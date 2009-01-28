- Home
American
Bars & Lounges
Latitudes Apollo
662 Reviews
$$
131 Harbor Village Ln.
Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
SALADS
BOATS
BURGERS/SAND/WRAP
SIDES
NA BEVS
DESSERTS
Apple A La Mode
$8.95Out of stock
Flight
$2.00Out of stock
Key Lime
$5.00
LAVA CAKE
$6.90
Strawberry Cheesecake
$4.95Out of stock
Apple Crumb Cake
$2.95Out of stock
Cheesecake /puree
$6.00Out of stock
NY Style Cheesecake
$6.00
Waffle with maple bourbon ice cream
$6.90
Chocolate Cake
$6.00
Reese's Peanut butter pie
$8.00
Pumpkin Cheescake
$8.00
KIDS
EXTRA SAUCES
APPETIZERS
SHAREABLES
TIN CAN NACHOS
$9.50+
WONTON SHRIMP
$12.99
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
$22.95
COCONUT SHRIMP
$11.99
Buffalo Flatbread
$10.50
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
$10.50
STEAK & BLUE FLATBREAD
$10.50Out of stock
ROASTED VEG FLATBREAD
$9.50
MEATLOVERS FLATBREAD
$11.90
BAVARIAN PRETZLE
$11.50
FRIED PICKLES
$7.50
FRIED CHEESE
$8.60
6 WINGS
$9.50
12 WINGS
$15.50
18 WINGS
$19.50
CHIPS AND SALSA
$4.99
CHIPS AND QUESO
$6.99
CHIPS, SALSA AND QUESO
$7.99
CHEESE FRIES
$5.00
All Flats up Charge 6 wings
$1.50
All drums up Charge 6 wings
$1.50
All Flats up Charge 12 wings
$3.00
All drums up Charge 12 wings
$3.00
All Flats up Charge 18 wings
$4.50
All Drums up Charge 18 wings
$4.50
Charcuterie Board
$22.95
SOUP & SALAD
BOATS
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
ENTREES
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
$9.25+
CHICKEN PICCATA
$13.50
10oz RIBEYE STEAK
$24.95
GROUPER PICATTA
$18.99
MEATBALL LINGUINI
$10.95
SEARED SALMON
$12.25+
SHRIMP SCAMPI
$19.50
SKIRT STEAK
$13.00+
STEAK & BELLO PASTA
$16.95
PASTA WITH MARINARA
$7.99
TORTELLINI
$16.90
LINGUINE ALFREDO
$7.99
FISH N CHIPS
$14.99
CHICKEN FINGERS
$9.10
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
$13.99
SIDES
Quinoa
$2.50
White Rice
$2.50
Yellow Rice
$2.50
Rice Noodles
$2.50
Smashed Potato
$2.50
Orzo
$2.50
Steamed Broccoli
$2.50
Sauteed Zucchini
$2.50
Stewed Tomatoes
$2.50Out of stock
Sauteed Mushroom
$2.50
Sauteed Spinach
$2.50
Grilled Portabello
$2.50
Sauteed Baby Kale
$2.50
Seasonal Veggies
$2.50
FRENCH FRIES
$4.00
ONION RINGS
$5.00
Pasta Salad
$2.50Out of stock