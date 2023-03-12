Restaurant header imageView gallery

Laughing Waters 66 Sanderson St

66 Sanderson St

Hayesville, NC 28904

Coffee/Tea

8oz

8oz Cappuccino

$3.50

8oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

8oz Cacao Tea

$4.25

12oz

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

12oz Coffee

$3.00

12oz Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

12oz Latte

$4.25

12oz Mocha

$4.75

12oz Cappuccino

$4.50

12oz Americano

$3.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.50

12oz Tea Latte

$4.50

12oz Earl Grey Latte

$4.50

12oz Iced Tea

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Cafe Ole

$3.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso Con Panna

$3.00

12oz Pour Over

$4.00

Water

12oz Iced Spiced Lavender

$5.00

16oz

Quad Espresso

$4.25

16oz Coffee

$3.50

16oz Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz Latte

$5.25

16oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz Cappuccino

$5.25

16oz Americano

$4.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$5.50

16oz Chai Latte

$5.50

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Tea Latte

$5.50

16oz Earl Grey Latte

$5.50

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Cafe Ole

$4.00

16oz Pour Over

$4.50

16oz Iced Spiced Lavender

$5.75

Lunch

Sandwiches

Cuban

$9.50

Reuben

$9.50

Mushroom Melt

$8.50

Italian

$9.50

Pesto Turkey

$9.50

Margherita

$9.50

Meat Lovers

$9.50

Retail

Bag Coffee

Sweet Dreams Decaf

$18.00

Laughing Waters Blend

$18.00

N/A Bev

Natalies Juice

$6.00

Vichy

$10.00

Sanpellegrino Flavored

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

66 Sanderson St, Hayesville, NC 28904

Directions

