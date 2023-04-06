Restaurant header imageView gallery

Laughing Gull Cafe - Manchester

review star

No reviews yet

4 Summer Street

Manchester, MA 01944

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Bagels from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester, MA

Delivered fresh daily.

Asiago Bagel

$1.85Out of stock

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.85Out of stock

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Everything Bagel

$1.85

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Plain Bagel

$1.85

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.85

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.85

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Spinach Bagel

$1.85Out of stock

Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches, Burritos, Toasts, and Sides

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Choice of Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Hardwood smoked bacon, seasoned egg, choice of cheese.

Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Smoked ham, seasoned egg, choice of cheese.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Sausage patty, seasoned egg, choice of cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Seasoned eggs, black beans, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pressed in a wheat wrap.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Seasoned eggs, 4 bacon strips, tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pressed in a wheat wrap.

Ham Breakfast Burrito

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Seasoned eggs, smoked ham, tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pressed in a wheat wrap.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Sausage

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$11.50

Cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion, smoked salmon, choice of bagel or bread.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Freshly mashed avocado, salt, pepper, freshly squeezed lemon juice, on bread or bagel of your choice.

Side of Bacon or Sausage

2 or 4 bacon strips, or 1 patty of breakfast sausage.

English Muffin, Toast, Biscuit

LG Ham and Swiss Croissant

$5.25

Lightly toasted butter croissant, smoked ham, swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

Made to order sandwiches.
BLT with Mayo

BLT with Mayo

$9.95

Classic BLT with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Mayo. On Sourdough or Multigrain. Add Avocado for a Fresh Treat!

BLTurkey Club

BLTurkey Club

$10.95

Sliced Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. On Sourdough or Multigrain. Add Avocado for earthy, buttery change! If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

A classic! Romaine, Parm, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Fresh Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parm, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$9.65

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Basil, EVOO. On Baguette. Balsamic on Request.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Roasted Tomato Spread, House Made Pesto. On Ciabatta. Pressed.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Red Onions, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli. On Ciabatta. Pressed.

Craft Your Own!

$8.95

Choose your bread, protein, veggies, spreads, and condiments.

Cranberry Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

House Made Chicken Salad with Cranberry and Tarragon, Lettuce and Tomato. On Choice of Bread

Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

House Made Mango Curry Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato. On Sourdough or Multigrain.

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and Pickles pressed on choice of bread.

Green Goddess Sandwich

$11.00

Seasoned egg, avocado, cheddar, fresh spinach, and pesto on sourdough, multigrain. Try it pressed. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

Greenhouse

$9.00

Veggie Sandwich on your choice bread. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mustard and mayo. Suggested bread: A&J King Multigrain, toasted.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

On buttered sourdough (or your choice of bread). Choice of cheese. Pressed.

Ham & Brie

$9.95

Freshly Sliced Brie and Ham, Dijon. On Baguette. Try it Pressed! If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

Inside Out Croque Madame

$11.25

Classic French sandwich with a twist. Sourdough or your choice of buttered bread, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, and a seasoned egg. Pressed. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

PB&J for Grown Ups!

$5.50

Classic PB&J on choice of bread, sized for and adult.

Portobello Pesto Sandwich

$9.95

Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Provolone, House Made Pesto. On Sourdough or Multigrain. Pressed. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

Ryan's Special Sammy

$12.00

A tribute to one of our regulars, Ryan! Our organic wheat wrap, grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, green leaf, and chipotle aioli. Thanks Ryan! If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

Singing Beach Sammy

$11.85

Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli on A&J King Sourdough. Pressed.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

House Made Seasoned Tuna Salad, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato. Choice of Bread

Tuna Melt

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Tuna Salad with Dill, Swiss or Choice of Cheese, on Sourdough or Multigrain. Pressed

Turkey Apple Cheddar

$9.95

Sliced Turkey, Cheddar, Thin Sliced Granny Smith Apples. On Baguette. Try it Pressed!

Turkey Boursin Club

$12.50

Choice of bread with house made Boursin spread, sliced turkey breast, hardwood smoked bacon, carrot shred, sliced cucumber and red onion.

Turkey Pesto Pressed

$10.95

Turkey with thin sliced red onion, sliced tomato, provolone, sprinkled with oregano. Served on ciabatta bread covered in house made pesto. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.

Veggi Hummus Wrap

Veggi Hummus Wrap

$9.50

Whole wheat wrap with house made hummus, romaine, carrot shred, English cucumbers, red onions, sliced tomato.

Roasted Zucchini Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

House Roasted Zucchini, Fresh Crumbled Goat Cheese, House Made Roasted Tomato Spread. On Baguette. Try it Pressed!

