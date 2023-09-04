Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, ACE Bakery brioche, choice of cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.50

Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.50

Buttermilk-brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley

Food

Starters

Bangkok Shrimp

$13.00

Torpedo coconut shrimp, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce

Caramelized Onion Dip

$8.50

Black pepper –sea salt kettle chips, sour cream, cream cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley

Goat Cheese-Caprese Bread

$13.50

Cherry tomato, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic & herb olive oil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan, Demi-Baguette

Fried Freestone PIckles

$10.50

Locally sourced deep-fried Freestone Pickle Co. spears, parsley, L42° sauce

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.50

Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Crispy black pepper-sea salt fries, white truffle olive oil, parsley, parmesan, roasted garlic aioli

Large House Fry

$7.00

Black pepper and sea salt fries

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$8.00

Sweet potato fries served with honey mustard.

Haystacks

$9.50

Crispy onion strings served with out L42° sauce.

Moroccan Crab Cakes

$16.50

Harissa crab cakes, grape tomatoes, Romaine, red onion, goat cheese, Kalamata olives, almonds, Za'atar vinaigrette, L42 sauce.

Appetizer- FEATURE

$10.50Out of stock

Please see our Facebook page for our NEWEST featured appetizer offering.

ELOTE DIP

$11.00

Blue corn tortilla chips, black beans, sweet corn, red onion, scallion, ancho, four-cheese blend, aioli, lime juice, chili powder

Salads & Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Rotating selection of unique and delicious concoctions

Brewhouse Caesar Salad

$7.50+

Romaine, shaved parmesan, black pepper, garlic rye chips, roasted red bell pepper, Caesar dressing

Za' Atar Salad

$14.00+

Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, goat cheese, almonds, lemon, parsley, Za’atar vinaigrette

Nectar of Goddess

$8.00+

Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, orange, coconut, almond, goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$7.50+

Handhelds

Our sandwiches are served with black pepper-sea salt kettle chips and our L42º caramelized onion dip is served on the side along with a local Freestone Pickle Co. spear.
Diablo Chicken

$14.50

Chipotle braised chicken, haystack onions, roasted red bell pepper, fried jalapeños, Swiss, Ancho sauce, ACE Bakery brioche

Great Lakes Dip

$16.00

Ada Valley braised beef, haystack onions, Gouda, L42° sauce, Demi-Baguette, au jus

Pulled Pork

$15.50

Sazón pulled pork, black beans, sweet corn, red onion, ancho sauce, four-cheese blend, chipotle crema, lime juice, chili powder, blue corn tortilla strips, ACE Bakery brioche

Steak Burgers

Our USDA certified PRIME burger patty is cooked MEDIUM and piled high with farm-fresh produce on Michigan Bread Company’s Brioche Bun. Black pepper-sea salt kettle chips and L42° caramelized onion dip is served on the side along with a local Freestone Pickle Co. spear.
Umami

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, Swiss, sunny-side-up egg, garlic aioli, lettuce, red onion, tomato, ACE Bakery brioche

Mustang

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, cheddar, haystack onions, Big Moe’s BBQ, lettuce, tomato, ACE Bakery brioche

Blue Chip

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, bleu cheese, haystack onions, Ancho sauce, lettuce, tomato, ACE Bakery brioche

Jammin' Out

$15.50

Thick cut bacon, goat cheese, cherry jam, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Ace Bakery brioche

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, ACE Bakery brioche, choice of cheese

Impossible L42 Burger

$15.50

Impossible protein infused with red & brown rice, quinoa, black beans, amaranth roasted vegetables; lettuce, tomato, red onion, ACE Bakery brioche

Entrees

The Meat & Potatoes

$23.50

Ada Valley braised beef, roasted mushrooms, farm-fresh vegetable, reduced balsamic, truffle mashed potatoes, haystacks, parsley

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.50

Buttermilk-brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley

Sesame Shrimp Skewers

$22.50

Asian ginger glazed shrimp skewers, egg fried rice, bell pepper, sweet corn, onion, garlic, edamame, soy sauce, crispy bean thread, sesame seeds, scallion, lime.

