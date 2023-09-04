Latitude 42 Brewing Co. - Portage Brewery- Kitchen - Distillery
7842 Portage Rd.
Portage, MI 49002
Popular Items
Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, ACE Bakery brioche, choice of cheese
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk-brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley
Food
Starters
Bangkok Shrimp
Torpedo coconut shrimp, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce
Caramelized Onion Dip
Black pepper –sea salt kettle chips, sour cream, cream cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley
Goat Cheese-Caprese Bread
Cherry tomato, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic & herb olive oil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan, Demi-Baguette
Fried Freestone PIckles
Locally sourced deep-fried Freestone Pickle Co. spears, parsley, L42° sauce
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan
Truffle Fries
Crispy black pepper-sea salt fries, white truffle olive oil, parsley, parmesan, roasted garlic aioli
Large House Fry
Black pepper and sea salt fries
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Sweet potato fries served with honey mustard.
Haystacks
Crispy onion strings served with out L42° sauce.
Moroccan Crab Cakes
Harissa crab cakes, grape tomatoes, Romaine, red onion, goat cheese, Kalamata olives, almonds, Za'atar vinaigrette, L42 sauce.
Appetizer- FEATURE
Please see our Facebook page for our NEWEST featured appetizer offering.
ELOTE DIP
Blue corn tortilla chips, black beans, sweet corn, red onion, scallion, ancho, four-cheese blend, aioli, lime juice, chili powder
Salads & Soup
Soup of the Day
Rotating selection of unique and delicious concoctions
Brewhouse Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, black pepper, garlic rye chips, roasted red bell pepper, Caesar dressing
Za' Atar Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, goat cheese, almonds, lemon, parsley, Za’atar vinaigrette
Nectar of Goddess
Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, orange, coconut, almond, goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Handhelds
Diablo Chicken
Chipotle braised chicken, haystack onions, roasted red bell pepper, fried jalapeños, Swiss, Ancho sauce, ACE Bakery brioche
Great Lakes Dip
Ada Valley braised beef, haystack onions, Gouda, L42° sauce, Demi-Baguette, au jus
Pulled Pork
Sazón pulled pork, black beans, sweet corn, red onion, ancho sauce, four-cheese blend, chipotle crema, lime juice, chili powder, blue corn tortilla strips, ACE Bakery brioche
Steak Burgers
Umami
Thick cut bacon, Swiss, sunny-side-up egg, garlic aioli, lettuce, red onion, tomato, ACE Bakery brioche
Mustang
Thick cut bacon, cheddar, haystack onions, Big Moe’s BBQ, lettuce, tomato, ACE Bakery brioche
Blue Chip
Thick cut bacon, bleu cheese, haystack onions, Ancho sauce, lettuce, tomato, ACE Bakery brioche
Jammin' Out
Thick cut bacon, goat cheese, cherry jam, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Ace Bakery brioche
Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, ACE Bakery brioche, choice of cheese
Impossible L42 Burger
Impossible protein infused with red & brown rice, quinoa, black beans, amaranth roasted vegetables; lettuce, tomato, red onion, ACE Bakery brioche
Entrees
The Meat & Potatoes
Ada Valley braised beef, roasted mushrooms, farm-fresh vegetable, reduced balsamic, truffle mashed potatoes, haystacks, parsley
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk-brined fried chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley
Sesame Shrimp Skewers
Asian ginger glazed shrimp skewers, egg fried rice, bell pepper, sweet corn, onion, garlic, edamame, soy sauce, crispy bean thread, sesame seeds, scallion, lime.
Entree Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable
Coconut Shrimp Skillet
Coconut torpedo shrimp (8), crispy black pepper sea salt fries, creamy slaw, Mae Ploy sauce, lemon, parsley
Entree- FEATURE
Please see our Facebook page for our latest feature offering.
Salmon L' Orange
Sustainably sourced salmon, ancient grain rice, blood orange glaze, mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, orange, coconut, almond, goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette
Cucina 42
Chipotle Chicken Taco
Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime
Burrito Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, chipotle crema, haystack onion, parsley, lime. Served with tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa
Signature Pizzas
White Truffle Mushroom
Gouda cream sauce, white truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh parsley, mozzarella, Parmesan
Pickle Pie
Gouda cream sauce, mozzarella, Freestone Pickle Co. pickles, bacon, red onion, fresh parsley, Parmesan
Latitude 42 Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, red onions, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, Parmesan
Truffalo Chicken
Gouda cream sauce, white truffle infused buffalo sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, fried jalapeños, fresh parsley, Parmesan
Shrimp & Goat Cheese
Garlic & herb olive oil, shrimp, red onion, fresh basil, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan
Balsamic-Fig & Goat Cheese
Herbed olive oil, fig jam, thick cut bacon, goat cheese, fresh basil, reduced balsamic, Parmesan
Huskie Pie
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, Parmesan
BYO Pizza
Choice of sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Moe's BBQ Chicken
Moe's sauce, shredded chipotle chicken, mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, Haystacks, Ancho, fresh parsley, Parmesan.
