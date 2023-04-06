- Home
- /
- Manchester
- /
- Laughing Gull Cafe - Manchester
Laughing Gull Cafe - Manchester
No reviews yet
4 Summer Street
Manchester, MA 01944
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Bagels from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester, MA
Asiago Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Everything Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Plain Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Poppy Seed Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Sesame Seed Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Spinach Bagel
Delivered fresh daily from Jim's Bagels in Gloucester
Breakfast
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Hardwood smoked bacon, seasoned egg, choice of cheese.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Smoked ham, seasoned egg, choice of cheese.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage patty, seasoned egg, choice of cheese
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Seasoned eggs, black beans, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pressed in a wheat wrap.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Seasoned eggs, 4 bacon strips, tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pressed in a wheat wrap.
Ham Breakfast Burrito
Seasoned eggs, smoked ham, tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, pressed in a wheat wrap.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Sausage
Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
Cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion, smoked salmon, choice of bagel or bread.
Avocado Toast
Freshly mashed avocado, salt, pepper, freshly squeezed lemon juice, on bread or bagel of your choice.
Side of Bacon or Sausage
2 or 4 bacon strips, or 1 patty of breakfast sausage.
English Muffin, Toast, Biscuit
LG Ham and Swiss Croissant
Lightly toasted butter croissant, smoked ham, swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
BLT with Mayo
Classic BLT with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Mayo. On Sourdough or Multigrain. Add Avocado for a Fresh Treat!
BLTurkey Club
Sliced Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. On Sourdough or Multigrain. Add Avocado for earthy, buttery change! If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
Caesar Salad Wrap
A classic! Romaine, Parm, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parm, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
Caprese
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Basil, EVOO. On Baguette. Balsamic on Request.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Roasted Tomato Spread, House Made Pesto. On Ciabatta. Pressed.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Red Onions, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli. On Ciabatta. Pressed.
Craft Your Own!
Choose your bread, protein, veggies, spreads, and condiments.
Cranberry Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich
House Made Chicken Salad with Cranberry and Tarragon, Lettuce and Tomato. On Choice of Bread
Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
House Made Mango Curry Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato. On Sourdough or Multigrain.
Cuban Sandwich
Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and Pickles pressed on choice of bread.
Green Goddess Sandwich
Seasoned egg, avocado, cheddar, fresh spinach, and pesto on sourdough, multigrain. Try it pressed. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
Greenhouse
Veggie Sandwich on your choice bread. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mustard and mayo. Suggested bread: A&J King Multigrain, toasted.
Grilled Cheese
On buttered sourdough (or your choice of bread). Choice of cheese. Pressed.
Ham & Brie
Freshly Sliced Brie and Ham, Dijon. On Baguette. Try it Pressed! If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
Inside Out Croque Madame
Classic French sandwich with a twist. Sourdough or your choice of buttered bread, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, and a seasoned egg. Pressed. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
PB&J for Grown Ups!
Classic PB&J on choice of bread, sized for and adult.
Portobello Pesto Sandwich
Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Provolone, House Made Pesto. On Sourdough or Multigrain. Pressed. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
Ryan's Special Sammy
A tribute to one of our regulars, Ryan! Our organic wheat wrap, grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, green leaf, and chipotle aioli. Thanks Ryan! If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
Singing Beach Sammy
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli on A&J King Sourdough. Pressed.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House Made Seasoned Tuna Salad, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato. Choice of Bread
Tuna Melt
House Made Tuna Salad with Dill, Swiss or Choice of Cheese, on Sourdough or Multigrain. Pressed
Turkey Apple Cheddar
Sliced Turkey, Cheddar, Thin Sliced Granny Smith Apples. On Baguette. Try it Pressed!
Turkey Boursin Club
Choice of bread with house made Boursin spread, sliced turkey breast, hardwood smoked bacon, carrot shred, sliced cucumber and red onion.
Turkey Pesto Pressed
Turkey with thin sliced red onion, sliced tomato, provolone, sprinkled with oregano. Served on ciabatta bread covered in house made pesto. If you would like this on a bagel, please call the cafe' at 978-704-9392 to check on availability.
Veggi Hummus Wrap
Whole wheat wrap with house made hummus, romaine, carrot shred, English cucumbers, red onions, sliced tomato.
Roasted Zucchini Sandwich
House Roasted Zucchini, Fresh Crumbled Goat Cheese, House Made Roasted Tomato Spread. On Baguette. Try it Pressed!
Salads
Gull Salad
Romaine, Sliced Cucumber and Red Onion, Shredded Carrots, Signature House Made Croutons. Choice of Dressing. Large enough to share!
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with house made croutons
Mesclun Salad
Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Pecans, Thin Sliced Granny Smith Apples Goat Cheese Crumble. Choice of Dressing. Large enough to share!
Children's Sammies
Baked Goods
Croissants
Muffins
Banana Nut Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Blueberry Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Bran Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Coffee Cake Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Corn Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Lemon Poppy Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffin
Baked fresh in house daily.