Entree Mac & Cheese

$16.50

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable

Coconut Shrimp Skillet

$17.50

Coconut torpedo shrimp (8), crispy black pepper sea salt fries, creamy slaw, Mae Ploy sauce, lemon, parsley

Entree- FEATURE

$23.50Out of stock

Please see our Facebook page for our latest feature offering.

Salmon L' Orange

$25.50

Sustainably sourced salmon, ancient grain rice, blood orange glaze, mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, orange, coconut, almond, goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette

Cucina 42

Our tacos are served L42º style in grilled flour tortillas wrapped around a hard-shell corn tortilla with beer cheese in between and we include a side of tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Taco

$15.00

Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$15.50

Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime

Burrito Bowl

$15.50

Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, chipotle crema, haystack onion, parsley, lime. Served with tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa

Signature Pizzas

Our 12” brick oven, thin-crust pizzas are topped with our signature L42º pizza sauce and the freshest possible ingredients often locally sourced when possible.
White Truffle Mushroom

$14.50

Gouda cream sauce, white truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh parsley, mozzarella, Parmesan

Pickle Pie

$14.50

Gouda cream sauce, mozzarella, Freestone Pickle Co. pickles, bacon, red onion, fresh parsley, Parmesan

Latitude 42 Pizza

$15.50

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, red onions, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, Parmesan

Truffalo Chicken

$15.50

Gouda cream sauce, white truffle infused buffalo sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, fried jalapeños, fresh parsley, Parmesan

Shrimp & Goat Cheese

$15.50

Garlic & herb olive oil, shrimp, red onion, fresh basil, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan

Balsamic-Fig & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Herbed olive oil, fig jam, thick cut bacon, goat cheese, fresh basil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan

Huskie Pie

$15.50

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, Parmesan

BYO Pizza

$12.50

Choice of sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Moe's BBQ Chicken

$15.50

Moe's sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, Haystacks, Ancho, fresh parsley, Parmesan.

Kids

Please choose 1 option from each category below. For guests 12 and under.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Kids Red Pasta

$8.50

Kids Buttered Pasta

$8.50
Kids Chicken Tender

$8.50

Desserts

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, Oreo crumbles, vanilla sauce, ganache, mint and confectioners’ sugar

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, walnuts, ganache, caramel and confectioners’ sugar

Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar

Blood Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Blood orange sorbet, raspberry coulis, mint

Dirt Cup

$8.00

Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, Oreos, ganache, gummy worms

Large Ice Cream

$7.50

Kid Dirt Cup ($)

$4.50

Salted Caramel Brownie

$8.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Salted Caramel Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, caramel, pink Himalayan seat salt, confectioners' sugar.

Pay It Forward Cheesecake

$9.50

Our L42 Pay it Forward Cheesecake changes the first of the month every month and $1 for each piece sold goes back to a local non-profit organization. Check out our L42 Facebook page for this months varietal.

Whipped Cheesecake

$9.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake.

Dessert- FEATURE

$9.50

Please check our L42 Facebook page for our featured dessert offering.

German Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

Ghirardelli triple chocolate fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coconut-pecan frosting, toasted coconut, cocoa nibs

Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.50

Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, blueberry compote, vanilla-lemon curd, lemon twist, confectioners' sugar.

Sides

Side Crispy Black Pepper-Sea Salt Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Truffle Fries

$4.00

Farm-Fresh Vegetables

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side GLUTEN FREE Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Extra Pretzel

$3.50

Brew Biscuit

$1.50

Baguette

$3.00

Side Mac Sauce

$1.50

Truffle Mashed Potato

$4.00

Drinks

Beverages

BRIX Soda Company

$3.00

Local soda made right here in Michigan from BRIX Cola Co.. Pure Cane Sugar and unique flavors that can only be found here at L42!