Kids
Desserts
Oreo Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, Oreo crumbles, vanilla sauce, ganache, mint and confectioners’ sugar
Turtle Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, walnuts, ganache, caramel and confectioners’ sugar
Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar
Blood Orange Sorbet
Blood orange sorbet, raspberry coulis, mint
Dirt Cup
Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, Oreos, ganache, gummy worms
Large Ice Cream
Kid Dirt Cup ($)
Salted Caramel Brownie
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Salted Caramel Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, caramel, pink Himalayan seat salt, confectioners' sugar.
Pay It Forward Cheesecake
Our L42 Pay it Forward Cheesecake changes the first of the month every month and $1 for each piece sold goes back to a local non-profit organization. Check out our L42 Facebook page for this months varietal.
Whipped Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake.
Dessert- FEATURE
Please check our L42 Facebook page for our featured dessert offering.
German Chocolate Brownie
Ghirardelli triple chocolate fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coconut-pecan frosting, toasted coconut, cocoa nibs
Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, blueberry compote, vanilla-lemon curd, lemon twist, confectioners' sugar.
Sides
Side Crispy Black Pepper-Sea Salt Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Farm-Fresh Vegetables
Fresh Fruit
Side Garden Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Side GLUTEN FREE Mac & Cheese
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Kettle Chips
Extra Pretzel
Brew Biscuit
Baguette
Side Mac Sauce
Truffle Mashed Potato
Drinks
Beverages
BRIX Soda Company
Local soda made right here in Michigan from BRIX Cola Co.. Pure Cane Sugar and unique flavors that can only be found here at L42!
L42 Traverse City Cherry Lemonade
BRIX Root Beer Float
Organic Black Iced Tea
Ron's Beans Organic Coffee
Ron's Beans Coffee roasted right here in Portage, MI. We use a fair-trade and Organic Guatemalan blend. Best part is 15% of Ron's Beans profits go to the Make a Wish foundation.
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Ruby Red Grapefruit
Cranberry Juice
Tonic
Club Soda
Hot Tea
Pineapple Juice
Tap List-Standard Tier
10° of Separation
BEACH CRUISER
COURSE 1
COURSE 2
COURSE 3
American Wheat • 4.8% • German hops • Unfiltered • Citrus hop and wheat aroma; citrus, herbal, and earthy in flavor with a light, hoppy finish 16
EL DIABLO
Chipotle Infused Golden Ale • 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Lil Sunshine infused with chipotle peppers, light and bready with a hint of spice in aroma; light malty flavors with a slow heat on the finish making this beer simultaneously spicy and refreshing
I.P.Eh!
India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish
LIL SUNSHINE
• 4.8% • Willamette and cascade hops • Malty and bready scents; tastes mirrors smell in malt flavors with hints of caramel, overall mild easy drinking beer.
