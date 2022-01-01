Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery
No reviews yet
6101 W Main St
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Bangkok Shrimp
Torpedo coconut shrimp, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce
Caramelized Onion Dip
Black pepper –sea salt kettle chips, sour cream, cream cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley
Goat Cheese-Caprese Bread
Cherry tomato, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic & herb olive oil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan, Demi-Baguette
Fried Freestone PIckles
Locally sourced deep-fried Freestone Pickle Co. spears, parsley, L42° sauce
Chip Dip Trio
A seasonal selection of (3) fresh salsas and tortilla chips
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan
Truffle Fries
Crispy black pepper-sea salt fries, white truffle olive oil, parsley, parmesan, roasted garlic aioli
Large House Fry
Black pepper and sea salt fries
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Sweet potato fries served with honey mustard.
Haystacks
Crispy onion strings served with out L42° sauce.
Moroccan Crab Cakes
Harissa crab cakes, grape tomatoes, Romaine, red onion, goat cheese, Kalamata olives, almonds, Za'atar vinaigrette, Ancho sauce.
Queso and Chips
A seasonal selection of (3) fresh salsas and tortilla chips
Salads & Soup
Soup of the Day
Rotating selection of unique and delicious concoctions
Brewhouse Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, black pepper, garlic rye chips, roasted red bell pepper, Caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, radish, tomato, red onion, roasted red bell peppers, mozzarella, croutons
Michigan Apple Salad
Mixed greens, apples, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette
Island Fever Salad
Mixed greens, mango, red onion, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, coconut, almonds, mango-pineapple vinaigrette
Za' Atar Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, goat cheese, almonds, lemon, parsley, Za’atar vinaigrette
Handhelds
Diablo Chicken
Chipotle braised chicken, haystack onions, roasted red bell pepper, fried jalapeños, Swiss, Ancho sauce, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Great Lakes Dip
Ada Valley braised beef, haystack onions, Gouda, L42° sauce, Demi-Baguette, au jus
Jerk Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, Caribbean jerk sauce, creamy slaw, mango, almonds, scallion, yellow curry aioli, Brioche
Asian Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, Asian ginger sauce, creamy slaw, apples, walnuts, scallion, garlic aioli, sesame seeds, Brioche.
Prime Burgers
Umami
Thick cut bacon, Swiss, sunny-side-up egg, garlic aioli, lettuce, red onion, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Mustang
Thick cut bacon, cheddar, haystack onions, Big Moe’s BBQ, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Blue Chip
Thick cut bacon, bleu cheese, haystack onions, Ancho sauce, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Jammin' Out
Thick cut bacon, goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, Michigan Bread’s brioche, choice of cheese
Impossible L42 Burger
Impossible protein infused with red & brown rice, quinoa, black beans, amaranth roasted vegetables; lettuce, tomato, red onion, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Entrees
The Meat & Potatoes
Ada Valley braised beef, roasted mushrooms, farm-fresh vegetable, reduced balsamic, truffle mashed potatoes, haystacks, parsley
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk-brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley
Sesame Shrimp Skewers
Asian ginger glazed shrimp skewers, egg fried rice, bell pepper, sweet corn, onion, garlic, edamame, soy sauce, crispy bean thread, sesame seeds, scallion, lime.
Entree Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable
Coconut Shrimp Skillet
Coconut torpedo shrimp (8), crispy black pepper sea salt fries, creamy slaw, Mae Ploy sauce, lemon, parsley
Korean BBQ Salmon
Sustainably sourced salmon, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Korean BBQ glaze, lime
Honey Dijon Salmon
Sustainably sourced salmon, sweet potato mash, walnuts, brown sugar, honey Dijon glaze, lemon, parsley, Michigan Apple salad
Cucina 42
Chipotle Chicken Taco
Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime
Burrito Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, chipotle crema, haystack onion, parsley, lime. Served with tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa
Signature Pizzas
White Truffle Mushroom
Gouda cream sauce, white truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh parsley, mozzarella, Parmesan
Pickle Pie
Gouda cream sauce, mozzarella, Freestone Pickle Co. pickles, bacon, red onion, fresh parsley, Parmesan
Latitude 42 Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, red onions, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, Parmesan
Truffalo Chicken
Gouda cream sauce, white truffle infused buffalo sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, fried jalapeños, fresh parsley, Parmesan
Shrimp & Goat Cheese
Garlic & herb olive oil, shrimp, red onion, fresh basil, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan
Balsamic-Fig & Goat Cheese
Herbed olive oil, fig jam, thick cut bacon, goat cheese, fresh basil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan
Huskie Pie
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, Parmesan
Monte Cristo
Gouda cream sauce, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, sunny-side up egg, raspberry coulis, confectioners’ sugar
BYO Pizza
Choice of sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Moe's BBQ Chicken
Moe's sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, Haystacks, Ancho, fresh parsley, Parmesan.