L42 Traverse City Cherry Lemonade

$3.00

BRIX Root Beer Float

$5.50
Organic Black Iced Tea

$3.00
Ron's Beans Organic Coffee

$3.00

Ron's Beans Coffee roasted right here in Portage, MI. We use a fair-trade and Organic Guatemalan blend. Best part is 15% of Ron's Beans profits go to the Make a Wish foundation.

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00
Hot Tea

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tap List-Standard Tier

10° of Separation

BEACH CRUISER

Out of stock

COURSE 1

Out of stock

COURSE 2

Out of stock

COURSE 3

Out of stock

American Wheat • 4.8% • German hops • Unfiltered • Citrus hop and wheat aroma; citrus, herbal, and earthy in flavor with a light, hoppy finish 16

EL DIABLO

Chipotle Infused Golden Ale • 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Lil Sunshine infused with chipotle peppers, light and bready with a hint of spice in aroma; light malty flavors with a slow heat on the finish making this beer simultaneously spicy and refreshing

I.P.Eh!

India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish

LIL SUNSHINE

• 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Malty and bready scents; tastes mirrors smell in malt flavors with hints of caramel, overall mild easy drinking beer.

MICHIGAN HONEY

American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors

POWERLINE PORTER

Robust Style Porter • 5.5% • Centennial and perle hops • Coffee and nutty aroma, cocoa notes, finishes bitter with lots of roasted dark malt flavors

THREE LAKES LAGER

HEFE HOPPY

Tap List- Premium Tier

PARTY AT THE MOONTOWER

Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel

RAINBOW WEASEL

LUCIFER'S CUVEE

Out of stock

Nectar of the Goddess

Island Fever

Out of stock

A toasted coconut milk stout served on nitrogen. LACTOSE SUGAR. Not suitable with milk allergies. 6% ABV

Hippie Speedball

This beer toes the line of a rye beer and a rye IPA... while the hops added bitterness the power of the rye shines through even more. The grain bill consisted of 38% rye to give it the peppery spicy taste while using Centennial hops to provide a piney medium bitterness. This beer ended up being 9% so a slight boozy taste may come with it as it warms up

Isle of Skye

This Scotch Ale or Wee Heavy was made with all Maris Otter grain with roasted barley and chocolate malts. Northern Brewer hops were used sparingly to showcase the malt while the carbonation level is at a lower level than normal. The ABV is 7.9%

Barley Wine

$8.50+

Victor's Blue

5.8%

Sultana Sipper

Tap List-Cider

BLUEBERRY

DRY APPLE

SASKATOON

5.5% ALC/VOL- A collaboration with our neighbors to the North has resulted in this blend of Michigan Apples and Saskatchewan Saskatoons. The Saskatoon is a small prairie berry that gives our apples a smooth and lush taste with a bite of tartness at the finish. Gathered from orchards in Michigan and Saskatchewan, this natural cider has been carefully fermented here at our farm using our traditional methods. This deep-bodied, rich magenta-hued cider is a drink that just like friendship, knows no borders. All Natural. Gluten Free .Sorbate Free. Sulfite Free. Certified Kosher

CHERRY

APPLE LIGHTNING (12oz)

$11.50Out of stock

An L42 Exclusive, Michigan grown premium organic cider from over 15 different selected and blended varieties that has been aged for almost 3 years in Canadian rye whiskey barrels. 17.8% ABV

APPLE LIGHTNING (5oz)

$6.00Out of stock

An L42 Exclusive, Michigan grown premium organic cider from over 15 different selected and blended varieties that has been aged for almost 3 years in Canadian rye whiskey barrels. 17.8% ABV

Adult Juice Boxes

Great Lakes Punch

$8.50

L42º Vodka, DOLE pineapple juice, BRIX lemonade, coconut puree, blue curacao, Swedish Fish

Mix and Match 6-pack

$30.00

2 of each of our Adult Juice Box flavors

Featured ADULT Juice Box

$8.50
Party Peach Lemonade

$8.50Out of stock

L42 Silver RUM, Brix Lemonade, Blood Orange Syrup, Lemon Juice, Basil.