MICHIGAN HONEY
American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors
POWERLINE PORTER
Robust Style Porter • 5.5% • Centennial and perle hops • Coffee and nutty aroma, cocoa notes, finishes bitter with lots of roasted dark malt flavors
THREE LAKES LAGER
HEFE HOPPY
Tap List- Premium Tier
PARTY AT THE MOONTOWER
Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel
RAINBOW WEASEL
LUCIFER'S CUVEE
Nectar of the Goddess
Island Fever
A toasted coconut milk stout served on nitrogen. LACTOSE SUGAR. Not suitable with milk allergies. 6% ABV
Hippie Speedball
This beer toes the line of a rye beer and a rye IPA... while the hops added bitterness the power of the rye shines through even more. The grain bill consisted of 38% rye to give it the peppery spicy taste while using Centennial hops to provide a piney medium bitterness. This beer ended up being 9% so a slight boozy taste may come with it as it warms up
Isle of Skye
This Scotch Ale or Wee Heavy was made with all Maris Otter grain with roasted barley and chocolate malts. Northern Brewer hops were used sparingly to showcase the malt while the carbonation level is at a lower level than normal. The ABV is 7.9%
Barley Wine
Victor's Blue
5.8%
Sultana Sipper
Tap List-Cider
BLUEBERRY
DRY APPLE
SASKATOON
5.5% ALC/VOL- A collaboration with our neighbors to the North has resulted in this blend of Michigan Apples and Saskatchewan Saskatoons. The Saskatoon is a small prairie berry that gives our apples a smooth and lush taste with a bite of tartness at the finish. Gathered from orchards in Michigan and Saskatchewan, this natural cider has been carefully fermented here at our farm using our traditional methods. This deep-bodied, rich magenta-hued cider is a drink that just like friendship, knows no borders. All Natural. Gluten Free .Sorbate Free. Sulfite Free. Certified Kosher
CHERRY
APPLE LIGHTNING (12oz)
An L42 Exclusive, Michigan grown premium organic cider from over 15 different selected and blended varieties that has been aged for almost 3 years in Canadian rye whiskey barrels. 17.8% ABV
APPLE LIGHTNING (5oz)
An L42 Exclusive, Michigan grown premium organic cider from over 15 different selected and blended varieties that has been aged for almost 3 years in Canadian rye whiskey barrels. 17.8% ABV
Adult Juice Boxes
Great Lakes Punch
L42º Vodka, DOLE pineapple juice, BRIX lemonade, coconut puree, blue curacao, Swedish Fish
Mix and Match 6-pack
2 of each of our Adult Juice Box flavors
Featured ADULT Juice Box
Party Peach Lemonade
L42 Silver RUM, Brix Lemonade, Blood Orange Syrup, Lemon Juice, Basil.
Strawberry Basil Smash
L42 Bourbon, Pomegranate Syrup, Simply Orange Juice, Dole Pineapple Juice, BRIX Lemonade, Lemon, Cherry.
Dragon Fruit MInt Lemonade
Sangria
RED SANGRIA
Capriccio, our housemade sangria juice mixture (cranberry, apple, orange & DOLE pineapple), black cherry, orange, lemon
CHERRY LEMONADE SANGRIA
Sparkling Riesling, BRIX cherry lemonade, lemon, black cherry
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN MIMOSA
Sparkling Riesling, DOLE pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut puree, grenadine, black cherry
Libations
BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR
L42º Gin, blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar
LAVENDER LEMONADE
L42º Hemp vodka, lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon
LAKESHORE PASSION
L42º Bourbon, passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice, L42º Cabernet
SEASONAL MICHIGAN MULE
L42 Vodka, Mint, Lime, Peach Puree, Brix Jamaican Ginger Beer, Crystalized Ginger
TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB
L42º Bourbon, smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda
SEASONAL MICHIRITA
L42 Vodka, Passionfruit puree, BRIX Lemonade, Lime juice, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt.
SEASONAL MICHIGAMME MOJITO
L42 Silver Rum, Guava Puree, Mint, Lime, Soda.
MACKINAC MAI TAI
L42º Silver rum, coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry
THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY
L42º Vodka, vegetarian bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion.
SEASONAL OLD FASHIONED
L42 Bourbon, Orange Slice, Blood Orange, Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Black Cherry.
HOP GARDEN SODA
L42º Vodka, basil, lemon, lime, hop simple syrup, lemon juice, soda
TRADITIONAL Old Fashion
L42º Bourbon, angostura bitters, cherry, orange slice.
Featured Libation
Check out our L42 Facebook page for our Featured Libation of the Week!
Amethyst Tryst
L42° Gin, Violet Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Soda, Lime.
TRADITIONAL MOJITO
L42 Silver Rum, Mint, Lime, Soda.
NA Libations
NA BANGOR BLUEBERRY SOUR
Blueberry puree, lemon juice, lime juice, raw sugar
NA LAVENDER LEMONADE
Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon
NA LAKESHORE PASSION
Passion fruit puree, orange juice, lemon juice,
NA SEASONAL MICHIGAN MULE
Lime juice, MI hop simple syrup, mint, crystallized ginger, BRIX Jamaican ginger beer, mint spring, lime
NA TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY BOMB
Smoked cherry syrup, MI cherries, lemons, soda
NA SEASONAL MICHRITA
Prickly pear syrup, lemon, lime juice, orange juice, pink Himalayan sea salt
NA SEASONAL MICHIGAMME MOJITO
Blood orange syrup, mint, lime, orange, soda
NA MACKINAC MAI TAI
Coconut cream, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, orange, MI maraschino cherry
NA THE CELERY CITY SIGNATURE BLOODY
Housemade vegetarian Bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Freestone pickle, bleu cheese queen olives, balsamic pearl onion
NA AMETHYST TRYST
Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon
NA HOP GARDEN SODA
Lavender syrup, BRIX lemonade, lemon juice, Pioneer Sugar candied lemon
Wine
SPARKLING RIESLING
Semi-dry sparkler; ripe apple fruit character, orange-muscat finish
CHARDONNAY
A true MI Chardonnay, crisp apples and peaches
ICE WINE
Sweet and rich dessert wine, ripe peaches, mango apricot, honey
PINOT GRIGIO
Clean, crisp, dry; mineral forward, apple and peach notes
CAPRICCIO
Big, soft red, jammy, berry fruit flavor, subtle backbone of tannin
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
A full bodied red, healthy tannin level, black pepper & black cherry
ROSE
Semi dry and fruity, light and fresh without heavy tannins
Liquor
Vodka
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.
