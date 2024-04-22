- Home
Latitude Seafood Co. Midlothian L1 - Westchester Commons
No reviews yet
15532 WC Commons Way
Midlothian, VA 23113
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Oysters
- 6 Oysters Rockefeller$16.00
Ruby Salts | spinach | cream cheese | parmesan | smoked bacon | lemon butter
- 12 Oysters Rockefeller$28.00
Ruby Salts | spinach | cream cheese | parmesan | smoked bacon | lemon butter
- 6 Steamed Oysters$14.00
Ruby Salts | cocktail | horseradish | mignonette | hot sauce - available upon request
- 12 Steamed Oysters$25.00
Ruby Salts | cocktail | horseradish | mignonette | hot sauce - available upon request
- 6 Fried Oysters$18.00Out of stock
fresh counts | rémoulade
- 12 Fried Oysters$30.00Out of stock
fresh counts | rémoulade
Appetizers
- Salt and Pepper Calamari$12.90Out of stock
Green & red bell peppers | jalapeño | asian aïoli
- Fried mozzarella (4)$11.90
Fried Mozz | Fra Diavolo
- P.E.I. Mussels$16.00
tomato | onion | herbs | lemon butter cream sauce | grilled baguette
- Hellfire Shrimp$13.50
fried shrimp | spicy aïoli | spicy cabbage | green onion
- Crab Dip$15.00Out of stock
lump crab | havarti | cream cheese | old bay | toasted baguette
- 6 Chicken Wings$10.00
Grilled or Fried | sweet chili (GF) | buffalo (GF) | honey sriracha (GF) | lime jalapeño
- 12 Chicken Wings$17.00
Grilled or Fried | sweet chili (GF) | buffalo (GF) | honey sriracha (GF) | lime jalapeño
- Bao Buns (3)$11.90
Smoked pork belly | Cilantro lime slaw | Asian aioli | Scallions
- Fried Catfish Bites$10.00
Fried Catfish | Remoulade
- Lobster Rangoons$13.90
lobster | cream cheese | scallions | sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.00
sweet & spicy chicken | onion | peanuts | mushrooms | romaine
- Baked Seafood Imperial Dip$18.00
shrimp | scallop | lump crab | jalapeño | havarti | extra sharp cheddar | toasted baguette
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
havarti | extra sharp cheddar | pico de gallo | lime sour cream | guacamole
- Salmon Dip$10.00Out of stock
Cream cheese base with diced jalapeño | served with tortilla chips
- Coconut Shrimp (6)$11.00
Fried shrimp | sweet chili | basil
- Yellowfin (Ahi) Tuna Sashimi* (4 oz)$12.00
seared rare | wasabi | pickled ginger | sriracha | lime-jalapeño
- Yellowfin (Ahi) Tuna Sashimi* (8 oz)$22.00
seared rare | wasabi | pickled ginger | sriracha | lime-jalapeño
- Extra Chips
- Mussel Bread$2.00
- Extra Dip Bread$2.00
Soups/ Salads
- She-Crab Soup$9.90
crab stock | lump crab | cream | dry sherry
- Asian Sesame Salad$8.50
fried rice noodles | peanuts | mandarin orange | avocado | carrot | onion | cucumber
- BLT Wedge$8.00
iceberg | smoked bacon | tomato | danish blue cheese crumbles
- House Salad$7.50
feta | tomato | onion | carrots | cucumber
- Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine | croutons | parmesan
- Sub House Salad for side$5.00
- Sub Caesar for Side$5.00
- Sub BLT Wedge for side$5.00
Entrees
- Jumbo Dry Scallops$33.70
½ pound dry scallops | pan-seared | lemon butter
- Stuffed Wild Flounder$25.90
crab filling | havarti | extra sharp cheddar | green bell pepper | lemon butter
- 1 Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail$42.00
latitude jumbo cake | cold water tail | lemon butter
- 2 Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails$60.00
latitude jumbo cake | cold water tail | lemon butter
- 1 lb. Alaskan Snow Crab Legs$29.00
steamed | lemon butter | lemon
- 1 Maryland Jumbo Lump Cake$29.00
jumbo lump | rémoulade
- 2 Maryland Jumbo Lump Cakes$44.00
jumbo lump | rémoulade
- 12 Jumbo Shrimp$22.90
twelve | grilled (GF) or fried
- Pacific Barramundi$27.00
pan seared | lemon butter
- Chilean Seabass$44.70
sweet & buttery | grilled | lemon butter
- Mahi Rockefeller$25.90
pan seared | spinach | cream cheese | parmesan | smoked bacon | lemon butter
- North-Atlantic Salmon*$24.50
grilled | lemon butter(GF) or lime jalapeño
- Yellowfin (Ahi) Tuna*$23.90
grilled | lemon butter(GF) or lime jalapeño
- Filet Mignon*$42.70
7 oz. | 21 day aged | Center-cut | Mâitre d'Hôtel Butter
- Chicken Riviera$18.90
goat cheese | basil | su