Kids
Desserts
Oreo Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, Oreo crumbles, vanilla sauce, ganache, mint and confectioners’ sugar
Turtle Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, walnuts, ganache, caramel and confectioners’ sugar
Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar
Death by Chocolate Brownie
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coco nibs, and coco powder |
Blood Orange Sorbet
Blood orange sorbet, raspberry coulis, mint
Dirt Cup
Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, Oreos, ganache, gummy worms
Large Ice Cream
Kid Dirt Cup ($)
Salted Caramel Brownie
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Salted Caramel Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, caramel, pink Himalayan seat salt, confectioners' sugar.
Pay It Forward Cheesecake
Our L42 Pay it Forward Cheesecake changes the first of the month every month and $1 for each piece sold goes back to a local non-profit organization. Check out our L42 Facebook page for this months varietal.
Whipped Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake.
Andes Mint Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, Andes mints, mint syrup, ganache, vanilla sauce, mint, confectioners' sugar.
Featured Dessert
Please check our L42 Facebook page for our featured dessert offering.
Sides
Side Crispy Black Pepper-Sea Salt Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Farm-Fresh Vegetables
Fresh Fruit
Side Garden Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Side GLUTEN FREE Mac & Cheese
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Kettle Chips
Extra Pretzel
Brew Biscuit
Baguette
Side Mac Sauce
Truffle Mashed Potato
Sweet Potato Mashed
Beverages
BRIX Soda Company
Local soda made right here in Michigan from BRIX Cola Co.. Pure Cane Sugar and unique flavors that can only be found here at L42!
L42 Traverse City Cherry Lemonade
BRIX Root Beer Float
Organic Black Iced Tea
Ron's Beans Organic Coffee
Ron's Beans Coffee roasted right here in Portage, MI. We use a fair-trade and Organic Guatemalan blend. Best part is 15% of Ron's Beans profits go to the Make a Wish foundation.
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Ruby Red Grapefruit
Cranberry Juice
Tonic
Club Soda
Hot Tea
Pineapple Juice
Tap List-Standard Tier
BEACH CRUISER
American Wheat • 4.8% • German hops • Unfiltered • Citrus hop and wheat aroma; citrus, herbal, and earthy in flavor with a light, hoppy finish 16
LIL SUNSHINE
• 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Malty and bready scents; tastes mirrors smell in malt flavors with hints of caramel, overall mild easy drinking beer.
EL DIABLO
Chipotle Infused Golden Ale • 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Lil Sunshine infused with chipotle peppers, light and bready with a hint of spice in aroma; light malty flavors with a slow heat on the finish making this beer simultaneously spicy and refreshing
COSMIC CHARLIE
4.8% • Cascade and centennial hops • Pine and floral hops combined with a touch a fruitiness, light malts and hoppy finish
MICHIGAN HONEY
American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors
POWERLINE PORTER
Robust Style Porter • 5.5% • Centennial and perle hops • Coffee and nutty aroma, cocoa notes, finishes bitter with lots of roasted dark malt flavors
I.P.Eh!
India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish
BANGIN THE MASH
BREW HAHA
Good tasting malty flavors using Vienna and Cara Munich specialty malts with 2 Row Barley. Hop additions using Northern Brewer and Chinook hops
STREWBERRY BLONDE
Auricomous Ale
This 4% unfiltered Blonde Ale is a hazy straw-colored brew made with Vienna and Pilsner malts. Saaz and Solero hops were added to create a balance of soft malt and light bitterness. A nice easy sipping beer for anyone to enjoy!
