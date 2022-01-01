Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latitude 42

16261 U.S. 101

Harbor, OR 97415

Salads

Port Orford Bleu

$13.00

Seasonal greens, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, black olives, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, bacon and grilled chicken breast with bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Seasonal greens, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, black olives, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, ham, seasoned chicken breast and your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Seasonal greens, red onion, mushrooms, cucumber, black olives, tomato, crispy chicken breast tenders and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Seasonal greens, red onion, mushrooms, cucumber, black olives, tomato, and your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$6.00

Seasonal greens, red onion, mushrooms, cucumber, black olives, tomato, and your choice of dressing.

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Wine

Cab

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Gris

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00
Sunday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

16261 U.S. 101, Harbor, OR 97415

