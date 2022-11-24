Laughing Seed Cafe
952 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
International Vegetarian with many vegan and gluten free options! Online Ordering available Thursday - Monday 11:30 am -8:30 pm only! All take out orders are subject to a 15% service charge.
Location
40 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Dream Curry House - 81 Patton Avenue
4.5 • 1,000
81 Patton Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurant
Vending/Food Truck - AVL - AVL Vending/Food Truck
No Reviews
135 Coxe Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurant