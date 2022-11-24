Restaurant header imageView gallery

Laughing Seed Cafe

952 Reviews

$$

40 Wall St

Asheville, NC 28801

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI) (online)
Harmony Bowl (V, GFI, NFI) (online)
Sweet Potato Reuben (V OPTION, GFI OPTION, NFI OPTION) (online)

Appetizers To Go

Southwestern Fries (ONLINE)

$13.50

Hand-cut french fries with vegan "Chorizo" and vegan queso, black beans, jalapenos, and green onions.

Small Jalapeno Onion Fries (V, GFI, NFI) (ONLINE)

$6.50

Hand-cut organic russet potatoes fried with jalepenos and onions.

Large Jalapeno Onion Fries (V, GFI, NFI) (ONLINE)

$8.50

Hand-cut organic russet potatoes fried with jalepenos and onions.

Crispy Brussels (ONLINE)

$12.50

Crispy brussels sprouts in a ponzu marinade, drizzled with a sweet and spicy sriracha aioli, topped with sesame seeds and green onion

Fauxcuturie Board (ONLINE)

$17.50

A sampler of local cheeses (vegan cheese option upon request), house-cured and pickled vegetables, fruit, nuts, house-made hot sauce, beer mustard, house bread.

Oyster Mushroom Grit Cake

$15.50

V, GFI, NFI Charred Oyster Mushrooms served over an herbed grit cake with a citrus jalapeño and yellow pepper sauce, topped with crispy onions.

Mushroom Shawarma

$15.50

Poire Aux Betteraves

$15.00

(GFI) (NFI) (V option) Roasted candy striped beets, poached pears, and walnut crusted goat cheese, with a fig vinaigrette and balsamic glaze.

Soups To Go

Cup Soup (V)

$4.00

Soup du jour: V, GFI

Bowl Soup (V)

$6.00

Soup du jour: V, GFI

Salads To Go

Small Laughing Seed Salad

$8.00

V, GFI, NFI: Salad greens, romaine lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, grape tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, red onion, broccoli, mung bean sprouts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Large Laughing Seed Salad

$16.00

V, GFI, NFI: Salad greens, romaine lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, grape tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, red onion, broccoli, mung bean sprouts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Lotus Grain Bowl

$17.00

Organic salad greens, romaine, carrots, purple cabbage, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, brown rice, broccoli, mung bean sprouts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, purple kraut

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

salad greens, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, red pepper, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, wheat pita, champagne dijon vinaigrette

Dragon Bowl

$17.00

V, GFI, NF OPTION (NO PATE): salad greens, romaine lettuce, snow peas, mung bean sprouts, seasonal raw veggies, purple kraut, kimchi, avocado, cashew beet pate(cashews, beets, carrots, mint, basil, lemon, garlic, salt) pumpkin and sunflower seeds

Tostada Ensalada

$18.50

Crispy corn tortillas layered with organic greens, black beans, brown rice, chorizo style tofu, vegan cashew queso, chipotle salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, jalapenos, house vegan chipotle ranch

Harvest Salad

$16.50

Roasted golden beets, Candied pecans, fresh goat cheese, pickled onions on a bed of arugula topped with maple sherry vinaigrette and local microgreens (GFI, V option, NFI option)

Sandwiches To Go

Sweet Potato Reuben (V OPTION, GFI OPTION, NFI OPTION) (online)

$17.50

House-cured sweet potato pastrami, smoked onions, house purple kraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on Annie's grilled marble rye.

Tempeh Reuben (online)

$17.50

Grilled Tempeh, smoked onions, house purple kraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on Annie's grilled marble rye.

Seed Burger (V, GFI Bun OPTION, NFI) (online)

$15.50

A black bean, beet, carrot, tofu, and onion burger, seasoned with roasted garlic and vegan Worcestershire. Served on a vegan bun with vegan garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI) (online)

$17.50

Grilled corn tortillas filled with crispy fried cauliflower florets, tossed in buffalo sauce, and topped with shredded lettuce, grape tomatoes, and our vegan chipotle ranch dressing.

WNC Vegan Grilled Cheese

$16.50

V, GFI option: Slow cooked jackfruit tossed with home made chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese served on a laughing seed home made bun

Blue Ridge BBQ

$15.50

Slow cooked jackfruit tossed with home made chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese served on a Laughing Seed home made bun NFI

Entrees To Go

Harmony Bowl (V, GFI, NFI) (online)

$18.50

Layers of organic brown rice, black beans, marinated and grilled organic tofu or tempeh, steamed seasonal veggies, and our addictive sesame ginger sauce.

Spinach Pesto Manicotti (V, GFI, RAW) (online)

$19.50

Zucchini "noodles" stuffed with cashew ricotta and sunflower seed spinach pesto. Served over sun-dried tomato marina with house-cured olives.

Panang Curry (V, GFI, NFI) (online)

$20.50

Sautéed seasonal vegetables with oyster mushrooms in a mild coconut milk based curry sauce. Served over coconut rice with crispy fried tofu, and a lentil papadam.

Butternut Risotto

$19.50

(V) (GFI) (NF) Served over butternut puree and topped with fresh arugula and roma tomatoes tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with fried sage leaves.

10 inch Pizzas To Go

all Pizzas made with house gluten-free dough

Midnight Mushroom (online)

$22.50Out of stock

Pesto base, mozzarella cheese, assorted local mushrooms, roasted garlic, toasted walnuts, finished with a balsamic reduction

BYO Pizza (online)

$16.50Out of stock

base with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza (online)

$20.50Out of stock

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$20.50

Gluten Free Midnight Mushroom

$22.50

Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$16.50

Sides and Extras To Go

Side of Ginger Sesame (online)

$1.00

vegan and made in house

Side of Chipotle Ranch (online)

$1.00

vegan and made in house

Side of Lemon Tahini (online)

$1.00

vegan and made in house

Side of Champ. Dijon Vin (online)

$1.00

vegan and made in house

Side of Rice

$3.50

brown rice, salt

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

extra Side of Ketchup

Extra Tempeh

$3.00

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Xtra Feta

$2.00

Extra Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Side Hummus

$3.50

Desserts To Go

Slice of Cake

$10.50

Cake du jour vegan contains gluten *may contain nuts

House Made Cookie (V, GFI Option)

$4.00

Made fresh in-house. Vegan! Some Gluten free options.

Kids Menu To Go

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Harmony Bowl

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Seed Burger

$10.50

Kids Steamed Veggies

$5.50

Kids French Fries

$5.50

Kids Side Salad

$5.50

Kids Rice

$2.50

Kids Black Beans

$2.50

RAW Juices and Smoothies To Go

The Katy Peary Smoothie

$7.50

Fresh Pears, Apple Juice, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom

Skinny Elvis Smoothie

$7.50

Green Fiend Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Red Cure Juice

$9.00

Mocktails To Go

Strawberry Basil

$7.00

Blackberry Ginger Mint

$7.00

Azul Mule

$7.00

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00

Yerba Mate Lime-aid

$7.00

N/A Beverages To Go

Iced Tea

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

Grandma's Herbal Iced Tea

$3.00

Local Herbal Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Fire Buchi Draft

$6.00

Water Buchi

$6.00

Seed Buchi

$6.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Apple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

International Vegetarian with many vegan and gluten free options! Online Ordering available Thursday - Monday 11:30 am -8:30 pm only! All take out orders are subject to a 15% service charge.

Location

40 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