Salads

Gull Salad

Gull Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Sliced Cucumber and Red Onion, Shredded Carrots, Signature House Made Croutons. Choice of Dressing. Large enough to share!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Classic Caesar Salad with house made croutons

Mesclun Salad

Mesclun Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Pecans, Thin Sliced Granny Smith Apples Goat Cheese Crumble. Choice of Dressing. Large enough to share!

Children's Sammies

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Choice of bread and cheese. Butter pressed.

Kid's PB&J

$4.50

Kids Ham or Turkey & Cheese

$5.95

Baked Goods

Croissants

Baked fresh daily.

Butter Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh daily.

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.75

Baked fresh daily.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Baked fresh daily.

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Baked fresh in house daily.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Bran Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Corn Muffin

$3.25

Baked fresh in house daily.

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh in house daily.

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Baked fresh in house.

Cinnamon Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Baked fresh in house.

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh in house.

Maple Bacon Oat Scone

$4.50

Baked fresh in house.

Maple Oat Scone

$4.50

Baked fresh in house.

Raspberry Almond Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh in house.

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$3.95

House recipe

House Made Breads

Banana Bread - House Made

$3.00

Made in house.

Lemon Bread - House Made

$3.00

Made in house.

Pumpkin Bread - House Made

$3.00

Coffee Cake and Cinn Rolls

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake - Slice

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.25

Available on weekends. Baked fresh.

Pure Pastry Gluten Free Pastries

Gluten free pastries from Pure Pastry in Beverly, MA

Blueberry Drop Skinny Scone - Gluten Free

$6.85

Breakfast Cookie - Gluten/Dairy/Refined Sugar Free

$6.95

KowGirl Cookie - Gluten Free

$5.95

Peanut Butter Bittersweet Brownie - Gluten Free

$6.85

A&J King

Kouign Amann

$4.85

Sticky Buns

$4.45

Baguette

$4.95

Sour Dough Bread - Loaf

$12.00

Multi Grain Bread

$6.50

Treats

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Baked fresh in house.

Chocolate Chip Heath Bar Cookie

$3.50

Baked fresh in house.

Chocolate Chunk Walnut Cookie

$3.50

Baked fresh in house.

Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Baked fresh in house.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Baked fresh in house.

Bars

Brownies - House Made

$3.50

Made in house.

Raspberry Shortbread Crumble Bars

$4.00

House recipe

Peanut Butter Energy Bites (Copy)

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$3.95

House recipe

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Hot Coffee - Fresh Brewed Small (12oz)

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Atomic Coffee Roasters Coffee

Hot Coffee - Fresh Brewed Medium (16oz)

$3.30

Freshly Brewed Atomic Coffee Roasters Coffee

Hot Coffee - Fresh Brewed Large (20oz)

$3.75

Freshly Brewed Atomic Coffee Roasters Coffee

Americano

Americano Small (12oz)

$3.25

Freshly Pulled Espresso with Steaming Hot Water.

Americano Medium (16oz)

$4.00

Freshly Pulled Espresso with Steaming Hot Water.

Americano Large (20oz)

$4.50

Freshly Pulled Espresso with Steaming Hot Water.

Apple Crisp Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Tea Latte Small (12oz)

$5.00

Herbal Apple Berry Tea, Steamed Oat Milk, dusted with cinnamon

Apple Crisp Tea Latte Medium (16oz)

$5.70

Herbal Apple Berry Tea, Steamed Oat Milk, dusted with cinnamon

Apple Crisp Tea Latte Large (20oz)

$6.50

Herbal Apple Berry Tea, Steamed Oat Milk, dusted with cinnamon

Cafe Au Lai

Cafe Au Lai Small (12oz)

$4.00

Choice of Freshly Brewed Atomic Coffee Roasters Coffee with Steamed Milk.

Cafe Au Lai Med (16oz)

$4.50

Cafe Au Lai Large (20oz)

$5.25

Choice of Freshly Brewed Atomic Coffee Roasters Coffee with Steamed Milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino Small (12oz)

$4.50

Freshly Pulled Espresso with Foamed Milk.

Cappuccino Medium (16oz)

$5.25

Freshly Pulled Espresso with Foamed Milk.

Cappuccino Large (20oz)

$5.75

Freshly Pulled Espresso with Foamed Milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte Small (12oz)

$4.25

Spicy Chai Tea with Steamed Milk. Try it dirty with a shot of espresso!

Chai Latte Medium (16oz)

$4.95

Spicy Chai Tea with Steamed Milk. Try it dirty with a shot of espresso!

