angostura bitters, cherry, orange slice.

Featured Libation

$9.50

Check out our L42 Facebook page for our Featured Libation of the Week!

Amethyst Tryst

Amethyst Tryst

$9.50

L42° Gin, Violet Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Soda, Lime.

NA Libations

Our one of a kind L42 Libations minus the hooch.

NA BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR

$5.00

Blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar

NA LAVENDER LEMONADE

$5.00

Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon

NA LAKESHORE PASSION

$5.00

Passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice,

NA HOP ON THE MICHIGAN MULE

$5.00

Lime juice, MI hop simple syrup, mint, crystallized ginger, BRIX Jamaican ginger beer, mint spring, lime

NA TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB

$5.00

Smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda

NA PRICKLY PEAR MICHRITA

$5.00

Prickly pear syrup, lemon, lime juice, orange juice, pink Himalayan sea salt

NA MICHIGAMME MOJITO

$5.00

Blood orange syrup, mint, lime, orange, soda

NA MACKINAC MAI TAI

$5.00

Coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry

NA KALAMAZOO SPRITZ

$5.00

Bitter orange syrup, orange, soda

NA THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY

$5.00

Housemade vegetarian Bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion

Wine

Michigan Wine- Sourced locally from FennValley in Fennville, Michigan

SPARKLING RIESLING

$8.50+

Semi-dry sparkler; ripe apple fruit character, orange-muscat finish

CHARDONNAY

$8.50+

A true MI Chardonnay, crisp apples and peaches

ICE WINE

$8.50+

Sweet and rich dessert wine, ripe peaches, mango apricot, honey

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

Clean, crisp, dry; mineral forward, apple and peach notes

CAPRICCIO

$7.00+

Big, soft red, jammy, berry fruit flavor, subtle backbone of tannin

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.50+

A full bodied red, healthy tannin level, black pepper & black cherry

ROSE

$7.00+

Semi dry and fruity, light and fresh without heavy tannins

Liquor

L42 Spirits

Vodka

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.

Gin

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice

Silver Rum

80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.

Bourbon

88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.

Flights

Beer Flight

$9.50

4 draft beer choices from our Standard or Premium tiers.

Cider Flight

$10.50

4- 5oz pour of our seasonal cider selections.

Wine Flight

$14.50

4- 2.5oz pours of our Michigan wines.

Four Pack

I.P.EH! 4PCK

$9.00

India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish

Michigan Honey Amber Ale 4PCK

$9.00

American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors

Seasonal 4PCK

$10.00

NECTAR 4PK

$10.00

Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel

PARTY at the MOONTOWER 4PK (Copy)

$10.00

Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel

Distilled Spirits

Distilled Vodka

$28.00

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.

Distilled Gin

$28.00

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice

Distilled Silver Rum

$28.00

80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.

Distilled Bourbon

$38.00

88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.

Growlers and Howlers

Draft Beer and Cider options available in 64oz.

Growler

$18.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

Employee Growler Refill

$5.00

( < 7% ABV ) NO GLASS INCLUDED

Premium Growler

$22.00

( > 7% or specialties) GLASS INCLUDED

Premium Refill

$16.00

( > 7% or specialties) NO GLASS INCLUDED

Cider Growler

$25.00

Any varietal of draft cider- GLASS INCLUDED

Cider Refill

$20.00

Any varietal of draft cider- NO GLASS INCLUDED

Empty Glass Growler

$8.00

Howler Refill

$8.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

Howler PREMUM Refill

$11.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

STANDARD Refill (Copy)

$12.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

L42 Adult Juice Box

Rotating seasonal options served in biodegradable pouches with compostable straws.
Mix and Match 6-pack

Mix and Match 6-pack

$30.00

2 of each of our Adult Juice Box flavors

Takeout Wine

Sparkling Riesling

$20.00

Chardonnay

$20.00

Capriccio

$15.00

Cabernet

$20.00

Rose

$15.00

Ice Wine

$20.00

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Apparel

Honey Amber T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie- BLACK

$55.00

Island Fever T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt -Gray

$30.00

Moontower T-Shirt

$25.00

Onesie

$14.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt - BLUE

$25.00

Tie-Dye T-Shirt - YELLOW

$25.00

Fitted Hat

$30.00

Employee Shirt

$6.00

Employee Hat

$5.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$6.00

Coffee Mug

$9.00

Snifter

$6.00

Wine Glass

$9.00

Bourbon Glass

$9.00

Stainless Steel Howler

$30.00

Stainless Steel Growler

$40.00

Accessories

Bourbon Lovers Gift Basket

$100.00

Candle

$15.00

L42 Mask

$10.00

Beer Snob License Plate

$30.00

L42 Compass Metal Sign

$35.00

Ron's Beans Coffee Bag

$12.00

L42 Sticker

$1.00

TagABrewCharm

$2.00

TagABrew Necklace

$6.00

TagACheer

$5.00

CORK---Coaster 4-Pack

$12.50

L42 Patch

$6.50

CERAMIC---Coaster 4-Pack

$15.50

WOODEN DECORATIVE BARREL

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer and spirits paired with inspired food, that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. We are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options that can only be found here at L42. Our devotion to providing a full-circle customer service experience to all of guests is of the utmost importance. We will always be committed to our community and to showcasing local nonprofit's admirable causes. We welcome you into our family and appreciate your patronage.

Website

Location

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Main Street Pub - West Main
orange starNo Reviews
4514 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Breakfast At Tiffiny’s - 5222 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
5222 West Main Street Oshtemo Charter Township, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - 8126 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 450
8126 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View restaurantnext
The Ample Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
4325 W. Michigan Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Revel & Roll West
orange starNo Reviews
4500 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalamazoo
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston