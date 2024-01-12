LatteMio Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to LatteMio Café—your new go-to coffee truck in town! Offering delicious coffee, teas, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, acai and more!
Location
4370 Jutland Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arely's French Bakery - 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A
No Reviews
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurant
The Sweet & Savory Collective - Commissary
No Reviews
4445 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurant
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
No Reviews
1775 Garnet Avd san diego, CA 92109
View restaurant
San Diego Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club - 2606 N Mission Bay Dr
No Reviews
2606 N Mission Bay Dr San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant