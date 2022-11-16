Main picView gallery

Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar

660 E Ventura Blvd, Building A

Camarillo, CA 93010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NA Beverages

Pellegrino

$10.00

FIJI

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Beer

805 Blonde

$7.00

Enegren Schoner Tag

$7.00

Enegren Valkyrie

$8.00

Institution White Walls

$8.00

MadeWest Hazy IPA

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Topa Chief Peak IPA

$8.00

Topa Level Line

$8.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

New Castle

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

O'Douls N/A

$6.00

Firestone "Nitro Merlin Milk Stout"

$7.00

Spaten "Octoberfest"

$7.00

LIQUOR

Angel's Envy

$14.00+

Basil Haydens

$14.00+

Blantons

$16.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Old Forester

$7.00+

Redemption

$10.00+

Weller Antiqua

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch

$13.00+

Crown Royal

$11.00+

Hibiki Japanese

$18.00+

Jack Daniel’s

$12.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Redemption Rye

$10.00+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$10.00+

Whistle Pig 12yr

$37.00+

Woodford Rye

$13.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Aviation

$10.50+

Bombay Saphire

$11.00+

Empress

$13.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Plantation

$7.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Bacardi Black

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Meyer’s Dark

$9.00+

Dewars

$11.00+

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 15yr

$20.00+

Glenlevit 15yr

$18.00+

Glenlevit 18yr

$36.00+

Glenmorangie 10yr

$15.00+

Lagavulin 16yr

$28.00+

Laphroaig 10yr

$19.00+

Macallan 12yr

$22.00+

Macallan 18yr

$60.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$49.00+

Casamigos

$17.00+

Don Julio 1942

$45.00+

Herradura

$15.00+

Patron

$16.00+

Teremana

$13.00+

Casa Dragones

$20.00+

Casamigos

$15.00+

Cazadorez

$10.00+

Casamigos

$16.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00+

Los Javis

$13.00+

Avion

$13.50+

Casamigos

$16.00+

Clase Azul

$37.00+

Patron

$15.00+

Teremana

$11.00+

El Jimador

$7.00+

Herradura

$10.00+

Patron

$14.00+

Don Julio Silver

$15.00+

Teremana

$10.00+

ClearCo (non-alcoholic)

$11.00

Absolute

$10.00+

Absolute Vanilla

$10.00+

Belvedere

$14.00+

Chopin

$12.00+

Drake’s Organic

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Grey Goose S&L

$11.00+

Hanger1 Honey

$11.00+

Kettle One

$12.00+

Ocean Organic

$13.00+

Reyka Iceland

$12.00+

Stoli

$11.00+

Stoli Elite

$16.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Van Googh Chocolate.

$9.00+

ClearCo (non-alcoholic)

$11.00

Jacues Bonet Brandy

$8.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Aperol

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$10.00+

Bailey's

$10.00+

Kahlua

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Wine

House Cab

$9.00

Fablist 373

$13.00

Daou Cab

$16.00

Alexander Valley

$18.00

Robert Mondavi

$22.00

Layer Cake

$10.00

House Merlot

$9.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$15.00

Emmolo

$18.00

House Pinot

$9.00

Meiomi

$15.00

Sanford

$22.00

Unshackled

$15.00

Prisoner

$25.00

Dusi "Double Dutch"

$14.00

House Chard

$9.00

Daou Chard

$13.00

Josh Reserve

$15.00

Patz & Hall

$18.00

Rombauer

$20.00

Ferrari Carano

$11.00

Michelle Chiarlo Nivole

$10.00

House Grigio

$9.00

Ruffino ‘Aqua di Venus’

$12.00

J. Lohr ‘Bay Mist’

$10.00

A to Z

$12.00

Chateau De Berne ‘Romance’

$10.00

Kim Crawford

$12.00

Mt Beautiful

$14.00

LaMarca

$12.00

Le Grande Courtaige

$14.00

Moet Chandon

$16.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Croft ‘Reserve’ Ruby

$8.00

Croft ‘Reserve’ Tawny

$8.00Out of stock

Dow 10yr

$13.00

Fablist 373

$42.00

Daou cab

$48.00

Alexander Valley

$55.00

Robert Mondavi

$70.00

Stag’s Leap “Artemis”

$139.00

Joseph Phelps

$149.00

Caymus

$160.00

Groth Reserve

$360.00

Layer Cake

$33.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$45.00

Emmolo

$55.00

Meiomi

$45.00

Sanford

$70.00

Unshackled

$45.00

Prisoner

$75.00

Opus One “Overture”

$275.00

Opus One

$525.00

Villa Antinori

$45.00

Dusi "Double Dutch"

$45.00

Seghesio "Old Vine"

$84.00

Chalk Hill

$38.00

Daou chard

$40.00

Josh Reserve

$45.00

Patz & Hall

$55.00

Simi

$65.00

Rombauer

$65.00

Ferrari Carano

$37.00

Michele Chiarlo Nivole

$18.00

Ruffino ‘Aqua de Venus’

$42.00

Terlato

$49.00

J Lohr ‘Bay Mist’

$33.00

A to Z

$40.00

Chateau De Berne ‘Romance’

$33.00

Kim Crawford

$40.00

Mt Beautiful

$42.00

Veuve Clicquot

$110.00

Dom Perignon

$500.00

J Rose

$66.00

Beau Joie Rose

$200.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

L34 Cocktails

Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

L34 Mule

$13.00

Mandarin Margarita

$14.00

Mint-to-be-Mojito

$13.00

Patron Margarita

$15.00

Perfect Paloma

$14.00

Rye Old Fashion

$14.00

Spanish Sangria

$13.00

Spicy Peach and Mango

$14.00

Whiskey Honey and Lemon

$15.00

Yuzu-al

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Dew Drop

$14.00

Lychee

$14.00

Midnight

$14.00

Mockingbird

$13.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

Vesper 007

$15.00

Margarita Flight

$22.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Spiced

$12.00

Roasted S'mores

$14.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mocktails Non-Alcoholic

Mocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual fine dining

Location

660 E Ventura Blvd, Building A, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