Strawberry Basil Smash

$8.50

L42 Bourbon, Pomegranate Syrup, Simply Orange Juice, Dole Pineapple Juice, BRIX Lemonade, Lemon, Cherry.

Dragon Fruit MInt Lemonade

$8.50

Sangria

Seasonal selection of fresh juice and Michigan Wines
RED SANGRIA

$7.50

Capriccio, our housemade sangria juice mixture (cranberry, apple, orange & DOLE pineapple), black cherry, orange, lemon

CHERRY LEMONADE SANGRIA

$7.50

Sparkling Riesling, BRIX cherry lemonade, lemon, black cherry

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN MIMOSA

$7.50

Sparkling Riesling, DOLE pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut puree, grenadine, black cherry

Libations

"Michigan infused artisanal cocktails."
BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR

$9.50

L42º Gin, blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$9.50

L42º Hemp vodka, lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon

LAKESHORE PASSION

$10.00

L42º Bourbon, passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice, L42º Cabernet

SEASONAL MICHIGAN MULE

$9.50

L42 Vodka, Mint, Lime, Peach Puree, Brix Jamaican Ginger Beer, Crystalized Ginger

TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB

$10.00

L42º Bourbon, smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda

SEASONAL MICHIRITA

$9.50

L42 Vodka, Passionfruit puree, BRIX Lemonade, Lime juice, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt.

SEASONAL MICHIGAMME MOJITO

$9.50

L42 Silver Rum, Guava Puree, Mint, Lime, Soda.

MACKINAC MAI TAI

$9.50

L42º Silver rum, coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry

THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY

$10.50

L42º Vodka, vegetarian bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion.

SEASONAL OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

L42 Bourbon, Orange Slice, Blood Orange, Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Black Cherry.

HOP GARDEN SODA

$9.50

L42º Vodka, basil, lemon, lime, hop simple syrup, lemon juice, soda

TRADITIONAL Old Fashion

$10.00

L42º Bourbon, angostura bitters, cherry, orange slice.

Featured Libation

$10.50

Check out our L42 Facebook page for our Featured Libation of the Week!

Amethyst Tryst

$9.50

L42° Gin, Violet Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Soda, Lime.

TRADITIONAL MOJITO

$9.50

L42 Silver Rum, Mint, Lime, Soda.

NA Libations

Our one of a kind L42 Libations minus the hooch.

NA BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR

$5.50

Blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar

NA LAVENDER LEMONADE

$5.50

Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon

NA LAKESHORE PASSION

$5.50

Passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice,

NA SEASONAL MICHIGAN MULE

$5.50

Lime juice, MI hop simple syrup, mint, crystallized ginger, BRIX Jamaican ginger beer, mint spring, lime

NA TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB

$5.50

Smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda

NA SEASONAL MICHRITA

$5.50

Prickly pear syrup, lemon, lime juice, orange juice, pink Himalayan sea salt

NA SEASONAL MICHIGAMME MOJITO

$5.50

Blood orange syrup, mint, lime, orange, soda

NA MACKINAC MAI TAI

$5.50

Coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry

NA THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY

$5.50

Housemade vegetarian Bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion

NA AMETHYST TRYST

$5.50

Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon

NA HOP GARDEN SODA

$5.50

Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon

Wine

Michigan Wine- Sourced locally from FennValley in Fennville, Michigan

SPARKLING RIESLING

$8.50+

Semi-dry sparkler; ripe apple fruit character, orange-muscat finish

CHARDONNAY

$8.50+

A true MI Chardonnay, crisp apples and peaches

ICE WINE

$8.50+

Sweet and rich dessert wine, ripe peaches, mango apricot, honey

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

Clean, crisp, dry; mineral forward, apple and peach notes

CAPRICCIO

$7.00+

Big, soft red, jammy, berry fruit flavor, subtle backbone of tannin

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.50+

A full bodied red, healthy tannin level, black pepper & black cherry

ROSE

$7.00+

Semi dry and fruity, light and fresh without heavy tannins

Liquor

L42 Spirits

Vodka

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.