Chai Latte Large (20oz)

$5.75

Spicy Chai Tea with Steamed Milk. Try it dirty with a shot of espresso!

CocoOat Chai Latte

CocOAT Chai Latte Small (12oz)

$6.60

CocOAT Chai Latte Medium (16oz)

$7.30

CocOAT Chai Latte Large (20oz)

$8.10

Espresso

Espresso Small 1 shot

$3.25

Atomic Coffee Roasters Intensi is craft roasted using beans from from Guatemala and Costa Rica. The name says it all!

Espresso Medium 2 shots

$4.00

Atomic Coffee Roasters Intensi is craft roasted using beans from from Guatemala and Costa Rica. The name says it all!

Espresso Large 3 shots

$4.50

Atomic Coffee Roasters Intensi is craft roasted using beans from from Guatemala and Costa Rica. The name says it all!

GingerBread Latte

GingerBread Latte Small (12oz)

$5.85

Freshly pulled espresso shot, gingerbread and vanilla shots, choice of milk

GingerBread Latte Medium (16oz)

$6.60

Freshly pulled espresso shot, gingerbread and vanilla shots, choice of milk

GingerBread Latte Large (20oz)

$7.10

Freshly pulled espresso shot, gingerbread and vanilla shots, choice of milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Small (12oz)

$3.75

Steamed whole milk (or milk of your choice), gourmet chocolate syrup and whipped cream on request.

Hot Chocolate Medium (16oz)

$4.25

Steamed whole milk (or milk of your choice), gourmet chocolate syrup and whipped cream on request.

Hot Chocolate Large (20oz)

$4.75

Steamed whole milk (or milk of your choice), gourmet chocolate syrup and whipped cream on request.

Latte

Latte Small (12oz)

$4.50

Freshly prepared espresso with choice of steamed milk or alt milk.

Latte Medium (16oz)

$5.25

Freshly prepared espresso with choice of steamed milk or alt milk.

Latte Large (20oz)

$5.75

Freshly prepared espresso with choice of steamed milk or alt milk.

London Fog

London Fog Small (12oz)

$4.25

Fresh brewed Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

London Fog Medium (16oz)

$4.95

Fresh brewed Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

London Fog Large (20oz)

$5.75

Fresh brewed Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.35

Macchiato (Italian for "stained") is a rich blend of 2 shots of espresso poured over an equal amount of foamed milk. One size.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte Small (12oz)

$4.25

Green Tea Powder "Matcha" with steamed milk. Includes onemat flavor shot of either honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots are available.

Matcha Latte Medium (16oz)

$4.95

Green Tea Powder "Matcha" with steamed milk. Includes onemat flavor shot of either honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots are available.

Matcha Latte Large (20oz)

$5.75

Green Tea Powder "Matcha" with steamed milk. Includes onemat flavor shot of either honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots are available.

Snickerdoodle Latte

Snickerdoodle Latte Small (12 oz)

$5.85

Premium espresso and choice of steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots, dusted with cinnamon

Snickerdoodle Latte Medium (16oz)

$6.60

Premium espresso and choice of steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots, dusted with cinnamon

Snickerdoodle Latte Large (20oz)

$7.10

Premium espresso and choice of steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots, dusted with cinnamon

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk Small (12 oz)

$2.75

Choice of milk steamed

Steamed Milk Medium (16oz)

$3.25

Choice of milk steamed

Steamed Milk Large (20oz)

$3.75

Choice of milk steamed

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea from MEM TEA Imports Small (12oz)

$2.95

Choose from a wide variety black, green and herbal teas.

Loose Leaf Tea from MEM TEA Imports Medium (16oz)

$3.20

Choose from a wide variety black, green and herbal teas.

Loose Leaf Tea from MEM TEA Imports Large (20oz)

$3.45

Choose from a wide variety black, green and herbal teas.

Iced Drinks

Ice Coffee

Iced Coffee Small (16oz)

$3.25

Atomic Diesel Dark brewed, chilled and served over ice.

Iced Coffee Medium (20oz)

$3.45

Atomic Diesel Dark brewed, chilled and served over ice.

Iced Coffee Large (24oz)

$3.85

Atomic Diesel Dark brewed, chilled and served over ice.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Small (16oz)

$3.50

Premium beans from Central America and Africa are roasted, ground, and steeped for hours in a a cold water bath.

Cold Brew Medium (20oz)

$4.25

Premium beans from Central America and Africa are roasted, ground, and steeped for hours in a a cold water bath.

Cold Brew Large (24oz)

$5.00

Premium beans from Central America and Africa are roasted, ground, and steeped for hours in a a cold water bath.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea Small (16oz)

$3.00

Brewed loose leaf tea served over ice. Ask about our daily selections.