Gin
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice
Silver Rum
80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.
Bourbon
88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.
Flights
Takeout Spirits/Beer/Wine
Four Pack
I.P.EH! 4PCK
India Pale Ale • 6.8% • Centennial, citra, simcoe, Columbus, Chinook hops • Earthy, citrus, resiny hop profile with a smooth malty finish
Michigan Honey Amber Ale 4PCK
American Amber Ale • 5% • Willamette and nugget hops • Wildflower honey • Malty and fruity in aroma; initial honey flavor finished with a fruity hop balance rivaling the caramel malt flavors
Seasonal 4PCK
NECTAR 4PK
Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel
PARTY at the MOONTOWER 4PK (Copy)
Double India Pale Ale • 8.4% • Columbus, 7c’s, mosaic and citra hops • Caramel, pine, & citrus aroma; tastes initially of sweet malts fading into a resiny, dank, pine hop profile with a smooth mouth feel
Case of Beer
Distilled Spirits
Distilled Vodka
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. TASTING NOTES Butter, sweet, creamy and rich with ripened fruit – clean and smooth on the palate.
Distilled Gin
80 proof, 100% organic Michigan Wheat. Double distilled. + Botanicals Juniper, Bilberry, lemon, bitter orange, cinnamon, coriander, anise, angelica, orris. TASTING NOTES fruity, citrus, berry custard tart, hints of pepper, spice
Distilled Silver Rum
80 proof, Double distilled from Mexican Blackstrap Molasses. TASTING NOTES Big, bold, hearty, earth-like, and tropical notes of organic blackstrap molasses lands firmly both on the nose and the palate, but finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness.
Distilled Bourbon
88 Proof, Single distillation from 70% organic corn/25% organic wheat/5% organic rye Blended profile for each batch TASTING NOTES Complex, cola, coco, chocolate, spice, fruit, long finish, hints of wood and smoke, malty, biscuits.
Growlers/Howlers/Kegs
Standard Growler
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
Employee Growler Refill
( < 7% ABV ) NO GLASS INCLUDED
Premium Growler
( > 7% or specialties) GLASS INCLUDED
Premium Refill
( > 7% or specialties) NO GLASS INCLUDED
Cider Growler
Any varietal of draft cider- GLASS INCLUDED
Cider Refill
Any varietal of draft cider- NO GLASS INCLUDED
Empty Glass Growler
Howler Refill
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
Howler PREMUM Refill
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
STANDARD Refill
( < 7% ABV ) GLASS INCLUDED
1/6 Barrel Standard
1/6 Barrel Premium
1/2 Barrel Standard
1/2 Barrel Premium
L42 Adult Juice Box
Takeout Wine
2 for $50 - L42 Adult Juice Boxes
Retail
Apparel
Honey Amber T-Shirt
Hoodie- BLACK
Island Fever T-Shirt
Long Sleeve T-Shirt -Green
Moontower T-Shirt
Onesie
Tie Dye T-Shirt - BLUE
Tie-Dye T-Shirt - YELLOW
Baseball Cap
Employee Shirt
Employee Hat
Upcycled PREMIUM Apparel
Upcycled STANDARD Apparel
Glassware
Accessories
Bourbon Lovers Gift Basket
Candle- SOUP BOWL
L42 Mask
Beer Snob License Plate
L42 Compass Metal Sign
Ron's Beans Coffee Bag
L42 Sticker
TagABrewCharm
TagABrew Necklace
TagACheer
CORK---Coaster 4-Pack
L42 Patch
CERAMIC---Coaster 4-Pack
WOODEN DECORATIVE BARREL
Candle- CLAY Coffee Mug
Mugclub Membership
Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer and spirits paired with inspired food, that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. We are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options that can only be found here at L42. Our devotion to providing a full-circle customer service experience to all of guests is of the utmost importance. We will always be committed to our community and to showcasing local nonprofit's admirable causes. We welcome you into our family and appreciate your patronage.
7842 Portage Rd., Portage, MI 49002