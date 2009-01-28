Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Latitudes Apollo

662 Reviews

$$

131 Harbor Village Ln.

Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Popular Items

Lunch Boat
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
DINNER BOAT

APPETIZERS

STUFFED PORTOBELLO

$11.50

EDAMAME

$6.00

WONTON SHRIMP

$12.99Out of stock

BEEF TIPS

$9.50

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$11.50

PEEL N EAT SHRIMP

$13.50+

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.50+

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.99

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.99

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

SALADS

LATITUDES SALAD

$11.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$9.20+

GREEK SALAD

$10.00+

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.50+

SIDE SALAD W SOUP

$5.99

Wedge Salad

$9.99

BOATS

Lunch Boat

$11.00

BURGERS/SAND/WRAP

LATITUDES BURGER

$12.00

IRISH CHEESE BURGER

$15.00Out of stock

GROUPER SANDWICH

$15.90

PULLED PORK SAND

$10.50

CHIX BACON RANCH WRAP

$10.99

CRAN CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.99

Bayside BBQ Burger

$12.90

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$11.90

Chicken Fingers

$9.10

FISH AND CHIPS

$12.99

Jalepeno Queso Burger

$12.90

SIDES

Quinoa

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Yellow Rice

$2.50

Rice Noodles

$2.50

Smashed Potato

$2.50

Orzo

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Sauteed Zucchini

$2.50

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.50Out of stock

Sauteed Mushroom

$2.50

Sauteed Spinach

$2.50

Grilled Portabello

$2.50

Sauteed Baby Kale

$2.50

Seasonal Veggies

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

BBQ Side

$2.00

NA BEVS

COKE

$2.50

ORANGE SODA

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

COFFEE/HOT TEA

$2.50

Half and Half Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

DESSERTS

Apple A La Mode

$8.95Out of stock

Flight

$2.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$5.00

LAVA CAKE

$6.90

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Apple Crumb Cake

$2.95Out of stock

Cheesecake /puree

$6.00Out of stock

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Waffle with maple bourbon ice cream

$6.90

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Reese's Peanut butter pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheescake

$8.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

K-CHICKEN BITES

$5.99

MINI BURGER

$5.99

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$5.99

KIDS PASTA

$5.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

COMPLEMENTARY ICE CREAM

EXTRA SAUCES

Racnh

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Balsamic Drizzle

$0.50

Orange Galric

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Asian Sweet Chili

$0.50

Taco Tuesday!

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday W/O Marg

$11.95

Ladies Night Specials

APPETIZERS

STUFFED PORTOBELLO

$11.50

PEEL N EAT SHRIMP

$13.50+

BEEF TIPS

$9.50

EDAMAME

$6.00

GROUPER BITES

$14.50

OYSTERS

$9.95+

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$10.75

SEASAME YELLOW FIN

$12.99

CHICKEN BITES

$7.25

TABLE BREAD

SHAREABLES

TIN CAN NACHOS

$9.50+

WONTON SHRIMP

$12.99

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$22.95

COCONUT SHRIMP

$11.99

Buffalo Flatbread

$10.50

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.50

STEAK & BLUE FLATBREAD

$10.50Out of stock

ROASTED VEG FLATBREAD

$9.50

MEATLOVERS FLATBREAD

$11.90

BAVARIAN PRETZLE

$11.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

FRIED CHEESE

$8.60

6 WINGS

$9.50

12 WINGS

$15.50

18 WINGS

$19.50

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.99

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.99

CHIPS, SALSA AND QUESO

$7.99

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

All Flats up Charge 6 wings

$1.50

All drums up Charge 6 wings

$1.50

All Flats up Charge 12 wings

$3.00

All drums up Charge 12 wings

$3.00

All Flats up Charge 18 wings

$4.50

All Drums up Charge 18 wings

$4.50

Charcuterie Board

$22.95

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.99+

Table Bread

CAESAR SALAD

$9.20+

LATITUDES SALAD

$11.00+

GREEK SALAD

$10.00+

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.50+

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Latitudes Table Side Salad

$3.99

WEDGE SALAD

$9.99

Salad and Soup

$6.99

BOATS

DINNER BOAT

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$10.99

CRAN WRAP

$9.99

GROUPER SANDWICH

$15.90

IRISH CHEESE BURGER

$15.50Out of stock

LATITUDES BURGER

$12.90

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.90

Bayside BBQ Burger

$12.90

Jalepeno Queso Burger

$12.90

ENTREES

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$9.25+

CHICKEN PICCATA

$13.50

10oz RIBEYE STEAK

$24.95

GROUPER PICATTA

$18.99

MEATBALL LINGUINI

$10.95

SEARED SALMON

$12.25+

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.50

SKIRT STEAK

$13.00+

STEAK & BELLO PASTA

$16.95

PASTA WITH MARINARA

$7.99

TORTELLINI

$16.90

LINGUINE ALFREDO

$7.99

FISH N CHIPS

$14.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.10

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

SIDES

Quinoa

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Yellow Rice

$2.50

Rice Noodles

$2.50

Smashed Potato

$2.50

Orzo

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Sauteed Zucchini

$2.50

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.50Out of stock

Sauteed Mushroom

$2.50

Sauteed Spinach

$2.50

Grilled Portabello

$2.50

Sauteed Baby Kale

$2.50

Seasonal Veggies

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$2.50Out of stock

NA BEVS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE SODA

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

COFFEE/HOT TEA

$2.50

Still Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

K-CHICKEN BITES

$5.99

MINI BURGER

$5.99

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$5.99

KIDS PASTA

$5.99

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

COMPLEMENTARY ICE CREAM

DESSERTS

LAVA CAKE

$6.90

NY Style Chz Cake

$6.00

Apple Pie A La Mode

$8.95Out of stock