Iced Tea Medium (20oz)

$3.50

Brewed loose leaf tea served over ice. Ask about our daily selections.

Iced Tea Large (24oz)

$3.75

Brewed loose leaf tea served over ice. Ask about our daily selections.

Americano - Iced

Iced Americano Small (16oz)

$3.25

Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.

Iced Americano Medium (20oz)

$4.00

Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.

Iced Americano Large (24oz)

$4.50

Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer Small (16oz)

$3.60

Fresh brewed black, green tea , or herb teas and lemonade. Please call cafe for daily tea flavors and availability.

Arnold Palmer Medium (20oz)

$3.80

Fresh brewed black, green tea , or herb teas and lemonade. Please call cafe for daily tea flavors and availability.

Arnold Palmer Large (24oz)

$4.10

Fresh brewed black, green tea , or herb teas and lemonade. Please call cafe for daily tea flavors and availability.

Chai Blast

Chai Blast Small (16oz)

$4.90

Chai Tea, Coconut Blend, Cream, Vanilla and Cinnamon on top

Chai Blast Medium (20oz)

$5.65

Chai Tea, Coconut Blend, Cream, Vanilla and Cinnamon on top

Chai Blast Large (24oz)

$6.40

Chai Tea, Coconut Blend, Cream, Vanilla and Cinnamon on top

Chai Latte - Iced

Iced Chai Latte Small (16oz)

$4.25

Chai Tea with milk over ice. Try it Dirty with a shot of espresso.

Iced Chai Latte Medium (20oz)

$4.95

Chai Tea with milk over ice. Try it Dirty with a shot of espresso.

Iced Chai Latte Large (24oz)

$5.75

Chai Tea with milk over ice. Try it Dirty with a shot of espresso.

Coconut Blast

Coconut Blast - Our Signature Blend! Small (16oz)

$4.90

We pay homage to our beginnings at the beach! Our house made coconut sugar / coconut milk blend, mixed with cream and premium Atomic Cold Brew on tap, over ice. Totally refreshing!

Coconut Blast - Our Signature Blend! Medium (20 oz)

$5.65

We pay homage to our beginnings at the beach! Our house made coconut sugar / coconut milk blend, mixed with cream and premium Atomic Cold Brew on tap, over ice. Totally refreshing!

Coconut Blast - Our Signature Blend! Large (24oz)

$6.40

We pay homage to our beginnings at the beach! Our house made coconut sugar / coconut milk blend, mixed with cream and premium Atomic Cold Brew on tap, over ice. Totally refreshing!

GingerBread Latte - Iced

Iced GingerBread Latte Small (16oz)

$5.85

Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk

Iced GingerBread Latte Medium (20oz)

$6.60

Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk

Iced GingerBread Latte Large (24oz)

$7.10

Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk

Iced CocoOat Chai Latte

Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Small (16oz)

$6.60

Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.

Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Medium (20oz)

$7.30

Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.

Iced Coco Chai Latte Large (24oz)

$8.10

Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.

Latte - Iced

Iced Latte Small (16oz)

$4.50

Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.

Iced Latte Medium (20oz)

$5.25

Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.

Iced Latte Large (24oz)

$5.75

Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.

London Fog - Iced

Iced London Fog Small (16oz)

$4.25

Freshly steeped Earl Gray Tea, choice of milk, with vanilla (traditional) over ice.

Iced London Fog Medium (20oz)

$4.95

Freshly steeped Earl Gray Tea, choice of milk, with vanilla (traditional) over ice.

Iced London Fog Large (24oz)

$5.75

Freshly steeped Earl Gray Tea, choice of milk, with vanilla (traditional) over ice.

Matcha Latte - Iced

Iced Matcha Latte Small (16oz)

$4.25

Green Tea "Matcha" with milk or alt milk over ice. Includes one flavor shot: honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots available.

Iced Matcha Latte Medium (20oz)

$4.95

Green Tea "Matcha" with milk or alt milk over ice. Includes one flavor shot: honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots available.

Iced Matcha Latte Large (24oz)

$5.75

Green Tea "Matcha" with milk or alt milk over ice. Includes one flavor shot: honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots available.

Mocha Blast

Mocha Blast Small (16oz)

$4.55

A twist on our Coconut Blast. 1/2 and 1/2, premium chocolate sauce, mixed with Atomic Cold Brew. Over ice.

Mocha Blast Medium (20oz)

$5.35

A twist on our Coconut Blast. 1/2 and 1/2, premium chocolate sauce, mixed with Atomic Cold Brew. Over ice.