Bubba Kolsch
German Kolsch • 4.4% • Saaz and Hersbrucker hops • Bready in aroma; light, refreshing and wheaty, light bodied with a touch of fruitiness from the light hop characteristics A nice easy sipping beer for anyone to enjoy!
Cherry Sunshine
Brewed with the exact same grain bill as a Lil' Sunshine but with Michigan cherries during fermentation. A slight fruity and floral finish to this L42 stand by. The ABV is 5.3%.
Final Quarter Marzen
German style Marzen 4.5%ABV. Liberty and Hallertauer hops Sweet and light aroma; A malty but light golden lager with rich caramel notes and light hop bitterness; easy drinking, smooth, and well balanced.
Centennial Harvest
Fresh Hopped Pale Ale
Tap List- Premium Tier
PARTY AT THE MOONTOWER
Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel
RAINBOW WEASEL
LUCIFER'S CUVEE
Imperial Red Beards Red Ale
Nectar of the Goddess
Hop Diggity Dog
A 6.7% double IPA that was double dry hopped with a mixture of Galaxy, Mosaic and Centennial hops... Galaxy being the dominate hop in all the hop additions throughout the brewing process.
Lauter Gone A Rye
This beer toes the line of a rye beer and a rye IPA... while the hops added bitterness the power of the rye shines through even more. The grain bill consisted of 38% rye to give it the peppery spicy taste while using Centennial hops to provide a piney medium bitterness. This beer ended up being 9% so a slight boozy taste may come with it as it warms up
Island Fever
A toasted coconut milk stout served on nitrogen. LACTOSE SUGAR. Not suitable with milk allergies. 6% ABV
Tap List-Cider
BLUEBERRY
BOYSENBERRY
Organic Boysenberry Cider 6% ABV
DRY APPLE
SASKATOON
5.5% ALC/VOL- A collaboration with our neighbors to the North has resulted in this blend of Michigan Apples and Saskatchewan Saskatoons. The Saskatoon is a small prairie berry that gives our apples a smooth and lush taste with a bite of tartness at the finish. Gathered from orchards in Michigan and Saskatchewan, this natural cider has been carefully fermented here at our farm using our traditional methods. This deep-bodied, rich magenta-hued cider is a drink that just like friendship, knows no borders. All Natural. Gluten Free .Sorbate Free. Sulfite Free. Certified Kosher
CHERRY
Adult Juice Boxes
Great Lakes Punch
L42º Vodka, DOLE pineapple juice, BRIX lemonade, coconut puree, blue curacao, Swedish Fish
Prickly Pear Lemonade
L42º Rum, prickly pear syrup, lemon juice, BRIX cherry lemonade, lemon slice, cherry
Mix and Match 6-pack
2 of each of our Adult Juice Box flavors
Featured ADULT Juice Box
Michigan Strawberry Lemonade- Michigan Strawberry Puree, BRIX Lemonade, L42 Vodka
Cinnamon Apple
L42 Bourbon, Apple Cider, Cinnamon Syrup, Apple.
Purple People Eater
Sangria
RED SANGRIA
Capriccio, our housemade sangria juice mixture (cranberry, apple, orange & DOLE pineapple), black cherry, orange, lemon
CHERRY LEMONADE SANGRIA
Sparkling Riesling, BRIX cherry lemonade, lemon, black cherry
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN MIMOSA
Sparkling Riesling, DOLE pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut puree, grenadine, black cherry
Libations
BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR
L42º Gin, blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar
LAVENDER LEMONADE
L42º Hemp vodka, lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon
LAKESHORE PASSION
L42º Bourbon, passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice, L42º Cabernet
GOLDEN MICHIGAN MULE
L42° Hemp Vodka, BRIX Ginger Beer, Mint, Lime, Golden Turmeric Syrup, Soda, Crystalized Ginger
TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB
L42º Bourbon, smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda
PRICKLY PEAR MICHRITA
L42° Hemp Vodka, Prickly Pear Syrup, BRIX Lemonade, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Lime
GINGER PINEAPPLE MICHIGAMME MOJITO
L42° Silver Rum, BRIX Ginger Beer, DOLE Pineapple Juice, Mint, Lime, Soda, Crystalized Ginger.