Scones
Blueberry Scone
Baked fresh in house.
Cinnamon Scone
Baked fresh in house.
Cranberry Orange Scone
Baked fresh in house.
Maple Bacon Oat Scone
Baked fresh in house.
Maple Oat Scone
Baked fresh in house.
Raspberry Almond Scone
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Scone
Baked fresh in house.
Peanut Butter Energy Bites
House Made Breads
Coffee Cake and Cinn Rolls
Pure Pastry Gluten Free Pastries
A&J King
Treats
Cookies
Peanut Butter Energy Bites (Copy)
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Americano
Apple Crisp Tea Latte
Apple Crisp Tea Latte Small (12oz)
Herbal Apple Berry Tea, Steamed Oat Milk, dusted with cinnamon
Apple Crisp Tea Latte Medium (16oz)
Herbal Apple Berry Tea, Steamed Oat Milk, dusted with cinnamon
Apple Crisp Tea Latte Large (20oz)
Herbal Apple Berry Tea, Steamed Oat Milk, dusted with cinnamon
Cafe Au Lai
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
CocoOat Chai Latte
Espresso
Espresso Small 1 shot
Atomic Coffee Roasters Intensi is craft roasted using beans from from Guatemala and Costa Rica. The name says it all!
Espresso Medium 2 shots
Atomic Coffee Roasters Intensi is craft roasted using beans from from Guatemala and Costa Rica. The name says it all!
Espresso Large 3 shots
Atomic Coffee Roasters Intensi is craft roasted using beans from from Guatemala and Costa Rica. The name says it all!
GingerBread Latte
GingerBread Latte Small (12oz)
Freshly pulled espresso shot, gingerbread and vanilla shots, choice of milk
GingerBread Latte Medium (16oz)
Freshly pulled espresso shot, gingerbread and vanilla shots, choice of milk
GingerBread Latte Large (20oz)
Freshly pulled espresso shot, gingerbread and vanilla shots, choice of milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate Small (12oz)
Steamed whole milk (or milk of your choice), gourmet chocolate syrup and whipped cream on request.
Hot Chocolate Medium (16oz)
Steamed whole milk (or milk of your choice), gourmet chocolate syrup and whipped cream on request.
Hot Chocolate Large (20oz)
Steamed whole milk (or milk of your choice), gourmet chocolate syrup and whipped cream on request.
Latte
London Fog
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte Small (12oz)
Green Tea Powder "Matcha" with steamed milk. Includes onemat flavor shot of either honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots are available.
Matcha Latte Medium (16oz)
Green Tea Powder "Matcha" with steamed milk. Includes onemat flavor shot of either honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots are available.
Matcha Latte Large (20oz)
Green Tea Powder "Matcha" with steamed milk. Includes onemat flavor shot of either honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots are available.
Snickerdoodle Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte Small (12 oz)
Premium espresso and choice of steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots, dusted with cinnamon
Snickerdoodle Latte Medium (16oz)
Premium espresso and choice of steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots, dusted with cinnamon
Snickerdoodle Latte Large (20oz)
Premium espresso and choice of steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots, dusted with cinnamon
Steamed Milk
Tea
Loose Leaf Tea from MEM TEA Imports Small (12oz)
Choose from a wide variety black, green and herbal teas.
Loose Leaf Tea from MEM TEA Imports Medium (16oz)
Choose from a wide variety black, green and herbal teas.
Loose Leaf Tea from MEM TEA Imports Large (20oz)
Choose from a wide variety black, green and herbal teas.
Iced Drinks
Ice Coffee
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Small (16oz)
Premium beans from Central America and Africa are roasted, ground, and steeped for hours in a a cold water bath.
Cold Brew Medium (20oz)
Premium beans from Central America and Africa are roasted, ground, and steeped for hours in a a cold water bath.
Cold Brew Large (24oz)
Premium beans from Central America and Africa are roasted, ground, and steeped for hours in a a cold water bath.
Iced Tea
Americano - Iced
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer Small (16oz)
Fresh brewed black, green tea , or herb teas and lemonade. Please call cafe for daily tea flavors and availability.
Arnold Palmer Medium (20oz)
Fresh brewed black, green tea , or herb teas and lemonade. Please call cafe for daily tea flavors and availability.
Arnold Palmer Large (24oz)
Fresh brewed black, green tea , or herb teas and lemonade. Please call cafe for daily tea flavors and availability.
Chai Blast
Chai Latte - Iced
Coconut Blast
Coconut Blast - Our Signature Blend! Small (16oz)
We pay homage to our beginnings at the beach! Our house made coconut sugar / coconut milk blend, mixed with cream and premium Atomic Cold Brew on tap, over ice. Totally refreshing!
Coconut Blast - Our Signature Blend! Medium (20 oz)
We pay homage to our beginnings at the beach! Our house made coconut sugar / coconut milk blend, mixed with cream and premium Atomic Cold Brew on tap, over ice. Totally refreshing!