Gin

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice

Silver Rum

80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.

Bourbon

88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.

Flights

Beer Flight

$9.50

4 draft beer choices from our Standard or Premium tiers.

Cider Flight

$10.50

4- 5oz pour of our seasonal cider selections.

Wine Flight

$14.50

4- 2.5oz pours of our Michigan wines.

Takeout Spirits/Beer/Wine

Four Pack

I.P.EH! 4PCK

$9.00

India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish

Michigan Honey Amber Ale 4PCK

$9.00

American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors

Seasonal 4PCK

$10.00

NECTAR 4PK

$10.00

Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel

PARTY at the MOONTOWER 4PK (Copy)

$10.00

Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel

Case of Beer

$42.00

Distilled Spirits

Distilled Vodka

$29.00

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.

Distilled Gin

$29.00

80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice

Distilled Silver Rum

$29.00

80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.

Distilled Bourbon

$39.00

88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.

Growlers/Howlers/Kegs

Draft Beer and Cider options available in 64oz.

Standard Growler

$18.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

Employee Growler Refill

$5.00

( < 7% ABV ) NO GLASS INCLUDED

Premium Growler

$22.00

( > 7% or specialties) GLASS INCLUDED

Premium Refill

$16.00

( > 7% or specialties) NO GLASS INCLUDED

Cider Growler

$25.00

Any varietal of draft cider- GLASS INCLUDED

Cider Refill

$20.00

Any varietal of draft cider- NO GLASS INCLUDED

Empty Glass Growler

$8.00

Howler Refill

$8.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

Howler PREMUM Refill

$11.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

STANDARD Refill

$12.00

( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED

1/6 Barrel Standard

$75.00

1/6 Barrel Premium

$85.00

1/2 Barrel Standard

$155.00

1/2 Barrel Premium

$175.00

L42 Adult Juice Box

Rotating seasonal options served in biodegradable pouches with compostable straws.
Mix and Match 6-pack

$30.00

2 of each of our Adult Juice Box flavors

Takeout Wine

Sparkling Riesling

$20.00

Chardonnay

$20.00

Capriccio

$15.00

Cabernet

$20.00

Rose

$15.00

Ice Wine

$20.00

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

2 for $50 - L42 Adult Juice Boxes

Rotating seasonal options served in biodegradable pouches with compostable straws.

Mix and Match 6 pack 2 for $50

$50.00

Retail

Apparel

Honey Amber T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie- BLACK

$60.00

Island Fever T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt -Green

$30.00

Moontower T-Shirt

$25.00

Onesie

$14.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt - BLUE

$25.00

Tie-Dye T-Shirt - YELLOW

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$30.00

Employee Shirt

$6.00

Employee Hat

$5.00

Upcycled PREMIUM Apparel

$40.00

Upcycled STANDARD Apparel

$30.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$6.00

Cork Bottom Coffee Mug

$9.00

Snifter

$6.00

Wine Glass

$9.00

Bourbon Glass

$9.00

Stainless Steel Howler

$30.00

Stainless Steel Growler

$40.00

CLAY Coffee Mug

$12.50

CLAY Shot Glass

$5.50

Candle-CLAY Coffee Mug

$15.50

PLASTIC Tumbler

$8.50

Accessories

Bourbon Lovers Gift Basket

$100.00

Candle- SOUP BOWL

$15.50

L42 Mask

$10.00

Beer Snob License Plate

$30.00

L42 Compass Metal Sign

$35.00

Ron's Beans Coffee Bag

$12.00

L42 Sticker

$1.00

TagABrewCharm

$3.00

TagABrew Necklace

$7.00

TagACheer

$5.00

CORK---Coaster 4-Pack

$12.50

L42 Patch

$6.50

CERAMIC---Coaster 4-Pack

$15.50

WOODEN DECORATIVE BARREL

$65.00

Candle- CLAY Coffee Mug

$15.50

Mugclub Membership

Mugclub Membership

$42.00