MACKINAC MAI TAI
L42º Silver rum, coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry
KALAMAZOO SPRITZ
L42º Sparkling Riesling, bitter orange syrup, orange
THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY
L42º Vodka, vegetarian bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion.
Apple Cinnamon Old Fashion
L42° Bourbon, Michigan Apple Slice, Cinnamon Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Michigan Maraschino Cherry.
HOP GARDEN SODA
L42º Vodka, basil, lemon, lime, hop simple syrup, lemon juice, soda
TRADITIONAL Old Fashion
L42º Bourbon, angostura bitters, cherry, orange slice.
Featured Libation
Check out our L42 Facebook page for our Featured Libation of the Week!
Amethyst Tryst
L42° Gin, Violet Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Soda, Lime.
NA Libations
NA BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR
Blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar
NA LAVENDER LEMONADE
Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon
NA LAKESHORE PASSION
Passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice,
NA HOP ON THE MICHIGAN MULE
Lime juice, MI hop simple syrup, mint, crystallized ginger, BRIX Jamaican ginger beer, mint spring, lime
NA TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB
Smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda
NA PRICKLY PEAR MICHRITA
Prickly pear syrup, lemon, lime juice, orange juice, pink Himalayan sea salt
NA MICHIGAMME MOJITO
Blood orange syrup, mint, lime, orange, soda
NA MACKINAC MAI TAI
Coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry
NA KALAMAZOO SPRITZ
Bitter orange syrup, orange, soda
NA THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY
Housemade vegetarian Bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion
Wine
SPARKLING RIESLING
Semi-dry sparkler; ripe apple fruit character, orange-muscat finish
CHARDONNAY
A true MI Chardonnay, crisp apples and peaches
ICE WINE
Sweet and rich dessert wine, ripe peaches, mango apricot, honey
PINOT GRIGIO
Clean, crisp, dry; mineral forward, apple and peach notes
CAPRICCIO
Big, soft red, jammy, berry fruit flavor, subtle backbone of tannin
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
A full bodied red, healthy tannin level, black pepper & black cherry
ROSE
Semi dry and fruity, light and fresh without heavy tannins
Liquor
Vodka
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.
Gin
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice
Silver Rum
80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.
Bourbon
88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.
Flights
Four Pack
I.P.EH! 4PCK
India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish
Michigan Honey Amber Ale 4PCK
American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors
Seasonal 4PCK
NECTAR 4PK
Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel
PARTY at the MOONTOWER 4PK (Copy)
Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel
Distilled Spirits
Distilled Vodka
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.
Distilled Gin
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice
Distilled Silver Rum
80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.
Distilled Bourbon
88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.
Growlers and Howlers
Growler
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
Employee Growler Refill
( < 7% ABV ) NO GLASS INCLUDED
Premium Growler
( > 7% or specialties) GLASS INCLUDED
Premium Refill
( > 7% or specialties) NO GLASS INCLUDED
Cider Growler
Any varietal of draft cider- GLASS INCLUDED
Cider Refill
Any varietal of draft cider- NO GLASS INCLUDED
Empty Glass Growler
Howler Refill
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
Howler PREMUM Refill
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
STANDARD Refill (Copy)
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
L42 Adult Juice Box
Takeout Wine
Apparel
Glassware
Accessories
Bourbon Lovers Gift Basket
Candle
L42 Mask
Beer Snob License Plate
L42 Compass Metal Sign
Ron's Beans Coffee Bag
L42 Sticker
TagABrewCharm
TagABrew Necklace
TagACheer
CORK---Coaster 4-Pack
L42 Patch
CERAMIC---Coaster 4-Pack
WOODEN DECORATIVE BARREL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer and spirits paired with inspired food, that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. We are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options that can only be found here at L42. Our devotion to providing a full-circle customer service experience to all of guests is of the utmost importance. We will always be committed to our community and to showcasing local nonprofit's admirable causes. We welcome you into our family and appreciate your patronage.
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009