Coconut Blast - Our Signature Blend! Large (24oz)
We pay homage to our beginnings at the beach! Our house made coconut sugar / coconut milk blend, mixed with cream and premium Atomic Cold Brew on tap, over ice. Totally refreshing!
GingerBread Latte - Iced
Iced GingerBread Latte Small (16oz)
Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk
Iced GingerBread Latte Medium (20oz)
Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk
Iced GingerBread Latte Large (24oz)
Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk
Iced CocoOat Chai Latte
Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Small (16oz)
Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.
Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Medium (20oz)
Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.
Iced Coco Chai Latte Large (24oz)
Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.
Latte - Iced
London Fog - Iced
Iced London Fog Small (16oz)
Freshly steeped Earl Gray Tea, choice of milk, with vanilla (traditional) over ice.
Iced London Fog Medium (20oz)
Freshly steeped Earl Gray Tea, choice of milk, with vanilla (traditional) over ice.
Iced London Fog Large (24oz)
Freshly steeped Earl Gray Tea, choice of milk, with vanilla (traditional) over ice.
Matcha Latte - Iced
Iced Matcha Latte Small (16oz)
Green Tea "Matcha" with milk or alt milk over ice. Includes one flavor shot: honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots available.
Iced Matcha Latte Medium (20oz)
Green Tea "Matcha" with milk or alt milk over ice. Includes one flavor shot: honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots available.
Iced Matcha Latte Large (24oz)
Green Tea "Matcha" with milk or alt milk over ice. Includes one flavor shot: honey, peppermint or vanilla. Additional flavor shots available.
Mocha Blast
Mocha Blast Small (16oz)
A twist on our Coconut Blast. 1/2 and 1/2, premium chocolate sauce, mixed with Atomic Cold Brew. Over ice.
Mocha Blast Medium (20oz)
A twist on our Coconut Blast. 1/2 and 1/2, premium chocolate sauce, mixed with Atomic Cold Brew. Over ice.
Mocha Blast Large (24oz)
A twist on our Coconut Blast. 1/2 and 1/2, premium chocolate sauce, mixed with Atomic Cold Brew. Over ice.
Snickerdoodle Latte - Iced
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Small (16oz)
Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Medium (20oz)
Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Large (24oz)
Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon
Iced Espresso Drinks
Iced Latte Small (16oz)
Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.
Iced Latte Medium (20oz)
Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.
Iced Latte Large (24oz)
Intensi Espresso with choice of milk over ice.
Iced Americano Small (16oz)
Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.
Iced Americano Medium (20oz)
Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.
Iced Americano Large (24oz)
Freshly Pulled Espresso blended with cold water, served over ice.
Iced GingerBread Latte Small (16oz)
Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk
Iced GingerBread Latte Medium (20oz)
Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk
Iced GingerBread Latte Large (24oz)
Premium espresso blended with vanilla and gingerbread flavor shots, choice of milk
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Small (16oz)
Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Medium (20oz)
Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte Large (24oz)
Premium espresso and choice of milk with vanilla and caramel flavor shots. Topped with Cinnamon
Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Small (16oz)
Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.
Iced CocOAT Chai Latte Medium (20oz)
Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.
Iced Coco Chai Latte Large (24oz)
Chai Tea, espresso, premium chocolate sauce, oat milk. Over ice.
Smoothies
Reboost Smoothie
Frozen strawberries, blueberries, banana, ginger, and OJ. Blended smooth.
Detox Smoothie
Spinach, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Ginger, OJ. Blended Smooth.
Emily's tOATlly Nuts! Smoothie
Bananas, Teddy's natural no salt added peanut butter, dark cocoa powder, oat milk blended smooth. Try it with frozen strawberries or blueberries!
Recover Smoothie
Bananas, honey, almond butter and almond milk blended smooth. Great after a workout!. Try it with frozen strawberries or blueberries!
Gingah Ninjah Smoothie
Ginger, Cucumbers, Bananas, Spinach, Almond Milk, Protein, Chia Seeds
Fruit Smoothie - Small 12oz
Mix and match your flavors to customize your smoothie!
Fruit Smoothie - Large 16oz
Smoothie - Create Your Own - Small 12oz
Create your own smoothie!
Smoothie - Create Your Own - Large 16oz
Bottled Beverages Milk Orange Juice
Nantucket Nectars
Polar Seltzers
Black Cherry Seltzer
Cranberry Lime Seltzer
Grapefruit Seltzer
Key Lime Grapefruit Seltzer
Lemon Seltzer
Lime Seltzer
Orange Dry Seltzer
Orange Vanilla Seltzer
Original Seltzer
Pomegranate Seltzer
Raspberry Lime Seltzer
Pigeon Cove Kombucha
Spass Sparkling Water
Atomic Coffee - Cans
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
Orange Juice and Milk
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Local cafe with freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and smoothies. Premium Atomic Coffee Roasters coffee and espresso made to order.
4 Summer Street, Manchester, MA 01944