Mocha Blast Large (24oz)

$6.30

A twist on our Coconut Blast. 1/2 and 1/2, premium chocolate sauce, mixed with Atomic Cold Brew. Over ice.

Snickerdoodle Latte - Iced

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Small (16oz)

$5.85

Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Medium (20oz)

$6.60

Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Large (24oz)

$7.10

Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Latte Small (16oz)

$4.50

Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.

Iced Latte Medium (20oz)

$5.25

Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.

Iced Latte Large (24oz)

$5.75

Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.

Iced Americano Small (16oz)

$3.25

Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.

Iced Americano Medium (20oz)

$4.00

Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.

Iced Americano Large (24oz)

$4.50

Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.

Iced GingerBread Latte Small (16oz)

$5.85

Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk

Iced GingerBread Latte Medium (20oz)

$6.60

Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk

Iced GingerBread Latte Large (24oz)

$7.10

Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Small (16oz)

$5.85

Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Medium (20oz)

$6.60

Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Large (24oz)

$7.10

Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon

Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Small (16oz)

$6.60

Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.

Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Medium (20oz)

$7.30

Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.

Iced Coco Chai Latte Large (24oz)

$8.10

Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.

Smoothies

Reboost Smoothie

$8.50

Frozen strawberries, blueberries, banana, ginger, and OJ. Blended smooth.

Detox Smoothie

Detox Smoothie

$8.50

Spinach, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Ginger, OJ. Blended Smooth.

Emily's tOATlly Nuts! Smoothie

$8.75

Bananas, Teddy's natural no salt added peanut butter, dark cocoa powder, oat milk blended smooth. Try it with frozen strawberries or blueberries!

Recover Smoothie

$8.75

Bananas, honey, almond butter and almond milk blended smooth. Great after a workout!. Try it with frozen strawberries or blueberries!

Gingah Ninjah Smoothie

$8.85

Ginger, Cucumbers, Bananas, Spinach, Almond Milk, Protein, Chia Seeds

Fruit Smoothie - Small 12oz

$5.95

Mix and match your flavors to customize your smoothie!

Fruit Smoothie - Large 16oz

$6.95

Smoothie - Create Your Own - Small 12oz

$5.75

Create your own smoothie!

Smoothie - Create Your Own - Large 16oz

$6.75

Bottled Beverages Milk Orange Juice

Water

Crystal Geyser Water

$2.00

Essentia Water

$3.85

blk Water

$4.00

Cup of Water

Nantucket Nectars

Apple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapeade

$2.50

Island Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Mango

$2.50

Peach Mango

$2.50

Pineapple Orange Banana

$2.50

Pineapple Orange Guava

$2.50

Pomegranate Pear

$2.50

Red Plum

$2.50

Polar Seltzers

Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.50Out of stock

Cranberry Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.50Out of stock

Key Lime Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.50

Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Orange Dry Seltzer

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Vanilla Seltzer

$2.50

Original Seltzer

$2.50Out of stock

Pomegranate Seltzer

$2.50

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

A&W Root Beer

$2.25

Pigeon Cove Kombucha

Blueberry Cinnamon

$3.85

Hibiscus Ginger

$3.85

Jasmine Lavender

$3.85

Pinneapple Chamomile

$3.85

Spass Sparkling Water

Black Cherry

$3.75

Blood Orange

$3.75

Blueberry

$3.75

Orange Vanilla

$3.75

Raspberry

$3.75

Tahitian Lime

$3.75

Atomic Coffee - Cans

Atomic Coffee Roasters - 12oz Cans

$3.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice and Milk

Milk - Small (16oz)

$2.50

Whole, Skim

Milk - Medium (20oz)

$3.00

Whole, Skim

Milk - Large (24oz)

$3.50

Whole, Skim

Orange Juice - 12oz

$2.95

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

Bottled Chocolate Milk by Nesquick

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Local cafe with freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and smoothies. Premium Atomic Coffee Roasters coffee and espresso made to order.

Website

Location

4 Summer Street, Manchester, MA 01944

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bravo By The Sea
orange star4.1 • 33
40 Beach St Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea
orange starNo Reviews
35 Beach Street Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Antique Table - Manchester
orange star4.8 • 8
7 Central St Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms
orange star4.6 • 202
3 Oak St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop Donation Program - Donation Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 202
3 oak St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
The Avocado Pit Beverly - 36 West Street
orange starNo Reviews
36 West Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Captain Dusty's Ice Cream - Manchester by the Sea
orange star4.5 • 186
60 Beach St Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Bravo By The Sea
orange star4.1 • 33
40 Beach St Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Antique Table - Manchester
orange star4.8 • 8
7 Central St Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston